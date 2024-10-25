ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to explore the fun and thought-provoking world of Turkish street photographer Serkan Tekin, who captures the weird and unexpected moments of everyday city life. Serkan’s love for humor and surprising scenes shines through his photos, showing quirky details in the hustle and bustle of the streets.

From a goose walking down Istanbul’s busiest street to natural, unposed shots of people, his pictures invite you to see the world in a new way. Each corner has a story, and Serkan’s photography helps us notice the hidden gems in everyday life, all while respecting the people he captures.

