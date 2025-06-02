63 Memes And Posts You Might Relate To If You Belong To Generation Z
Generation Z, which includes people born between 1997 and 2012, is increasingly more influential in culture and in the workplace. At the same time, these digital natives face lots of unique challenges, whether they’re economic, social, or technological. There’s nothing quite like some quality memes and relatable humor to help you understand the mindset of a generation.
That’s where the popular r/GenZ subreddit comes in. We’ve collected some of the funniest and most eerily accurate memes shared by the members of the community to give you a good laugh. Scroll down, check the pics out, and be sure to spam your friends with the ones you enjoyed the most.
Just A Meme I Related Too
Reminding Everyone. Again
Half This Sub
While most researchers agree that Gen Z refers to Americans born between 1997 and 2012, some people have different opinions. For instance, the moderators in charge of the r/GenZ subreddit suggest that Gen Zers are those people born in the United States as early as 1996.
There’s also some overlap between people born on the cusp between Generation Y (aka Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996) and Generation Z. They’re referred to as Zillennials, and mostly include folks born between 1993 and 1998.
This Is You Guys
I Relate, Do You?
Anyone Here Agree? If So, What Age Should It Be?
I wholeheartedly agree. It's bizarre that so many countries are led by people who in other jobs would have long since retired
The BBC reports that some members of Gen Z are moving back in with their parents, after having previously moved out, in order to save money. They’re called ‘boomerang kids.’
Many of them can’t afford to rent an apartment or a room in a shared house, whether due to the rising cost of living, high debts, or no ability to save money.
Agree
And you could listen to music while charging. But the main point for me, is that when I travel back country, I don't want to carry around another piece of equipment, that needs charging (wireless earphones).
Wanna See Y’all’s Take On This One
This isn’t fundamentally bad. It’s the tip requested before service that is the big problem.
I Agree
Meanwhile, many Gen Zers seem to have a love-hate relationship with technology. According to The Guardian, based on data from a pool by the New Britain Project think tank, two-thirds of 16-to-24-year-olds believe that social media “does more harm than good” and three-quarters want tough regulation to protect younger people.
Around half of respondents think they spent too much time on social media when they were younger. Moreover, four out of five Gen Zers admit they’d like to keep their kids away from social media as long as possible if they decide to become parents someday.
Pisses Me Off When People Say We Grew Up With An iPad In Our Hands
How Do We Feel About Graffiti
How Ya Feelin??
According to Investopedia, Generation Z is the “first truly digital native generation.” It is shaped by technology, social media, and planet-wide events like the Great Recession and the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, in 2025, Gen Z will represent nearly 30% of the global workforce. This generation is already driving change in consumer behavior, workplace shifts, and investment trends.
Wait Do You Guys Really Not Use A Wallet
I am Gen X actually and recently stopped taking my wallet with me. My phone case has my ID and Driver's licence and I pay with my phone or watch. I do feel better, one thing I don't have to remember taking with me now
Is That Why There's So Many Of You 23 Yr Olds Around?
Why Is This So True?
The oldest members of Gen Z are already starting their careers, finishing their higher education, and starting families while the youngest are still in school. Broadly speaking, Gen Z tends to be pragmatic about finances and has a cautious approach to money management.
Members of this generation have grown up in a world where things like the internet, social media, and smartphones have always been present.
I Can't Eat Them Anymore
Gen Z, Is This True Or Ignorant?
Yeah Sure Blame It On TikTok And Insta
I recently read The Anxious Generation and turns out the pressure and stress in school (non-academic) is also because of social media.....specifically exposure to it before your prefrontal cortex is ready for all which comes with that. :(
Investopedia explains that some of the key characteristics and core traits of Generation Z include things like:
- Digital fluency when it comes to work, shopping, and socializing;
- Diversity, inclusivity, and social consciousness;
- Pragmatism, financial consciousness, and financial conservatism;
- Entrepreneurial tendencies and self-reliance;
- Collaboration, teamwork, and a preference for nonhierarchical leadership;
- Authenticity, individuality, and self-expression;
- Adaptability to change;
- Mental health awareness.
