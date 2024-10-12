ADVERTISEMENT

Internet regulars have probably seen various people online post themselves with homemade banners trying to make a point about one thing or another. But few do it as well as the “Dudette With Sign” Instagram page is dedicated to one thing, creator Nisarah Lewis making relatable and funny signs.

She quickly amassed almost a million followers, as folks across the world resonated with her witty commentary and female perspective on the “person holding a sign in public” type of content. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

dudettewithsign

fortnitesuxsxd
"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
1 hour ago

What do you mean? I love multiple rounds of interviews taking up my time for no reason. /s

#2

dudettewithsign

savahax
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
44 minutes ago

"we'll get a morning-after pill tomorrow". Are there other alternatives to this? 🤔

#3

dudettewithsign

While this formula is really very simple, just a catchy, relatable or funny slogan on a cardboard sign, Nisarah stands out by having a perfect eye for those everyday annoyances many people agree with. While so many try to use sensationalism to get something, the truth is that just being relatable can be key to making engaging content.

Look at it this way, getting a piece of cardboard and something to write or draw with isn’t hard. Some homeless people manage to do it. But you are not going to end up with 879K followers by making irrelevant signs.

#4

dudettewithsign

#5

dudettewithsign

savahax
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Yes. Call your grandparents and warn them about the increasing amount of scammers. They're the most vulnerable (gullible)

#6

dudettewithsign

Sometimes there are emotions and needs that people can’t exactly put into words, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t there. Similarly, it can be wonderfully validating to discover that what you thought was a personal pet peeve is actually an annoyance shared by hundreds, if not thousands of people out there.
#7

dudettewithsign

#8

dudettewithsign

#9

dudettewithsign

#10

dudettewithsign

#11

dudettewithsign

#12

dudettewithsign

#13

dudettewithsign

#14

dudettewithsign

#15

dudettewithsign

#16

dudettewithsign

#17

dudettewithsign

#18

dudettewithsign

#19

dudettewithsign

chickenorfish
Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Preach. The founder of my school said "Women in time to come will do much". She lived 1585 - 1645, and was also a nun.

#20

dudettewithsign

#21

dudettewithsign

#22

dudettewithsign

#23

dudettewithsign

#24

dudettewithsign

#25

dudettewithsign

#26

dudettewithsign

jocelynwebster
Jocelyn Webster
Jocelyn Webster
Community Member
37 minutes ago

What if it's unwanted 'shared music', like someone in the grocery store with no headphones etc.

#27

dudettewithsign

#28

dudettewithsign

#29

dudettewithsign

#30

dudettewithsign

#31

dudettewithsign

savahax
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Thirst trap A thirst trap is a type of social media post intended to entice viewers sexually. Wikipedia

#32

dudettewithsign

#33

dudettewithsign

jeffgabrisl
Jeff Gabrisl
Jeff Gabrisl
Community Member
9 minutes ago

I disagree. Being hot is 50-75% being being good looking. The rest is personality and confidence. I've known multiple people that aren't good looking, but they have good personalities, and they are confident. They never get the results they want, and it's hard for them to date. But "attractive people" never have a hard time dating anyone.

#34

dudettewithsign

#35

dudettewithsign

#36

dudettewithsign

#37

dudettewithsign

#38

dudettewithsign

#39

dudettewithsign

jeffgabrisl
Jeff Gabrisl
Jeff Gabrisl
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Pick your favorite sport and try doing it. I bought archery equipment because I watched the Olympics, and I thought it would be fun and I would be good at it. I'm not going to the Olympics, but archery is fun. I can't hit the bullseye ever, but I always have tight groups when I do launch my set of arrows. However, I do use a Golden Eagle compound bow from the 90s, and would really like to get a newer type of recurve bow,

#40

dudettewithsign

#41

dudewithsign

#42

dudettewithsign

savahax
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited)

Because liking is way superior to loving. No one ever killed a guy or women because he liked them. -Michael Che

#43

dudettewithsign

#44

dudettewithsign

#45

dudettewithsign

chewbonkies
Rebekah Fuentes
Rebekah Fuentes
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I beg to differ my good lady🤨 Coffee in my humble opinion is a food group LOL

#46

dudettewithsign

