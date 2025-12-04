ADVERTISEMENT

There are many different types of humor. Depending on your age, your lifestyle and what kind of mood you’re in, you might find one much funnier than the others. But not every joke can be explained. And this list is full of a wide range of memes, some of which don’t have much context. But hopefully, they'll still make you chuckle!

We took a trip to the Grape Juice Boys account on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest posts below. You may find some of these memes incredibly relatable, while others might leave you scratching your head. But as long as some of them make you giggle, we’ll consider that a success. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that you’d like to share with your friends!

#1

Scenic landscapes with mountains and lakes overlaid with funny unhinged memes text about Italians moving to New Jersey.

grapejuiceboys Report

1 hour ago

Might not have had a choice, poverty is a factor to a lot of immigration

    #2

    Large spider named Dave stands at airport security, humorously welcoming guests in funny unhinged memes by Grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    1 hour ago (edited)

    Well, it would usually be a huntsman if he's called Dave, but whatever....

    #3

    Person sleeping on a book labeled history in school contrasted with another explaining a complex theory for history hobby memes.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    1 hour ago

    The best history classes I had in school were with teachers who got as nerded-out about it as I do now. Like learning about Chinese history and finding out that they have a circular-events theory, in that things tend to come around again. Nothing stays, and change is constant

    Everyone enjoys a good laugh. But apparently, the kind of humor that you enjoy might provide some insight into your mental health. According to Discover, there are four distinct styles of humor that people often use: affiliative, self-enhancing, aggressive, and self-defeating. 

    Affiliative humor refers to jokes that are typically considered funny to anyone and everyone. These might be relatable jokes that don’t require much context to understand, and they’ll probably be family friendly. Self-enhancing humor, on the other hand, involves jokes that allow the person telling them to laugh at themself and at life’s absurdities. This often includes making light of a situation where things didn’t go according to plan or where the person made a clumsy mistake.

    #4

    Man with an unusually large backpack among travelers at airport, highlighting funny unhinged memes vibe.

    grapejuiceboys , RoyDonkRizz Report

    1 hour ago

    Plot twist: the backpack is actually carrying the human...

    #5

    Elderly woman using walker with younger woman holding her arm, featuring funny unhinged memes text conversation.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #6

    Four bears sitting together in a pond, surrounded by rocks and greenery, funny unhinged memes grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    1 hour ago

    Thats the day the teddy bears have their picnic

    Now, aggressive humor involves making jokes at the expense of someone else. This often involves punching down, and it might include sarcasm, teasing, or criticism. These kinds of jokes probably won’t be considered funny by everyone; they might even be seen as rude and/or offensive.

    Finally, self-defeating humor involves putting yourself down to gain the approval of others. This means that you’re making yourself the butt of the joke, often to make fun of yourself before anyone else can. But these kinds of jokes can sometimes make others uncomfortable, if they feel a little bit too real.  
    #7

    Hand in high-visibility jacket holding construction vehicle with text overlay in funny unhinged memes style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    1 hour ago

    You forgot "suppress your feelings, especially grief" and "Drink yourself to excess to relieve pressure until you die too young of liver disease"

    #8

    Man making a time-out gesture with hands, expressing frustration in a funny unhinged memes grapejuiceboys style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #9

    Chat conversation with humorous confusion, featuring funny unhinged memes from Grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    Unsurprisingly, it’s the latter two styles of humor that can sometimes signal that mental health issues may be present. Julie Aitken Schermer, a psychological researcher at The University of Western Ontario, told Discover that individuals often using these styles of humor are actually more likely to self-harm. "Personally, I would argue that self-defeating humor is the most concerning style as it is also linked with loneliness and feelings of not mattering,” Schermer warns. 
    #10

    Man with long hair and serious expression holding a bag, epitomizing funny unhinged memes from Grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #11

    Person in a blue uniform holding a flower with humorous meme text, showcasing funny unhinged meme style from Grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #12

    Man in white shirt sitting on sand with funny unhinged meme text about not dreaming of working.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    Now, the reason why this particular list of memes is so bizarre is likely because it’s full of Gen Z humor. And if you’re of an older generation or aren’t chronically online, you might not know exactly what that means.

    According to Greenlight, the essence of Gen Z humor is absurdity and anti-humor. This young generation typically utilizes randomness and surprising juxtapositions in their jokes. This is different from Millennial humor, which is often centered around self-deprecation, nostalgia and being quirky.   

    #13

    Man in casual clothes standing at a fast food counter with a humorous meme about a Stegosaurus and herbivores.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #14

    Double exposure image showing two versions of Biden, creating a funny unhinged meme effect from Grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #15

    Modern character with orange hair stands outside a building saying "We are so advanced" in funny unhinged memes style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    Unsurprisingly, social media has played a huge part in shaping Zoomer humor. TikTok, in particular, has allowed trends to spread like wildfire. And the further a meme goes, the more outlandish it will become. Eventually, the captions aren’t making any sense, and they’re full of obscure references to other memes and internet trends. Yet somehow, they’re still hilarious, at least to those who are in on the joke.  
    #16

    Man with a confident expression clasping hands, representing funny unhinged memes from grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #17

    Elderly man driving a red truck with a large dog sitting in the passenger seat, a funny unhinged meme style moment.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    35 minutes ago

    Even Google translate can't decipher this

    #18

    Horse running fast across a field with a mountain and rainbow in the background, funny unhinged memes style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    These multi-layered Gen Z jokes are sometimes hard for us older folks to wrap our heads around. Essentially, it’s as if one person starts an inside joke, and it just snowballs into thousands of other inside jokes across the internet. Without any context, these bits can be extremely confusing.

