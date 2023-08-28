Calling all programming enthusiasts! It doesn't matter if you work professionally as a software engineer or if you're just learning to become a programmer – you will definitely relate to the content of this post much more than any other mortal human being, like me, who has no clue about coding and all the 'black magic' happening 'inside' of our computers.

This isn't the first time we've wanted to present you with a collection of memes and jokes that only the true programming brain will get. With a massive following of over 3 million people, r/ProgrammerHumor supplies its community with the best humor daily. If you missed out on our previous Bored Panda posts featuring memes shared by this community, you can click here, here, here, or here.