If you’ve ever pondered the universe at 2 a.m. or spiraled into a debate with yourself about free will while the number of unread emails in your inbox grows to three figures, you’ve probably spent some time philosophizing about life. So it should be easy enough to then also reach the conclusion that philosophy, much like everything else, can be made into a meme.

We’ve gathered some of the best (or what we think are the best, who is really to say) posts from this group dedicated to hilarious and relatable philosophy memes. So get comfortable as you ponder the meaning of life, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments down below.

#1

How I Annoy My Friends

Tweet by Keith Frankish humorously describing philosophy's impact, fitting intellectual philosophy memes with a witty perspective.

    #2

    Please, Guys, I Don't Want To Feel Like I'm The Only One

    Text meme about frustration when an interesting philosophical idea was already thought of centuries ago, Intelectual Philosophy Memes.

    Aggressive_Sprinkles Report

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Many times….but I wasn’t frustrated. I was excited, validated, and felt that I had found a new friend who just lived in a different time than myself.

    #3

    Illustration comparing people who read philosophy as trendy versus philosophers as worn and intense, highlighting intellectual-philosophy-memes.

    Sage_Magic Report

    Philosophy memes have become an entire genre of internet humor that turns thousands of years of heavy intellectual thought into digestible jokes that make you question your existence while you're supposed to be working. Classical philosophers may have been sulking loners lost in their existential musings, but modern philosophers and philosophy students were born in the age of the Internet, the time when nothing makes sense and everything can be turned into a meme.

    The result is a peculiar brand of comedy where Nietzsche's existential dread meets modern anxiety about student loans and you get a Drake meme comparing optimistic nihilism to pessimistic nihilism.
    #4

    There's No Way Out Of It

    Philosophy meme showing a gray figure debating the existence of objective truth with a white figure in a simple style.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Philomena Cunk On Philosophy

    Woman in a museum surrounded by sculptures delivering intellectual philosophy memes about the nature of philosophy and time wasted.

    pnerd314 Report

    #6

    Fixed For The AI Age

    Father and daughter discussing her decision to major in philosophy in a humorous intellectual-philosophy-memes style.

    TraditionalDepth6924 Report

    nilsskirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    There’s been a lot of hiring of philosophers and other liberal arts majors in Silicon Valley due to the issues that have arisen in AI. In addition, liberal arts majors pretty much run the country. Countries which demean liberal arts tend to be tyrannical war states

    Philosophy memes take heavyweight ideas and twist them into quick laughs, condensing centuries of thought into bite-sized images that turn Plato's cave into a late-night talk show set. You'll find metaphysics memes arguing whether a dropped pen truly exists and epistemology memes questioning how you know you actually read the caption. The beauty of philosophy memes is that they make ancient wisdom feel accessible without dumbing it down too much, though your actual philosophy professor might disagree about the nuance being lost when you reduce Kant's categorical imperative to a two-panel comic.
    #7

    The Genealogy Of Morals (Summarized)

    A split image showing contrasting facial expressions with a philosophical meme about perception and morality.

    reddit.com Report

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Where’s the picture where he gets k****d by his brother in law’s “business associates”?

    #8

    German Idealism Hasn't Been Ideal

    Young girl smiling and daydreaming contrasted with the same girl stressed and upset, illustrating intellectual philosophy memes.

    LeonTablet Report

    #9

    69

    Two people debating if a number is 6 or 9, with intellectual philosophy memes about truth and perspective below.

    imrubysummers Report

    submirco
    azubi
    azubi
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Mediating view: there is one truth, but it looks different for everyone depending on their point of view.

    The sense of self-awareness translated through memes shares striking similarities to philosopher Albert Camus' notion of absurdism, which is probably the most meta thing about the whole phenomenon. Generation Z has essentially weaponized existential dread and repackaged it as entertainment, using memes that remark things like "I may look fly but I want to die" to cope with an uncertain future. Perhaps the poignancy of meme humor lies in that Gen Z has no other choice but to embrace the absurdity of the future, using the tool they know best to lighten the weight with a little levity.
    #10

    *Screams In Broke*

    Two men in a shop discussing philosophy and jobs, with a caption about existential crisis in intellectual philosophy memes.

    MizterE Report

    #11

    Modern vs. Traditional Philosophy

    Text meme comparing a cautious PhD student with a confident 1770s philosopher, highlighting humor in intelectual philosophy memes.

    reddit.com Report

    englishwill67
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Whittgenstein: Define argument. Define limited. Define thoughts. Define universal. Define self evident. Define nature...

    #12

    Most Ambitious Crossover Event... Etc

    Philosophical meme illustrating Sisyphus, infinite hotel, and Ship of Theseus paradox in intellectual philosophy memes style.

