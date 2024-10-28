ADVERTISEMENT

YagyouNEKO is a costume artist from Tokushima Prefecture, Japan, where they have anime studios producing well-known works like Demon Slayer and the Fate series. This artist has caught people's attention with cosplays for his cats. So, if you are a cat person who enjoys anime, you are in for a treat!

In an interview with Bored Panda, the creator behind the outfits wrote: "In my hometown, we have frequent anime and cosplay events that attract a large number of tourists from other regions. I thought that having cats dressed as popular anime and video game characters at these events could be a fantastic way to draw even more tourists."

More info: x.com

#1

Kalim Al-Asim From Disney Twisted Wonderland

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a Japanese mobile game created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan.

We wanted to learn more about the creator and his process of making the costumes. He responded: “First, I decide on the character for the costume. The decision is often based on characters from local anime studios, currently trending series, or suggestions and requests from my followers on social media.

Then, I gather reference images online. Since colors may vary depending on the display, I try to source references as close to official materials as possible.”
#2

Klee From Genshin Impact

#3

Azul Ashengrotto From Disney Twisted-Wonderland

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a Japanese mobile game created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan.

“Lastly, I collect the necessary materials. The fabric is usually sourced from stores commonly used by other cosplayers. I prioritize lightness over durability to make it easy for the cats to move around comfortably. I’m constantly experimenting to ensure that even for extended wear, the costumes are easy on the cats. I use not only regular fabric but also faux leather and even metal for accessories.

This three-step process takes around two to three months to complete one costume. If sourcing images and materials goes smoothly, the time can be shortened.”
#4

Artoria Caster From Fate/Grand Order

Fate/Grand Order is a free-to-play Japanese gacha mobile game.

#5

Yamato Takeru From Fate/Grand Order

We asked whether YagyouNEKO has a favorite costume he has made.

The artist wrote: “I pour love and dedication into each piece I create. Some costumes are especially challenging due to the difficulty of the design, the effort to replicate them accurately, or the struggle to find the right materials. Picking a single favorite is tough, but since my sewing skills are always improving, I’d say my latest creation is always my current favorite.”
#6

Shinobu Kochō From Demon Slayer

#7

Anya Forger From Spy × Family

YagyouNEKO has shared all of his works on X, on which the creator has almost 30K followers. We asked how the artist engages with his audience, and what role they play in his creative process.

Through social media, I engage with followers to research popular series and predict what may become the next big thing. From their suggestions, I choose which costume to create next, and I often receive feedback on past pieces that I incorporate into future works.

Additionally, anyone who attends events where I and my cosplay cats appear can freely take photos with us. I post updates about upcoming events, and I hope many people come to visit,” wrote the artist.
#8

Katsuki Bakugo From My Hero Academia

#9

Shoto Todoroki From My Hero Academia

We also were curious to learn more about the stars, and his cats. YagyouNEKO wrote: “I worked with three cats: Koyomi (female), Yuki (female), and Takeru (male). Sadly, only Koyomi remains, as the other two have passed away. They were all very obedient, smart, and incredibly gentle.

They truly loved the costumes I made for them, and they always had a calm expression during photo shoots. We traveled extensively, over 180,000 kilometers, to shoot in different locations. I feel like the bond between us was even deeper than family.

Unlike a hundred years ago, we now have ways to archive a large number of photos. As long as I live, I intend to continue weaving the stories of my journeys with them.”
#10

Nezuko Kamado From Demon Slayer

#11

Yuji Itadori From Jujutsu Kaisen

#12

Sheeta And Pazu From Castle In The Sky

#13

Kuina And Kanata Ubuyashiki From Demon Slayer

#14

Genya Shinazugawa From Demon Slayer

#15

Tanjiro Kamado From Demon Slayer

#16

Riddle Rosehearts From Disney Twisted-Wonderland

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a Japanese mobile game created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan.

#17

Tsuyu Asu From My Hero Academia

#18

Sabito And Makomo From Demon Slayer

#19

Elizabeth Báthory (Halloween) From Fate/Grand Order

Fate/Grand Order is a free-to-play Japanese gacha mobile game.

#20

#21

Kyōjurō Rengoku And Akaza From Demon Slayer

#22

Original Costume

#23

Hojo Tokiyuki From The Elusive Samurai

#24

Sanemi Shinazugawa From Demon Slayer

#25

Kokushibo From Demon Slayer

#26

Emiya From Fate/Grand Order

#27

Rui From Demon Slayer

#28

#29

Izuku Midoriya From My Hero Academia

#30

#31

Robin Hood From Fate/Grand Order

#32

Arash From Fate/Grand Order

#33

Artoria Pendragon From Fate/Grand Order

#34

