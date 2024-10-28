ADVERTISEMENT

An eye-opening ad campaign faced France in December 2020. It was created for "World Vision" by the ad agency "Steve". The campaign consists of 5 visuals showing the harsh reality of 356 million children, who in comparison, are deprived of childhood.

World Vision is a global Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to improving the lives of children, families, and communities in need. With a mission inspired by faith, World Vision works to promote human transformation and fight injustice.

Over the years, the company has created more shocking ads aimed to raise awareness and inspire action, urging the public to support vulnerable children worldwide.

