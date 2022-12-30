Humor is unique to every individual. Some prefer simple up-dog jokes, while others prefer to crack some one-liners. They are all fun and innocent. However, one group of jokes that are polarizing among people are the classic dark humor jokes. If used in the wrong way, a dark humor joke can lead to some unforeseen consequences. With so many jokes and categories to choose from, why is it that dark jokes are the ones that get said a lot more — is it the idea behind them?

Well, one thing is for sure, if you don’t get the dark joke at first — you might have to think about it for a while. Dark humor is something that either you have or do not. The best dark humor jokes you’ll probably hear are those that are innocent on the surface but are pretty deep in their hidden message. They are also quite combinable — what will you get when you combine dark humor with dad jokes? Well, you’re going to get some pretty funny dark dad jokes. But don’t mix dark humor with something controversial — you might offend some people this way.

Want some dark, safe-for-work jokes? Well, you should look up some of the best dark jokes on the internet. Lucky for you, here at Bored Panda, we’re coming at you with some funny dark humor jokes. Take a look at the list below and if a joke put a smile on your face, be sure to upvote it for a better chance of others seeing it. Have a better variation? Leave a comment below. Just be careful where you use these jokes cause some people might not get them, or worse, get offended!