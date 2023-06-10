If it’s been a while since you’ve visited an art museum, pandas, we’ve got a virtual gallery for you to scroll through down below. But unlike the paintings you’ll find in the Louvre or the Met, these pictures have a modern twist: they’re all memes!

We visited the Trippin Through Time subreddit to find some of the most hilarious and surprisingly relatable edits of historical pieces of art, so enjoy scrolling through this collection we’ve curated. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Jeydie Woloszczuk of What the Art?! blog, and be sure to upvote the pics that you think even Michelangelo would appreciate!

#1

Quality Content

Quality Content

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Me looking at my BP/ Reddit posts:

#2

Facts

Facts

#3

When She Mad At Everyone For No Real Reason

When She Mad At Everyone For No Real Reason

No one likes a cheater

The Trippin Through Time subreddit’s tagline is, “How did I get here?” and the photos on this list certainly may have you asking yourself that question. But as the community’s about section explains, there is actually a law in historic art pieces depicting multiple humans that at least one of the subjects will look like they have no clue how or why they got there. “It's like Where's Waldo, except instead of looking for Waldo you're looking for the dude that looks like he just dropped acid,” the group’s moderators write. Keep that in mind while scrolling through this list…

The Trippin Through Time subreddit has a very simple mission, sharing hilarious edited photos of historical art pieces, and it been extremely successful in achieving its goal. The group has amassed 4.8 million members since its creation a decade ago, and we’ve covered the group on Bored Panda several times because we just can’t get enough of these hilarious pics. So whether you’re an art history fanatic or simply a connoisseur of memes, we hope you find something that speaks to you on this list. 
#4

But I'll Still Need To Get A Roommate

But I'll Still Need To Get A Roommate

#5

The Absinthe Drinker

The Absinthe Drinker

After your 3rd beer in 30 minutes.

#6

And It's Always Over The Most Petty Things

And It’s Always Over The Most Petty Things

If you’re an art purist, you might not be impressed by some of these hilarious edits. But before you deem them disrespectful or even harmful to the field of art, remember that even making memes out of these pieces of artwork is a way to celebrate them. These paintings, which may have otherwise never been seen by many modern audiences, can now be appreciated for bringing a bit of joy into our lives. The creators of these captions had to find and analyze these pictures, and now they have the chance to share them with others who can bond over being entertained by them as well.

Many art lovers would even argue that any exposure to art from hundreds of years ago is better than simply forgetting about it and failing to care about it. According to the University of the People, there are still plenty of reasons why studying art history is relevant today. The first of which being that every piece has a story. It’s fascinating to learn about an artist and what inspired them to create any particular piece of artwork, and it can be great fun to do your own personal detective work when trying to decipher the meaning behind a piece.    
#7

I Want It That Way

I Want It That Way

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
AIN'T NOTHIN BUT A HEARTBREAK

#8

Ruffles

Ruffles

#9

The Two Types

The Two Types

Studying art history can also help strengthen your visual analysis, written communication and critical thinking skills. If you’re never stared into a canvas for 10 minutes at an art museum, you might want to try it sometime! You may be surprised by what you notice when paying close attention to detail, and you may become even more curious about the artist and their intentions as well. Don’t forget to read those small placards next to each piece as well. Understanding more about art and the people behind the pieces can be useful in teaching yourself more about our world as a whole.
#10

What's Wrong Mommy?

What's Wrong Mommy?

#11

Job Interview

Job Interview

#12

Not Today, Bird

Not Today, Bird

ILiekPlatypies
ILiekPlatypies
It's simple, Spanish or vanish

Learning about the history of art can also help us make sense of the past, as the history of art is the history of humanity as well. Artists create pieces that depict the social and political climate of the times, what was important to them, what their peers enjoyed viewing and what they felt like putting on a canvas or carving into stone. These memes, as silly as they may be, certainly say something about ourselves and society today, and these pieces from hundreds of years ago can teach us about what it was like to live then as well. We might even feel more connected to our ancestors when we realize how much we have in common with them.
#13

It's Time For A Walk

It's Time For A Walk

#14

I'll Have The 'Light' Steak, Sir

I'll Have The 'Light' Steak, Sir

#15

Rough Life

Rough Life

To gain more insight on the topic of classical art memes from an art history expert, we reached out to Jeydie Woloszczuk, the woman behind What the Art?! Lucky for us, Jeydie was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda about her love of art history.

“I find it fascinating that there is a mystery behind every painting, even if it seems clear cut,” she shared. “Every time you view a piece of art, there is a clue that leads to multiple questions and guesses. As a viewer, the only thing you really know is that the artist put a bit of themselves into it and has thought of ways to provoke their audience.”

