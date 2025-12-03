ADVERTISEMENT

Layoffs can be akin to a clean left hook. You don’t see the punch coming, and it leaves you in a state of shock, disbelief, and anxiety. Then you begin dealing with the distressing struggle of getting back on your feet. 

Combat sports analogies aside, we have this set of memes to voice out the stinging emotions of getting fired. Some of these images express the resentment of being let go, while others convey the bitterness that often lingers. 

If you’ve ever been in the unfortunate situation of losing a job, these funny yet spot-on memes may hit home for you.

Man in suit yawning with text about unfair treatment at work, referencing funny memes about getting laid off.

    #2

    Man with glasses holding a small cup, caption about funny memes on getting laid off and company decline.

    #3

    Tweet about a colleague getting laid off and someone asking how it affects the Secret Santa, a funny laid off meme.

    Some people may confuse, or even interchange, getting fired and getting laid off. The former may involve poor performance or policy violations, while the latter is more about company-related factors, such as financial constraints or downsizing. 

    Mental health clinician Yvonne Castañeda had a more relatable analogy: getting laid off can feel like a breakup.

    #4

    Man in tactical gear labeled my boss firing me facing person in pink suit labeled me getting a severance check meme about getting laid off.

    #5

    Man with long hair and beard looking confused with text about listening at work and wondering how someone hasn't been fired yet meme about getting laid off.

    #6

    Woman pausing Netflix on laptop after being told You're fired, reflecting the humor in getting laid off memes.

    “Employers provide you with their reasons—‘We are reorganizing, downsizing, restructuring, making some changes, getting acquired’—but you hear, ‘You just weren’t worth keeping around,’” Castañeda wrote

    Similar to a romantic relationship, you put the time and effort into a job, which ultimately leads to emotional investment. Castañeda says it’s for this reason that a layoff feels extra personal.

    #7

    Young woman calculating how long she can stay in the bathroom at work without getting fired, funny laid off meme concept

    #8

    Meme about getting laid off showing a serious girl responding to being late with a humorous twist.

    #9

    Comparison of thick and thin books representing The Office and layoffs with a humorous take on getting fired for actions.

    Meanwhile, getting fired is oftentimes an avoidable outcome. And whether or not it affects your future career will depend on the circumstances of the termination. As career expert Vicki Salemi explains, having an unfavorable reputation definitely won’t help. 

    “It’s hard to get a positive reference when you’re not a good employee. People may be honest and tell your prospective employer, ‘Don’t hire this person,’” Salemi said.
    #10

    Man smiling and pointing to his temple with text about bringing chicken nuggets to work to avoid getting laid off meme.

    #11

    Two men smiling in an office setting with a laptop, illustrating humor about getting laid off and workplace frustration.

    #12

    Cartoon character sitting at a computer with a skeleton behind, illustrating feelings about getting laid off at work.

    As you would when dealing with an abrupt breakup, Castañeda shared the same general advice for dealing with a layoff: give yourself time to be upset and process the emotions, find a support network, and move on when you’re ready. 

    “It’s healthy to take time to process this experience, and listening to your body will help you realize when it’s time to take control of your future,” she wrote.
    #13

    Man with a crown laughing on a throne with meme text about getting laid off and having another job waiting.

    #14

    Man wearing a hard hat and glasses, humorously reacting to layoffs and the tool room being left unlocked in a meme about getting laid off.

    #15

    Meme showing a bulldozer flying off a dirt ramp with caption about getting fired, related to getting laid off humor.

    As for moving on after getting fired, Salemi shared one crucial tip: get serious about your career and make your termination an exception, not the norm. 

    “Produce exemplary work with a can-do attitude and be humble. You want to show future employers that you were able to bounce back and excel.”
    #16

    Animated red racecar from Cars movie with caption about finishing an 8-hour shift in 3, humorous meme about getting laid off.

    #17

    Man in glasses smiling during a serious business meeting with another man about getting laid off memes.

    #18

    Animated characters with a layoff notice and a boss badge illustrating funny memes about getting laid off and corporate profits.

