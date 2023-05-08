Can we all agree that while there is such a thing as adult cartoons (you know, topics and humor kids can’t really appreciate), there is no such thing as cartoons for kids? So what if I am a full-grown adult with a full-time job and a number of commitments? If I want to watch DuckTales every evening, no one should judge me for that.

Cartoons, and especially cartoon shows, are one of the best forms of entertainment ever created. What works particularly well for them is that while you tend to question some of the things movies and live-action TV shows give you (unrealistic action scenes, for example), when you watch cartoons, you gladly accept and even welcome a lot of ridiculously unbelievable stuff. Moreover, you enjoy it.

If you are on the search for some new great cartoons to watch, you came to the right place. We collected a bunch of oldies and modern cartoon shows both the child and the adult in you will immensely enjoy.

