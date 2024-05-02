ADVERTISEMENT

Art has always been a way to express how it felt to exist at a certain time, capturing its essence, struggles, and triumphs. While it’s hard to imagine, artists of the past share a lot more in common with present-day folks, making these masterpieces relevant even after hundreds of years. 

Luckily for us, their relatability makes them great material for something the modern human enjoys weirdly too much. That’s right, memes! The Instagram account ‘ClassicReelsMemes’ has an impressive collection of them, making it the perfect place for some laughs and culture. Scroll down to find the best classical art memes that even Da Vinci would approve of.

#1

#2

siltaansari avatar
Pigeonvonbirb
Pigeonvonbirb
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then you just sit on your bed contemplating life and reviewing all the plausible excuses you haven't used yet

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

The process that people go through to craft these amazing classical art memes is called remixing. During it, they take a piece of art from its original context and create a newer piece of media. Initially, remixing was only used for music or sound manipulation, but now it can be employed to produce a new version of anything. 

Even the classical artists themselves are guilty of doing this. Embracing remixing often drives innovation and pushes the boundaries of creative expression. One of the most renowned artists, Pablo Picasso, has famously said, “Good artists copy; great artists steal.” He frequently borrowed from African, Iberian, and other artistic traditions, redoing them and creating his own groundbreaking style.

#4

#5

#6

But in order to create a classical art meme that people will find amusing and relatable, the creator has to be literate in art, its history, and meme culture. Therefore, creating and sharing them acts as a way to learn more about art history and the meaning behind each painting.

English and Great Books professor Christine Cornell says, “I think it’s a fun thing to try out at least. Yeah, and it maybe introduces some people to art they might not have run into otherwise, so that’s always good.”
#7

#8

evan_13 avatar
Evan
Evan
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

someone needa ban this mf bruh how many downvotes is this?

#9

In fact, for many people, classical art memes are the only gateway to the artistic world, as classical art is often viewed as “highbrow” and “high-class, which makes it unwelcoming and unattainable for some. The paintings also tend to be ambiguous and require research to be dissected, which can scare off those who don’t really have time to do that.

#10

#11

#12

lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Think I'll reply with this tomorrow when a customer asks me how I'm doing

That said, some see taking original masterpieces and adding humorous text to them as devaluing them. Francesca Testa from the online art platform Cartellino in a way defends memes by saying, “After so much research and attempts to understand art history, it's safe to say that what these memes brought is no depreciation.

Medieval and Renaissance art is indeed considered priceless today, but just because they've been used as tools for injecting humor into the tragic everyday lives of angsty millennials or trivial adventures of young individuals doesn't mean they devalue the art pieces used. They simply start a conversation that transcends time.”
#13

#14

#15

In fact, Cornell argues that these memes are the same as any art being repurposed into a collage or something broken being created into a new artwork. “There’s nothing wrong with repurposing things as well. It’s like sampling in music, there’s no reason artists shouldn’t do that,” she said. “And I think art works that way all the time so it kind of makes sense that they get used this way.”

#16

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bummer when they turn out to be extra long and you wake up an hour or two before bedtime.

#17

#18

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm blind!" *Jesus pokes blind person in the eye. "Now I am blind AND my eye hurts, thanks for nothing!"

We also shouldn’t forget that being proficient in history, art, and modern culture in order to create a successful art meme isn’t an easy task, considering that we have decades and centuries' worth of digital and physical media. For this reason, some people are starting to see memes as a form of art. And if we take the definition of art, we can see that memes do fall into its definition.

#19

#20

#21

As a result, internet memes are frequently compared to pop art or street art because of their high accessibility. Artist and writer An Xiao Mina explains, “Memes are the street art of the social web, and like street art, they are varied, expressive, and complex.”

#22

#23

#24

In 2022, the memes were taken offline by Freeze_Magazine, who showcased them in an exhibition in the Barbican. Combining elements of art, art history, and internet culture, the display named ‘Hope You See Me as a Friend’ already reworked memes that initially were used to revise other things. 
#25

#26

#27

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure the apartment had a carbon monoxide problem ...

#28

#29

#30

professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ignoring the meme, this painting just reminds me of my childhood and the comfort I felt

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coincidentally, I just saw a documentary on the history of surgery and how limited the surgeries they could actually do before anaesthesia were. Abdominal surgeries couldn't be done because no amount of restraints could keep someone from writhing in pain. They probably would've died from infection anyway

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

