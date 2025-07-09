ADVERTISEMENT

Classical philosophers may have been sulking loners lost in their existential musings. But modern philosophers and philosophy students were born in the age of the Internet. The time when nothing makes sense and everything can be turned into a meme.

So, even our biggest existential fears and theories about the meaning of life can be funny. Don't believe me? Check out this selection of funny posts from the Instagram page "philosophy.memes" that, according to its creator, aims to fuel our existential crisis as we fail our thoughts. Memito ergo sum, or whatever Descartes said.

#1

Man in office attire presents a philosophical meme on a whiteboard about jobs, capitalism, and immigrants to make you think.

Either way, policies of importing unskilled workers are insane.

    #2

    Philosophical meme text highlighting Jesus as a brown-skinned Middle Eastern Jewish refugee connecting with outsiders.

    #3

    Ancient Greek figure pushing boulder uphill in a philosophical meme about persistence and struggle.

    somegurlonline avatar
    SomeGurlOnline
    SomeGurlOnline
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't forget what Albert Camus had to say about it. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Myth_of_Sisyphus

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Helmeted person with unsure eyes holding a gun, meme about baby sea turtles, featuring philosophical meme humor.

    #5

    Anime characters shaking hands humor meme combining Backstreet Boys and philosophy professors with a Tell Me Why joke.

    #6

    Twitter post about choosing a philosophy PhD over owning a bakery, highlighting philosophical memes to make you laugh and think.

    #7

    Philosophical meme showing text on a train display reading suffer, reflecting nihilism with stoicism and absurdism concepts.

    somegurlonline avatar
    SomeGurlOnline
    SomeGurlOnline
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As far as I know it, Nihilism doesn't mean life means nothing and therefore it's all suffering and b*llsh*t. Nihilism to me means life means nothing, so don't take it too seriously and therefore take joy in what you can while you're still here on this plane of existence. Please come at me. I like philosophy...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Classical painting of a woman holding a box in a philosophical meme about 2020, highlighting I Meme Therefore I Am humor.

    #9

    Philosophical meme featuring Oedipus complex joke with a woman’s confused expressions, blending humor and deep thought.

    #10

    Philosophical meme depicting Pythagoras walking alone while others follow a structured path in a humorous illustration.

    #11

    Philosophical meme illustrating various social causes with a man holding signs saying all lives, cancers, words, and mammals matter.

    #12

    Cheetah and cub meme questioning existence and suffering, reflecting philosophical memes that make you laugh and think.

    #13

    Gym equipment labeled as the Sisyphus Simulator, humorously highlighting philosophical memes about effort and repetition.

    #14

    Philosophical meme featuring Franz Kafka writing about loneliness and the struggle to romanticize it in a dimly lit room.

    #15

    Meme with man holding cat and text about Egyptians finding religion, humorous philosophical memes to make you laugh and think.

    #16

    Busts of Aristotle depicted as water, fire, and earth, creating a humorous philosophical meme with the keyword philosophical memes.

    #17

    Astronaut in space with text wait, it's just me, a philosophical meme exploring loneliness and existence.

    #18

    Profile of Oedipus in a dating app meme, blending philosophy and humor in a popular philosophical memes format.

    #19

    Philosophical meme on democracy showing two dog drawings chosen by likes in a dog art contest.

    #20

    Woman reading to child near a swirling abyss, illustrating philosophical memes that make you laugh and think humorously.

    #21

    Two men in a humorous meme highlighting the philosophical meme contrast between melancholy and online shopping pleasures.

    #22

    Man with stoic face and overlay of emotional expression, illustrating philosophical memes about bottled-up emotions and stoicism.

    #23

    God with outstretched arms saying let there be philosophers, and a young man asking what about jobs for philosophers meme.

    The idea in medieval education was that the philosophers would also study theology, economics, politics, science (then called natural philosophy), geography, etc. The priests who founded such schools wanted rulers (yes, mostly lay people) who would be competent in how to bring happiness to their constituents. This was before humanism was just an abbreviation for "secular humanism," but was a fairly unique notion that God wanted what was best for humans as opposed to gods, animals, etc.

    #24

    Two men on a pink carpet meme showing Socrates inventing philosophy while the State of Athens in 399BC chases him.

    #25

    Uno card meme challenging to admit equality, man labeled Aristotle holding cards, philosophical memes humor and thought.

    #26

    Philosophical meme showing a person realizing they exist outside their own perception, reflecting self-awareness humor.

    #27

    Dog gagged by woman labeled my mum, sitting with others labeled any social setting and me wanting to talk about philosophers meme.

    #28

    A philosophical meme showing a boy explaining Hades is the god of the dead, humor blending Greek mythology and memes.

    #29

    Three people in a business interview with a philosophical meme about performing under pressure and Bohemian Rhapsody.

    #30

    Medieval-style meme showing a man playing a lute with a humorous philosophical meme about religious scripture and misinterpretation.

    #31

    SpongeBob preparing to speak with text about philosophical debate and how opinions affect arguments in philosophical memes.

    #32

    Philosophy students humor with animated characters discussing rereading books and discovering new meanings in memes.

