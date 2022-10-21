You know what the real rite of passage to becoming a dad is? No, it’s not building a house, planting a tree, and having a kid. It’s coming up with your first-ever hilariously wrong dad pun. Then, and only then, you can become a certified father. Of course, this statement is purely for fun, but it does seem that nobody else but fathers are able to come up with funny dad puns that have all the qualities to be called such.

And what are the qualities of the perfect dad joke pun, you ask? Well, first of all, such a silly pun must be painfully obvious. Even corny if you’d like to go the extra mile with it! Yet, at the same time, such wordplays are often based on stuff kids ask. So, a kind of reconnaissance to stupid questions, which then becomes a joke. And probably the most important part in the evolution of a pun becoming a bad dad pun is the reaction it evokes. Cue eye rolls, scoffs, blowing raspberries, and groans that come from deep within. Oh, and also! Such a bad pun has to be delivered by a middle-aged, New Balance-wearing, Bermuda shorts-clad man who’s very proud of showing off his beer-belly and shiny white tennis socks. Otherwise, said wordplay is at risk of becoming so unfunny that it is actually unfunny.

So, ready to learn what qualifies as the best dad puns ever? If so, then please scroll down below, check the bad dad puns delivered to you by Twitter, and vote for the ones that got your eyes rolling so hard they almost fell out of their orbits. After that, share this piquantly amusing article with anyone you like!

#1

Does That Make Him A Flash Artist?

TheDapperDM Report

#2

Insomnia Is Awful

DadsPuns Report

#3

Christmas Eve

Bargains90 Report

#4

I Hope You're Happy Now

MediocreJoker85 Report

#5

Being A Human Cannonball Has To Be The Worst Job

MediocreJoker85 Report

#6

Take Me To Your Liter

MediocreJoker85 Report

#7

I Asked My Wife When Her Birthday Was

DadsPuns Report

#8

I'm A Medium

DadsPuns Report

#9

I Don't Usually Tell Dad Jokes

DadsPuns Report

#10

How Did You Get In Here?

DadsPuns Report

#11

Genes

MediocreJoker85 Report

#12

Ucla

MediocreJoker85 Report

#13

About A Weak Back

MediocreJoker85 Report

#14

Rust In Peace

MediocreJoker85 Report

#15

Have You Met My Friend Hue?

danwilliams79 Report

#16

What's A Mathematician's Favorite Christmas Snack?

DadsPuns Report

#17

I'm David

DadsPuns Report

#18

Did You Have A Sudden Loss Of Taste?

DadsPuns Report

#19

Please Don't Buy The Book

DadsPuns Report

#20

Dav

DadsPuns Report

#21

I've Just Done A Silent Fart, What Should I Do?

DadsPuns Report

#22

Dreading It

DadsPuns Report

#23

71

DadsPuns Report

#24

I Just Wing It

ChemGary Report

#25

I Sure Lava Her

DrJimmySullivan Report

#26

Who?

MediocreJoker85 Report

#27

Newlywebs

MediocreJoker85 Report

#28

Tweet-Hearts

MediocreJoker85 Report

#29

Circles Are Pointless Shapes

MediocreJoker85 Report

#30

He's Going In A Different Direction

lacretialyon Report

#31

Mousse Stash

Andrewjenkins Report

#32

Case By Case Basis

tomcopy Report

#33

Scissors

DadsPuns Report

#34

Absolutely Nothing

DadsPuns Report

#35

Chrita

DadsPuns Report

#36

I Can't Really Argue With That

DadsPuns Report

#37

Cdo

DadsPuns Report

#38

Raisin Awareness

DadsPuns Report

#39

It's Just A Scarf

DadsPuns Report

#40

Where Do Werewolves Live?

DadsPuns Report

#41

Werewolf?

DadsPuns Report

#42

She Looked Surprised

DadsPuns Report

#43

Scaramouch, Scaramouch, Will You Do The Fandango!

DadsPuns Report

#44

That'll Be 2020, Sir

DrWildcatWx Report

#45

No Sheets, Sherlock

BrianPCombs Report

#46

Non-Friction Section

BrianPCombs Report

#47

Strawman Arguments

BrianPCombs Report

#48

Ruff Ruff

roguemama_ Report

#49

Velocity-Raptor

king_lyd Report

#50

I Knew This Would End In Tiers

AndrewGraystone Report

#51

A Benchwarmer

BenjaminMusicOH Report

#52

Incredibles Too

AP_93_ Report

#53

Bucket List

Clint3200 Report

#54

Where's The Dad Pun Hiding

Joe_Fru Report

#55

Chadvertising

RexRaygun Report

#56

Tooth And Nail

nwkidsdentist Report

#57

He Won't Rest Indeed

MediocreJoker85 Report

#58

It's Gonna Reindeer

MediocreJoker85 Report

#59

This Aged Well

MediocreJoker85 Report

#60

Can't Say I'm Surprised

MediocreJoker85 Report

#61

Loco Motives

MediocreJoker85 Report

#62

Apple Addiction

MediocreJoker85 Report

#63

Procrastination Problem

MediocreJoker85 Report

#64

Sangria

MediocreJoker85 Report

#65

Currently Wearing Some Old Spice

MediocreJoker85 Report

#66

It's A Long Story

MediocreJoker85 Report

#67

Makes Cents Indeed

MediocreJoker85 Report

#68

They Dilate

windrago Report

#69

Got Such A Dodgy Back

thedadofdesign Report

#70

She Still Isn't Talking To Him

MediocreJoker85 Report

#71

Total Buzz Kill

MediocreJoker85 Report

#72

Spent The Weekend Childproofing The House

MediocreJoker85 Report

#73

5 Miles

MediocreJoker85 Report

#74

He Was Trully Delighted

MediocreJoker85 Report

#75

Not Using Commas

MediocreJoker85 Report

#76

So I Applied For A Job Hanging Mirrors

MediocreJoker85 Report

#77

Go Ahead, Knock Yourself Out

MediocreJoker85 Report

#78

One Opportunity

MediocreJoker85 Report

#79

That Guy Must Have Been Hammered

lacretialyon Report

#80

Math Puns Make Me Even Number

ambblind Report

#81

An Alter Eggo

BenjaminMusicOH Report

#82

I Had A Pet Wasp Once

AdrianoGazza Report

#83

The Police Will Come And Book You

twoslicepizza Report

#84

The Jumper I Got For Xmas Kept Picking Up Static Electricity

DadsPuns Report

#85

She Didn't Mean Football Boots

DadsPuns Report

#86

Now I'm A Believer

DadsPuns Report

#87

The Symptoms

DadsPuns Report

#88

Can You Get It Over The Counter?