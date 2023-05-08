59 Best Cartoon Shows Anyone Can Enjoy Despite Their Age
Can we all agree that while there is such a thing as adult cartoons (you know, topics and humor kids can’t really appreciate), there is no such thing as cartoons for kids? So what if I am a full-grown adult with a full-time job and a number of commitments? If I want to watch DuckTales every evening, no one should judge me for that.
Cartoons, and especially cartoon shows, are one of the best forms of entertainment ever created. What works particularly well for them is that while you tend to question some of the things movies and live-action TV shows give you (unrealistic action scenes, for example), when you watch cartoons, you gladly accept and even welcome a lot of ridiculously unbelievable stuff. Moreover, you enjoy it.
If you are on the search for some new great cartoons to watch, you came to the right place. We collected a bunch of oldies and modern cartoon shows both the child and the adult in you will immensely enjoy. If you have already seen some of them, vote for your favorite ones so that they can reach the top where they belong.
Avatar The Last Air Bender
lava172 said: "Considering this show was on Nickelodeon and managed to not only be entertaining to kids but extremely deep and thought-provoking at times, it is a legit triumph. Its absolutely a 10/10 just for the sheer amount of things it does right."
User No 1 replied: "Just ask yourself how many times you've seen the villain defeated and there was no celebration. Seeing how they treated Azula and how Azula reacted was so good."
Pantherist replied: "That's a really good point. The conclusion was just a massive sigh of relief for our protagonists and an understanding that the real work of rebuilding all that damage and recovering from the horrors that the Fire Nation inflicted was the real challenge all along, and that the trauma will never truly go away."
AtLA is better than Game of Thrones in almost all aspects, and I say this 100% unironically.
The Simpsons
mosefish said:
"At its peak, I think it was the greatest comedy ever."
Marmoset_Ghosts replied:
"There's no comparison.
In its prime, every single line and frame of animation was meticulously crafted to cram as much humor and wit as possible into 20 minutes.
No show in history is as eminently quotable and culturally meaningful as peak Simpsons.
Maybe it's my age (born in '82... same age as Bart when it started, the same age as Homer now) but none of the other shows in this thread even come close."
Futurama
ragingatwork said:
"She’s built like a steakhouse, but she handles like a bistro."
Unsure_Fry replied:
"I'm not sure if I agree or not."
Spongebob Squarepants
tinysieg said:
"I still re-watch seasons 1,2,3 sometimes."
istrx13 replied:
"Literally, every single episode of seasons 1, 2, and 3 is gold. It’s honestly so impressive to me that every episode from those seasons feels iconic and has famous one-liners."
Tom And Jerry
AnnoyAMeps said:
"If there’s anything Boomers, GenX, Millennials, and GenZ all can relate to, it’s watching Tom & Jerry as kids."
Cool_Ranch_Dodrio replied:
"And since there are almost no spoken lines, it's relatable worldwide."
SobiTheRobot replied:
"Just Tom screaming his lungs out. Jerry rarely vocalized, as I recall—his laughs were done on a violin."
Adventure Time
pigeonsexer said:
"Adventure time for sure. it has such a deep message about trauma and maturing. it teaches kids to grow from their pain. the lore is also immense. for such a wacky cartoon it goes deep while also maintaining a child-like aspect. it’s a show for adults and kids. it has gotten me and I’m sure many others through hellish times."
SingleMalted replied:
"Finn going into the pillow fort and living a whole pillowy life was an emotional journey I was not prepared for."
Looney Tunes
Donald_W_Gately said:
"Mel Blanc was a treasure."
theillustratedlife replied:
"It's worth pointing out that the Looney Tunes embraced the technology of the time.
These days, we expect people to be able to break into character at e.g. Comicon; whereas, many of Mel's voices used post-production tricks like changing the playback speed.
The dude is still a voice god, but it's good to know the context when making the comparison."
Pinky And The Brain
SgtCocktopus said:
"I would be happy to live under Brain's world domination. He would have ended wars and solved world problems."
AlexanderDaychilde replied:
"Almost. He would almost have ended wars and solved world problems, only for his plans to unravel at the last moment and we're even worse off than before."
South Park
KennyfromSouthPark23 said:
"South Park is the best."
krizzle2778 replied:
"Hands down. The older seasons are gold and nothing was off limits."
