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Whether it’s Nietzsche-level doom or postmodern overthinking, philosophy memes are basically the internet’s way of doing some deep pondering… but in a much more fun way.

These are the jokes about the stuff that keeps us up at night — the meaning of life, free will, and whether we are indeed living in a Matrix.

Because life is sort of like the myth of Sisyphus, you know, the guy stuck rolling a rock up a hill forever just to watch it fall again. It can feel absurd, pointless even, but memes let us laugh at it instead of crying over it.

And because we all definitely need a little levity in these absurd times, we’ve rounded up some of the best philosophy memes from the Instagram page @philosophergames.

They will get you laughing, but maybe even leave you questioning reality.