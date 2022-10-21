You know what the real rite of passage to becoming a dad is? No, it’s not building a house, planting a tree, and having a kid. It’s coming up with your first-ever hilariously wrong dad pun. Then, and only then, you can become a certified father. Of course, this statement is purely for fun, but it does seem that nobody else but fathers are able to come up with funny dad puns that have all the qualities to be called such.

And what are the qualities of the perfect dad joke pun, you ask? Well, first of all, such a silly pun must be painfully obvious. Even corny if you’d like to go the extra mile with it! Yet, at the same time, such wordplays are often based on stuff kids ask. So, a kind of reconnaissance to stupid questions, which then becomes a joke. And probably the most important part in the evolution of a pun becoming a bad dad pun is the reaction it evokes. Cue eye rolls, scoffs, blowing raspberries, and groans that come from deep within. Oh, and also! Such a bad pun has to be delivered by a middle-aged, New Balance-wearing, Bermuda shorts-clad man who’s very proud of showing off his beer-belly and shiny white tennis socks. Otherwise, said wordplay is at risk of becoming so unfunny that it is actually unfunny.

So, ready to learn what qualifies as the best dad puns ever? If so, then please scroll down below, check the bad dad puns delivered to you by Twitter, and vote for the ones that got your eyes rolling so hard they almost fell out of their orbits. After that, share this piquantly amusing article with anyone you like!