Batman: The Animated Series
VisibleArmy4029 said: "Agreed. Love the Clayface episodes to this day."
bigquinnyg13 replied: "I haven’t seen that episode in close to 15 years and I still remember it. Great show, with great storytelling. Kind of dark for a kid's show too, it was the only superhero I ever cared about and I still dream of acting as Batman in a movie. Great character."
Gravity Falls
User No 1 said: "Bill Cipher is a very fun antagonist. He is just so chipper about rearranging faces. I like that he has tons of friends too. Smart that he hedged his bets in his final moments and now has a new reincarnation somewhere."
fishsupreme replied: "I describe Bill Cipher as "Baby's First Lovecraftian Horror." It's kind of amazing to me that he's in a Disney kid's show."
BoJack Horseman
MasterofPandas1 said:
"I don’t think there will be another show that balances gut-punching quotes with clever punny humor so well. Such an incredible piece of art."
The_Pfaffinator replied:
"Came here looking for this. This show was instrumental in getting me back on meds and therapy for my depression, especially "The View From Halfway Down". Funny, yet poignant, and gut-punchingly real.
The whole Princess Carolyn story with Judah and Ruthie brought me to tears. Very well-written show."
The Amazing World Of Gumball
Dako_the_Austinite said: "Much like Ed Edd n Eddy I had to scroll for far too long to find another mention of this other than from myself. Talk about shows aware of the fact they’re cartoons and taking advantage of that to have some fun. One of my all-time favorite scenes is The Nobody when they’re chasing after that glitchy guy Rob and they steal a riding mower to follow after him but ditch it because it’s too slow, and it goes up a ramp but instead of falling off the end, it keeps going off the ramp at the same angle and same slow speed as if launched in slow motion! Then it slowly arcs over the fence before crashing in an explosion, I laughed so hard at that scene when I first saw it I had to rewind it like three times."
burner9497 replied: "The episode where they watch YouTube all night was an absolute classic."
The Fairly Oddparents
SobiTheRobot said:
"But specifically earlier seasons. After a point, it really dropped the ball, but I don't think I could pinpoint when that was."
Acrobatic_Confusion replied:
"Cosmo really started getting stupid in season 8 so I'd say then."
Family Guy
arnber420 said:
"Agreed. Been watching it on a loop for the past 2 1/2 years. Is there something wrong with me? Probably. Do I love the show anyway? Yea."
peterpeterny replied:
"I don't feel like it gets enough respect."
West-Faithlessness35 replied:
"It’s genuinely looked down on because it isn’t as well written as it’s other animated counterparts but people fail to realize the whole point of the show is to make you laugh, they don’t care about how well plots are written."
Courage The Cowardly Dog
"I feel like it had good writing, enough memorable characters to bring them back for new episodes, solid pacing, and just enough zaniness to make it a cartoon. The part that really made it perfect was that there was even something in there for the parents. Courage the Cowardly Dog is one of those shows where there will NEVER be another one and trying to even come close to it will either be wildly successful or a Velma (I’m appropriating the name of the show as an adjective for disaster). Excuse me, I need to go put courage on and get some sleep for work tomorrow."
Dexter's Laboratory
ADirtyDiglet said:
"I now relate to the episode when the parents run out of coffee."
kittengiraffe replied:
"Such a classic."
The New Scooby And Scrappy-Doo
bluethiefzero said:
"Hope you give Mystery Inc. a fair shot. Took me a few episodes to get used to the new takes on the characters, but after that, I was on board and it was a fantastic ride through only 2 seasons."
IndispensableNobody replied:
"Mystery Inc. is a 10/10 for me. Grew up watching all the different versions of Scooby and then this show came along and gave me my favorite one."
Teen Titans
bathmaster_ said:
"Seriously one of the best shows written, right up there with Avatar: The Last Airbender for me but I don't think a lot of people got to see it in its prime the same way because it was consistently a darker show. So good and I wish more people watched it without preconceptions."
dirtyslipper replied:
"The intro alone deserves a spot on this list. Freakin catchy as hell."
Rocko’s Modern Life
AntiTheory said:
"Rocko's Modern Life is really an incredible show. The premise of each episode was basic enough for a kid to understand what was going on, with plenty of physical comedy to keep them hooked, but at the same time, it was laden with tons of situational comedy and innuendo that only adults watching the show could truly appreciate.
