Humor is unique to every individual. Some prefer simple up-dog jokes, while others prefer to crack some one-liners. They are all fun and innocent. However, one group of jokes that are polarizing among people are the classic dark humor jokes. If used in the wrong way, a dark humor joke can lead to some unforeseen consequences. With so many jokes and categories to choose from, why is it that dark jokes are the ones that get said a lot more — is it the idea behind them?
Well, one thing is for sure, if you don’t get the dark joke at first — you might have to think about it for a while. Dark humor is something that either you have or do not. The best dark humor jokes you’ll probably hear are those that are innocent on the surface but are pretty deep in their hidden message. They are also quite combinable — what will you get when you combine dark humor with dad jokes? Well, you’re going to get some pretty funny dark dad jokes. But don’t mix dark humor with something controversial — you might offend some people this way.
Want some dark, safe-for-work jokes? Well, you should look up some of the best dark jokes on the internet. Lucky for you, here at Bored Panda, we’re coming at you with some funny dark humor jokes. Take a look at the list below and if a joke put a smile on your face, be sure to upvote it for a better chance of others seeing it. Have a better variation? Leave a comment below. Just be careful where you use these jokes cause some people might not get them, or worse, get offended!
My family is like a treasure to me. You need a shovel and a map to find them.
Wife: "I’m pregnant."
Husband: "Hi pregnant, I’m dad."
Wife: "No, you’re not."
When I dunk my cookies in milk, I think of you. I hold them down until the bubbles stop.
I just came across my wife’s Tinder profile and I’m so angry about her lies.
She is not “fun to be around”.
Of course God exist. How else could those foolish atheists explain that my girlfriend got pregnant without us ever sleeping together?
“I’m sorry” and “I apologize” mean the same thing.
Except at a funeral.
My dad died when we couldn’t remember his blood type. As he died, he kept insisting for us to “be positive,” but it’s hard without him.
Remember, being healthy is basically dying as slowly as possible.
Do you know why I hate The Lion King song “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”? If you think about it, it could be called “I Just Can’t Wait for My Dad to Be Killed in a Stampede.”
If at first, you don’t succeed… Then skydiving definitely isn’t for you.
They say there’s a person capable of murder in every friendship group.
I suspected it was Dave, so I killed him before he could cause any harm.
A wife was cleaning 12-year-old son’s bedroom. When she found a load of serious bondage gear and fetish mags, she asked her husband, “What do we do?”
The husband said, “I’m no expert, but I definitely wouldn’t spank him.”
"Just say NO to drugs!"
Well, If I'm talking to my drugs, I probably already said yes.
To teach kids about democracy, I let them vote on dinner. They picked tacos.
Then I made pizza because they don’t live in a swing state.
Shout out to my grandma since that’s the only way she can hear you.
How do you know you’re ugly?
If you always get handed the camera for group photos.
Why did the old man fall in the well?
Because he couldn’t see that well.
They say make up love-making is the best… Which is lucky because all my love-making is made up.
Went to Disneyland because my daughter is obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.
My grandpa has the heart of a lion and a lifetime ban from the zoo.
Cats have nine lives. Makes them ideal for experimentation.
If you think nobody cares about you, try missing a couple of payments.
I have a stepladder because my real ladder left when I was just a kid.
So I suggested to my wife that she'd look prettier with her hair back… Which is apparently an insensitive thing to say to a cancer patient.
What is the difference between Jesus and a picture of Jesus?
You can hang the picture with just one nail.
My grandparents fought during World War II.
They ended up getting a divorce.
When you die at 72, no matter what you die of, it’s natural causes. Even if you get hit by a truck, it’s natural causes. ‘Cause if you was younger, you’d have got out the way!
Swimming is good for you, especially if you’re drowning. Not only do you get a cardiovascular workout, but you also don’t die.
I want to die peacefully in my sleep, just like my grandfather, Not screaming like the passengers in his car.
What is the worst combination of illnesses?
Alzheimer’s and diarrhea. You’re running but can’t remember where.
I asked my partner if I was the only one she’s been with.
She said, “Yes, the others were at least sevens or eights.”
My wife has been missing now for 2 weeks. The police said I should prepare for the worst. So, I told my new girlfriend that she had better move out.
Stop elephant poaching. Everyone knows the best way to eat an elephant is grilled.
It’s sad how my friend was struck from the medical register for sleeping with a patient.
He was a great vet.
I’ve spent the past two years looking for my ex-girlfriend’s killer… But no one will do it.
When two vegan parents get into an argument, is it still called beef?
What do you call a bacterial disease caused by two grizzlies?
Twobearculosis.
A blind woman tells her boyfriend she is seeing someone. It is either terrible or great news.
During a show, I once asked the crowd if they were pro-guns, and the majority belted out in approval. I asked a man in the front row why he was pro-guns, and he gave me the basic “personal protection liberty 2nd amendment” hooplah.
Very seriously, I told the crowd, “I’m pro-guns because I enjoy living in a world with only four Nirvana albums.” My friend was the only one who laughed.
What’s the difference between a pregnant woman and a light bulb? You can’t unscrew a pregnant woman.
How do you ground a Gen Z?
Make them go outside and socialize.
I gave my girlfriend something she didn’t expect for Valentine’s day… Chlamydia
Why can't orphans play baseball? They don't know where home is.
I cannot believe there's no cure for obesity yet. I thought it would be a walk in the park.
My ex got into a bad accident recently. I told the doctors the wrong blood type. Now, he’ll really know what rejection feels like.
I hope death is a woman.
That way it will never come for me.
Why does Stephen Hawking do one-liners? Because he can't do stand up.
What do you do when a person with epilepsy gets seizures in the bathtub?
Throw in some laundry.
What’s the difference between a knife and your life? A knife has a point.
What’s the difference between a dinosaur and a lump of coal?
Sixty million years.
These ain't that dark tbh
Kathleen, your comment caused me more cringe than most of the posts in this article.
