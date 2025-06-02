ADVERTISEMENT

Generation Z, which includes people born between 1997 and 2012, is increasingly more influential in culture and in the workplace. At the same time, these digital natives face lots of unique challenges, whether they’re economic, social, or technological. There’s nothing quite like some quality memes and relatable humor to help you understand the mindset of a generation.

That’s where the popular r/GenZ subreddit comes in. We’ve collected some of the funniest and most eerily accurate memes shared by the members of the community to give you a good laugh. Scroll down, check the pics out, and be sure to spam your friends with the ones you enjoyed the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Just A Meme I Related Too

Gen-Z meme showing a conversation about why the generation feels unhappy despite higher earnings than parents.

Trownaway_TrashPanda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Reminding Everyone. Again

    Man pointing to whiteboards with social commentary text about economic focus, illustrating a random Gen-Z memes concept.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yesss. It’s not a pie; giving them rights doesn’t limit yours.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Half This Sub

    Random Gen Z memes showing a row of blue tents in a parking lot labeled Santa Rosa Tent City.

    Ok_Remote5352 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I remember a similar photo after Biden had been elected but before he'd assumed office & someone had commented "Joe Biden's America"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    While most researchers agree that Gen Z refers to Americans born between 1997 and 2012, some people have different opinions. For instance, the moderators in charge of the r/GenZ subreddit suggest that Gen Zers are those people born in the United States as early as 1996.

    There’s also some overlap between people born on the cusp between Generation Y (aka Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996) and Generation Z. They’re referred to as Zillennials, and mostly include folks born between 1993 and 1998.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    This Is You Guys

    Two frogs in a pot of boiling water, illustrating a metaphor for gradual change in a random Gen-Z memes style.

    JL671 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    24 ºC temp here in Spain at 9:00 and it is only june the second... I am afraid of this upcoming summer.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    I Relate, Do You?

    Social media post humor highlighting Gen Z attitudes, with comments about respect and a playful reaction, featuring random Gen-Z memes.

    Mysterious_Fail_2785 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Anyone Here Agree? If So, What Age Should It Be?

    Protest crowd with sign we need a change and infographic highlighting Gen-Z views on politician retirement age.

    Cdave_22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wholeheartedly agree. It's bizarre that so many countries are led by people who in other jobs would have long since retired

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The BBC reports that some members of Gen Z are moving back in with their parents, after having previously moved out, in order to save money. They’re called ‘boomerang kids.’

    Many of them can’t afford to rent an apartment or a room in a shared house, whether due to the rising cost of living, high debts, or no ability to save money.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Agree

    Tweet showing a comparison of old and new phone charging ports, highlighting a random Gen Z memes tech downgrade.

    suayrez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rikkewickberg avatar
    VikingAbroad
    VikingAbroad
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you could listen to music while charging. But the main point for me, is that when I travel back country, I don't want to carry around another piece of equipment, that needs charging (wireless earphones).

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Wanna See Y’all’s Take On This One

    Social media post humor about refusing to scan QR codes, capturing relatable Random-Gen-Z-Memes humor and style.

    eagleman42069 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rickard-matt avatar
    MyNameIsNotAPortent
    MyNameIsNotAPortent
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn’t fundamentally bad. It’s the tip requested before service that is the big problem.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    I Agree

    Cartoon character holding a stone tablet with text about burger size, a humorous random Gen-Z meme.

    AvailableChoice3130 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, many Gen Zers seem to have a love-hate relationship with technology. According to The Guardian, based on data from a pool by the New Britain Project think tank, two-thirds of 16-to-24-year-olds believe that social media “does more harm than good” and three-quarters want tough regulation to protect younger people.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Around half of respondents think they spent too much time on social media when they were younger. Moreover, four out of five Gen Zers admit they’d like to keep their kids away from social media as long as possible if they decide to become parents someday.
    #10

    Pisses Me Off When People Say We Grew Up With An iPad In Our Hands

    Collection of old gaming consoles, computer, and portable DVD player reflecting Random Gen-Z Memes nostalgia.

    oFIoofy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    c-chotwattakawanich avatar
    Passerby
    Passerby
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only had the PC in my childhood, and not every day either, because my father only bring PC home from his office during summer break.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    How Do We Feel About Graffiti

    Graffiti of a snarling face on a concrete wall with a message, capturing the edgy vibe typical in Random Gen-Z memes.

    spiralexit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    How Ya Feelin??

    Twitter exchange showing a person overwhelmed by lemons and squeezing them into jars, illustrating random Gen-Z memes humor.

    Eggsalad_cookies , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bogdanchelariu avatar
    Bogdan C
    Bogdan C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now you can't even afford to make lemonade! With the rate the prices are going up, sugar is kinda a luxury! We're just making a sour lemon juice! And I'm born in 1985, not 1990-2005 as stated above!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Investopedia, Generation Z is the “first truly digital native generation.” It is shaped by technology, social media, and planet-wide events like the Great Recession and the Covid-19 pandemic.