Not to mention, several episodes got downright political with their portrayal of the faults and flaws of modern society, and it snuck under the radar of everyone - the censors and the pearl-clutches alike. The episode "Closet Clown" always stands out to me as being one of the best episodes, an insanely well-written allegory for people struggling with closet homosexuality, aired at the tail end of the AIDS scare.
I consider the show to be Joe Murray's masterpiece, although he's not known for much else besides Camp Lazlo, which was also a good show."
The Powerpuff Girls
Bakoro said:
"The original one.
The new one was like someone saw pictures of the old show but never actually saw the show, and made what they thought it was."
Ed, Edd n Eddy
GenoKeno said:
"Ed, Edd n Eddy is INCREDIBLY underrated. The animation, music, dialogue, characters, voice cast… everything about it was so unique and I’d argue is still the coolest show CN has put out to this day. I’ll still watch some of it every once in a while and it has aged very well."
Star Wars The Clone Wars
Justworkinglife said:
"It's a crime it took me this long to find this comment."
Cjlong1 replied:
"The last 10 minutes of the last episode hit me harder than any other movie/tv I’ve seen. The symbolism screamed volumes even though there was no dialogue. I don’t think it will ever be topped in my opinion. That was the pinnacle."
Cowboy Bebop
nyctre said:
"I know anime is Japanese cartoons and you're technically correct, but they're still also technically two different genres, as made obvious by the lack of other anime being highly upvoted despite being amazing."
Invincible
CH7274 said:
"Animation falls through sometimes, but other than that, perfect show."
SUPER_QUOOL replied:
"I believe the next season's budget will be higher, seeing the success of the 1st season got. So hopefully the animation and artwork will improve noticeably."
Steven Universe
Sparky678348 said:
"Steven Universe remains my favorite show today. I am hyper obsessed with it from beginning to end, and I'm absolutely ravenous for more content by Rebecca Sugar. The delivery of Steven Universe's plot and lore is just masterful, and the main characters (and their VAs) are all incredibly precious to me.
Literally a life-changing show and my 10/10 standard that I compare character writing to."
Castlevania
Gsoz said:
"Castlevania.
Surprisingly well-rounded with a great conclusion."
adzith replied:
"That I can play every game release, from NES onwards (minus maybe 1 or 2), and be not only entertained but overwhelmingly satisfied with everything, including the alterations to characters and adjustments to the overarching narrative in the show. And Isaac! Not a single character is without their moments. 11/10. Based show."
Rugrats
Zanki said:
"Yes! Finally, someone said it! It's such an awesome show. I loved it growing up and the adults crack me up as an adult. There are so many little jokes that go over a kid's head, I can see why my mum liked it when I was a kid."
Justice League And Justice League Unlimited
Tarkus_Edge said:
"Justice League and Justice League Unlimited get slept on too much."
Faris531 replied:
"The entire DC animated Timmverse."
Sipikay replied:
"I'm still to this day amazed that it was Marvel storylines and the Avengers that made it big in live-action. Justice League (in the Timmverse, at least) is just so much better. So much... more super hero. That no one has done anything with that well in a live-action setting is a crying shame."
Bluey
ANDYHOPE said:
"As a young dad I can very confidently say that Bluey does not miss."
Fuzzy_Muscle replied:
"Bluey is a parenting guide. Such a great show."
Over The Garden Wall
danfromeuphoria said:
"A thousand percent agree. OVTGW is such a special thing that constantly leaves you craving more but at the same time happy that it is forever crystalized as the wonderful show it is. The only difficult thing is nothing else quite scratches that itch but you get over it by watching it for the 100th time."
Grunherz replied:
"I watch it every single October and I love it so much! Nothing better to set the mood for the whole Halloween season."
King Of The Hill
"That show is perfect satire. All of the humor is grounded in 100% reality. Anyone who has grown up in a somewhat conservative culture pretty much knows every character from the show. I have lots of family from east Texas, so it especially hits home for me. Even down to the stuff on the wall in Hank’s house. I’m constantly thinking “My aunt has the exact same Texas-shaped China on the wall”."
