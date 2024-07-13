80 Funny Memes For Those Who Could Really Use Some Quality Humor Today
What are you looking for when you go on social media, pandas? Are you reading the news and trying to stay up to date with current events? Or are you hoping to find out what your friends are up to so you don’t lose touch?
Regardless of what you’re searching for, you’ll probably be happy to find some humor along the way. And if you’re in the mood for some hilarious memes, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite pics from the _theblessedone on Instagram, a meme account with over 3.8 million followers. Enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you chuckle!
This post may include affiliate links.
“So… you’re saying the e-vite *was* an accident??” *cries in bear*
Even if you believe that it’s possible to have too much of a good thing, there are certain things that it’s hard to get sick of. And if you ask me, memes are one of those things! Whether they’re about politics, current events, food, work, being an adult or having a cat, good memes can always put a smile on my face. And clearly, I’m not the only one, as there are millions of people online who are happy to see memes when scrolling through Instagram.
The page we’re featuring today, _theblessedone, has been online since 2011 and has shared over 5,200 relatable memes since. While this certainly isn’t the only meme page having success on Instagram, it’s one of the most popular. And no matter what kind of humor you’re in the mood for, you’ll find something that tickles your funny bone here!
I remember when I first learned what a meme was when I was in middle school. My brother started showing me some of these silly photos online, and I was blown away by how funny and relatable I found them. In hindsight, those memes were extremely basic and definitely wouldn’t make me laugh today. But I didn’t know at that moment that these little images would take the internet by storm shortly after.
Bad Luck Brian, Philosoraptor, Chuck Norris Facts, Trollface, Pepe, Doge and more paved the way for today’s most viral internet sensations. And while memes move at an extremely rapid pace nowadays, the format hasn’t changed all too much. Someone posts an image with a funny caption, and the internet turns it into thousands of variations. Changes to the caption, photoshopping a different face on the subject, posting the same photo in a different context… The possibilities are endless!
Coupon works once, you are actuslly on sesonal discount just four times - for spring, summer, autumn and winter, pal.
Considering how much we love seeing memes online and sharing them with our friends, it probably comes as no surprise that we also don’t mind seeing them in marketing. According to a survey from Forbes, over 60% of consumers would be more likely to purchase items sold by a company that uses memes in their advertisements. Plus, memes will reach about 10 times more people than regular ads.
Idk why but this one is just extremely funny to me lol, I did that nose blowing while smiling thing while I read it lol
*calls for another doctor* “Yes I have a doctorate.. in computer science” “can you save him?” “Yes…….as a pdf”
YPulse also reports that the average millennial will look at between 20 and 30 memes per day, so we might be more inclined to spend time looking at ads that incorporate humor and trending meme formats. Three quarters of people between the ages of 13 to 36 say that they share memes, and nearly a third are posting or sending these memes via social media. As we’ve seen from this list, Instagram is one of the best places to find memes nowadays!
Memes can also have a variety of purposes. Companies can use them to advertise their products, and we can send them to friends to brighten their days. According to YPulse, 74% of people who share memes do so to make friends and loved ones laugh, while 53% will use memes as reactions. Personally, I like to use a wide variety of meme formats to mix up the ways that I ask my partner for photos of our cat during the work day. It seems more fun than simply sending, “Please send photos of Grogu” multiple times a week.
Finally got to use that on someone yesterday. 😀 may have been on here...
It’s extremely easy to hop online and make memes of your own nowadays, so it might seem like a free hobby for anyone to enjoy. But getting into the meme business can actually be incredibly lucrative. Statista reports that, in 2020, the global meme industry was valued at $2.3 billion. One of the main reasons for this is the rise of popular meme pages on TikTok and Instagram. And while it’s definitely not easy to become a meme-fluencer, if you find success doing it, it is possible to pay your bills that way!
Every marathon held, I actively not participate in. In order to honour this person.. 🙂
Instagram is certainly one of the most popular platforms for memes, with some accounts amassing over 15 million followers. And according to Instagram, users share over 1 million of these funny images per day. It’s easier than ever to send a quick DM sharing memes or reels with our friends, and I have to admit that I send a few to my partner every few days. What can I say? The algorithm knows far too well how much I love our cat!
If you’re a huge meme lover, I highly recommend you experiment with making your own. Sometimes, all this requires is saving an image you see online and plastering your own text over it. While other times, it might entail hopping on a site like Imgflip, which is full of easy-to-use meme templates. Either way, if you’re sharing memes online, you’re certainly capable of making some that are relevant to your own life. And they’re a great way to spice up your conversations with loved ones!
Are you enjoying your scroll through these silly memes, pandas? We hope you’re bringing a bit of sunshine to your day, and please remember to keep upvoting all of your favorites. Let us know in the comments below which memes you’d like to send to your friends, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more funny pics from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this article next!
This was the most confusing exchange I have ever witnessed bahahha
FES is just for fun, any flerfs who belive in pizza will say FES is just a scam to mock them..
I tell people I'm a big baby. The squirt cheese for the nachos at 7-11 is too hot for me!
The fact you don't know how to feel in this situation, tells us all we need to know about you.
Being arrested for not paying rent is insane anyway. Add to it that this woman should be being cared for fully financially as there is no way she should be working anymore makes it an even bigger horror. Capitalism is again proven to be pure evil.
Reminds me of how I've watched so much Bluey, that I call everybody "mate" now.
Also if they do a sequel, no DJT cameo. Unless he's in prison.
I imagine that's a common feeling among those working retail
...and that's why i'm not allowed in Europe anymore (legally). now, for the recipe..
Does BP censor spitting now? Nope that wasn't it.
Your grandad is super talented. But this painting is freaking me out.
I guarantee there's at least one winery that ran that label in Nor-Cal near the coast probably in the mid 2000s.
The word "racism" has completely lost its meaning. This anti-racism movement is taking it too far. It's turning against itself. It's as good as it's ever going to be, take it any farther and it will go backwards. More people will become racist because of this. Mark my words, even if you don't like them.