    This year, in 2025, Gen Z will represent nearly 30% of the global workforce. This generation is already driving change in consumer behavior, workplace shifts, and investment trends.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Wait Do You Guys Really Not Use A Wallet

    Tweet by Nikhil Krishnan sharing a funny Reddit thread about how Gen-Z memes describe identifying millennials by having a wallet.

    nikillinit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am Gen X actually and recently stopped taking my wallet with me. My phone case has my ID and Driver's licence and I pay with my phone or watch. I do feel better, one thing I don't have to remember taking with me now

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Is That Why There's So Many Of You 23 Yr Olds Around?

    Social media exchange humorously explains why there are many 23 year olds, featured in random Gen-Z memes.

    itsnaonao Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Why Is This So True?

    Tweet by user Raven about social media making 23-year-olds feel like they failed, featuring a facepalm emoji, related to random Gen Z memes.

    CloudxRaven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The oldest members of Gen Z are already starting their careers, finishing their higher education, and starting families while the youngest are still in school. Broadly speaking, Gen Z tends to be pragmatic about finances and has a cautious approach to money management.

    Members of this generation have grown up in a world where things like the internet, social media, and smartphones have always been present.
    #16

    I Can't Eat Them Anymore

    A grocery store shelf full of packaged snacks with a Gen-Z meme about aging and food preferences.

    SexyDiscoJesus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an old person, I agree. They taste so much sweeter but whether that's my aging taste buds, because they are sweeter or a combination of both

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Gen Z, Is This True Or Ignorant?

    Person sitting in a red chair turning off the TV with a remote in a random Gen-Z memes comic strip.

    ProjectNYXmov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because when you stop seeing the problems they magically disappear...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Yeah Sure Blame It On TikTok And Insta

    Tweet discussing how schools blame social media for teen depression instead of acknowledging school pressure in Random-Gen-Z-Memes.

    itsnaonao Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katelyn2444 avatar
    Grundel County
    Grundel County
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I recently read The Anxious Generation and turns out the pressure and stress in school (non-academic) is also because of social media.....specifically exposure to it before your prefrontal cortex is ready for all which comes with that. :(

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Investopedia explains that some of the key characteristics and core traits of Generation Z include things like:

    1. Digital fluency when it comes to work, shopping, and socializing;
    2. Diversity, inclusivity, and social consciousness;
    3. Pragmatism, financial consciousness, and financial conservatism;
    4. Entrepreneurial tendencies and self-reliance;
    5. Collaboration, teamwork, and a preference for nonhierarchical leadership;
    6. Authenticity, individuality, and self-expression;
    7. Adaptability to change;
    8. Mental health awareness.
    #19

    Welcome To The USA

    Man teaching two boys geography with globe, humorous reply about US capital in random Gen-Z memes style.

    ToffeeCoffee- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    I Don't Understand Why Millennials Keep Their Boxes, I Never Keep Mine

    Tweet from Random-Gen-Z-Memes account advising millennials to throw away their phone boxes and never need them again.

    Utd_Williams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always keep mine. Because when I get a new one I sell the old one and you get more with the original packaging. So, I have never not needed it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    True?

    Three generational photos with contrasting quotes about making a better world and entitled brats meme.

    Chicag0Cummies696969 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At the end of WW2 the British people voted out Churchill, and voted in the most socialist government the country has ever seen. Free to use Universal healthcare and a generous welfare system with a huge social housing building program. Those guys were real heroes. Their children now pretend they "fought for" capitalism. They didn't.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some of the biggest challenges that members of Gen Z (and younger Millennials) face are economic. In 2025, a whopping 61% of people aged 18 to 35 said they have financial anxiety due to rising living expenses, job uncertainty, and housing costs.

    Meanwhile, two-thirds of Gen Z employees are worried that they won’t be able to pay off their school loans.
    #22

    LOL

    SpongeBob teasing Squidward in bed, humorously highlighting differences in Gen-Z upbringing in a random Gen-Z memes style.

    nicholashoneywell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gen Xial here (b1980) both the groups referenced here annoy me deeply.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    How Genz Remembers Old Games

    A humorous Gen-Z meme comparing nostalgic memories of old games to their actual low-quality graphics.

    AvailableChoice3130 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Lmao

    Tweet by mike ginn humorously expresses a Gen-Z attitude about avoiding manual labor and embracing life choices.

    shutupmikeginn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As of 2025, over half of Gen Z employees revealed that an annual income between $50,000 and $100,000 would give them financial stability, with many workers hoping to earn way more than that by the time they turn 30.

