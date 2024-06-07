Philosophy, or, from Greek, “'love of wisdom,” is one of those concepts where we all sort of know what it means, but actually defining it can be tricky. Some enjoy vague platitudes like “philosophy is thinking about ideas,” which is so vague as to encompass nearly every single thing you can imagine.

There are and likely will be countless texts on what philosophy actually is, but one, more concrete detail that we know, is that the term was likely coined by Pythagoras of Samos. Some of you might be familiar with his theorem for calculating the three sides of a right triangle.