    “It's hard to understand why [these kinds of jokes are] funny unless you saw the original video and followed its evolution, which would require someone to have spent a lot of time on TikTok and be algorithmically served these videos, or have them shared within your community,” Andrew Lloyd writes for Business Insider
    #19

    Person leaning out of a car window in a rural field, focusing on a cow, funny unhinged meme style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #20

    Wooden seal-shaped hanging lamp with light bulb, showcasing quirky design for funny unhinged memes grapejuiceboys decor.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #21

    Map showing Idaho and Montana, paired with a meme of two men labeled Idaho and Montana in a funny unhinged meme style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    Something else that makes Gen Z special is the fact that they’re the first generation that has really grown up with memes. They’ve been able to see memes about anything and everything, and they’re fluent in the language of communicating through them. 

    "Traditional media companies aren't getting their information to us in a way that we find accessible, so we're kind of forced to make our own ways to get news across," one student told CBC. Because this generation has come up with their own way of communicating, it doesn’t always make sense to the rest of us.
    #22

    Woman transforming into a rat in a humorous sequence, illustrating a funny unhinged meme style by grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #23

    Young man in a shiny jacket looking awkward, paired with a funny unhinged meme about social anxiety and overthinking.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #24

    Blurry image of a deer running indoors with caption expressing sudden realization, funny unhinged memes style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    Are you enjoying your scroll through this bizarre list of unhinged memes, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorite posts, and let us know in the comments below how you feel about these strange pics. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring memes that might not make a lot of sense, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Tweet with a humorous and caring message about trauma and friendship, associated with funny unhinged memes.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    View more comments
    #26

    Dog holding a phone takes a selfie next to boiling spaghetti causing a kitchen fire, funny unhinged meme style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #27

    Person sitting on a boat at sunset with a text about possible career paths in 2025 in a funny unhinged memes style

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #28

    Woman smelling arm and a Spider-Man body wash bottle revealing the secret scent in funny unhinged memes.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #29

    Blue superhero glowing and stating NDA signed, with text about explaining a gap in resume, funny unhinged memes reference.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #30

    Close-up of a woman with a tearful expression, illustrating a funny unhinged meme about texting and misunderstandings.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #31

    Tilted photo of a tall building with a caption about living in a cinnamon toast crunch, funny unhinged memes style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #32

    Two wizards with long white beards and pointed hats standing on a hill under lightning, funny unhinged memes style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #33

    Man wearing a blue cap and glasses smiling in a field with cows, funny unhinged meme about self-hate.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #34

    Couple performing funny unhinged meme pose with woman swinging man horizontally by his feet indoors.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #35

    Text message conversation with a funny unhinged meme about crying and a surprising unexpected question.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    1 hour ago

    Thank god tnat word was censored. I was almost excited....

    #36

    Person skateboarding inside grocery store near shredded cheese section in a funny unhinged memes grapejuiceboys style image.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #37

    Legs in fishnet stockings covered with real fish, humorous text message conversation, funny unhinged memes vibe.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #38

    Couple walking with luggage on a sunny street under a sign reading don't settle for anything less, funny unhinged memes.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #39

    Twitter meme post about the end of a tour, featuring a performer in sparkling outfit with arms outstretched on stage.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    Premium     1 hour ago

    She will set of seismographs, at least she did in Seattle

    #40

    Twitter post showing a funny unhinged meme with a humorous birthday message exchange.

    Copastetik Report

    #41

    Four images of men in suits and durags at wrestling events, humorously illustrating companies during Black History Month.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    34 minutes ago

    Durag Vince was a...thing that happened.

    #42

    Man and woman lying back to back in bed with thought bubbles showing unhinged and funny meme thoughts.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    1 hour ago

    Plot twist: her boyfriend is a doctor in the psych ward....

    #43

    Animated cartoon dog character with scratches standing inside a wrecked car, humorous unhinged memes grapejuiceboys style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #44

    Man making a funny face with a flushed expression, perfect for funny unhinged memes by grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #45

    Person looking at a mountain landscape with funny unhinged memes text about birth year and age for grapejuiceboys content.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    View more comments
    #46

    Animated apple character with a smug expression and hands clasped, captioned about knowing while saying idk, funny unhinged memes.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    6 minutes ago

    When i get asked a question, i like to say, "None of your beeswax!". Oddly, my boss doesn't like that.

    #47

    Mario being held by a female character in black armor with a humorous meme text, funny unhinged memes style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #48

    Buzz Lightyear surrounded by green aliens with arms raised, capturing a funny unhinged meme vibe.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #49

    Horse standing in the ocean with caption I just need to lock in, a funny unhinged meme from Grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #50

    Basket of sliders, buffalo wings, and vegetable egg rolls with text overlay about reassurance in funny unhinged memes.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #51

    Man in bathrobe looking tired and unhinged inside a shower, capturing funny unhinged memes vibe by grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #52

    Close-up of a man's face with a glowing halo above lions in a field, a funny unhinged meme style from Grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #53

    Text meme with a humorous take on conspiracy theory and hard work, perfect for funny unhinged memes from Grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #54

    Boy morphing into a duck in stages at sunset, illustrating a funny unhinged meme from grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #55

    Woolly mammoth standing in a field with text about overcoming sadness and feeling confident in funny unhinged memes.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #56

    White cat wearing a tall Santa hat with text almost crimbus, a funny unhinged meme style from grapejuiceboys.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #57

    A skeleton in a white shirt and sneakers sitting on a bench with a meme text about starting a long workday - funny unhinged memes.

    grapejuiceboys Report

    #58

    Tweet from Chidinma humorously commenting on 29-year-olds’ plans, reflecting funny unhinged memes by Grapejuiceboys.

    cruisequeeeen Report

    #59

    Funny unhinged meme showing top 3 technology pieces with air fryer, PS5, and JBL speaker in a humorous style.

    grapejuiceboys Report

