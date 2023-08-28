Calling all programming enthusiasts! It doesn't matter if you work professionally as a software engineer or if you're just learning to become a programmer – you will definitely relate to the content of this post much more than any other mortal human being, like me, who has no clue about coding and all the 'black magic' happening 'inside' of our computers.

This isn't the first time we've wanted to present you with a collection of memes and jokes that only the true programming brain will get. With a massive following of over 3 million people, r/ProgrammerHumor supplies its community with the best humor daily. If you missed out on our previous Bored Panda posts featuring memes shared by this community, you can click here, here, here, or here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Please Reduce These Things, Web Devs

Please Reduce These Things, Web Devs

andybudd Report

43points
POST
View more comments
#2

It's The Most Important Skill

It's The Most Important Skill

CatMcGeeCode Report

25points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds funny but kind of true. I was taught the importance of knowing how to research information. Back then - libraries, reference material etc - wasn't any internet. But these days "googling" makes sense. There is a bit of a knack to doing it well and weeding out the white noise. Still, I don't think I would list it on a CV. Or at the very least - I'd puff up the wording a bit . lol

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Feel Sorry For The It Guy

Feel Sorry For The It Guy

jayweingarten Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#4

Perks Of Being A Señor Engineer

Perks Of Being A Señor Engineer

mrprofessor007 Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

A Rare Relatable Post From Linkedin's Vast Sea Of Boomer Humor

A Rare Relatable Post From Linkedin's Vast Sea Of Boomer Humor

SuhailKakar Report

20points
POST
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is true though. Same in traffic.... turns the music off to see better when getting lost or so. Senses can only handle so many inputs at the same time. So it is indeed better to lose some stimuli to be able to focus better on ont thing. Even when they seem unrelated...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

It Just Keeps Happening

It Just Keeps Happening

Mr_Reddington88 Report

18points
POST
#7

Morning Motivation

Morning Motivation

yuva-krishna-memes Report

18points
POST
#8

Instructions Unclear, Got A Dozen Milk Bottles

Instructions Unclear, Got A Dozen Milk Bottles

matvelloso Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#9

Wanna Be A Programmer??

Wanna Be A Programmer??

nrvz016 Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#10

Developers Will Always Find A Way

Developers Will Always Find A Way

readyforthefall_ Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#11

Chaotic Magic

Chaotic Magic

AlexBlechman Report

16points
POST
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why it's important to give all the requirements up front.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#12

About To Discuss This Issue In My New Salary Negotiation

About To Discuss This Issue In My New Salary Negotiation

djamba Report

14points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not unique to the programming industry.

9
9points
reply
#13

I Only Make Computer Screen Size Apps

I Only Make Computer Screen Size Apps

VitaminnCPP Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#14

These Are Confusing Times

These Are Confusing Times

-NiMa- Report

14points
POST
#15

1

1

Vajaspiritos Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#16

I See This Happening To Almost Every Senior Software Professional

I See This Happening To Almost Every Senior Software Professional

Beautiful_Feed2814 Report

12points
POST
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, so many meetings! Fortunately most of my meetings are not a waste of my time.

2
2points
reply
#17

The Life Hack :

The Life Hack :

VishalMalvi_ Report

12points
POST
Nuel Zemudio
Nuel Zemudio
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is supposed to be classified intel ;D

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#18

The Best Answer

The Best Answer

dan_abramov Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

For Real Though

For Real Though

Far_Calligrapher_215 Report

12points
POST
#20

Ai Is Taking Over

Ai Is Taking Over

NexxZt Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Every Damn Time

Every Damn Time

IBN_E_KHAN Report

12points
POST
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My IT guy called it a 'chair-keybord interface failure'

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Steal What Is Stolen

Steal What Is Stolen

LongLiveGOSR Report

12points
POST
SadieCat17
SadieCat17
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You stole my code that I definitely 100% didn't copy from github

