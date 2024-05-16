ADVERTISEMENT

There have been more than 60 years of change between the oldest baby Boomer and the youngest member of Gen Z. Considering this, their obvious and sometimes divisive differences become less surprising. However, such a fact doesn’t take away their humble right to poke fun at each other once in a while.

That’s why the digital world is full of memes that friendly mock the quirks and oddities of these generations. Bored Panda scoured the web and curated a list of some of the best ones. All you have to do is scroll down and enjoy!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with a leading expert on Generation Z, Corey Seemiller, PhD, who kindly agreed to answer some questions about these age groups.

#1

#2

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a person born in early 80's i'm quite amazed by Gen Z teenagers, they just know the world is f****d and they want to enjoy what they can. I like them.

#3

From innocent memes to Boomers ruining the economy to Gen Z being addicted to technology, generational stereotypes have become so common they have become clichés. Bored Panda reached out to a leading expert on Generation Z, Corey Seemiller, PhD, to learn more about the topic.

She explains that they are, to some extent, based on reality. “Either someone has a unique experience and makes a claim about a group of people, which catches like wildfire, particularly in the era of social media, or there is enough validation that something is true to some extent.

For example, many in the GI Generation who grew up during the Depression held onto hoarding tendencies even well after they aged out of an era of scarcity. There was enough truth in that assertion that it became a well-known characteristic of those in the GI Generation.”
#4

#5

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some boomer got house AND regular vacations while working as mailman, waitress, teacher, nurse... try that know 😅

#6

Seemiller mentions that while characterizing different age groups is common, it’s often counterproductive. She said that assigning particular traits to a group of people fails to acknowledge the importance of outside factors that might help recognize why they're struggling. Let’s take the articles that say Gen Z quits when things get hard, for instance. 

“First, not all Gen Zers quit when things get hard. Look at all the athletes, entrepreneurs, and everyday kids who persist beyond any obstacles thrown their way," explains Seemiller.

"Second, if a large number of Gen Zers are prone to quitting, what factors might be leading to that? For example, in the job market…is it to take another higher-paying job because the economy is tough and they can’t make ends meet? Is it to have a better work-life balance and tend to their mental health needs, which we know are high? There is always more to the story than just the observable behavior.”
#7

#8

#9

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are some 2000 years old writing complaining about young people so i guess it's a human thing.

If we looked even closer at the data, we would see that to succeed in this day and age, we need to consider a lot of additional factors like rising wealth inequality, stagnant salaries, and the need for more advanced and expensive education to compete in the labor market. The “delayed adulthood” that many young people experience is not related to their personalities but rather to external aspects like high housing costs. 
#10

#11

#12

Another example where stereotyping becomes counterproductive is our concern over climate change. Many people assume that younger generations are the most worried about this issue and are the ones leading movements against global warming. However, after Bobby Duffy, author of The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think, analyzed public opinion, he found that anxiety about the climate crisis is rising among all age groups, with little difference between them.

#13

#14

#15

In addition, he revealed that while younger-generation activism brings attention to this problem, Boomers are more likely to change their behavior to help the planet. This means that generational stereotypes of “selfish” older generations and caring Gen Z can be misleading. It also puts our faith in younger generations, hoping they’ll solve this global issue rather than encouraging all of us to step in and help.

#16

isabella avatar
Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What about those who went though 1st World War, spanish flu and 2nd World War?

#17

#18

Instead of stereotyping, looking at data and trends in a group of people and trying to understand them can be very informative. Seemiller suggests that this is extremely useful, particularly in working environments. 

“For example, many Gen Xers were latch-key kids growing up—not all, but a lot. And those who weren’t still came of age in an era when this was a trend. 

Knowing that many Gen Xers prefer hands-off leadership and autonomy at work (as evidenced by research) can give a supervisor a starting point to better understand the expectations of their employee. However, having a conversation about one’s individual needs and preferences is also essential," she says.

#19

#20

jakobimitchell1 avatar
Jakobi
Jakobi
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How I feel in every conversation with older people then me.

#21

Duffy proposes that we need to stop blaming young people for something that's out of their control. However, the older generations often fail to see how much the world has changed since they were young adults, not recognizing that the opportunities they had no longer exist.

Instead, it might seem easier to rely on our subjective opinions and overgeneralize the young. However, Duffy writes, “It’s vital that we resist the lure of these simple answers, as they are likely to distract us from taking necessary action.
#22

#23

#24

Meanwhile, Seemiller encourages us to appreciate generational differences, leveraging each other’s strengths. “For example, if a Millennial needs a lot of feedback, it’s important that no matter who supervises them, they provide feedback. We have to meet each other where they are,” she says.

#25

#26

#27

She signs off by saying that people can take advantage of their differences and learn something from them. “Younger generations can learn a lot from Boomers as well as they can learn a lot from their younger colleagues/friends/family members who can provide an alternative to instinctual decision-making by offering more data-driven solutions. Thus, between the two, the best idea might emerge.”
#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

jakobimitchell1 avatar
Jakobi
Jakobi
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can proudly say as a gen z my generation is royally fuçked

#41

anotherlittlething avatar
Short Ferret
Short Ferret
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That last one is just plain rude - a "Geriatric" millennial

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

jakobimitchell1 avatar
Jakobi
Jakobi
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I refuse to believe my siblings are gen z (they were born after 2009)

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

