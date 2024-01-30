But is a piece of paper you get early in your life and the public opinion of your education choice something that dictates how the rest of your life goes? Well, as people on this Reddit thread revealed by sharing what they do in life despite getting a ‘useless’ degree, it certainly isn’t. Scroll down to see what they said!

We all reach a point in our lives when we have to choose a specific career path, and many of those paths start with getting a certain degree. Unfortunately, not all educational degrees are equally useful when looking for a job in our society.

#1 Bachelor's degree in animation. I deliver mail now. **Edit:** Because this is strangely the most popular post I've ever had on Reddit, and I'm still getting blasted with replies, I'm going to clarify some things here rather than replying to so many comments individually. 1- I don't think animation is useless. I love animation. I don't think any degree in any field is useless. There is always use in education. However, I took the quotes around "useless" in the thread title to mean "what other people consider useless." As anyone who has pursued a degree in any kind of art knows, the world at large loves to tell you your degree is useless. 2. That being said, from my experience, *a degree* in animation vs *a diploma* in animation signifies only that you spent more money to receive a less focused education. 3. Please stop making assumptions about me or my career. It is not your business, but yes, I did get some jobs in the industry and no, I don't want to be in the industry anymore. I'm quite happy delivering mail. 4. I made the transition because my mental health was just taking too much of a hit.

#2 Psychology degree -> bartending

#3 Philosophy degree. I think about life a lot. *EDIT:* I was actually a double major in Philosophy (because I wanted to explore the Big Questions of Existence) and Economics (because I figured that many philosophers starve). But I didn’t end up directly using either body of knowledge in my work career. I was an editor for some technical publications, then I made an early-midlife swivel and became a middle school math teacher, which I did for decades. I really do still ponder those life questions a lot, though.

There are many career paths that people can choose from, and there are many different reasons why they choose them. It often depends on potential pay, demand, difficulty, and interest. But as many would probably agree, the most essential part is to follow your passion. After all, we spend most of our time working, so it makes sense to do something you like. However, figuring out what you like and want to do in life is a lengthy process of its own, and unlike getting an education, there are few to no guidelines for it. Even if you find it out early on, there's no guarantee that your wishes and opinions won't change with time. But having some idea is better than none at all, and other people's life experiences are definitely something that can help with that.

#4 *What do you do / With a BA in English?*



Cloud application manager.

#5 I got a BA in sociology. Got accepted to law school but opted out because I was burned out and hated everything. I went to work at a hotel and randomly fell into accounting. It worked for me, and now I have a CPA. Life is a journey.

#6 I have an art degree in glass art. Have been a professional glass artist since 2000, just started on the 2nd largest commission of my career for a $60,000 suspended sculpture.

As Bored Panda found out when we contacted the OP, PoisonousChicken, also known as Yusuf Amir, he had a similar idea when making this thread. He loved our interest in his post and was glad to answer a few questions. Yusuf told us that he is at that stage of life where he will soon have to make that previously mentioned choice about what he wants to do next. In other words, he’s currently a high school student in his senior year. ADVERTISEMENT “The reason I asked about ‘useless majors’ is because I want to study one soon. I personally want to pursue a postgrad degree, but I thought it’d be interesting to read about other people who’ve made similar choices as myself,” said the OP, adding that he plans to study either Political Science or International Relations.

#7 BS Kinesiology. MS exercise physiology. Software engineer now.

#8 Film degree. Work in film production. Be careful what you wish for.

#9 Independent Researcher* (AKA, unemployed, or at least seriously under-employed, but I spend a few nights a week at the library pretending to be a post-doc, trying to write research papers on my degree subject because I miss doing my PhD.) I studied volcanology, which I -definitely- don't think is useless, but it is niche and hard to stay in. I'm all for people studying what sets their hearts on fire and not letting people devalue their degrees, and I love to see it when people shut the naysayers up and make it work.

With people sharing stories of their self-discovery and self-improvement, this thread also became kind of a source of wisdom and courage for Yusuf, who enjoyed reading the answers. “As I also enter that stage of life where I determine what I want to pursue as an adult, it’s intriguing to read about others who’ve passed that stage.” The author enjoyed reading through all of his thread’s responses and was happy to see so many people join in answering his question and sharing their stories. “I’m just glad to see how much discussion was generated out of something I asked.”

#10 Did get the typically “useless” psychology B.A. but did go on to get my masters in marriage and family therapy, currently work as a therapist. So it has gotten its use!

#11 Was told as a naturally artistic child that there was no point in pursuing art, I needed to "go to college and get a real job." So, following this practical advice, I got a bachelors degree in botany.



And a minor in art, and then did a one year MA with a focus in metals.



I own over a hundred houseplants, thanks botany! ....and have been a jewelry designer and jeweler for about 25 years, and still paint and draw.



You can't stop the signal.

#12 Fly planes. Creative writing degree.

Ultimately, choosing a career path at a time in your life when you’re just starting to really figure out who you are and what truly appeals to you can feel like it comes out of nowhere and completely catches you off guard. But we can’t really change that, can we? After all, the way life and our world work, most of us don’t have the luxury to simply sit around and wait until we know what we want for certain. And oftentimes, it’s the experiences that help us figure it out. Theophrastus, a Greek philosopher and Aristotle’s successor, once said, “Time is the most valuable thing a man can spend.” While, on one hand, this can put even more existential dread on this decision, it can also be viewed as an encouragement to follow your dreams. They might change, and it might feel like you wasted some time here and there, but it’s better to admit that to yourself and go in the direction you want to go than to stay in denial and commit to wasting the rest of your life.

