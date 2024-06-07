67 Philosophical Memes And Posts For Those Feeling Existential
In this day and age, memes are basically whatever we want them to be. Funny, terrifying, a way of passing on news or just a means of putting a familiar frame on some of our ideas. Don’t let the simple images and short captions fool you, there is a lot of thought that can go into the most simple online post.
The “Disturbing Book Club” Facebook page is dedicated to funny, relatable and existential philosophy memes. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
"The learner always begins by finding fault, but the scholar sees the positive merit in everything." - Hegel, himself
Philosophy, or, from Greek, “'love of wisdom,” is one of those concepts where we all sort of know what it means, but actually defining it can be tricky. Some enjoy vague platitudes like “philosophy is thinking about ideas,” which is so vague as to encompass nearly every single thing you can imagine.
There are and likely will be countless texts on what philosophy actually is, but one, more concrete detail that we know, is that the term was likely coined by Pythagoras of Samos. Some of you might be familiar with his theorem for calculating the three sides of a right triangle.
I love how at 1:16 AM all of the comments were posted less than 30 minutes ago. Panda's with a poor sleep schedule, unite!
In English, the word, as usual, was “loaned” from the French language in roughly the 11th century. Even then, its meaning differed from person to person. Some wrote that it was the "advanced study of the speculative subjects (logic, ethics, physics, and metaphysics)," while others believed that it was best described as “deep wisdom consisting of love of truth and virtuous living.”
The same question I scream into the void when I wake up every morning.
Which is all well and good, until you actually ask for specifics, then you will get as many suggestions as there are people. Maybe even more, as some people are just indecisive. This is not a criticism of philosophy as a concept, but just a reminder that it’s a constantly shifting and evolving field.
With mass media, the internet and a comprehensive system of universities, academies and schools across much of the world, it’s really not that hard to get some recognition if you have an idea. You’ll just have to push your way to the “front of the crowd” as ideas and theories are a dime a dozen now.
That great golden past never existed. Our ancestors were horrible racist people. The food was terrible, and everybody stank like unwashed socks.
Similarly, as low-brow as they might seem, memes are a wonderful way to spread ideas. After all, a meme contains a kernel of shared knowledge or understanding, so a joke or concept can be communicated with a very simple image. Blocks of unparsable texts are out, memes are in, for better or worse.
Simplified English is a set of approved words and writing rules. Its makers made it to help engineers write manuals (instruction books) so that people all over the world can read them. Is there a google translator option that can translate Philosophy into simple english for us dumb dumbs?
When you realize that you don't have to be a good person to get into a heaven that doesn't exist. You just have to be a good person because it's the right thing to do.
I wish I could discuss cosmology with other friends, but they only seem to be interested in who's being voted off love island. :(
"normal" people talk to me about a movie and i end speaking by myself 15 minutes about the past and future projects of the director. Damn me.
I would love to say that Freud was more interesting than that but really he wasn't. We really should celebrate that the world is NOT the way Freud saw it.