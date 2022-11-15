While usually with us, it’s jokes about something - ducks, watermelons, and kids included - this time, it is jokes by. Yup, you read it right - these kids’ jokes aren’t about them but by them! And boy, they’re just the most hilarious in being so silly and so bad. It’s like they instantly become classic dad jokes or something. Anyway, these funny kids’ jokes are courtesy of the @KidsWriteJokes Twitter account, and you’re about to see for yourself just how gloriously silly they are!

So, as you can expect from jokes written by kids, they simply radiate naivete and openness. No topic is taboo when you’re a kid, especially when it comes to snot, boogers, and McDonalds (in that particular order). So, you should definitely expect to find yourself laughing at stuff you’ve long forgotten and deemed to be unfunny like fifteen years ago. Another thing you might discover while reading these silly jokes is just how funny kids can be. Especially if you don’t have some of your own and your whole experience with kids is that of them crying, which is like, only 68% of the stuff they do.

Right, so the jokes by kids are just a bit further down - once you get there, be sure to give your vote to the best ones! After you’re done laughing and ranking, share this article with your friends - we think everyone would benefit from these totally silly jokes that are pure joy.