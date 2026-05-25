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Hey there. If you’re here, you’re probably a little bored and looking for something to pass the time. Or maybe you just need a reason to laugh. Either way, you’ve come to the right place.

Today, we’ve rounded up some random and chaotic memes from the @topnotchpunss Instagram page. They’re perfectly unserious and just the kind of thing you need when your brain deserves a break from, well, everything. Scroll down and enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Random meme of 11-year-old in organic chemistry class offering help via email

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    #2

    Random meme of failed 2020 prediction for peace and disease cure by Kevin Singh

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    #3

    1998 photoshoot of a boy wearing baggy JNCO jeans for a funny throwback meme

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    #4

    Meme of dad waiting to go get beers capturing random funny moments

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    #5

    Tweet about drinking water versus alcohol in funny random memes

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    #6

    Reindeer with reflective painted antlers in Finland random memes

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    #7

    Woman pressing shadow of hands on wall with text about saving money

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    #8

    Funny Photoshop meme showing a lake labeled as string cheese

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    #9

    Text conversation with photo of car parked bizarrely inside staircase

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    #10

    Text message explaining phone water damage caused a misunderstanding with fishing joke

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    #11

    Tweet meme about a warning for people under 5 foot 7

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    #12

    Humorous meme of milk expiration date on Valentine's Day

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    #13

    Funny chair meme warning about cheap chairs with dangerous nail

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    #14

    Soldier with a flower writing a letter meme about coming home

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    #15

    Classical painting of a shocked face used in pug owners meme

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Missile toad decoration hanging from ceiling with red ribbon in random meme

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    #17

    Random meme criticizing confusing phone call design layout

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    #18

    Humorous random meme showing dog with a bad grooming trim

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    #19

    Random meme text conversation about eating food at home

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    #20

    Motivational random meme of a child playing tug of war and winning

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    #21

    Job post requiring masters degree with low $15.29 per hour salary in random memes

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    #22

    Child tracing shadows of animal toys in funny random memes

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    #23

    Handwritten note on love by 6-year-old in random memes

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    #24

    Airpods inside a suspicious homemade device resembling a b**b

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    #25

    Group of people standing at a crosswalk with caption about finding a girl like me

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    #26

    Random memes showing police car with stuffed animals inside

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    #27

    Funny random meme about adopting a stray cat and child support note left on cat food

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    #28

    Humorous random meme of woman in green suit upset after Mucinex commercial booger comment

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    #29

    Google search results about tattoos and going to heaven meme

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    #30

    Couple kissing in kitchen illustrating men who drink iced coffee in random meme

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    #31

    Man eating boneless wings while sitting in a colorful kids chair meme

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    #32

    Funny random meme about the worst gift received from campus students

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    #33

    Close-up of neck with bee sting marks warning about bee season

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    #34

    Hilarious notification meme about declined card payment and low balance

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    #35

    Humorous chat meme showing a creepy mouth and quick rejection response

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    #36

    Funny random meme about being 44 and not knowing how to swim

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    #37

    Random meme featuring a messy bedroom and old mattress

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    #38

    Random meme about burned book pages blown into yard by wind

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    #39

    Funny meme about a sandwich cut diagonally with text exchange

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    #40

    Random memes featuring a knight talking to a skeleton about past problems on Reddit

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    #41

    Text exchange about preheating apartment for cold weather

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    #42

    Side by side image of man with normal and upside down head

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    #43

    Sign asking customers not to swear at price of alcohol random funny meme

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    #44

    Golden retriever with a sign saying I bite racists random funny meme

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    #45

    Random meme about studying cell biology and exam differences

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    #46

    Random meme of a person lying on wall like spider hiding behind bed

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    #47

    Random memes dog avoiding snow on plywood in backyard

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    #48

    Random meme of man sleeping with phone showing 130 missed calls

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    #49

    Grocery cart with beer, chicken, and cookies funny grocery meme

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    #50

    Funny random meme about using a second account after being blocked

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    #51

    Unusual multi-colored bell pepper resembling a person hugging meme

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    #52

    Large estate with horses and sunset showing acres of land meme

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    #53

    Stapling cash to math exam as a random meme joke

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    #54

    Funny image of a dog standing on hind legs titled men over 30 in skinny jeans

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    #55

    Text message exchange between sugar daddy and girlfriend's boyfriend about money

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    #56

    Random meme showing a frosted Pop-Tart sandwich with raw ground beef inside

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    #57

    Random meme showing a man holding a baby with a shirt covering its head

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    #58

    Random meme showing rings spilled on the ground likened to running over a hedgehog

