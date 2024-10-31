ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Alicja Zmysłowska, a dog photographer from Poland passionate and dedicated to capturing dogs in beautiful, emotional, and artistic settings for 18 years. My work has been featured on Bored Panda since 2014 when my dreamy dog portraits got featured. Since then, I’ve shared a variety of series, from joyful portraits to dogs in epic landscapes like the Arctic and serene lavender fields, each project showing dogs in a fresh, unique way.

I hope this series brings some Halloween spirit into your day. Write in the comments how you’re spending Halloween with your own pups — let’s celebrate this pumpkin-filled season together.

Happy Howl-o-ween!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | alicjazmyslowska.pl