    Moshcloud Report

    Now let's imagine what meme formats historical philosophers might have enjoyed if they had access to the internet. Socrates would have absolutely crushed it with the "change my mind" format, setting up a table in the Athenian agora with a sign reading "I know that I know nothing, change my mind" and then proceeding to question everyone who approached until they either had an existential crisis or walked away confused. He'd probably also enjoy the "annoying orange" format because annoying people with questions until they reconsidered their entire worldview was literally his whole thing.

    #13

    The First Philosopher

    Person listening to a talking snake discussing predetermination and sin in an intellectual-philosophy-memes style cartoon.

    officialgod_ Report

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    It’s more complex than this.

    #14

    Ethics Debate

    Two illustrated characters debating ethics, representing intellectual philosophy memes about suffering and sources in arguments.

    Pitiful-Magician1704 Report

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Well, suffering is unpleasant. But does that make it bad?

    #15

    It Really Be Like That

    Meme comparing Camus and Kafka with Sisyphus rock, featuring intellectual philosophy memes about existential ideas.

    Bakedbrains Report

    Plato would be all over the "distracted boyfriend" meme, using it to illustrate the allegory of the cave with the boyfriend representing humans, the girlfriend he's ignoring as the real forms, and the other woman he's checking out as the mere shadows on the cave wall. He'd probably also appreciate the "they don't know" party meme, where he's standing in the corner at a party thinking "they don't know about the world of forms" while everyone else is just trying to have a good time.
    #16

    Shady Things

    Close-up of a skeptical cartoon character’s face in an intellectual philosophy memes format about deep thinking.

    BluepantsMcgee Report

    #17

    Gettier It?

    Tweet about using a Zoom background to trick philosophers, humor related to intellectual philosophy memes.

    ZoeyBeschamel Report

    #18

    We In It Together!

    Tweet about philosophy books suggesting to underline confusing passages to pass on anxiety, featuring intellectual-philosophy-memes.

    girldz Report

    Descartes would obviously be the king of the "I think therefore I am" meme variations, probably creating hundreds of increasingly absurd versions like "I meme therefore I am" or "I overthink therefore I have anxiety." He'd also love the "is this a pigeon" meme for its ability to question the nature of perception and reality, using it to ask "is this a reliable sensory experience" while pointing at literally anything.
    #19

    Gubberment

    Diagram meme using a coffee filter to explain socialism with references to Marx and the internet for intelectual philosophy memes.

    shroomordoom Report

    #20

    I See You, Scroller

    Meditation vs endlessly scrolling meme illustrating feelings and time perception in intelectual philosophy memes style.

    s0md3v Report

    #21

    It Do Be Like That

    Two-part intellectual philosophy meme showing a sad scientist and a laughing philosopher reacting to unanswered questions.

    MulTiProG Report

    Nietzsche would have a field day with the "God is dead and we killed him" jokes, probably turning it into increasingly dark humor about the death of meaning and the rise of nihilism. He'd definitely be into edgy meme culture and would probably run one of those accounts that posts things at 3am that make you question everything. The "this is fine" dog sitting in a burning room would be peak Nietzsche energy, perfectly capturing his philosophy that we should embrace suffering and create our own meaning despite the chaos.
    #22

    Basically Stoicism

    Pepe the Frog meme with sunglasses and text about ignoring problems, reflecting intellectual philosophy memes humor.

    arghyab0 Report

    #23

    Vivamus, Moriendum Est

    Philosophy meme asking to name unnecessary Latin phrases used to sound smarter in intellectual philosophy memes.

    conspiracyangel1 Report

    submirco
    azubi
    azubi
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Quod erat demonstrandum.

    #24

    Argument From Biden

    Twitter post showing a logical argument in a humorous intellectual-philosophy-memes style about Joe Biden and God's existence.

    newjordanism Report

    Kant would probably be too busy trying to create the perfect categorical imperative for meme-making to actually post anything, writing lengthy treatises about the moral implications of viral content. If he did post, he'd probably use the "expanding brain" meme to illustrate different levels of moral reasoning, starting with "acting morally because you'll get in trouble" and ending with "acting morally because it's your duty according to universal law."
    #25

    Penguin meme with intellectual philosophy memes caption about tautological necessity in a humorous context.

    Willing-Bathroom6095 Report

    submirco
    azubi
    azubi
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    You can avoid that unpleasant situation if you keep looking after you've found it.

    #26

    Found On Instagram

    Black and white intellectual philosophy meme showing a person facing a pig with text about arguing with a philosopher.

    Neat_Attorney_5414 Report

    #27

    Can't Really Argue There

    Tweet about philosophy people looking like villains with vintage photos, highlighting an intellectual philosophy memes joke.

