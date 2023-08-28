56 Memes And Jokes That Programmers Will Probably Relate To, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)
Calling all programming enthusiasts! It doesn't matter if you work professionally as a software engineer or if you're just learning to become a programmer – you will definitely relate to the content of this post much more than any other mortal human being, like me, who has no clue about coding and all the 'black magic' happening 'inside' of our computers.
This isn't the first time we've wanted to present you with a collection of memes and jokes that only the true programming brain will get. With a massive following of over 3 million people, r/ProgrammerHumor supplies its community with the best humor daily. If you missed out on our previous Bored Panda posts featuring memes shared by this community, you can click here, here, here, or here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Please Reduce These Things, Web Devs
It's The Most Important Skill
Sounds funny but kind of true. I was taught the importance of knowing how to research information. Back then - libraries, reference material etc - wasn't any internet. But these days "googling" makes sense. There is a bit of a knack to doing it well and weeding out the white noise. Still, I don't think I would list it on a CV. Or at the very least - I'd puff up the wording a bit . lol
Feel Sorry For The It Guy
Perks Of Being A Señor Engineer
A Rare Relatable Post From Linkedin's Vast Sea Of Boomer Humor
That is true though. Same in traffic.... turns the music off to see better when getting lost or so. Senses can only handle so many inputs at the same time. So it is indeed better to lose some stimuli to be able to focus better on ont thing. Even when they seem unrelated...
It Just Keeps Happening
Morning Motivation
Instructions Unclear, Got A Dozen Milk Bottles
Wanna Be A Programmer??
Developers Will Always Find A Way
Chaotic Magic
This is why it's important to give all the requirements up front.
About To Discuss This Issue In My New Salary Negotiation
I Only Make Computer Screen Size Apps
These Are Confusing Times
1
I See This Happening To Almost Every Senior Software Professional
Yes, so many meetings! Fortunately most of my meetings are not a waste of my time.
The Life Hack :
The Best Answer
For Real Though
Ai Is Taking Over
Every Damn Time
Steal What Is Stolen
You stole my code that I definitely 100% didn't copy from github
Now You Have Someone To Code It
I Cant Help It 🤷♂️
5 Years And I Don't Know Anything
Poor Kid
C++
Tech Interview vs. Actual Job
Achievement Unlocked
I didn't know I needed to see a medieval frog today.
Perfect Situation
Straight Raw Dogging Vscode
*cries*
When Employers Want 10 Years Of Experience Before You Turn 20…
Tell Me This Isn't Relatable
Based On A True Story
This is so true, when I code on my own I make art. But when I code with somebody watching I can't write an if-statement
Linkedin Celebrities
Don't Just Make Money, Make A Difference
This One Never Gets Old
Next Level Storage
Why Aren’t You Playing By The Rules Of The Game!
Oh No Where Is The Bug
It Hurts Like Hell.;-;
Just Recruiter Stuff...i Guess
When The Intern Needs Help With A Problem
The senior Dev often clean the hacks done by the junior, hack they probably did when they were a junior
We Owe Them
"Oh Gods Of Programming, Have You Blessed Me?"
Uh Oh
That's Better
Why But Why?
Working With Old School Programmers Can Be A Pain Sometimes
Always Happens
Management Won't Understand
Too Smart To Get Played
You Will Never Avoid Rabbit Holes
When I was a kid, it was Apple that pushed schools to use their products (iMacs) to get children used to them. And it totally worked. Not on me, but it seems to have worked on most of my generation.