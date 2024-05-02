ADVERTISEMENT

Art has always been a way to express how it felt to exist at a certain time, capturing its essence, struggles, and triumphs. While it’s hard to imagine, artists of the past share a lot more in common with present-day folks, making these masterpieces relevant even after hundreds of years.

Luckily for us, their relatability makes them great material for something the modern human enjoys weirdly too much. That’s right, memes! The Instagram account ‘ClassicReelsMemes’ has an impressive collection of them, making it the perfect place for some laughs and culture. Scroll down to find the best classical art memes that even Da Vinci would approve of.