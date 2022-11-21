47 Updog Jokes With Funny Punchlines
Most people like to have a good laugh from time to time. With laughing being a healthy thing to do, updog jokes are one the best ways of getting those laughs. Acting as a small trap to catch your friends in, an updog joke here and there can create laughter, where the teller and the receiver can just smile, giggle and improve the relationship between the two people. They might seem like corny jokes, creating cheap laughs, but it might be interesting to know - why are they funny at all?
Telling a good ice-breaking joke is all that’s needed to shift the conversation from a formal one, between strangers, to a more informal one, where a friendly relationship begins to take shape. A what’s updog joke is one of the better icebreakers to tell others. Doesn’t take a lot of time to remember and to master it - you just need to improve the execution of it. A well-executed joke is most often the best joke anyone can hear. Some funny jokes take time to think about, only for the delivery to become the greatest part of the joke.
But who wants to hear the same updog meme joke over and over? With a big part of the joke's success being the creativity behind it, it might be a good time to check up on that arsenal of jokes you tell others. Why not learn some henway jokes or more sophisticated versions of the what up dog joke? With so many variants of the joke up on the internet, the list below might be the perfect collection of these types of jokes. Saw one that made you giggle or crack a smile? Upvote it. Used one before? Comment down below to tell others how it landed with your friends and other close people.
Amy: I would love to share my new dogdo.
Dan: What's a dogdo?
Amy: He eats, sleeps, runs, and barks all day long.
Amy: This afternoon I saw a catdo.
Dan: What's a catdo?
Amy: They just lounge about and purr.
Amy: I really want to read a dogsay joke.
Dan: What's dogsay?
Amy: Woof, woof!
Amy: What is the main difference between a crazy scientist and a matterbaby?
Dan: What's a matterbaby?
Amy: Nothing much, but I really appreciate you asking.
Amy: My friend doesn't like duckdo very much.
Dan: What is a duckdo?
Amy: It waddles around and says, 'Quack Quack!'
Amy: There's a huge sale on lighterdo in the big supermarket.
Dan: What's lighterdo?
Amy: It starts a flame.
Amy: It smells like updog on this balcony.
Dan: Yo, what's up, dog?
Amy: Nothing much is going on in my life. What about yours?
Amy: I'm going to buy a henway tomorrow.
Dan: What's a henway?
Amy: Around four pounds.
Amy: What is your dog's name?
Dan: Nunya.
Amy: What is Nunya?
Dan: It is totally nun-ya-business what my dog's name is.
Amy: That crowsay is a bit much, don't you think?
Dan: What's a crowsay?
Amy: Caw, Caw!
Amy: I really need to get a new set of keydo for my house.
Dan: What's a keydo?
Amy: It opens the doors to my home.
Amy: Where can I find a carsay?
Dan: What's a carsay?
Amy: Vroooom, Vroooom.
Amy: Wow I really want a cowsay.
Dan: What's a cowsay?
Amy: Mooo, Moooo.
Amy: I went to the supermarket today. This old lady told me that I have a lot of snew.
Dan: What is snew?
Amy: Not much this month. Tell me about yourself, what is new with you?
Amy: A lot of people love the piecost at my local grocery store.
Dan: What's a piecost?
Amy: Around $4, give or take.
Amy: Last night, I made a joke about a monkeydo.
Dan: What's a monkeydo?
Amy: A monkey likes to munch on bananas and swing on trees.
Amy: My brother is having a party this weekend, and he is going to bring pigsay.
Dan: What is a pigsay?
Amy: Oink, Oink.
Amy: What is the right time for sheepsay?
Dan: What's a sheepsay?
Amy: All they say is baaa, baaaa.
Amy: Can you hand me my glassesfor.
Dan: What's glassesfor?
Amy: To see the world properly!
Amy: Every woman should use a pursedo.
Dan: What's a pursedo?
Amy: A keeps all of your belongings so you can easily carry them outside.
Amy: Can you get me the camerafor from the shelf?
Dan: What's a camerafor?
Amy: To take photos of lots of things you like.
Amy: I can never find other people who like rabbitdo as much as me.
Dan: What's a rabbitdo?
Amy: They jump around and munch on carrots.
Person One: Man, I’m craving a beesay.
Person Two: What’s a beesay?
Person One: Buz buz.
Person One: Man, that tunado reeks.
Person Two: What’s a tunado?
Person One: Swims about, snacking on sardines.
Amy: I really want to buy a rakefor.
Dan: What is a rakefor?
Amy: To remove the leaves off the lawn, of course!
Amy: This will never be our motto.
Dan: What is the motto?
Amy: Truly nothing! What's the motto with you?
Amy: Ugh, it smells like updog in the back of this motel room.
Dan: What's updog?
Amy: I'm just chilling, what are you doing today?
Amy: I don't trust doctors who share their knowledge of magic with others.
Dan: Which doctors?
Amy: Right, that's what I mean. Witch doctors.
Amy: I just came back from the hospital, where my doctor me that I have snoo on my face.
Dan: What's snoo?
Amy: Just had a doctor's appointment. What is new with you?
Amy: I've heard my mother say a lot of great things about shoecost.
Dan: What's a shoecost?
Amy: It depends, what's your budget for new shoes?
Amy: My new coat smells like updog.
Dan: What is updog?
Amy: I just came back from doing some shopping, what is up with you?
Amy: Do you know a shovelfor?
Dan: What's a shovelfor?
Amy: To dig dirt, ofcourse.
Amy: I hope I don't have to listen to snakesay tomorrow night.
Dan: What is snakesay?
Amy: Hissss, hisssss.
Amy: You should always share your fishdo.
Dan: What's a fishdo?
Amy: It swims in the ocean, silly!
Amy: I don't know the best watchdo in town.
Dan: What's a watchdo?
Amy: It keeps a track of your time.
Amy: My brother is so annoying. He keeps insisting that I get him scissorsdo.
Dan: What's scissorsdo?
Amy: They cut through a variety of things such as paper, fabric, cardboard, and other things.
Person One: Can you grab me a hammerfor?
Person Two: What’s a hammerfor?
Person One: For banging nails, you dummy.
Person One: Did you hear about grassay?
Person Two: What’s grassay?
Person One: Photosynthesis, photosynthesis.
Person One: I love teado.
Person Two: What’s teado?
Person One: Boosts antioxidant levels and helps protect against cardiovascular and degenerative diseases.
Amy: Why does it reek of updog in here?
Dan: What is updog?
Amy: Just work, nothing else. What about you?
Amy: How do you differentiate between materlove and matador?
Dan: What's materlove?
Amy: Not a lot is going on in my life. What about you?
Amy: I think I've never seen a beedoo.
Dan: What's a beedoo?
Amy: You know, they go Bzzzz Bzzz.
Amy: You have something like updog stuck on your shirt.
Dan: What is updog?
Amy: Not a lot, what about you?
Amy: There's an enormous sale on horsedo at the local stable.
Dan: What's a horsedo?
Amy: He eats a lot of hay and neighs.
Amy: You should buy some sunscreendo.
Dan: What's sunscreendo?
Amy: It's a cream that protects you from the sun.
Amy: Can you pass me the coinfor?
Dan: What's a coinfor?
Amy: To buy things, duh!
Amy: I want to get a bindo from the store across the block.
Dan: What's a bindo?
Amy: It holds all of your trash.