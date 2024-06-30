“For Those Still Figuring It Out”: 80 Relatable MemesInterview With Author
When I was a kid, all I wanted was to grow up. The idea of being able to drive a car, have my own money, choose whatever I wanted from the grocery store and go out on dates sounded like a dream. As an adult, however, I’m thrilled to live in a place where I don’t need a car, and I still don't buy whatever I want from the store because I can’t justify spending half of my paycheck on organic groceries.
If you’re also tired of being an adult, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, you’ll find some of the funniest and most relatable memes that have been shared on the Big Kid Problems Instagram page. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious pics, and keep reading to find a conversation with the creator of BKP, Sarah Merrill Hall!
More info: TheBigKidProblems.com | Blog | Podcast | Merch
This post may include affiliate links.
To learn more about Big Kid Problems and how the page started in the first place, we reached out to the creator, Sarah Merrill Hall. Sarah was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss her inspiration for the account.
“I started BKP in the basement of my sorority house during my senior year of college,” she revealed. “I was procrastinating as per usual and loved looking at @WhiteGirlProblems, @FirstWorldProblems and other ‘problems’ accounts on Twitter.”
“I decided to make one for my demographic at the time - college kids about to be thrown into the real world, who felt less like adults and more like ‘big kids,’” Sarah shared. “In that moment, @BigKidProblems was born.”
“I ran it as an anonymous account, and it started to get popular around my campus. It was so fun to feel like I had a secret alter ego,” the creator continued.
“When I graduated, I moved to NYC and kept it going, and my big kid problems suddenly got very real. Working in a crappy office job, not being able to afford rent, all the fun things that come with young adult life, and it only continued to grow in popularity,” Sarah shared.
“The account has continued to grow up with me; up and down the corporate ladder, dating - marriage, and now even having kids of my own. It's wild! And a lot of the audience has grown up with me as well,” the creator says.
As far as why it’s so important to discuss these issues, Sarah says, “So many of the big kid problems we face are so relatable and universal. To know you're not the only person going through something can really help you feel less alone in the process.”
We also asked Sarah if she has any favorite posts that she’s shared on Big Kid Problems. “Probably my favorite topic now is talking about pregnancy and parenthood because I am very much IN IT with a toddler and a new baby on the way!” she said.
“Having a baby is the biggest life transition I've experienced so far and one of those things nobody can prepare you for. Every day there are so many ‘WTF?!’ moments, the comedy practically writes itself,” Sarah noted.
Sarah says that she’s loved talking about pregnancy and parenthood so much that she actually created a podcast dedicated to it: "Bottle Service with Big Kid Problems.”
“When I got pregnant the first time, I couldn't believe how many things NOBODY warned me about and wanted to make a show going through week by week,” the creator shared. “The popularity of the podcast also led me to start a whole new offshoot on Instagram @BottleServiceBKP to talk exclusively about pregnancy and parenting because there is just SO much to joke about.”
Sarah also shared some wise words for fellow “big kids” out there struggling with adulthood.
“Everything is temporary! You will go through so many highs and lows as you continue to go through adulthood, and you'll figure it out as you go,” she told Bored Panda.
“Bad times don't last, and they will make you stronger, more interesting, and dare I say, sexier? One day, you'll be making pancakes with the love of your life and laughing about how stressed you were when some dude didn't text you back in your 20's,” the creator added. “Things that seem overwhelming now will give you a chuckle in the future and remind you that you can get through anything.”
Finally, Sarah shared, “The big kid problems never go away, they just look different. My dad (who is in his 60's) likes to say he has big kid problems too. Embrace the chaos, and if you can laugh through the hard times, you'll have a lot more fun along the way.”