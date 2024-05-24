ADVERTISEMENT

Twin brothers Manik and Ratan were inspired by "How to Train Your Dragon" and began illustrating a friendly dragon character named Drogo interacting with our world. Back in 2014/2015, Drogo quickly gained popularity, becoming a beloved part of these brothers' creative world.

Today, we once again are featuring some of their creations that we are sure you're going to enjoy. To learn more about the brothers, Manik and Ratan shared a glimpse into their past: "We began our careers as cartoonists at the age of 15 and became well-known as the Twin Cartoonists of Bangladesh. With backgrounds in graphic design and animation, we both now work as design consultants at the United Nations."

Besides their busy careers, the twins continue to surprise their followers with new stories and twists.

More info: Instagram | Facebook