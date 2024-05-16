ADVERTISEMENT

There have been more than 60 years of change between the oldest baby Boomer and the youngest member of Gen Z. Considering this, their obvious and sometimes divisive differences become less surprising. However, such a fact doesn’t take away their humble right to poke fun at each other once in a while.

That’s why the digital world is full of memes that friendly mock the quirks and oddities of these generations. Bored Panda scoured the web and curated a list of some of the best ones. All you have to do is scroll down and enjoy!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with a leading expert on Generation Z, Corey Seemiller, PhD, who kindly agreed to answer some questions about these age groups.