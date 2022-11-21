Most people like to have a good laugh from time to time. With laughing being a healthy thing to do, updog jokes are one the best ways of getting those laughs. Acting as a small trap to catch your friends in, an updog joke here and there can create laughter, where the teller and the receiver can just smile, giggle and improve the relationship between the two people. They might seem like corny jokes, creating cheap laughs, but it might be interesting to know - why are they funny at all?

Telling a good ice-breaking joke is all that’s needed to shift the conversation from a formal one, between strangers, to a more informal one, where a friendly relationship begins to take shape. A what’s updog joke is one of the better icebreakers to tell others. Doesn’t take a lot of time to remember and to master it - you just need to improve the execution of it. A well-executed joke is most often the best joke anyone can hear. Some funny jokes take time to think about, only for the delivery to become the greatest part of the joke.

But who wants to hear the same updog meme joke over and over? With a big part of the joke's success being the creativity behind it, it might be a good time to check up on that arsenal of jokes you tell others. Why not learn some henway jokes or more sophisticated versions of the what up dog joke? With so many variants of the joke up on the internet, the list below might be the perfect collection of these types of jokes. Saw one that made you giggle or crack a smile? Upvote it. Used one before? Comment down below to tell others how it landed with your friends and other close people.

#1

Dogdo

Amy: I would love to share my new dogdo.
Dan: What's a dogdo?
Amy: He eats, sleeps, runs, and barks all day long.

also the occasional dog fart

#2

Catdo

Amy: This afternoon I saw a catdo.
Dan: What's a catdo?
Amy: They just lounge about and purr.

also eat never forget the eating

#3

Dogsay

Amy: I really want to read a dogsay joke.
Dan: What's dogsay?
Amy: Woof, woof!

#4

Difference Between A Crazy Scientist And A Matterbaby?

Amy: What is the main difference between a crazy scientist and a matterbaby?
Dan: What's a matterbaby?
Amy: Nothing much, but I really appreciate you asking.

#5

Duckdo

Amy: My friend doesn't like duckdo very much.
Dan: What is a duckdo?
Amy: It waddles around and says, 'Quack Quack!'

#6

Lighterdo

Amy: There's a huge sale on lighterdo in the big supermarket.
Dan: What's lighterdo?
Amy: It starts a flame.

ah all my favorite animals dog cat duck and lighter

#7

It Smells Like Updog On This Balcony

Amy: It smells like updog on this balcony.
Dan: Yo, what's up, dog?
Amy: Nothing much is going on in my life. What about yours?

#8

Henway

Amy: I'm going to buy a henway tomorrow.
Dan: What's a henway?
Amy: Around four pounds.

#9

Nun-Ya-Business

Amy: What is your dog's name?
Dan: Nunya.
Amy: What is Nunya?
Dan: It is totally nun-ya-business what my dog's name is.

#10

Crowsay

Amy: That crowsay is a bit much, don't you think?
Dan: What's a crowsay?
Amy: Caw, Caw!

#11

Keydo

Amy: I really need to get a new set of keydo for my house.
Dan: What's a keydo?
Amy: It opens the doors to my home.

#12

Carsay

Amy: Where can I find a carsay?
Dan: What's a carsay?
Amy: Vroooom, Vroooom.

#13

Cowsay

Amy: Wow I really want a cowsay.
Dan: What's a cowsay?
Amy: Mooo, Moooo.

#14

Snew

Amy: I went to the supermarket today. This old lady told me that I have a lot of snew.
Dan: What is snew?
Amy: Not much this month. Tell me about yourself, what is new with you?

#15

Piecost

Amy: A lot of people love the piecost at my local grocery store.
Dan: What's a piecost?
Amy: Around $4, give or take.

#16

Monkeydo

Amy: Last night, I made a joke about a monkeydo.
Dan: What's a monkeydo?
Amy: A monkey likes to munch on bananas and swing on trees.

#17

Pigsay

Amy: My brother is having a party this weekend, and he is going to bring pigsay.
Dan: What is a pigsay?
Amy: Oink, Oink.

#18

Sheepsay

Amy: What is the right time for sheepsay?
Dan: What's a sheepsay?
Amy: All they say is baaa, baaaa.

#19

Glassesfor

Amy: Can you hand me my glassesfor.
Dan: What's glassesfor?
Amy: To see the world properly!