    #19

    Blurry Kermit meme expressing disbelief about getting fired despite extra hours, representing funny memes about getting laid off.

    #20

    Cartoon man in pink shirt giving thumbs up with text about avoiding stress at work related to getting laid off memes.

    #21

    Woman smiling and wearing futuristic VR goggles with text about HR firing you, related to getting laid off memes.

    #22

    Man playing guitar labeled your old job saying were hiring freelancers to a serious man labeled recently fired full-time staff, funny laid off meme.

    #23

    Man with outstretched arms smiling in a warehouse with text about getting laid off as an absolute win meme.

    #24

    Man in office attire with a funny meme about getting laid off and having to show up the next day at unemployment department.

    #25

    Cartoon character holding a cake with the phrase at least you tried, illustrating funny memes about getting laid off.

    #26

    Young man smiling and making hand gestures with caption about getting fired, related to funny memes about getting laid off.

    #27

    Funny meme about getting laid off shows a calm turtle with text about pushback against demanding client.

    #28

    Man laughing then looking worried, illustrating mixed emotions about getting laid off and forgotten work tasks.

    #29

    Woman in uniform serving at counter with caption about getting fired, highlighting funny memes about getting laid off.

    #30

    Person holding umbrella for woman exiting plane, illustrating a meme about getting laid off and being short staffed.

    #31

    Cartoon showing a crying employee being fired by a boss, illustrating funny memes about getting laid off with a work pun.

    #32

    Two people laughing in an office setting with text about layoffs, illustrating funny memes about getting laid off.

    #33

    Black and white meme about getting laid off, showing a person labeled Me diving to dodge You're Fired text.

    #34

    Man hanging from forklift in warehouse illustrating funny memes about getting laid off that may also sting at the same time

    #35

    Image of a funeral home with humorous text about an employee mistakenly cremated, relating to memes about getting laid off.

    #36

    Man and woman walking outside with caption about job firing and returning through a temp agency, illustrating memes about getting laid off.

    #37

    Man in suit with confused expression in a meme about getting laid off and being the most useless employee fired.

    #38

    Child with messy hair looking stunned below a meme about hitting snooze and getting fired, illustrating funny memes about getting laid off.

    #39

    Man crying while holding cash, illustrating a funny meme about getting laid off with an ironic twist involving a large tip.

    #40

    Man riding a bike with a stick in the wheel, symbolizing funny memes about getting laid off and work frustrations.

    #41

    Anime-style character crying under desk labeled as getting laid off, referencing funny memes about layoffs and job loss humor.

    #42

    Man in purple blazer smirking while coworkers react, illustrating funny memes about getting laid off humor and awkwardness.

    #43

    Cartoon character with a large M on shorts, caption about memes and work related to getting laid off humor.

    #44

    Group of workers posing in front of an overturned truck, illustrating funny memes about getting laid off and job loss humor.

    #45

    Dog wearing glasses and a suit with a meme about layoffs, using humor related to getting laid off and job loss.

    #46

    Two wrestlers with text contrasting 2022 hiring anyone walking by with 2023 laying off anyone walking by, funny layoffs meme.

    #47

    Meme showing a building with sign temporarily not going out of business, referencing layoffs and job loss humor.

    #48

    Car transport stuck under bridge with text about getting fired, a funny meme about getting laid off moments.

    #49

    Two men in office, one firing the other who minimizes RuneScape game, a funny meme about getting laid off.

    #50

    Woman in an office meme comparing current and outsourced workforce problems, highlighting funny memes about getting laid off.

    #51

    Tweet about the smooth transition from "no one wants to work" to record layoffs, highlighting funny memes about getting laid off.

    #52

    Funny meme showing a pink notice of termination with a shocked animated character about getting laid off.

    #53

    Funny meme screenshot about job interview and getting laid off with a pizza shop pun, highlighting humor in job loss situations.

    #54

    Alt text: Text meme about getting laid off with a joke involving a boss eating peanuts and firing the employee.

