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Whether it’s Nietzsche-level doom or postmodern overthinking, philosophy memes are basically the internet’s way of doing some deep pondering… but in a much more fun way.

These are the jokes about the stuff that keeps us up at night — the meaning of life, free will, and whether we are indeed living in a Matrix.

Because life is sort of like the myth of Sisyphus, you know, the guy stuck rolling a rock up a hill forever just to watch it fall again. It can feel absurd, pointless even, but memes let us laugh at it instead of crying over it.

And because we all definitely need a little levity in these absurd times, we’ve rounded up some of the best philosophy memes from the Instagram page @philosophergames.

They will get you laughing, but maybe even leave you questioning reality.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Philosophy meme featuring a conversation about Nietzsche’s abyss, blending existential dread with humor.

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If we try to imagine how these old-school thinkers would react to today’s meme culture, especially when they are the stars themselves, it would go something like this.

Plato, who worried that laughter could get out of hand or be mean-spirited, would probably be cautious and give plenty of side-eyes when he came across a meme.

He had, in fact, said that in the ideal state, comedy should be tightly controlled.

Aristotle would be more chill, we think. He knew some jokes can be at someone’s expense, but he also valued clever humor. So, memes that make you think would probably appeal to him.

The Stoics, like Epictetus, might also roll their eyes at memes that go overboard or encourage distraction. But anything that teaches a lesson or makes people reflect would likely get a pass.

Studies show that early philosophers cared more about what’s important in life than what’s funny, so it’s no surprise that most of them wouldn’t exactly be fans of memes, especially when it comes at their expense.

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    #2

    Philosophy memes featuring Plato and Aristotle with humorous invisible basketballs joke to lighten existential dread.

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    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Dribble, Ari, dribble!"

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    #3

    Philosophy meme depicting Sisyphus pushing a boulder with a caption about modern work and existential humor.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The whole original myth was an allegory for real people already finding themselves in that sort of meaningless, rewardless daily grind from which they could never escape. At least the 9-5 gives you 16 hours a day of your own, which is more than the slaves of that time could ever dream of.

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    From Plato labeling laughter as a danger to us turning him into a meme, we’ve surely come a long way.

    It wasn’t until the 18th century that philosophers began to shift the conversation, using the word "humor" in the modern sense.

    Laughter was no longer just seen as mocking others or showing superiority. Instead, it was recognized as a playful surprise, when something happens that clashes with what we expect.
    #4

    Image showing two books side by side, one labeled philosophy large and the other smaller labeled philosophy without linguistic confusion, a philosophy meme.

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    memes - some of the deepest questions answered with an odd photo and a short matching caption.

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    #5

    Philosophy meme graffiti showing a tombstone with RIP and message about working hard and existential humor.

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "In the meantime, in between time, ain't we got fun?"

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    By the 20th century, philosopher Henri Bergson and others were already exploring laughter as a kind of social tool that keeps our minds flexible. They also realized that it helps people navigate contradictions.

    Cut to today, and philosophers aren’t stressing over laughter anymore.

    Now, humor is everywhere — in memes, text messages, social media posts, ads and even political speeches.

    In fact, some of us can’t spend a single day without looking at a meme.

    What was once barely mentioned in philosophical texts is now a whole cultural phenomenon studied in fields like memetics, where memes and jokes are treated as units of culture.
    #6

    Young girl labeled happy and healthy people running from a duck labeled philosophers with questions in a humorous philosophy meme.

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    #7

    Pie chart showing perks of being a philosopher, highlighting money, work-life balance, and making family proud in philosophy memes.

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    #8

    Meme featuring a huge rock brought home from a hike and a reference to Sisyphus in philosophy memes.

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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, those guys have invisible basketballs, too!

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    We know that memes are funny and they make us laugh. But what is it about philosophy memes that so tickles our funny bones?

    Research on meme culture shows that people are more likely to share and connect with memes that trigger strong emotional responses, whether that’s humor, anxiety, relief, or even existential dread.

    Memes that can depict overthinking, or moments of confusion, tap into our shared experiences and make invisible feelings suddenly visible in a simple image-plus-caption format.
    #9

    Humorous philosophy meme showing Machiavelli asking for a date and referencing political ruin after rejection.

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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, only: Marietta Corsini married Niccolò Machiavelli in 1501, and they had seven children together. So... 😉 (just 'cos he *wrote* stuff doesn't mean much, and anyway: I suspect you'll find that 'how states are ruined on account of women' is rather more about how states are ruined on account of men making stupid decisions while their minds are clouded with thoughts of women...)