Bob’s Burgers
Sentinell said:
"It's amazing how the show manages to be completely wholesome even though the characters can be so brutal to each other."
Afalstein replied:
"You're my family, and I love you, but you're terrible, you're all terrible."
The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy
KillRockNRoll said: "I recently rewatched the entire series with my girlfriend after not seeing it since childhood. It’s still hilarious! It’s like Cartoon Network’s equivalent of Invader Zim mixed with Looney Tunes! It also introduced me to the music of Aurelio Voltaire when I was a kid and he’s still one of my favorite artists to this day." Jhydro replied: "Oh yeah, Invader Zim is another one! They both still hold up extremely well."
Hey Arnold!
ChickenandtheEggy said:
"One of the great things about Hey Arnold is that it tackled some pretty hefty issues despite being a kid's show, like the whole Vietnamese War refugee thing with Mr. Nguyen's daughter, Oskar being illiterate, and Helga having an alcoholic mother."
pnwbraids replied:
"That's the best part IMO. It never felt like it was talking down to children. It was telling them complex stories in accessible ways."
Phineas And Ferb
ComfortablyMade said: "Ok now I'm turning 30 and I'm waiting for the new seasons of Phineas and Ferb smh."
rbwildcard replied: "I went to a Bowling for Soup concert and they played the theme song and everyone over 25 (so mostly everyone) went crazy."
Ben 10
jake03583 said:
"I gotta throw in Alien Force as my favorite iteration. I like the more serious approach and the expansion of the Omnitrix lore."
Archery100 replied:
"I loved the dynamic between the trio, years later I never knew how much I'd relate to Kevin with his car constantly being destroyed."
Invader Zim
KillRockNRoll said:
"It’s one of my favorite tv shows (animated or live-action) ever! There’s a certain snarky cynical wit to it that cracks me up just as much now as it did when I was a child. It’s such a shame that it was canceled so soon.
The Netflix movie was also excellent!"
1337F0x_The_Daft replied:
"My girlfriend and I quote the movie all the damn time, we watched it high as hell and it's such a fun ride."
Arcane
mosefish said:
"I couldn't believe how good this was. I had never played LoL and had no interest in it. I only watched it after a friend who has good taste recommended it."
Kinglemoncrab replied:
"Never played the game either. Never even heard of it. Saw the show playing and thought it was the most stunning animation I’d ever seen so I sat down and tuned in. Turned out to be one of the best things I’ve ever watched. Just perfect!"
Gargoyles
unlisshed said:
"Gargoyles [excluding the non-canon season 3 of course]."
unlikelypisces replied:
"Keith David as Goliath did an amazing job."
Daria
eddyathome said:
"It's one of the few shows where the characters develop over time instead of just becoming caricatures of themselves. I loved seeing how almost all of them learn from their ways and become better people."
Rozeline replied:
"They also resisted the urge to make Brittany and Kevin mean bullies. They're certainly dumb and inconsiderate, but never outright bullied Daria and Jane, which is usually the case for shows set in high school. The closest thing we got to a bully immediately died."
Ren & Stimpy
audiopizza said:
"This stuff absolutely had me on the floor rolling when I was a young kid that probably shouldn’t have been watching it. I hadn’t seen anything like it and never really have since. I do continually remind my kindergartner, son, not to swing too high or else he might flip the bar and become Inside-out Boy."
moeriscus replied:
"He he. Yeah, I had to watch it on the sly because it was officially forbidden in our house.. my memory may be somewhat distorted after all these years, but that show was so messed up, I don't think any major network would even consider airing it on daytime TV now."
The Owl House
TopHatAce said:
"I am still amazed by what this show got away with. Everyone is like "Disney is finally allowing a gay character!" but in one of the season finales Luz runs into Hunter and asks him what he's doing and he says "Digging my grave! Want me to dig you one?" and I had to rewind and watch that part again because that's DARK."
Hilda
Ok_Tomato7388 said:
"Omg, this show captured my heart! I started eating cucumber sandwiches because of this show!"
wilika replied:
"YES, thank you! There are so many good feelings in that show, it's unbelievable."
CatDog
lifedividedbyzero said:
"One fine day with a woof and a purr, A baby was born and it caused a little stir…"
Rick And Morty
Dorythehunk said:
"The first 3 seasons are 10/10."
