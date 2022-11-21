Most people like to have a good laugh from time to time. With laughing being a healthy thing to do, updog jokes are one the best ways of getting those laughs. Acting as a small trap to catch your friends in, an updog joke here and there can create laughter, where the teller and the receiver can just smile, giggle and improve the relationship between the two people. They might seem like corny jokes, creating cheap laughs, but it might be interesting to know - why are they funny at all?

Telling a good ice-breaking joke is all that’s needed to shift the conversation from a formal one, between strangers, to a more informal one, where a friendly relationship begins to take shape. A what’s updog joke is one of the better icebreakers to tell others. Doesn’t take a lot of time to remember and to master it - you just need to improve the execution of it. A well-executed joke is most often the best joke anyone can hear. Some funny jokes take time to think about, only for the delivery to become the greatest part of the joke.

But who wants to hear the same updog meme joke over and over? With a big part of the joke's success being the creativity behind it, it might be a good time to check up on that arsenal of jokes you tell others. Why not learn some henway jokes or more sophisticated versions of the what up dog joke? With so many variants of the joke up on the internet, the list below might be the perfect collection of these types of jokes. Saw one that made you giggle or crack a smile? Upvote it. Used one before? Comment down below to tell others how it landed with your friends and other close people.