    #33

    Philosophical meme showing a statue head behind a window with the caption about playing with other philosophers.

    #34

    Man in blue shirt presenting philosophical meme about reality and perception for I Meme Therefore I Am SEO keyword.

    #35

    A philosophical meme showing a late-night thought with a pain relief ad, combining humor and deep thinking.

    #36

    Philosophical meme showing a stick figure pushing a boulder uphill with text asking are ya winning son in a simple cartoon style

    #37

    Man in suit with a confused expression captioned with a philosophical meme about being a thief of joy.

    #38

    Cartoon showing a student cheating on a test, holding a philosophical meme about the worth of life, humor and deep thought combined.

    #39

    A gorilla outdoors appears to give an undergrad philosophy lecture to a small audience, captured in a philosophical meme.

    #40

    Man laughing and crying in different poses during a podcast, illustrating relatable philosophical memes and existential humor.

    #41

    Philosophical meme about adulthood comparing Mario Kart mistakes to life challenges with humor and insight.

    #42

    Marble bust of philosopher with caption about knowing nothing, a humorous philosophical meme to make you think.

    #43

    Orange cat riding a vintage bicycle through a blurred forest, humorous philosophical meme about existential crisis.

    #44

    Yellow blocky character with speech bubble saying do you are have stupid, representing philosophical memes humor.

    #45

    Philosophical meme showing a duck inhaling then screaming MAMAAAAAAA about the human unconscious mind.

    #46

    Philosophical meme featuring a Greek god interrupting a woman minding her own business with humor and ancient art style.

    #47

    Philosophical meme showing shoes with open mouths, illustrating capitalism laughing at material happiness debate.

    #48

    Illustration showing contagion risk with masks and distance, ending with zero risk when discussing philosophy, highlighting philosophical memes humor.

    #49

    Illustration contrasting passive nihilism and active nihilism with a humorous take on philosophical memes about meaning and self.

    #50

    Philosophical meme showing Kant and Descartes with text critiquing pure reason in a humorous way.

    #51

    Cartoon hands holding a list of 2021 goals with humorous edits, a philosophical meme to make you laugh and think.

    #52

    Blurry hamster typing on keyboard with philosophical text about freedom and happiness, featured in philosophical memes content.

    #53

    Man labeled Me hiding behind grass staring at golden idol labeled overpriced esoteric philosophy book in philosophical meme.

    #54

    Twitter post with a philosophical meme about Kafka’s personality, blending humor and thoughtful reflection on human perception.

    #55

    Philosophical meme depicting a never-ending cycle of self-perception with statements like i am amazing and i hate myself.

    #56

    Philosophical meme showing debates on reason by Hegel, Kant, Schopenhauer, and Nietzsche with humorous expressions.

    #57

    Person wearing a white t-shirt with a philosophical meme text about internet culture and fleeting recognition.

    #58

    Philosophical meme featuring a red Among Us character with an umbrella, pondering the nature of the impostor.

    #59

    Philosophical meme depicting Platonists showing a cave scene to illustrate abstract ideas with humor and thought.

    #60

    Cartoon of God accidentally pouring too much doubt of my existence, a philosophical meme to make you laugh and think.

    #61

    Three men labeled optimist, pessimist, and surrealist share drinks in a philosophical memes cartoon about perspective and humor.

    #62

    Philosophical meme showing a panicked and calm head reacting to Kierkegaard’s Either/or about marriage regrets.

    #63

    Humorous philosophical meme showing a fierce cat dinosaur and a cute kitten with cardboard dinosaur costume.

    #64

    Colorful circles with hidden numbers linked to emotions like dehydrated, too warm, too cold, tired, hungry in a philosophical meme.

    #65

    Philosophical meme showing Socrates and Nietzsche in a humorous debate highlighting sharp wit and clever insults.

    #66

    Cute character asking to read books with a brain replying no, a philosophical meme blending humor and thought.

    #67

    Two characters labeled Jocasta and Oedipus in a philosophical meme referencing classic Greek tragedy and identity themes.

    #68

    Cartoon dog breathing fire with text about maintaining multiple personalities, humorous philosophical memes concept.

    #69

    Two-panel philosophical meme referencing Descartes, with a humorous twist on the concept of thinking and being.

    #70

    Diagram showing a circular flow with philosophy meme text stating you think things and you are wrong, humorous philosophical meme.

    #71

    Philosophical meme featuring Kant with sunglasses and headphones, humorously resisting to reveal the truth to a murderous axeman.

    #72

    Philosophical meme showing a person climbing a rock with text they don’t know I’m happy, highlighting deep thought and humor.

    #73

    Philosophical meme showing Kierkegaard’s complex text with a confused cartoon figure saying excuse me what the fuck.

    #74

    Unfinished horse puzzle representing a philosophical meme about sentences clear in mind but jumbled when spoken aloud.

    #75

    A shy philosophy student looking down, with meme text about unasked questions in philosophical memes.

    #76

    Man in black outfit and mask crouching with a knife illustrating philosophical meme about self and psyche balance.

