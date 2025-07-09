“I Meme, Therefore I Am”: 121 Philosophical Memes To Make You Laugh And Think
Classical philosophers may have been sulking loners lost in their existential musings. But modern philosophers and philosophy students were born in the age of the Internet. The time when nothing makes sense and everything can be turned into a meme.
So, even our biggest existential fears and theories about the meaning of life can be funny. Don't believe me? Check out this selection of funny posts from the Instagram page "philosophy.memes" that, according to its creator, aims to fuel our existential crisis as we fail our thoughts. Memito ergo sum, or whatever Descartes said.
Tell that 2 ur new mesia aka the WORST s*****g EVER
Don't forget what Albert Camus had to say about it. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Myth_of_Sisyphus
As far as I know it, Nihilism doesn't mean life means nothing and therefore it's all suffering and b*llsh*t. Nihilism to me means life means nothing, so don't take it too seriously and therefore take joy in what you can while you're still here on this plane of existence. Please come at me. I like philosophy...
The idea in medieval education was that the philosophers would also study theology, economics, politics, science (then called natural philosophy), geography, etc. The priests who founded such schools wanted rulers (yes, mostly lay people) who would be competent in how to bring happiness to their constituents. This was before humanism was just an abbreviation for "secular humanism," but was a fairly unique notion that God wanted what was best for humans as opposed to gods, animals, etc.