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    #59

    Before and after University of Waterloo student ID photos meme

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    #60

    Pizza sliced irregularly with weird cuts meme

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    #61

    Box of spicy chicken wings meme about interrogation room meal

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    #62

    Funny random meme about Thailand restaurant spice level warning with no refunds for spicy food

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    #63

    How men drink meme referencing dean winchester driving scene

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    #64

    Funny random meme with man having a hair sunroof at crowded event

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    #65

    Random memes showing different prices for similar dolls in store

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    #66

    Blue fuzzy toilet seat cover in bathroom shown in funny random meme

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    #67

    Bathroom lock showing sad and happy faces with p**p alone and p**p with friends meme

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    #68

    Cat sitting uncomfortably with its head pressed against glass in funny random meme

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    #69

    Humorous meme comparing dishwasher settings to girlfriend mood

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    #70

    Random meme showing awkward conversation about talking to women

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    #71

    Humorous meme of prepping meat and flour in a dirty sink

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    #72

    Meme questioning why a seedless watermelon has no seeds

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    #73

    Funny text meme about giving space then quickly changing mind in conversations

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    #74

    Relatable meme about being single while all friends are in relationships

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    #75

    Plate of assorted appetizers labeled airport triple dipper

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    #76

    Math joke about square root of negative one over eight after Thanksgiving

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    #77

    Random meme about family taking turns staying in a haunted grandma house

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    #78

    Child in Spider-Man costume photoshopped to look like climbing wall random funny meme

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    #79

    Mini great white shark called salmon shark shown out of water

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    #80

    Man takes selfie next to wife sleeping with ugly snoring tattoo funny meme

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    #81

    Tweet claiming ketchup is soda due to sugar content funny random meme

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    #82

    Grandma surprises kids in room holding large pacifier random funny meme

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    #83

    Weather reporter wearing cloud costume on green screen random funny meme

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    #84

    Man shows botched haircut after trying to cut own hair random funny meme

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    #85

    Random memes showing honeycomb skull sculpture made by daughter

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    #86

    Funny memes about new office rule with confusing late work penalty

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    #87

    Funny random meme water stain ceiling fixed with Big Bird decoration

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    #88

    Party balloons say please leave by 9 introverts planning a party meme

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    #89

    Close-up of mysterious object captioned teachable moment random funny meme

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    #90

    Funny meme showing a cat walking confidently with dogs

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    #91

    Random meme of a stuffed bear showing a full body picture

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    #92

    Funny random meme ticket distracted by eating rotisserie chicken meme

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    #93

    Random memes featuring poorly made chocolate covered strawberries prank

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    #94

    Funny random memes text about buying a cow couch with cow-shaped seat

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    #95

    Funny random memes kid's drawing of mom drinking wine

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    #96

    Random memes chocolate cake with a square piece missing, picking a fight with family

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    #97

    Funny random meme with mint vanilla milk and green mac and cheese meal

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    #98

    Random meme of shoes and people edited to have screaming faces

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    #99

    Random memes funny flight conversation about girlfriend crying on airplane

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    #100

    Dirty hand holding half-eaten burger pandemic humor meme

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    #101

    Random memes workers relate to boss arriving when sitting down

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    #102

    Text message exchange about stress and a used Ford F150 truck ad

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    #103

    Funny pigeon sitting positions in random funny memes

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    #104

    Cat sitting in a spooky way with shadow on wall and caption about waking up

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    #105

    Meme with people in green tracksuits with text about paying Johnny Depp

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    #106

    Empty classroom with wooden lab tables and cabinets meme about funny people

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    #107

    Capybara covered in mud with text about plans for 2022 and self-care

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    #108

    Cars lined up improperly on highway with red arrow pointing to white car

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    #109

    Screenshot of a one hour phone call with dad meme about random memes funny

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    #110

    Close-up of nostalgic school lunch pizza slice with cheese and sausage

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    #111

    Comparison of flat roof and hip roof on modern house exterior design

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    #112

    Close-up of seasoned French fries with tweets about ketchup, mayo, and mustard

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    #113

    Child duct taped to chair while siblings play on floor covered with Pokemon cards

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    #114

    Funny random meme featuring a headless statue reading a book at 3am

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    #115

    Random memes text conversation about childhood and adulthood struggles

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    #116

    SpongeBob meme reacting to boyfriend saying I love your body

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    #117

    Random meme about expensive American heart transplant bills and payment options

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    #118

    Random meme of cracked eggs with triple double yolks and lottery advice

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    #119

    Random meme of a crying child next to a dropped pizza on sidewalk

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    #120

    Funny random meme about inconsistent fruit versus consistent Doritos taste

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    #121

    Humorous image of a car wheel supported by an Xbox console

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