Have you had your morning dosage of caffeine yet? Or perhaps while you’re reading this it’s quite late, and you know you shouldn’t be drinking coffee anymore, but it’s so tempting to do so… A beverage loved by many, first introduced in Yemen in the 15th century, remains popular today, and is here to stay, possibly forever! For some people, drinking coffee is an integral part of the day, while others enjoy savoring it only from time to time. While some don’t pay much attention to its flavor but appreciate the power boost it provides, some individuals treat it as a ritual and make each coffee into a special moment.

As you know, the approaches vary, however, for most of them, the action related to coffee itself is strictly related to drinking it… Well, not for everyone! Giulia Bernardelli, the artist from Italy, decided to go a step further and use her beloved beverage as a medium for her paintings. We selected some of the best artworks by the painter to prove how creative one can get with only a cup of coffee.



More info: Instagram