Every occupation has its anecdotes and inside jokes. Mathematicians joke about algebra, statistics, calculus, etc. Teachers have memes about what it's like to shape young minds and be criminally underappreciated in society. And programmers, the most tech-savvy of careers, have their specific humor as well.

The subreddit r/ProgrammerHumor is where coders and seasoned developers come to share funny content about their everyday lives. We've featured this community many times on Bored Panda over the years, so, this is the best-of-all-time edition. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced programmer whose impeccably clean code can make grown men weep, I'm sure you'll find something for yourself down below!

#1

sunrise_apps Report

#2

sunrise_apps Report

#3

CatMcGeeCode Report

The r/ProgrammerHumor subreddit has over four million members. That's not really that surprising, given that as of 2024, there are around 28.7 million programmers around the world. The average salary for a software developer in the U.S. was about 108k in 2021, and the average yearly salary of a senior executive developer in the U.S. is about 225k in 2024.

The subreddit also has a few rules people have to follow if they want to be a part of the community. Posters have to share content that is funny or relatable to programmers, students, and anyone who aspires to be a programmer. "If somebody who has nothing to do with programming can see the humor in your post in the same way that a programmer would, then it's not programmer humor," the group's rules state.

#4

Acoustic-Sky Report

#5

nrvz016 Report

#6

anxious_silence Report

The subreddit is also very clear about what programming-related content is and what it isn't. In short, tech humor doesn't equal programmer humor. "Operating system jokes, "Why does my printer never work" are all things related to technology, but not something that requires programming knowledge to see the humor in," the moderators clarify.

Indeed, not all people who work in tech are programmers. People can say they work in tech and be IT project managers, UX/UI designers, citizen developers, information architects, and AI operators. People often assume that programmers are just IT guys. r/ProgrammerHumor usually doesn't accept posts if they don't take a programmer to understand.
#7

Saadeghi Report

#8

PassFlat2947 Report

#9

fanta_bhelpuri Report

Another interesting rule at r/ProgrammerHumor is to title posts in camelCase to improve readability. However, that can be a topic of contention in some programmer circles: some prefer to use underscores for identifiers. Luckily, there's even some scientific research to back up the superiority of camelCase.
#10

jayweingarten Report

#11

ihs_ahm Report

#12

hot Report

Those who are pro-underscores claim that they resemble natural writing more; the underscores are stand-ins for spaces, making it easier for the eye to follow code. However, underscore haters say that it's just plain ugly: just compare "this_is_code" with "thisIsCode" and you'll see which one's way more elegant.

#13

mrprofessor007 Report

#14

gottapatchemall Report

#15

Vajaspiritos Report

Researchers actually have done a study on which system is the most efficient. They observed 135 programmers and non-programmers who had to identify a matching phrase written in both systems. They found that camelCase has a higher (51.5%) probability of correctness, but it takes 13.5% longer to read than an underscore identifier.
#16

_joemag_ Report

#17

Iforget1234z Report

#18

olafurw Report

And what about the tabs vs. spaces debate? Well, maybe people don't dump their significant others over it like Richard Hendricks did in HBO's Silicon Valley, it's still a Holy War for some coders. Google Developer Advocate Felipe Hoffa actually did some research into this and found which programmers use more often.
#19

m_o_n_t_e Report

#20

Impulsive_Ranger2410 , x.com Report

#21

debugger_life Report

Hoffa analyzed a billion files from the top 400,000 projects on GitHub in 2016. He found that spaces outpace tabs in every major programming language except C and Google's Go. The 2017 Stack Overflow Developer Survey also revealed that 40.7% of programmers use tabs, 41.8% use spaces, and 17.5% prefer to use both.
#22

gospacedev Report

#23

andybudd Report

#24

matvelloso Report

Interestingly, there's also a financial component to this. Apparently, coders who use spaces for indentation make more money, too. Even if they have the same amount of experience, those who use tabs make around $15k a year less than those who use spaces. Still, there's no guarantee that you're magically going to start earning more just because you started using spaces instead of tabs.
#25

AlexBlechman Report

#26

SuhailKakar Report

#27

Far_Calligrapher_215 Report

A very recent academic study set out to explore what makes programmers laugh. What's more fascinating, is that they used the r/ProgrammerHumor subreddit as the main source for their research. Its findings are not yet available, but in their abstract, the researchers state that the most popular submissions are those made in winter months in the northern hemisphere at 2-3 pm on the weekends, and are related to the "superiority and incongruity theories of humor."

#28

taralino Report

#29

lechristmas Report

#30

Sharpie_Extra Report

So, coder Pandas, what do you think about this best-of-all-time selection from the r/ProgrammerHumor subreddit? Don't forget to upvote your favorite funny pics so they can make it to the top of the list! And, in the meantime, if you want more programmer humor, check out our previous posts on the community herehereherehere, and right here!
#31

larsiusprime Report

#32

lunasorcery Report

#33

Maleficent_Phase_204 Report

#34

nitr0gen_ Report

#35

Xorgon Report

#36

hetfield37 Report

#37

BUDESCODE Report

#38

reddit.com Report

#39

reddit.com Report

#40

reddit.com Report

#41

webster Report

#42

reddit.com Report

#43

skadel Report

#44

lil-lil-lil-lil-lil Report

#45

graphitout Report

#46

SurgioClemente Report

#47

longngo0924 Report

#48

fanta_bhelpuri Report

#49

Robbotron Report

#50

yuva-krishna-memes Report

#51

Mr_Reddington88 Report

#52

NexxZt Report

#53

LongLiveGOSR Report

#54

VishalMalvi_ Report

#55

FedorMoiseev Report

#56

Polycarpboss Report

#57

dan_abramov Report

#58

memes-of-awesome Report

#59

Seen at computer lab.

Not-original Report

#60

Dumbhosadika Report

#61

soozennei Report

#62

iamkarlson Report

#63

aykay55 Report

#64

Erick_Og Report

Pernille
Hahahaha. That is the funniest thing I've seen this morning.

#65

MalwareJake Report

#66

zhuowei Report

#67

caithuls Report

#68

taraskaduk Report

#69

reddit.com Report

#70

FelchingLegend Report

#71

FlyCodeHQ Report

#72

IBN_E_KHAN Report

#73

My “web server” Halloween costume— 404 champagne not found!

pkpenton Report

Vote arrow up
#74

lookslikes Report

#75

code_snail Report

#76

yuva-krishna-memes Report

#77

dodongdfht5 Report

#78

pantherBlitzz Report

#79

General_Tie Report

#80

Sudipta_Kundu Report

#81

navneetmuffin Report

#82

Sufficient-Brush-636 Report

#83

taranasus Report

#84

yuva-krishna-memes Report

#85

I program with Python.

Code_12c Report

#86

TTVOperatorYT Report

#87

Vercidium Report

#88

reddit.com Report

#89

kevinkaywho Report

#90

rkoutnik Report

#91

brenankeller Report

#92

bbotezatu Report

#93

paulg Report

#94

TheCreepyPL Report

#95

girayozil Report

#96

Ok_Contact_1234 Report

#97

PPathole Report

#98

riseofthenothing Report

