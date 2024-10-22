The r/ProgrammerHumor subreddit has over four million members. That's not really that surprising, given that as of 2024, there are around 28.7 million programmers around the world. The average salary for a software developer in the U.S. was about 108k in 2021, and the average yearly salary of a senior executive developer in the U.S. is about 225k in 2024.

The subreddit also has a few rules people have to follow if they want to be a part of the community. Posters have to share content that is funny or relatable to programmers, students, and anyone who aspires to be a programmer. "If somebody who has nothing to do with programming can see the humor in your post in the same way that a programmer would, then it's not programmer humor," the group's rules state.