If you’re an art purist, you might not be impressed by some of these hilarious edits. But before you deem them disrespectful or even harmful to the field of art, remember that even making memes out of these pieces of artwork is a way to celebrate them. These paintings, which may have otherwise never been seen by many modern audiences, can now be appreciated for bringing a bit of joy into our lives. The creators of these captions had to find and analyze these pictures, and now they have the chance to share them with others who can bond over being entertained by them as well.

Many art lovers would even argue that any exposure to art from hundreds of years ago is better than simply forgetting about it and failing to care about it. According to the University of the People, there are still plenty of reasons why studying art history is relevant today. The first of which being that every piece has a story. It’s fascinating to learn about an artist and what inspired them to create any particular piece of artwork, and it can be great fun to do your own personal detective work when trying to decipher the meaning behind a piece.