    Many Gen Zers turn to side hustles to make ends meet. In 2025, 41% say that they improved their financial well-being thanks to them. Meanwhile, 31% say that growing their side hustles is their top financial priority.
    #25

    Gen Z Lawyers In The Future:

    Tweet by neo humorously describing Gen Z lawyers saying gg after winning a case, representing random Gen Z memes.

    xcywji45 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    c-chotwattakawanich avatar
    Passerby
    Passerby
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And maybe followed by "ez" if they were feeling toxic.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Thanks Boomers/Gen X For:

    Two-panel meme showing Boomers and Millennials & Zoomers arguing, highlighting humor in random Gen-Z memes about generations.

    Accomplished_Cake657 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    The Scared Generation

    Tweet about Gen Z traits highlighting fear and social behaviors, shared as part of random Gen Z memes collection.

    Nobummmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    c-chotwattakawanich avatar
    Passerby
    Passerby
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't it better to be afraid to smoke or drink? That way, people are more cautious about them. They aren't exactly good for your health anyway. (I mostly think of smoking when I say this. I don't drink personally, but I am fine with others drinking in moderation.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The r/GenZ subreddit was first created in April 2012. Over the past 13+ years, the digital community has grown by leaps and bounds. Currently, it has a whopping 588k members (nicknamed Zoomers) and ranks among the top 1% of all subreddits.

    According to the large moderator team running the group, the sub is a place for everyone, whether they’re members of Generation Z or not, to “talk and hang out.”
    #28

    We Are So Cooked…

    Person with artistic makeup and hair, above a social media comment thread showing a skeptical conversation, Gen-Z memes style.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Interesting But Not Suprising Tbh

    Tweet discussing dating statistics showing 45% of men aged 18-25 never approached a woman in person, related to Gen-Z memes.

    HighTierUnapologetic , ChrisWillx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    I Literally Don't Know Anyone Who Has Met This Insane Expectation

    Tweet from MarketWatch about saving twice your salary by age 35, related to retirement tips and random Gen-Z memes discussion.

    marketwatch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’d love to hear from you, dear Pandas! Scroll down to the comments section below to share your thoughts.

    Which of these memes resonated the most with you and why? Which pics made you laugh way harder than you should have (hey, we’ve been there)? What generation do you vibe with the most? Let us know!
    #31

    Do You Agree With This?

    2012 corniest year meme showing Macklemore with fur coat and Psy performing Gangnam Style in Gen-Z memes context

    itsnaonao Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Blah Blah

    Meme featuring characters representing a politician, IRS agents, and a waiter highlighting unfair auditing, Gen-Z memes style.

    Beefberries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not anymore. I work as an auditor for my state and the last hiring cycle for an internship position had four former IRS agents

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    I Need Help And I Need It Asap Regarding The Gift I Bought For My 21-Yr-Old Nephew. Does It Suck Or Is It Cool?

    Tie made from CVS pharmacy receipts with visible coupons, a creative example of random Gen Z memes humor.

    infjwritermom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Went to Reddit, the large majority of posts were positive

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    So Real Bruh

    Man in black shirt and chain looking frustrated while holding a cup, representing Random Gen-Z memes about school struggles.

    ouiouibaguette12345 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My classmates complained I read too fast; I’ve never felt so validated.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Yes And I Don’t Miss It

    Tweet about struggling through 4th grade P.E. mile run in street clothes, a relatable Random-Gen-Z-Memes post.

    joezimmerman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    How's Gen Z Hanging?

    Young woman with long blonde hair looking stressed, representing feeling of running out of time in Gen Z memes.

    AshiraLAdonai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Person in red jacket standing on narrow cliff edge overlooking mountains, humorous Gen-Z memes concept.

    Available_Newt_2195 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    26. By Far One Of The Most Accurate Pics I’ve Ever Seen

    A meme showing the evolution of a person at ages 6, 16, and 26 with SpongeBob and emotional shower scenes for Gen-Z memes.

    officerporkandbeans Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Aaaahhhh... The Accuracy! LOL

    Early Gen-Z childhood starter pack featuring memes, gaming consoles, classic cards, and nostalgic pop culture icons for Random Gen-Z Memes.

    outreachnerd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    The Rich Are Out Of Touch With Gen Z

    Screenshot of a Gen-Z meme discussing frustration with young people's expectations of success and job challenges.

    paywallpiker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Gen Beta Already In The Oven

    Man's face ages progressively in four panels with text about the last gen alpha born in three months, highlighting Random Gen-Z memes.

    181093f Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Rise Against AI

    Batman holding a gun with a crossed-out symbol, expressing refusal to use the enemy's weapon in a Gen-Z memes style.

    asisyphus_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Very Dark Times

    Meme showing distorted face with large E, referencing a collapse in meme quality, highlighting random Gen-Z memes humor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Does Anyone Else Feel Like They’re Older Because Of This?