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    #10

    A woman labeled Someone claiming to know looks unsure as Socrates stares at her intensely in a philosophy meme.

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    Philosophy memes basically take all the big, brain-melting ideas like determinism or existentialism and turn them into super simple, almost pantomime-style jokes that anyone can get.

    They’re funny because they point out those annoyingly true parts of our lives we all feel, but can’t really talk about. For example, freaking out over leaving your bed for work in the morning, or even realizing maybe free will is a myth.

    A lot of these memes also roast philosophy itself, poking fun at how uptight or pretentious academics can be.

    On top of that, they’re loaded with wordplay and clever puns that make all that dense jargon easier to understand.
    #11

    Screenshot of a late assignment submission email humorously reflecting existential dread in philosophy memes.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Request denied due to spelling...

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    #12

    Woman in suit presenting philosophy meme about Sartre’s mindset and eyes with vintage photo in dimly lit room.

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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obligatory upvote for Philomena Cunk

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    #13

    Book cover with a white fluffy dog and text about Hegelianism, perfect for philosophy memes and existential humor fans.

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    Recent research shows that content that takes a humorous, lighthearted approach to discussing mental health issues, even if they're done ironically, could actually help us more.

    Memes also function as a kind of non‑verbal social language, activating empathy and emotional recognition in our brains. That’s why they feel relatable across different cultures and contexts.

    “Young people, or more aptly almost the entire world, is connected through some form of technology and/or social media. When it comes to our mental health and wellbeing, the online world can be both daunting, but also empowering,” says Vikki Ryall, head of clinical practice at headspace, the National Youth Mental Health Foundation.

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    “There are also fun ways to explore the topic of mental health and approach it in a ‘non-clinical’ way — like finding a meme that captures your feelings and worries into a funny image you could easily share with your network.”
    #14

    Text message conversation about liking philosophy with an audio message attached in a chat interface, philosophy memes theme.

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    #15

    Philosophy memes tweet humor about finishing a paper when it no longer makes sense and is unbearable to look at.

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    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote because this is me handing in my master's thesis tomorrow.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Ancient philosopher with beard holding a book and a meme about philosophy memes and existential dread humor.

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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As in... This Invisible basketball, itself, is spinning itself, on my finger, itself.

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    Memes that express existential anxieties or life’s big questions often mirror our inner thought patterns.

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    That’s why they have literally become tools of communication these days.

    The Pew Research Center found that 75% of people aged 13 to 36 post memes, with 55% sharing them weekly and 30% daily, indicating a strong meme presence among young adults.

    Another survey found that 74% of people share memes for humor, 53% use them as responses, 35% as cryptic messages, and 28% when words are insufficient.
    #17

    Venn diagram humor comparing drive-time DJs and Sisyphus bringing the same classic rock night after night philosophy meme.

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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is my favorite Sisyphus meme so far. I have a feeling there will be more...

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    #18

    Tweet discussing the myth of Sisyphus and the value of a good daily routine in philosophy memes about existential dread.

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    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda wanna see that lady's interpretation of all old stories now, it would be fun to read a lot of weird and wild interpretations.

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    #19

    Couple in bed meme with philosophy text referencing "Therefore I am" and a philosopher's face edited on the man.

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    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvoting for how ridiculous this looks

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    In a way, philosophy memes have become a philosophy of their own. They are ideas condensed into images and jokes that anyone can engage with instantly.

    Even more fascinating is the fact that memes often evolve faster than traditional philosophy ever could.

    A joke about free will today might ignite debates across social media by tomorrow.

    In this sense, memes are not just reflecting philosophical thought; they’re actively shaping it and at the same time, creating a living, crowd-sourced dialogue.
    #20

    Social media post showing a humorous philosophy meme featuring a Leo Tolstoy journal entry from 1851.

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    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I already find it very difficult to find any places that are still open at 3 in the morning to get something to eat after a party. How difficult must it be to find a place that sells horses in the middle of the night?

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    #21

    Tweet by user moth questioning why people want to think so much, reflecting on philosophy exhaustion in a humorous way.

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    #22

    Philosophy memes showing brain evolution with getting a philosophy degree for jobs, self-improvement, knowledge, and arguing online.

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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely no-one ever studied philosophy with the idea that it'd get them a job? I mean, really? Not that the study is a waste of time, far from it - but it's not the most practical of disciplines.

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    #23

    Philosophy meme text about existential dread comparing being an insect transformed into a guy with a job.