    Manan1_618 Report

    Diogenes would be the ultimate troll, living in a barrel and posting cynical hot takes about society while philosophers debated him in the comments. He'd probably just post pictures of himself doing increasingly absurd things to mock social conventions, basically inventing performance art memes centuries before the internet existed. The "reject modernity, embrace tradition" meme would be his except it would say "reject civilization, live in a barrel."
    #28

    Amor Fati Runnin Real Thin Huh

    A glowing transparent figure rising from its shadow, illustrating intellectual philosophy memes about stoicism loss.

    SQUIDDYYYYY Report

    #29

    Real

    Student asleep on book labeled Philosophy in school, contrasted with intense focus on philosophy as a hobby in intelectural philosophy memes.

    Ok_Yesterday09 Report

    #30

    The Ultimate Test Of A Self Governing People

    Person standing between shopping cart and cart return in intellectual philosophy memes about duty and gain.

    samero4 Report

    The fact that we can imagine these scenarios says something profound about how memes have become a universal language for expressing complex ideas. Philosophy memes work because they take concepts that once required years of study to grasp and make them immediately relatable through humor, proving that maybe the best way to get people interested in life's big questions is to make them laugh first and think second.
    #31

    Yeah

    Meme comparing strong intellectual philosophy views of past scientists with modern scientists distracted by questioning.

    reddit.com Report

    nilsskirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    If it weren’t for scientific education, especially in grad schools, there would be much less teaching of philosophy. Pure science and philosophy are still intertwined.

    #32

    Every Time I Am Rereading Schopenhauer’s Essays …

    Close-up of shocked eyes below a text meme about a philosopher's next chapter titled on women, highlighting intellectual philosophy memes.

    IronSilly4970 Report

    #33

    Timmy Gets A Tattoo

    Young boy with sunglasses getting a tattoo while quoting intellectual philosophy memes about permanence and temporariness.

    Laughingboy14 Report

    #34

    These Determinists Are Gonna Make Me A Solipsist

    Young man whispering to a woman at a party, illustrating intellectual philosophy memes about free will debate.

    SPECTREagent700 Report

    #35

    Oc - Admit It

    Stone statue faces showing confident expression buying philosophy book and confused expression reading it, intellectual-philosophy-memes.

    DadaAeternis Report

    #36

    Well

    Distorted face meme showing a confused philosophy teacher reacting to unexpected exam answers in intellectual philosophy memes.

    heelMAVERICK Report

    #37

    Be A Shame

    Tweet humorously questioning moral principles with intellectual philosophy memes about edge cases and implications in a social media post.

    Laughingboy14 Report

    englishwill67
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Aaaah yes the old "Would it be morally acceptable to stab baby Hìtler to dēath if it meant the Holocãust would never happen" conundrum...

    #38

    Socrates Banned From Twitter

    Socrates meme humorously questioning the wisdom of the ruling elite in intellectual philosophy memes style.

    tooqay Report

    #39

    Diogenes Wouldn’t Approve

    Man in graduation cap labeled philosophy tutors with meme text comparing himself to a homeless man, intellectual-philosophy-memes style.

    Stormageddon18 Report

    #40

    F.r.i.e.n.d.s

    Woman asking if two men are friends, with men labeled Philosophy and Self-help literature in an intelectual-philosophy-memes style.

    bhavishyafreelance Report

    #41

    He Must Be Smart!

    Two people having coffee with a thought bubble about Hegel, reflecting intellectual philosophy memes humor.

    The_Coder0 Report

    #42

    Oh Man

    Four portraits of famous philosophers in a meme about boys basing their personality on intellectual philosophy memes.

    reddit.com Report

    nilsskirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Now they pick Tate and Kirk.

    #43

    Worst Philosophers?

    Tweet listing worst philosophers in a humorous ranked style, fitting intellectual philosophy memes about philosophy critiques.

    Unfair-Secretary-882 Report

    #44

    No

    Nihilist and Absurdist debating meaning in a desert setting, highlighting intellectual philosophy memes humor and contrast.

    dead_meme_comrade Report

    #45

    Bet The Thief Was Into Hegel

    Image of an opened Amazon package revealing philosophy books inside, illustrating intellectual philosophy memes humor.

    SirRousseau Report

    #46

    I Feel Like You All Will Enjoy This

    Social media conversation humorously confusing philosopher Karl Marx with a celebrity, featuring intellectual philosophy memes.

    RaphAttack11 Report

    #47

    Booooyaaaaah!!

    Simple intellectual philosophy meme showing a cycle between thinking things and being wrong with arrows.

    yamarajjunglee Report

    #48

    He Do Be Do

    Philosophy meme comparing Socrates, Plato, and Scooby Doo with a dog watching a sunset, intellectual philosophy memes.

    iixMarty Report

    #49

    Average R/Philosophy User

    Young man in a car with a thoughtful expression, sharing a humorous take on intellectual philosophy memes.