“Studying art and art history, as with many other subjects, is rewarding since you get to find out more about the art piece, the artists, and possibly, how they managed to influence history and culture,” Jeydie added.

#16

It's The Dream I'll Never Have

It’s The Dream I’ll Never Have

Ray Carrillo
Ray Carrillo
black tea and toast , while re-reading my favorite books.

#17

Tennis Balls And The Doggo

Tennis Balls And The Doggo

#18

Well Okay, Nevermind Then I Guess

Well Okay, Nevermind Then I Guess

We were also curious about any time periods or styles of art that Jeydie particularly loves. “I adore impressionism, it managed to break all the rules of its time and kick start the art scene in America as we know it today,” she shared. “I feel that when I look at impressionistic art I'm viewing it from the perspective of the artist and how they saw the scene or person. It can be unforgettable and stirring.”
#19

Start Of A New Week

Start Of A New Week

#20

Misscalculation

Misscalculation

#21

Plans Must Have Honor!

Plans Must Have Honor!

When it comes to whether or not Jeydie finds historical art pieces to be relatable today, she told Bored Panda, “I think pieces, including the masterpieces, still influence modern artists. Yet, I don't think they're relatable. Let's say, for example, the image of Venus. She is the persona of beauty and perfection; she is voluptuous and seductive. But in today's standards, society still views being thin as being the ultimate beauty,” she explained. “There are companies trying to break that old thought, but one doesn't see it changing in other industries; such as the movies.”
#22

One Must Have The Perfect…meme

One Must Have The Perfect…meme

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
My "lol" album on my phone recently hit 2193 items

#23

Coffee Or Tea?

Coffee Or Tea?

#24

Say Cheese!!!!

Say Cheese!!!!

The art expert is not against the use of a great meme, though. “As funny as memes can be, they’re a way of exposing art to the modern generation,” Jeydie noted. “That being said, people puzzle over classical art because the art is not familiar or similar to what they see in the world today. Granted, there are some pretty strange pieces that were created in the past that inspire a laugh.”

“I believe that art has a strong presence in society and that it is constantly evolving,” she added. “There is always something to be said and experienced by it.”

If you’d like to learn more about art history in a simplified manner, be sure to visit Jeydie’s wonderful blog What the Art?! right here!
#25

Hallucinations

Hallucinations

#26

"The Qbark Is In Extosition"

“The Qbark Is In Extosition”

#27

Shes Doing Him A Favor

Shes Doing Him A Favor

We hope you’re enjoying this bizarre trip through a classical art meme gallery, pandas. Perhaps you’re learning to appreciate art of the olden days even more than you previously did, or maybe you’re feeling inspired to start creating some memes of your own? Either way, keep upvoting the pics you find most hilarious, and feel free to share your deep insight on these masterpieces down below. Then, if you’re interested in even more pictures that might have you wondering, “How did I get here?” you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring Trippin Through Time right here!
#28

Someones Gotta Do It

Someones Gotta Do It

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
My aunt knows me as the nephew who sends memes at 3 AM

#29

Portraits

Portraits

#30

Home Sweet Home

Home Sweet Home

#31

Watched Too Many Twilight Zones And Woke Up In One

Watched Too Many Twilight Zones And Woke Up In One

#32

Cant Deny That Offer

Cant Deny That Offer

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
LET'S GO FRUIT F*****G ROLLUPS

#33

Such A Relief

Such A Relief

#34

Happens Too Damn Often

Happens Too Damn Often

#35

It Brings Happiness

It Brings Happiness

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Anyone who says that is a goddamn liar

#36

Srsly Tho

Srsly Tho

ILiekPlatypies
ILiekPlatypies
One might say it's almost nonexistent

#37

Praise The Sun

Praise The Sun

#38

Unimpressed

Unimpressed

Peryton
Peryton
This painting is blowing my mind.

#39

What's Your Stone

What's Your Stone

#40

Working In Service

Working In Service

#41

Sounds About Right

Sounds About Right

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Hell mine spans entire timelines

#42

What A Relief

What A Relief

#43

I Told You…

I Told You…

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Or when your word in Scrabble is allowed via the official dictionary

#44

Dad Jokes

Dad Jokes

#45

I Am But A Shell Of A Human

I Am But A Shell Of A Human

#46

They Grow Up So Fast

They Grow Up So Fast

#47

Babysitting

Babysitting

ILiekPlatypies
ILiekPlatypies
Mom: "That's why after I say this, you will still be up until 2 AM"

#48

Dinner And Dirty Laundry

Dinner And Dirty Laundry

#49

Trying To Avoid The Emotional Damage

Trying To Avoid The Emotional Damage

#50

Meirl

Meirl

#51

Friday Night Problems

Friday Night Problems

