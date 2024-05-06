Zendaya Channels A Peacock For Edgiest Red Carpet Look Yet At Met Gala 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Zendaya, one of the co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala, turned heads on the prestigious event’s famed steps when she presented her interpretation of this year’s theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and its specific dress code, The Garden of Time.

Once again, the 27-year-old actress teamed up with her longtime stylist and close collaborator, Law Roach, for another memorable Met gala look.

The Challengers star looked spectacular in a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano creation, based on a 1999 Dior dress.

The royal-blue and emerald-green one-shouldered dress featured a long trumpet skirt covered in diagonal stripes, as well as fruitlike embellishments adorning one side of the waist.

The Euphoria actress paired the bold outfit with a net mesh, burgundy lips, and heavy red eye makeup.

Share icon

Image credits: John Shearer/WireImage

Zendaya attended the Met Gala a total of five times. In 2021, following the event’s one-year pandemic hiatus, the fashion icon announced that she wouldn’t be present on the famous steps because she’d be busy filming the second season of Euphoria. The next two years, the 27-year-old actress also skipped the event due to work reasons.

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Vogue

One of her most iconic looks was a silver metallic, armor-like gown with a train that she wore at the 2017 Met. The theme that year was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, in honor of the renowned Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also stunned in a light blue Tommy Hilfiger gown that lit up on her last appearance in 2019 when she appeared dressed as Cinderella for the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion. That year, Roach showed up alongside her, dressed as the princess’ fairy godmother.

Share icon

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

This year, the star was invited to co-host the event for the first time alongside Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, Anna Wintour, the renowned editor-in-chief of Vogue and organizer of the event, and Jennifer Lopez.

The Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Gala, is one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world, where hundreds of celebrities showcase their most disruptive looks, presenting their interpretation of the year’s theme to fashion lovers across the globe.

Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the main aim of the gala is to raise funds for the Met’s Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion items.