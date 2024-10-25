ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to explore the fun and thought-provoking world of Turkish street photographer Serkan Tekin, who captures the weird and unexpected moments of everyday city life. Serkan’s love for humor and surprising scenes shines through his photos, showing quirky details in the hustle and bustle of the streets.

From a goose walking down Istanbul’s busiest street to natural, unposed shots of people, his pictures invite you to see the world in a new way. Each corner has a story, and Serkan’s photography helps us notice the hidden gems in everyday life, all while respecting the people he captures.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | opensea.io

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Delightful Street Photography By Serkan Tekin: Timing Is Everything (New Pics)

umagumag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!