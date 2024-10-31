ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Alicja Zmysłowska, a dog photographer from Poland passionate and dedicated to capturing dogs in beautiful, emotional, and artistic settings for 18 years. My work has been featured on Bored Panda since 2014 when my dreamy dog portraits got featured. Since then, I’ve shared a variety of series, from joyful portraits to dogs in epic landscapes like the Arctic and serene lavender fields, each project showing dogs in a fresh, unique way.

I hope this series brings some Halloween spirit into your day. Write in the comments how you’re spending Halloween with your own pups — let’s celebrate this pumpkin-filled season together.

Happy Howl-o-ween!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | alicjazmyslowska.pl

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Jumping Into Howl-O-Ween!

Jumping Into Howl-O-Ween!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Alicja Zmysłowska
Add photo comments
POST

Halloween is one of my favorite seasons, filled with cozy autumn vibes, pumpkins, and a touch of spooky charm. Because of this, I’ve combined my love for Halloween with dog photography, creating a Halloween-themed series where dogs pose with pumpkins among golden trees and autumn leaves but also in the dark and spooky forests…..Or maybe HellWoods?
RELATED:
    #2

    That Magical Day

    That Magical Day

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Trick Or Treat?

    Trick Or Treat?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Creating the “Halloween spirit” in photos is all about capturing the right atmosphere and finding something unique and new as the idea is most important at the beginning of the creative process! For me, it’s a mix of natural elements, like golden autumn leaves and dramatic lighting, combined with fun props that hint at spooky themes. This year, we used lots of pumpkins (my favorite Halloween staple), and my friend, who participated in the shoot, even carved a pumpkin herself so she could wear it as a headpiece. It’s actually real, which added an extra layer of authenticity and fun! I used colored lights as well, especially red and orange, to add an eerie glow and accentuate the “spooky” atmosphere.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Summoning Howl-O-Ween

    Summoning Howl-O-Ween

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Creep It Real - Don't Look Back

    Creep It Real - Don't Look Back

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One of my favorite photos from this series has to be of my border collie, Cirilla. She placed her paw on a pumpkin and was covered in spider webs, all while lowering her head to give an intense look. I’d asked her to do a different pose, but she kept raising her paw in the air, which ended up working perfectly. She has a knack for suggesting poses herself! Another favorite is my younger border collie, Zireael, illuminated by a red rim light. It truly captures her personality—charmingly cute but with a hint of mischief!
    #6

    Are You Afraid Of The Dark?

    Are You Afraid Of The Dark?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    The Cute Witch. Not Dangerous

    The Cute Witch. Not Dangerous

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    These photos are also creatively edited, as editing has always been a big part of my process and allows me to fully realize my vision. As an artist, it’s where I get to unleash my creativity completely, blending my ideas with the scene to bring out the Halloween spirit in a unique way.
    #8

    Catching The Bloody Moon

    Catching The Bloody Moon

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The White Witch

    The White Witch

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For anyone looking to capture their own Halloween-themed pet photos at home, my biggest advice is to prioritize your dog’s comfort and enjoyment. Make sure they’re not afraid of any props, and always keep it lighthearted! Use their favorite treats or toys as a reward; this motivates them to enjoy the experience and gives you more authentic, happy poses. Most importantly, let them lead the way if they want—some of the best shots come from moments when dogs get creative on their own.
    #10

    Ciri, Bordo And Ghost Witching You A Spooky Halloween

    Ciri, Bordo And Ghost Witching You A Spooky Halloween

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Don't Get Lost In The Forest

    Don't Get Lost In The Forest

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    The Witching Hour Is Near

    The Witching Hour Is Near

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    The Cute Witch

    The Cute Witch

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Blue Moon Light

    Blue Moon Light

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Peek-A-Boo!

    Peek-A-Boo!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Welcome To HellWood

    Welcome To HellWood

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    And What Are Your Demons?

    And What Are Your Demons?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    No Way Out

    No Way Out

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Do You Know What Hides In The Dark?

    Do You Know What Hides In The Dark?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Alicja Zmysłowska
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!