2
2points
reply
#23

Now You Have Someone To Code It

Now You Have Someone To Code It

samoosw Report

11points
POST
#24

I Cant Help It 🤷‍♂️

I Cant Help It 🤷‍♂️

nndodev Report

11points
POST
#25

5 Years And I Don't Know Anything

5 Years And I Don't Know Anything

Pagal_Hai_Tuu Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Poor Kid

Poor Kid

shantonusen Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

C++

C++

sabrinaesaquino Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#28

Tech Interview vs. Actual Job

Tech Interview vs. Actual Job

FlyCodeHQ Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#29

Achievement Unlocked

Achievement Unlocked

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#30

Perfect Situation

Perfect Situation

SUMMOGUY Report

8points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Straight Raw Dogging Vscode

Straight Raw Dogging Vscode

normalmighty Report

8points
POST
#32

*cries*

*cries*

GumBeats20 Report

8points
POST
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a very comfortable desk IMO

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#33

When Employers Want 10 Years Of Experience Before You Turn 20…

When Employers Want 10 Years Of Experience Before You Turn 20…

boss5667 Report

6points
POST
#34

Tell Me This Isn't Relatable

Tell Me This Isn't Relatable

_woffles_ Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#35

Based On A True Story

Based On A True Story

chuse1995 Report

6points
POST
TheSilentEngineer
TheSilentEngineer
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so true, when I code on my own I make art. But when I code with somebody watching I can't write an if-statement

3
3points
reply
#36

Linkedin Celebrities

Linkedin Celebrities

pureskilll Report

6points
POST
#37

Don't Just Make Money, Make A Difference

Don't Just Make Money, Make A Difference

value_counts Report

6points
POST
#38

This One Never Gets Old

This One Never Gets Old

value_counts Report

6points
POST
#39

Next Level Storage

Next Level Storage

Impulsive_Ranger2410 Report

6points
POST
#40

Why Aren’t You Playing By The Rules Of The Game!

Why Aren’t You Playing By The Rules Of The Game!

hearsdemons Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Oh No Where Is The Bug

Oh No Where Is The Bug

Candyman034 Report

5points
POST
#42

It Hurts Like Hell.;-;

It Hurts Like Hell.;-;

AltruisticRain504 Report

5points
POST
#43

Just Recruiter Stuff...i Guess

Just Recruiter Stuff...i Guess

doarMihai Report

5points
POST
#44

When The Intern Needs Help With A Problem

When The Intern Needs Help With A Problem

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
Jojo_hobkin
Jojo_hobkin
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The senior Dev often clean the hacks done by the junior, hack they probably did when they were a junior

1
1point
reply
#45

We Owe Them

We Owe Them

mr_goopZZ Report

5points
POST
#46

"Oh Gods Of Programming, Have You Blessed Me?"

"Oh Gods Of Programming, Have You Blessed Me?"

blancoaryan Report

5points
POST
Nevid
Nevid
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It happened to me once. I spent the whole day trying to find why it worked.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

Uh Oh

Uh Oh

cleveleys Report

5points
POST
Cee
Cee
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you tried turning it off and then on again?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#48

That's Better

That's Better

sunrise_apps Report

5points
POST
#49

Why But Why?

Why But Why?

ore-aba Report

5points
POST
Freddy M. (He/Him)
Freddy M. (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But... Python doesn't use semicolons to end lines?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Working With Old School Programmers Can Be A Pain Sometimes

Working With Old School Programmers Can Be A Pain Sometimes

LordOmbro Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Always Happens

Always Happens

Natural-Watch Report

4points
POST
#52

Management Won't Understand

Management Won't Understand

Dewernh Report

4points
POST
#53

Too Smart To Get Played

Too Smart To Get Played

vpproblems Report

4points
POST
#54

You Will Never Avoid Rabbit Holes

You Will Never Avoid Rabbit Holes

Prudent_Move_3420 Report

3points
POST
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was a kid, it was Apple that pushed schools to use their products (iMacs) to get children used to them. And it totally worked. Not on me, but it seems to have worked on most of my generation.

0
0points
reply
#55

Give Me One Reason I Shouldn’t Take It. I’ll Wait

Give Me One Reason I Shouldn’t Take It. I’ll Wait

TrulyChxse Report

3points
POST
#56

Gotta Love Being "Agile"

Gotta Love Being "Agile"

whits427 Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!