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “For instance, on the planet Earth, man had always assumed that he was more intelligent than dolphins because he had achieved so much—the wheel, New York, wars and so on—whilst all the dolphins had ever done was muck about in the water having a good time. But conversely, the dolphins had always believed that they were far more intelligent than man—for precisely the same reasons.” ― Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

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    #24

    Philosophy meme about Socrates humorously highlighting his influence through challenging others at dinner parties.

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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But when I do that...

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    #25

    Hand holding a philosophy book with a bite taken out of the corner, humorously referencing philosophy memes.

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    #26

    Philosophy meme about hating small talk and questioning free will in sustained meaningful relationships.

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    #27

    Philosophy meme showing Plato’s statue smoking a cigar with text about winning arguments against made-up characters.

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    #28

    Black and white photo of a cityscape with a Kafka philosophy meme sticker about making sense on a window.

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    #29

    Man labeled humanity using a hammer to nail language into the inherently indescribable nature of the universe philosophy meme.

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I eventually settled in absurdism, a relatively unknown branch of existentialism, and as far as I can tell one of the few ways to escape existentialism without drinking yourself to death.

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    #30

    Close-up of a cat’s face with text meme caption related to philosophy memes about thinking and existence.

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    #31

    Philosophy meme showing philosophers reaching for perfect definitions while language complexity holds them back.

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    #32

    Twitter post humorously discussing moral principles with a philosophy meme highlighting edge cases and implications.

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    #33

    Stack of philosophy books with titles asking what philosophy is, overlaid with text saying they're still figuring it out.

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    5points
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    #34

    Tweet exchange about philosophy ruining social skills with circular definitions, part of philosophy memes for chuckles.

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    5points
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    lexifoote avatar
    Jedi Panda
    Jedi Panda
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do I suddenly ship these people

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    #35

    Black and white photos contrasting Nietzsche with and without a mustache in a philosophy meme about appearance.

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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mustacheless Nietzsche e looks like the face I made when I saw him

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    #36

    Philosophy meme advising to preserve childhood magic by letting kids believe in characters like Socrates for fun.

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    #37

    Bottle of Coca-Cola labeled as a relaxing day in Athens with a hand holding Socrates pills, philosophy memes humor.

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    #38

    Two men inspect a car engine while a philosophy meme about arbitrary social norms and immutable truths appears on screen.

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    #39

    Classroom presentation slide showing a philosophy meme about Socrates with students watching and a projector above.

    “Socrates was ugly.”
    — Nietzsche, Twilight of the Idols, “The Problem of Socrates,” §3

    (Nietzsche was using Socrates’ appearance as a symbol of philosophical illness, rationalism taking over healthy life).

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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I enjoy having the context here, thank you for not cropping it out :)

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    #40

    Philosophy meme showing a man questioning justice as the advantage of the stronger during a deep conversation.

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    4points
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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another invisible basketball!

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    #41

    Statue of Diogenes with glowing red eyes holding a lantern, paired with a tweet about human DNA and selective activation, philosophy meme.

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    #42

    Side-by-side portrait of philosopher Hegel and a photo of Werner Herzog referencing philosophy memes.

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    #43

    Green philosophy book titled The Science of Logic by Hegel with a humorous social media conversation about its availability.

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    #44

    Sign on a window stating Heidegger discussions are no longer permitted on the patio, a philosophy meme about existential dread humor.

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    4points
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I must know, what events??

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    #45

    Sign in an office forbidding philosophers, featuring a silhouette of The Thinker and humor related to philosophy memes.

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    iviekerrins-hansoninka avatar
    dethgurl 10
    dethgurl 10
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know what I did. That's part of my philospohy

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    #46

    Philosophy memes illustrating human existence from birth to challenges, blending classical art and symbolic imagery in a humorous way.

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    #47

    Philosophy meme comparing loving the anime Matrix to reading the manga Plato’s The Republic with humorous text.

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    #48

    Split image showing a man lying in snow labeled Western Philosophy and a dancing couple labeled Eastern Philosophy, a philosophy meme.

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    #49

    Three-panel philosophy meme showing different faces representing people who don't know, people who know, and people who know they don't know.

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    4points
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    bannem avatar
    Brain-In-A-Vat
    Brain-In-A-Vat
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about the people who don't know they don't know . . .

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    #50

    Philosophy meme comparing a miserable nihilist with a Nietzschean Übermensch who crafts her own meaning in life.

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    #51

    Tweet by Neil Renic humorously advising on conclusions, featured in philosophy memes about gaslighting and argument tactics.

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    #52

    Social media meme featuring philosopher René Descartes with humorous text about philosophy memes and existential dread.

