Family Demands Woman Babysit For $3 An Hour: “You Don’t Have A Job”
Asking someone in your family to help babysit is a classic right of passage. After all, it’s one of the great advantages of having a family, the ability to just get someone to help out now and then. Unfortunately, some families also operate under the assumption that they are actually entitled to free help all the time, without questions or reservations.
A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to cancel babysitting just 48 hours before the family needed her. As it turned out, there were a lot more details that she later shared, including family and legal drama.
It’s important to be able to tell your family no
Image credits: charlesdeluvio / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But one woman ended up in some drama when her extended family demanded she babysit for $3 an hour
Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
She clarified some more details later
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
She even made a full update afterwards
Image credits: Glittering_Pear8956
Most people saw her side of things
She had a final update later
Image credits: Glittering_Pear8956
28
0