    Glittering_Gain6589 Report

    #50

    Have You Guys Heard Of Diogenes? Probably Not Its A Philosophy Reference

    Older man in a robe reading a book with a humorous caption about getting into philosophy and complex worldviews meme.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    Monkey.jpg

    Twitter meme about Plato's cave and blockchain, with a witty reply referencing intellectual philosophy memes.

    mini1337s Report

    #52

    I Get It Now

    Man in glasses and green vest explaining a logical statement to simplify intellectual philosophy memes debates.

    Prestigious_Sugar_66 Report

    #53

    Phd In Avoiding Employment Through Epistemology

    Cartoon of a frustrated person at desk with philosophy books, maps, and intellectual-philosophy-memes about needing more knowledge.

    3rob- Report

    #54

    Arguing Against Yourself Is The Real Deal

    Cartoon character struggling with a huge swollen head to represent intellectual effort in philosophy memes.

    Merged_Indigo Report

    #55

    No Fate Escapes My Scorn

    Skeleton sweating and thinking, reacting to a kid saying they chose philosophy, intellectual philosophy memes humor.

    BluepantsMcgee Report

    #56

    Reminder That

    Character from animated show presenting a board with a message about reading actual philosophy beyond memes in intelectual philosophy memes.

    Mr_L-2004 Report

    #57

    Tradition Moment

    Ancient philosopher bust with text about misconception that heavy objects fall faster, featured in intelectual philosophy memes.

    funkymirror Report

    #58

    Gatekeeping Mandatory Logic Requirements

    Cute intellectual philosophy meme showing a character transforming from liking philosophy to preferring literature after studying logic.

    BluepantsMcgee Report

    #59

    I Got A Degree In Philosophy Just To Find Out Mc Hammer Is Better At It Then Me

    Tweet from MC Hammer discussing the relationship between science and philosophy in an intellectual philosophy memes style.

    great-big-gord Report

    #60

    What In The Franz Kafka

    Black and white intellectual philosophy memes collage featuring philosophical dilemmas and stick figure characters.

    Dungeon_Geek Report

    #61

    Sisyphus Moment

    Silhouette of a person leaning back against a large rock on a steep hill, intellectual philosophy memes concept.

    raddiexaddie Report

    #62

    Christianity And It's Consequences Have Been A Disaster For The Human Race

    Close-up of a curious cat face with text referencing philosophy studies and theology in intellectual philosophy memes.

    paulswag Report

    #63

    I Declare War

    Anime characters contrasting analytical and continental philosophers with intellectual philosophy memes about academia and impact.

    Emthree3 Report

    #64

    What The Allegory Of The Cave Is Actually About

    Philosophical meme illustrating intellectual journey from limited perspectives to higher understanding in intellectual philosophy memes.

    Practical-Gas-5227 Report

    #65

    Sigmund? More Like Sickmind

    Young woman reflecting on a relationship with a boyfriend, paired with an intellectual-philosophy-memes style reaction scene.

    Luki_pot_smoker Report

    #66

    Indeed

    Philosophy meme showing a quote by Arthur Schopenhauer about solitude after socializing with intellectual themes.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    Ship Of Thesaurus

    Tweet humorously discusses plagiarism through a philosophical argument referring to the ship of thesaurus meme.

    smeggysmeg Report

    #68

    🖤

    Person wrapped in a blanket sitting on the floor, reflecting on intellectual philosophy memes about Diogenes and barrel life.

    BackgroundNorth4484 Report

    #69

    Consciousness Is A Very Interesting Thing

    Children on a bus creating intellectual philosophy memes by casting shadow figures on different backgrounds.

    FearlessAdeptness373 Report

    #70

    Probably?

    Funny intellectual philosophy meme about Sisyphus being happier with a point system and rewards for pushing the rock.

    pseudoCunt Report

    #71

    Is Nature Mocking Us?

    Evolution cartoon showing animals thinking "Eat, survive, reproduce" until a man thinks about solving the trolley problem, related to intelectual philosophy memes.

    mal221 Report

    #72

    Nihilism

    Woman in a forest explaining nihilism philosophy with text about life being meaningless in intellectual philosophy memes.

    pnerd314 Report

    #73

    When First Year Philosophy Discover The Concept Of Social Constructs

    Two jars filled with coins labeled swear jar and social construct jar, a humorous intelectual philosophy memes concept.

    TuvixWasMurderedR1P Report

    #74

    How To Be A Famous Philosopher

    Tweet humorously describing philosophy as a pyramid scheme, praising Plato as a genius, related to intellectual philosophy memes.

    pyrrhicvictorylap Report

    #75

    Oc

    Four diverse illustrated women, various men in hats and beards, a hopeful woman, and a bug on a bed in a room for intellectual philosophy memes.

    reddit.com Report