#20

Pursedo

Amy: Every woman should use a pursedo.
Dan: What's a pursedo?
Amy: A keeps all of your belongings so you can easily carry them outside.

#21

Camerafor

Amy: Can you get me the camerafor from the shelf?
Dan: What's a camerafor?
Amy: To take photos of lots of things you like.

#22

Rabbitdo

Amy: I can never find other people who like rabbitdo as much as me.
Dan: What's a rabbitdo?
Amy: They jump around and munch on carrots.

#23

Beesay

Person One: Man, I’m craving a beesay.
Person Two: What’s a beesay?
Person One: Buz buz.

#24

Tunado

Person One: Man, that tunado reeks.
Person Two: What’s a tunado?
Person One: Swims about, snacking on sardines.

#25

Rakefor

Amy: I really want to buy a rakefor.
Dan: What is a rakefor?
Amy: To remove the leaves off the lawn, of course!

#26

Motto

Amy: This will never be our motto.
Dan: What is the motto?
Amy: Truly nothing! What's the motto with you?

#27

It Smells Like Updog In The Back Of This Motel Room

Amy: Ugh, it smells like updog in the back of this motel room.
Dan: What's updog?
Amy: I'm just chilling, what are you doing today?

#28

Doctors

Amy: I don't trust doctors who share their knowledge of magic with others.
Dan: Which doctors?
Amy: Right, that's what I mean. Witch doctors.

#29

Snoo On My Face

Amy: I just came back from the hospital, where my doctor me that I have snoo on my face.
Dan: What's snoo?
Amy: Just had a doctor's appointment. What is new with you?

#30

Shoecost

Amy: I've heard my mother say a lot of great things about shoecost.
Dan: What's a shoecost?
Amy: It depends, what's your budget for new shoes?

#31

New Coat Smells Like Updog

Amy: My new coat smells like updog.
Dan: What is updog?
Amy: I just came back from doing some shopping, what is up with you?

#32

Shovelfor

Amy: Do you know a shovelfor?
Dan: What's a shovelfor?
Amy: To dig dirt, ofcourse.

#33

Snakesay

Amy: I hope I don't have to listen to snakesay tomorrow night.
Dan: What is snakesay?
Amy: Hissss, hisssss.

#34

Fishdo

Amy: You should always share your fishdo.
Dan: What's a fishdo?
Amy: It swims in the ocean, silly!

#35

Watchdo

Amy: I don't know the best watchdo in town.
Dan: What's a watchdo?
Amy: It keeps a track of your time.

#36

Scissorsdo

Amy: My brother is so annoying. He keeps insisting that I get him scissorsdo.
Dan: What's scissorsdo?
Amy: They cut through a variety of things such as paper, fabric, cardboard, and other things.

#37

Hammerfor

Person One: Can you grab me a hammerfor?
Person Two: What’s a hammerfor?
Person One: For banging nails, you dummy.

#38

Grassay

Person One: Did you hear about grassay?
Person Two: What’s grassay?
Person One: Photosynthesis, photosynthesis.

#39

Teado

Person One: I love teado.
Person Two: What’s teado?
Person One: Boosts antioxidant levels and helps protect against cardiovascular and degenerative diseases.

#40

Updog

Amy: Why does it reek of updog in here?
Dan: What is updog?
Amy: Just work, nothing else. What about you?

#41

Difference Between Materlove And Matador

Amy: How do you differentiate between materlove and matador?
Dan: What's materlove?
Amy: Not a lot is going on in my life. What about you?

#42

Beeddoo

Amy: I think I've never seen a beedoo.
Dan: What's a beedoo?
Amy: You know, they go Bzzzz Bzzz.

#43

Something Is Stuck On Your Shirt

Amy: You have something like updog stuck on your shirt.
Dan: What is updog?
Amy: Not a lot, what about you?

#44

Horsedo

Amy: There's an enormous sale on horsedo at the local stable.
Dan: What's a horsedo?
Amy: He eats a lot of hay and neighs.

#45

Sunscreendo

Amy: You should buy some sunscreendo.
Dan: What's sunscreendo?
Amy: It's a cream that protects you from the sun.

#46

Coinfor

Amy: Can you pass me the coinfor?
Dan: What's a coinfor?
Amy: To buy things, duh!

#47

Bindo

Amy: I want to get a bindo from the store across the block.
Dan: What's a bindo?
Amy: It holds all of your trash.