#13 My liberal arts degree helped me understand how the world works a little better. Turns out that is very useful when applied to investing. I retired at 50.

#14 Got a psych degree, now im an electrician.

#15 Psychology: operations/HR Manager

#16 BA in Classical Studies. Senior Financial Analyst.

#17 BAs in English and Women’s Studies > f****d around as a copywriter, library clerk (to be a librarian one needs a Library Sciences MS,) managed a home healthcare office, other low-paying endeavors > decided at 30 to go to grad school > At forty, I’ve been a psychotherapist for 7ish years, and I’m now burnt out.

#18 Recreation therapy degree, and now I grow [substances] for a living.

#19 History degree.



Went to law school and got my JD. Went to work for a private developer doing government and public relations stuff. Now working for a nonprofit as an advocate for indigenous peoples working on social and political issues like human trafficking and climate change policy.

#20 Not me, but a fair chunk of New Zealand were laughing at "those Idiots" that got "useless degrees in basket weaving" back in the late '80's, early 90's. They are now bringing lost art back to life. They got jobs in movies as master artists, creating those works for things like Lord of the Rings, etc. Our Maori history is being showcased to the world through their work, people pay not just for their amazing baskets but to see them work.

#21 I didn't get [a] degree in it, but I did minor in women's studies since I already took a bunch of sociology classes and just needed a few more for the minor. I'm a doctor now, and it's actually been pretty helpful in helping me recognize my own biases and how they might influence my medical decision-making.

#22 I have a degree in accounting, that I used for six months 30 year ago.



My roomate was a flight attendant and was having a blast, I decided to apply got accepted and spent 10 years traveling the world, until I had kids. Once they were older, I got into property management. Getting my degree in accounting was easy for me, and I thought I would be good at it. However, I started hating numbers real quick.

#23 Psychology degree -> real estate appraisal -> startup founder in gaming industry -> product manager at fintech company. It’s been a weird 20 years since college.

#24 I got a Geography degree. I'm an electronics technician at a very large defense contractor.

#25 Make your way in the world. I have the very definition of a “useless degree“ (a BA from a disreputable public liberal arts college). But I found a career that worked for me. I’m self employed, own a house, have a partner, and I’m doing fine (with less than zero help from my parents).



So fellow English majors, fellow underwater basket weavers, fellow sociologists, take heart. Be professional, charming, and smart. Show up on time and do your f*****g best, even if you’re not 100% into it. Take jobs you’re overqualified for. Take jobs you’re underqualified for. Follow your instincts and seize your opportunities. It won’t work out for everyone (this being capitalism, after all), but it worked out for me. And it can for you, too!



I know this seems like a Boomer comment but I’m 43. I felt absolutely hopeless (economically), in my 20s, but it got better.

#26 BA in medieval studies from an Ivy. I work in VFX. I've wanted to work in the film industry since I was in college, and I get to work on the coolest stuff. Love what I do.

#27 Sales. I do brewery tours for fun and often make fun of my German degree, and then teach them related words.

#28 I have a theater degree. I teach theater. Even through several years of [freelancing], I haven't been without work for more than a week since 2011.

#29 BFA in studio arts. I am a tattoo artist, co-own a studio, and intend to go back for my masters to teach when my body doesn’t want to tattoo anymore.

I specialized in graphic design and do all the branding/marketing/interior design needed for the studio.

I taught painting classes, worked in graphic design, and sometimes do commission artwork. I prefer to make stuff I enjoy.

#30 Bachelor in cultural anthropology > CPA

#31 My dad barely graduated a 5+ year college run with an English degree. He wanted a business degree but was declined from the program numerous times. Couldn’t find a job after graduation. Saw a newspaper ad for a concrete gig. Learned how to do the stuff. After a few years on the job, he quit and started his own concrete empire, I don’t know the exact numbers, but from what I know, he pockets at least 2 mil a year. His best advice is: “All you need out of college is a piece of paper, to prove to an employer that you can put in time, effort, and hard work. It doesn’t really matter what’s on the paper.”

#32 Fine arts degree. Worked my butt off for years. Now in sales, which comes so easy to me, and I make so much more money. Wish I studied business or marketing and figured this out many years ago.

#33 Bachelor’s: English/Creative Writing



Master’s: Liberal Studies/Peace Education/Educational Theory



Job: Kindergarten teacher



I teach full time on a sub license at a charter, and I’m living the dream.



Edit: I have a sub license, but I was hired in as a full time teacher.

#34 I got a chemistry degree in a country that doesn't value science degrees and pays non post grads minimum wage, if you can even find a relevant job, that is.



I taught myself to code and now work as a software engineer making over 100k by my second year.

#35 Bachelors in English/Creative writing => middle school math teacher => software engineer

🤷🏾‍♂️

#36 Interdisciplinary Liberal Arts -> E-Commerce Manager

#37 BA in Theatre Arts

BFA in Stage Performance



Now I'm a Systems Administrator at a world-class art museum.

#38 BA in English, thought I was going to be a librarian. Logistics management for a high tech manufacturer.

#39 Sociology- I'm retired but worked for Child welfare.