    Close-up of a person with a concerned expression reacting to a meme about Gen Z and Millennials in random Gen-Z memes.

    BCDragon3000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Late stage Gen X had the best parties...we listened to Kurt while he was actually alive, we skateboarded before Tony was famous, we knew the taste of Hashish before skunk ruined the mental health of a generation, and off licences didn't shiv a git how old we were as long as we had legal currency to spend.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Why?

    A Gen-Z meme questioning why gaming all day is seen as wasting life while other activities are accepted.

    ionknowatl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Front Page Of The Economist Today

    Illustration of a relaxed person with money symbols on their feet representing Gen Z earning power and wealth in modern finance.

    dant00ine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Public Speaker At My School Asked Us How Many Kids We Wanted💀

    Chat screen showing repeated messages about having no kids, reflecting Gen-Z humor in random memes format.

    EmbarrassedQuarter36 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At school? That’s a weird question. Why would anyone even know the answer to that as a child? I still don’t know even now.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    I Miss The Old Youtube

    Social media post and meme showing nostalgic frustration about video buffering in a relatable Gen-Z memes style.

    flowssoh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you pretended not to care then it loaded faster too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Not A Huge Fan Of Politics But This Is Too True

    Conservative Gen Zers or millennials depicted as the Flash running fast, highlighting differences within the generation in random Gen-Z memes.

    AnimeIsMyLifeAndSoul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    My Teacher Got Fed Up

    Classroom screen showing a message about six people having a grade below 20 with a laughing emoji for random Gen Z memes.

    Only-Reels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Let's Talk About It

    Meme featuring Avatar characters with caption about anti-woke opinions, reflecting random Gen-Z memes humor.

    BomanSteel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Is This True For Anyone Else?

    Young man lying on a bed in a cluttered room, illustrating a random Gen-Z meme about modern life perception.

    RubenKuch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Oh No

    A random Gen-Z memes image shows a bike with square wheels and a person trying to ride it with a frustrated expression.

    AvailableChoice3130 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    c-chotwattakawanich avatar
    Passerby
    Passerby
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My fat derriere will definitely shatter that bike seat. Just try me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Genz And Millennials Reality

    Gen-Z meme comparing 90s kids dreaming of living in the sky to future adults aiming to afford a shed.

    AvailableChoice3130 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A shed??? For flock sake.. I know smoeone who bought a car parking space in their apartment building for €40,000

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    Change My Mind

    Young man in a tie-dye shirt pouring wine with a caption about social issues, reflecting random Gen Z memes humor.

    SecretWasianMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    It Really Be Like That Sometimes

    Anime character lying on a cloud with text about risking academic career for extra sleep in a random Gen-Z memes format.

    Vagabond734 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never understand people who can do this. Are those extra few minutes really doing anything? I’d be lying in bed stressing that I need to get up.. this extra mins would have no benefit

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Real

    Confused man reacting to Gen Alpha slang, illustrating humor in understanding random Gen-Z memes by someone recently 23 years old.

    coleisw4ck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    robertmillar avatar
    Robert Millar
    Robert Millar
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to create an insider language before knowing how to tie shoelaces.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Not Sure If Someone Has Posted This Tweet Here Already But It Belongs Here

    A tweet about Gen Z deciding not to have kids and ending civilization, highlighting Gen Z memes humor.

    minaymmt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    iwishiwas_me avatar
    Andy Pandy
    Andy Pandy
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why America banned abortion so they have a future civilization

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    Yes We Can’t Hear S**t Without Subtitles

    Person holding remote and eating popcorn with popcorn scattered while discussing Gen Z memes usage habits from survey.

    MASOOOOOOOD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started using them because my dad's deaf. Have not having them on now, both.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #60

    Thought This Was Funny Due To Recent Arguments I've Had On This Sub

    Twitter meme about voting skepticism and sarcastic firebombing strategy highlighting random Gen Z memes.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Y'all Are Reaching Boomer Levels Of Annoying

    Man yelling into a megaphone at a baby stroller, representing a Gen Z vs Gen Alpha debate meme for Random-Gen-Z-Memes.

    ArcaesPendragon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    What Were Supposed To Do According To Parents

    Illustration of a young man showing a funny Gen-Z meme about wasting time on a phone versus staring blankly into space.

    J4nis05 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    humedebruyn avatar
    Hume
    Hume
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yes. I live with an older woman, and she occasionally verbally attacks me about being on my computer. What does she do? Sit outside staring at nothing all day. Now that is all good and fine, but what do you expect me to do? I do my work on my computer, and it's for entertainment. I don't really want to sit staring at nothing all day. I'm 37.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #63

    Us In A Nutshell Lmfao

    Two cartoon characters in conversation with one reminding the other about life in early 20s, a Random Gen-Z meme.

    Easy-Hovercraft-6576 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!