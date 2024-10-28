ADVERTISEMENT

YagyouNEKO is a costume artist from Tokushima Prefecture, Japan, where they have anime studios producing well-known works like Demon Slayer and the Fate series. This artist has caught people's attention with cosplays for his cats. So, if you are a cat person who enjoys anime, you are in for a treat!

In an interview with Bored Panda, the creator behind the outfits wrote: "In my hometown, we have frequent anime and cosplay events that attract a large number of tourists from other regions. I thought that having cats dressed as popular anime and video game characters at these events could be a fantastic way to draw even more tourists."

