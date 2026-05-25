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Hey there. If you’re here, you’re probably a little bored and looking for something to pass the time. Or maybe you just need a reason to laugh. Either way, you’ve come to the right place.

Today, we’ve rounded up some random and chaotic memes from the @topnotchpunss Instagram page. They’re perfectly unserious and just the kind of thing you need when your brain deserves a break from, well, everything. Scroll down and enjoy!