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    4points
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    #53

    Philosophy meme showing AI-expanded Descartes portrait with humorous modernized body and casual sneakers.

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    #54

    Philosophy meme showing a man realizing he must start over after disproving his own fundamental beliefs.

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    #55

    Hand holding philosophy meme note with cartoon dog drawing over a toilet, humorously labeled as existential pranks and psychological warfare.

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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ( Anyone else read this in Goofy's voice? )

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    #56

    Animated scene of Pinocchio and a fairy discussing life, a humorous philosophy meme about existential dread and meaning.

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    #57

    Philosophy memes illustrating proof by contradiction humor with evolving brain images boosting existential chuckles.

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    #58

    Line of people waiting at a philosophy memes booth while one person reads philosophy at a separate stand.

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    #59

    Venn diagram humor combining philosophy professors, Backstreet Boys, and 4-year-olds with funny overlapping phrases.

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    #60

    Stair stepper machine labeled as the Sisyphus Simulator in a gym, humorously referencing philosophy memes.

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    #61

    Philosophy meme showing a character reacting with panik and kalm to life having no meaning and creating meaning.

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    iviekerrins-hansoninka avatar
    dethgurl 10
    dethgurl 10
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I decided to exist outside of meaning. It's easier that way

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    #62

    Philosophy meme showing ancient statue getting a haircut with a humorous existential dialogue about the meaning of want.

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    #63

    Twitter meme showing Michel Foucault before and after writing his doctoral thesis, highlighting philosophy memes humorously.

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    #64

    Venn diagram with philosophy memes showing conflicting views on the world being awful, better, and improvable.

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    #65

    Handwritten note saying it's okay to not understand Hegel, a philosophy meme for chuckling at existential dread.

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    #66

    First year vs fourth year studying philosophy meme showing contrast between youthful and weathered appearances by the sea.

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    #67

    Two women whispering and laughing about a third woman upset, related to philosophy memes on existential themes.

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    #68

    Person at gas station humorously pouring fuel labeled as random useless philosopher facts into a cup for friends and strangers, philosophy memes.

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    #69

    Man reacting emotionally with text about a box, alongside a stack of Ayn Rand philosophy books in a meme format.

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    #70

    Philosophy meme showing a tweet about students explaining a priori and a posteriori knowledge humorously.

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    #71

    Philosophy meme showing a man awake in bed with a speech bubble saying I think, therefore I cannot sleep.

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    #72

    Philosophy meme referencing German Existentialism course covering Kierkegaard, Nietzsche, Husserl, and Heidegger.

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    #73

    Philosophy meme showing a dimly lit room with a person sitting alone, reflecting existential dread humor.

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    #74

    Two people in a record store joking about being materialists with images of philosophers Karl Marx and Ayn Rand.

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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meanwhile, I'm over here thinking about Madonna...

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    #75

    Two characters in a scene discussing existence as a scam made up by philosophers, a humorous philosophy meme.

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    #76

    Knight in armor holding a sword with text about philosophy majors and predicate logic, a philosophy meme concept.

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    #77

    Plain chicken breast on a plate of rice representing analytical philosophy in a humor meme about philosophy memes.

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    #78

    Portrait of a classical philosopher with a pun about sending an e-manual featuring philosophy memes and existential humor.

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    #79

    Doberman dogs labeled math and analysis looking at a white cat labeled continental philosophers in a humorous philosophy meme.

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    #80

    Reddit conversation meme about citing a dream or hallucination in APA style, matching philosophy memes and existential themes.

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    #81

    Black and white philosophy meme with a man's portrait and cyclical text about meeting, talking, and leaving using philosophical references.

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    #82

    Philosophy meme showing the evolution of PhD student despair with expanding brain images and existential thoughts.

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    #83

    Meme showing Leonardo DiCaprio laughing then tearing up, reflecting on abstract time concept in philosophy memes.

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    #84

    Philosophy meme with classical painting background and text about studying philosophy improving thinking skills.

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    #85

    Tweet featuring a philosophy meme comparing quotes from Jesus and Marx, illustrating humor in philosophy memes.

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    #86

    Hand holding a philosophy meme showing a bird labeled philosophers trapped inside a cage labeled language.

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    #87

    Teenager discovering philosophy meme comparing misunderstandings of Stoicism and Nietzsche with characters from movies.

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    #88

    Tweet about boyfriend quoting Marcus Aurelius when power went out, reflecting humor in philosophy memes and existential dread relief.

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    #89

    Philosophy meme showing evolving brain images with captions about becoming a new version of yourself over time.

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