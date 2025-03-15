52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

Everyday Situations & Life Jokes

1.) I just saw my neighbor talking to himself in the mirror.

It looks like they are looking surprised. 🪞😲

2.) A woman walks into a bank and tells the clerk she wants to make a big prize deposit.

The clerk says, “I’m so sorry, ma’am, we don’t accept stuffed animals.” 🏦🧸❌

3.) My boss told me to have a good day…

So I went home. 🏠🎉

4.) I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too high.

She seemed surprised. 🤨😳

5.) My therapist told me to write down all the things I have in common with my mom.

That’s how I got kicked out of the restaurant. 🍽️🚷

6.) My therapist told me to embrace my mistakes…

So I hugged him. 🤗😂

7.) I just got a job at a mirror factory.

I could really see myself working there. 🔍🪞

8.) I can’t believe I got fired from the calendar factory.

All I did was take a day off. 📆😂

9.) My dog used to chase people on a bike a lot.

It got so bad, finally I had to take his bike away. 🚲🐶

10.) My grandfather’s last words were “I buried a million dollars under…”

Then he went silent. 💰😳⏳

Wordplay & Puns

11.) I used to hate facial hair…

But then it grew on me. 🧔😂

12.) I put my root beer in a square glass.

Now it’s just beer. 📐🍺

ADVERTISEMENT

13.) What do you call a fish with no eyes?

Fsh. 🐟❌👀

14.) I entered ten puns in a pun contest, hoping one would win.

Sadly, no pun in ten did. 😂🤦‍♂️

15.) If you rearrange the letters, “I l l”, you get “I’ll.”

✍️😂

16.) What do you call a fake strawberry?

An impasta. 🍓🍝

17.) How do you make holy water?

You boil the hell out of it. 💦🔥

18.) I’d tell you a chemistry joke…

But I wouldn’t get a reaction. 🧪😂

19.) I wondered why the baseball was getting bigger…

Then it hit me. ⚾😵

20.) Did you hear about the guy whose whole left side was cut off?

He’s all right now. ✂️😂

Animal & Nature Jokes

21.) What do you call a lazy kangaroo?

Pouch potato. 🦘😂

22.) What do you call a snail on a ship?

A snailor. ⚓🐌

23.) My parents named me Rose.

Rose is Naming Your Dog… 🌹🐶

24.) What do you call something green and fuzzy?

Grass. 🌿😂

25.) I was diagnosed with having the heart of a lion.

I’m glad, my other heart was wearing thin. 🦁❤️

26.) Why do cows have hooves instead of feet?

Because they lactose. 🐄😂

27.) My phone fell in the toilet.

Now it’s taking liquid calls. 📱🚽

28.) Parallel lines have so much in common…

It’s a shame they’ll never meet. 📏😂

ADVERTISEMENT

29.) What did one ocean say to the other ocean?

Nothing, they just waved. 🌊😂

30.) What’s orange and sounds like a parrot?

A carrot. 🥕🦜

Pop Culture & Professions

31.) A legionnaire walks into a bar and asks for a beer.

The bartender says, “I can’t serve you.” 🍺⚔️🚫

32.) Why did the pirate go to AA?

Because he had a treasure chest. 🏴‍☠️💰

33.) I just broke up with my coffee machine…

I found out it was using other grounds. ☕😢

34.) I was going to tell a joke about boxing…

But I forgot the punchline. 🥊😂

35.) Why don’t eggs tell jokes?

Because they might crack up. 🥚😂

36.) I told my suitcase that there would be no vacations this year.

Now I’m dealing with emotional baggage. 🎒😂

37.) I was walking past a prison when I saw a midget climbing down the wall.

I thought, “Well, that’s a little condescending.” 🤏😂

38.) Did you hear about the claustrophobic astronaut?

He just needed a little space. 🚀😂

39.) I used to be a baker, but I couldn’t make enough dough.

So now I loaf around. 🍞😂

40.) I went on a date with a tennis player.

Love means nothing to her. 🎾😂

Bonus Random Jokes!

41.) What’s the longest walk in the world?

The one from the fridge to the couch when you forgot your phone. 📱😂

ADVERTISEMENT

42.) A drug dealer fell into a cement mixer.

He’s Just Saying No. 🚧🚫💊

43.) I just had my bag stolen.

Now I need a new one. 🎒💨

44.) I fell off a cliff.

I don’t know what to do now. 🪂🤷‍♂️

45.) I tried to catch some fog yesterday.

Mist. 🌫️🤷‍♂️

46.) Why did the man fall off the ladder?

Because he couldn’t see the rungs. 🪜😨

47.) What happens when you eat too many spaghetti jokes?

You get a pun-stipation. 🍝😂

48.) I asked my dog what’s two minus two…

He said nothing. 🐶😂

49.) I wondered why the baseball was getting bigger…

Then it hit me. ⚾😵

50.) Did you hear about the guy whose whole left side was cut off?

He’s all right now. ✂️😂

51.) I’d tell you a chemistry joke…

But I wouldn’t get a reaction. 🧪😂

52.) Think you can top these jokes?

Drop your best pun in the comments! 🤩🎤

💬 Which joke made you laugh the most? Let us know! 😂🔥