    #77

    Philosophical meme of a son responding about the meaning of winning in life during a conversation with his dad.

    #78

    A broken faucet taped with red tape and a sign saying I am broken please do not use, a philosophical meme.

    #79

    Red puppet representing society leaned over a table comparing rational thinking and absolute chaos in philosophical memes.

    #80

    Vintage-style philosophical meme showing a person peeking beyond stars with text about existential crisis spanning dimensions.

    #81

    Man and son in a philosophical meme about living life versus reading how to live, highlighting modern distraction by phones.

    #82

    Philosophical meme showing Sisyphus on Facebook complaining about his rock with comments from Zeus, Atlas, and Persephone.

    #83

    Frog looking in a mirror with text about Aristotle, self love, and a philosophical meme using main SEO keyword meme.

    #84

    Philosophical meme featuring a character joking about existentialism and challenging societal norms with humor.

    #85

    Philosophical meme about Nietzsche hugging a horse with close-up images of the horse’s face and mustache-like nose markings.

    #86

    Man with long hair and beard smiling while holding a hammer, humorously depicting capitalism in philosophical memes.

    #87

    Animated father and child meme with philosophical text about waiting for something worth living for in a reflection on life and memes.

    #88

    Two contrasting images illustrate philosophical memes about obsessing over life versus embracing the flow for truth and peace.

    #89

    Philosophical meme with Barbie saying God loves ugly, highlighting humor and thought in meme culture.

    #90

    Meme about a university student paying high tuition to learn about existence, featuring a humorous product review.

    #91

    Philosophical memes featuring a character questioning reality with a philosopher’s face edited on a figure in a hazy background.

    #92

    Two young men laugh at a fly, with a philosophical meme about existence and suffering in a humorous context.

    #93

    Philosophical meme showing Pythagoras amazed by the spherical Earth contrasted with a simple right triangle math formula.

    #94

    Man wearing striped shirt labeled philosophy students at school drinking milk shaped like famous philosophers in a meme about philosophical memes.

    #95

    Cat with glowing green eyes poking through hole, a philosophical meme referencing Schrödinger's cat concept and internet memes.

    #96

    Meme showing a determinist denying coincidence with a close-up face, fitting philosophical memes to make you laugh and think.

    #97

    Group of women dressed up representing famous philosophers contrasted with a casually dressed person labeled Diogenes eating chips, philosophical meme.

    #98

    Cartoon showing bigfoot, fairies, unicorns, and discovering meaning in life as things that don't exist in philosophical memes.

    #99

    A comic meme showing a woman inviting a man to read philosophy while he is busy arguing online.

    #100

    Philosophical meme showing a character reacting to free will versus determinism with humor and thought-provoking text.

    #101

    Keyboard keys arranged to spell success with letters S U C E, humorous philosophical meme on keys to success.

    #102

    Man in striped shirt looking down a hallway with text referencing philosophical memes about Schopenhauer's parents.

    #103

    Man in glasses and suit with text meme referencing Freud’s theories in philosophical memes to make you laugh and think.

    #104

    Cartoon meme showing a king and a character joking about kindness, reflecting philosophical meme humor.

    #105

    Pink cartoon character pointing to a philosophical meme about reminders and truth in a humorous internet meme style.

    #106

    Kermit the Frog in four panels humorously exploring existential philosophy in a wrapped blanket, reflecting on solitude and regret.

    #107

    SpongeBob meme humor with philosophers failing as leaders, blending philosophical memes to make you laugh and think.

    #108

    Philosophical meme showing Kant’s contradiction with a humorous depiction referencing the main SEO keyword philosophical memes.

    #109

    Comedian on stage reacting humorously to complex philosophical memes about genealogy of morals and Nietzsche's ideas.

    #110

    Bart Simpson excited before Diogenes convo, then lying in bed looking tired, illustrating philosophical meme humor.

    #111

    Philosophical meme featuring cartoon characters debating desire and Buddhism with humor to make you laugh and think.

    #112

    Philosophical memes featuring a cat labeled Nirvana with cherubs and captions about Brahman, Samsara, and 80s band names.

    #113

    Small bird perched on tree branch with text about philosophy and understanding memes for philosophy memes.

    #114

    Hand holding a large pink eraser labeled for big mistakes next to a philosophical meme about millennials and injustices.

    #115

    Philosophical meme featuring Bender from Futurama humorously referencing individuation and the higher self in a cosmic background.

    #116

    Hand petting a happy dog with a philosophical meme on ethics about being a good boy, related to philosophical memes.

    #117

    Anime-style hands holding a sword with philosophical memes text about living happily and ignorance in a thoughtful scene.

    #118

    Comparison of two books labeled the bible and the bible if Clovis and his brave Franks had been there, philosophical meme humor.

    #119

    Man in glasses and suit speaking in an office meme about existentialism and philosophical memes humor.

    #120

    Man from The Office meme with text about Heidegger making philosophy harder, highlighting philosophical memes humor and insight.

    #121

    Philosophical meme featuring a portrait labeled God and an upside-down Pepsi can, blending humor and deep thinking.