Welcome To The USA
I Don't Understand Why Millennials Keep Their Boxes, I Never Keep Mine
I always keep mine. Because when I get a new one I sell the old one and you get more with the original packaging. So, I have never not needed it.
True?
At the end of WW2 the British people voted out Churchill, and voted in the most socialist government the country has ever seen. Free to use Universal healthcare and a generous welfare system with a huge social housing building program. Those guys were real heroes. Their children now pretend they "fought for" capitalism. They didn't.
Some of the biggest challenges that members of Gen Z (and younger Millennials) face are economic. In 2025, a whopping 61% of people aged 18 to 35 said they have financial anxiety due to rising living expenses, job uncertainty, and housing costs.
Meanwhile, two-thirds of Gen Z employees are worried that they won’t be able to pay off their school loans.
LOL
How Genz Remembers Old Games
Lmao
As of 2025, over half of Gen Z employees revealed that an annual income between $50,000 and $100,000 would give them financial stability, with many workers hoping to earn way more than that by the time they turn 30.
Many Gen Zers turn to side hustles to make ends meet. In 2025, 41% say that they improved their financial well-being thanks to them. Meanwhile, 31% say that growing their side hustles is their top financial priority.
Gen Z Lawyers In The Future:
Thanks Boomers/Gen X For:
The Scared Generation
Isn't it better to be afraid to smoke or drink? That way, people are more cautious about them. They aren't exactly good for your health anyway. (I mostly think of smoking when I say this. I don't drink personally, but I am fine with others drinking in moderation.)
The r/GenZ subreddit was first created in April 2012. Over the past 13+ years, the digital community has grown by leaps and bounds. Currently, it has a whopping 588k members (nicknamed Zoomers) and ranks among the top 1% of all subreddits.
According to the large moderator team running the group, the sub is a place for everyone, whether they’re members of Generation Z or not, to “talk and hang out.”
We Are So Cooked…
Interesting But Not Suprising Tbh
I Literally Don't Know Anyone Who Has Met This Insane Expectation
Do You Agree With This?
Blah Blah
Not anymore. I work as an auditor for my state and the last hiring cycle for an internship position had four former IRS agents
I Need Help And I Need It Asap Regarding The Gift I Bought For My 21-Yr-Old Nephew. Does It Suck Or Is It Cool?
So Real Bruh
Yes And I Don’t Miss It
How's Gen Z Hanging?
26. By Far One Of The Most Accurate Pics I’ve Ever Seen
Aaaahhhh... The Accuracy! LOL
The Rich Are Out Of Touch With Gen Z
Gen Beta Already In The Oven
Rise Against AI
Very Dark Times
Does Anyone Else Feel Like They’re Older Because Of This?
Late stage Gen X had the best parties...we listened to Kurt while he was actually alive, we skateboarded before Tony was famous, we knew the taste of Hashish before skunk ruined the mental health of a generation, and off licences didn't shiv a git how old we were as long as we had legal currency to spend.
Why?
Front Page Of The Economist Today
Public Speaker At My School Asked Us How Many Kids We Wanted💀
I Miss The Old Youtube
Not A Huge Fan Of Politics But This Is Too True
My Teacher Got Fed Up
Let's Talk About It
Is This True For Anyone Else?
Oh No
Genz And Millennials Reality
Change My Mind
It Really Be Like That Sometimes
Real
Trying to create an insider language before knowing how to tie shoelaces.
Not Sure If Someone Has Posted This Tweet Here Already But It Belongs Here
That's why America banned abortion so they have a future civilization
Yes We Can’t Hear S**t Without Subtitles
I started using them because my dad's deaf. Have not having them on now, both.
Thought This Was Funny Due To Recent Arguments I've Had On This Sub
Y'all Are Reaching Boomer Levels Of Annoying
What Were Supposed To Do According To Parents
Oh yes. I live with an older woman, and she occasionally verbally attacks me about being on my computer. What does she do? Sit outside staring at nothing all day. Now that is all good and fine, but what do you expect me to do? I do my work on my computer, and it's for entertainment. I don't really want to sit staring at nothing all day. I'm 37.
Us In A Nutshell Lmfao
Had no clue Gen beta will be/are cohort born from 2025 to 2039.