Dorythehunk replied:
"Really curious what it will be like now that Justin is gone."
Dragon Ball Z
TuMaTaUeNgAbLeEh said:
"DBZ. Goku once asked to borrow energy for a spirit bomb and I still feel tired to this day."
Samurai Jack
chillbros42 said:
"The snow episode is arguably the greatest piece of animated storytelling I’ve ever seen. I still remember watching it as a kid and being captivated by the silence."
Salt_master replied:
"I love them all but this one is certainly special."
The Venture Brothers
_Atlas_Drugged_ said:
"I came here for this one. This is the show I pitch to everyone I know but I can’t get them to watch it. It’s so funny, but I think you kind of have to power through season 1 before you really get to the good stuff."
Amtexpres replied:
"I was fortunate enough to get my friend group to finally sit down and watch my S1 an S2 DVDs with me way back in the day. After they got hooked, we had new episode viewing parties when S3 was airing during our junior year of college. I miss those days."
Metalocalypse
demoneyesturbo said:
"This is way too low in this thread. It is some of the funniest TV out there.
If you have any experience with bands or metal culture it is absolutely hysterically funny. And so detail-rich.
Pickles in rehab is still some of the best musical storytelling I've ever seen."
Terrible_Map_870 replied:
"I could not believe nobody else had named it! Had to. Can't be true to the metal without it. ImI (I'm attempting to create the horns high gesture and do not believe I have succeeded... help."
Regular Show
1Broken_Promise said:
"The show was fantastic. Wasn't a huge fan of the ending, but I respect it. I saw an interview one time with the creator J.G. Quintel and holy crap, his regular voice is just Mordecai. It's so weird seeing the human version of the blue jay."
KingOfTheCouch13 replied:
"What didn't you like about the ending? I thought it was one of the best endings I've ever seen for a cartoon. Most either end with cliff hangers or just kinda end because the series isn't really a cohesive narrative."
1Broken_Promise replied:
"I'm not really sure how to do the spoiler font, so I don't want to say. I'm more than happy to discuss it though if I knew how!"
Archer
liquidnebulazclone said: "While the genius has waned over the years, Archer had such a unique style, arguably the most quotable show on the list. Maybe not 10/10 every season, but definitely in the top 10 cartoons."
Aqua Teen Hunger Force
kneel23 said:
"Aqua Teen hunger force, first 4 seasons at least."
Lordofdogmonsters replied:
"All of ATHF was good but I agree that those first few seasons were amazing. I miss the Dr. Weird intros.
"Gentlemen. Fill me up with barbeque sauce and call me a dumbass"!"
Kim Possible
LordessMeep said:
"Unfortunately that I had to scroll down so far to see this. Recently rewatched it and Seasons 3 and 4 are straight no-skips perfect and fun as hell."
Mission Hill
mike_hellstrom said:
"Mission Hill. It was done by some of the people who made the best episode of The Simpsons. There are only a handful of episodes so it didn't have time to get terrible. The references may be slightly dated but it still holds up well regardless."
rheanhat replied:
"I have recommended this to so many people and barely anyone has heard of it.
The dog, his name is escaping me right now, is the funniest thing ever man."
Clone High
Trashman82 said:
"Foah suppah, I er, uh, want a pahty plattah!"
gonesnake replied:
"I'm going to smoke some raisins and rewatch it right now!"
X-Men: Evolution
Chuckeltard said:
"Everyone forgot how good this was. Multiple storylines that constantly continue through every season… previously on X-men…"
Ducktales
Negafox said:
"The reboot is actually a 10/10 as well. It actually fixes some of the problems of the original (Webby doesn't suck, boys have unique personalities, Gizmoduck doesn't suck, Donald is actually around like from the comics, etc.) Glomgold is one of the best characters in the reboot. You even get an origin story on the Rescue Rangers, a sequel story to TailSpin, and Darkwing Duck is in it."
Bakoro replied:
"Plus, David Tennant nails it as Scrooge. All the voice acting is top-notch.
The writing is rock solid, and they don't totally hit the reset button on character growth from episode to episode and season to season."
Animaniacs
Pickle_Front said: "Our family friend’s nephew had leukemia when Animaniacs was originally released, and he was about 6 at the time, and his favorite thing to say was 'Helllllooooo Nurse!'"