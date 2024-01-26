Do you have something to add? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

Naturally, though, as pointed out by some commenters, it is mostly about people’s preferences, yet others may still have questions about the purpose, price, or impact on health, which in some cases has a very informative explanation, as with pre-chopped vegetables , given by this Redditor.

Most people probably try to concentrate on their checklist or what to make for lunch when grocery shopping, yet sometimes they can’t help but spot something they see no purpose in or think they would never pay for themselves.

#1 I used to think shredded lettuce was stupid because can’t everyone just shredded their own lettuce!? But now that I’m paralyzed on my left side after a stroke caused by a brain bleed, that shredded lettuce may come in handy for sandwiches and wraps that I always shredded lettuce for.

#2 As a transplant in Southern Appalachia I cannot get over the appalling amount of soda people will have in their carts. So. Much. Mountain Dew.

#3 S’mores kits for $10 or more. Why?? Just buy the chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows separate. It’s cheaper and you’ll get way s’more.

#4 $6 bag of M&M's that look like they have 10 pcs. in them.

#5 Single shrink-wrapped potatoes.

#6 It’s worthwhile to consider that a lot of items you see in the grocery store as a useless markup for something someone could do themselves (eg, shrink wrapped potatoes, already peeled hard boiled eggs in a bag) are convenience items for people who do not have the time to cook 100% from scratch for themselves or their families, and/or they are someone with a disability and that item helps ease a burden.



I used to work in the produce section of a grocery store, and we sold these pre-chopped up vegetables. They were annoying to stock, sold out fast, and had fast expiration dates, so us employees didn’t really love those items in our department. I got to talking with a woman who was purchasing them one day though. She said they were for her elderly mother who struggles to chop vegetables up, and the already chopped vegetables allowed her to actually still make fulfilling meals the way she wanted. Working there for longer I interacted with more people buying them for the reasons stated, convenience when they don’t have time and disabilities.



Empathy goes farther than you’d think.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I paid $12 for watermelon juice. It just looked so good. It was. But normally I would be like, what's wrong with that person?

#8 Cans of "Pig brains in gravy."

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 One day, when I was like 38, I was at the grocery store looking at these little tubs of cubed butternut squash.



I was standing there for a minute thinking, “okay. If I’m gonna have (x) tonight and (y) tomorrow, will the squash still be good the next day, or should I come back and buy it fresh the day I wanna eat it?”



The adolescent who worked in the produce department came over and stood next to me, mimicking the way I was standing until I finally looked right at him.



Then I reached for a container of squash and turned it over to look at the date. He pulled out some handheld machine and started punching numbers in, then exclaimed, “look at this!”



He talked at me for a good three minutes about how the whole butternut squash is cheaper, including showing me some calculations.



When he finally came up for air, I just said “right but I have tendinitis in my wrist so unless you’re going to come cut it for me, I can’t actually use a whole butternut squash.”



A lot of you strike me too much like that dude.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Douches and perfumed vaginal products. Please, please do not use them!! vaginas are self-sufficient cleaning machines! scent and mucus changes are completely normal and change with hormones and menstrual cycle phases. if there is a health concern or you aren't sure, please just visit a doctor. and for the love of god, disposable pads and tampons are iffy enough but DO NOT get scented ones! your flower does not need to SMELL like flowers lmao

#11 Frozen hot dogs in a bun

#12 Bubblegum flavored chips. I haven't seen them in a while but according to google they are still produced and sold. The same company also makes bubble gum flavored ice tea, which I tried, it was okay

#13 Canned whole-chickens. An entire chicken in a can the size of a soup can. That ain’t right

#14 The racks of tabloids, usually next to the checkout.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 A lot of people in this thread are not realizing that some people are disabled and simple stuff like cutting vegetables is not something they can do or do easily.





Egg yolk in pourable cartons, pre-cut veggies/fruits, pre shelled hard boiled eggs, pre-seasoned meals you put in the oven-it’s not meant for you.

#16 Thinking of opening a grocery store for singles, where you can buy only the amount you actually need of a food item. A single clove of garlic, 2 scallions, 2 carrots, a cup of rice, 2 eggs, etc…. It’s crazy how much food gets thrown out because it gets funky before you can use it. Of course, this place would also have a coffee bar, serve local brews, wines & tapas & have local art and be open till 1 am….maybe some live local music…what do you think?

#17 Canned mackerel. I bought some to bait a trap for feral cats (for a trap, neuter, return program.)



The smell is indescribably awful, except to say that it absolutely would knock a vulture off a manure wagon.



Feral kitties gave it two paws up, though!

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 scented toilet paper

#19 Cheetos Mac and cheese.

** edit

Bought my kiddo a box when it first came out cuz he just had to have it. It was just such a crazy shade of orange. I felt like a bad mom for letting him eat it.

#20 Canned escargot (snails) in dollar stores.



I just imagine that in a venn diagram of ‘people who buy ingredients from the dollar store’ and ‘people who prepare and cook their own escargot’, there wouldn’t be a lot of overlap, no? 🤷🏻‍♀️

#21 Expensive furniture. Who is buying a sectional couch on a whim at Fries?

#22 Eel loaf lunch meat — basically baloney (bad enough) but made from Eel meat.

#23 I remember back in the late 1980s I'd wander the canned food aisle (I was trying to lose weight, so I'd walk to the grocery store, buy a couple of cucumbers and tomatoes and sometimes canned white chicken chunks to go along with them. Anyway I always saw these tiny cans of Potted Meat Food Product on the shelf and wondered what the heck it was. Curiosity eventually got the better of me and I bought a can (it was only about 40 cents at the time). Well, it was all you would expect and less from a 40 cent can of "meat"....looked sort of like a mushy liver-colored hockey puck, smelled like cat food. (The serving suggestion on the label showed it being spread on a cracker with a parsley sprig. Maybe the missing parsley was the reason the stuff tasted like Satan's jockstrap when I actually tried it...)

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 While not a grocery product it's something commonly stocked at grocery stores: any matte-black clad product designed as a "for men" product (labeled with the word/s "Men's" or "For Men" on the label) that isn't different from the normal product besides the packaging.

#25 Pre-crushed graham crackers. And I’m not talking about a premade pie crust. Literally just a tub of crumbs.

#26 My brother once texted me a picture of peeps flavored Pepsi. I don't mind peeps, but that combination just sounds odd

#27 Anything with politicians' faces, or names, on it.

#28 $6.50 cent boxes of cereal when the one right next to it is on sale for $1.99 that week.

Or name brand pasta.

#29 Liquid death. Why are you paying so much for water?

#30 two peeled Clementines in a plastic clamshell.

$4.19





You can get a 3lb bag for $4, and they practically fall out of their peel.

#31 Clothing and toys. It’s usually local merchandise.

#32 Those tiny cups of scramble fixings that you have to add your own egg to.



Overnight oat cups - the ones where you have to add your own milk and yogurt



Black licorice - I get that there are people who like it, but it seems like there is an awful lot in the stores, based on how few people claim to like it.



Toilet gel stamps the ones in individual plastic containers. So much waste!



Edited: Thanks for sharing reasons you buy these items. Totally makes sense!

#33 My nearest grocery store sells three different kinds of vibrators right on the medicine aisle.



I cannot believe having the guts to go through check out with your groceries and having a supermarket vibrator next to your broccoli and potatoes

#34 4 cobs of corn, individually wrapped in plastic, set onto a foam tray which is also wrapped in plastic.

#35 For real, sometimes I stand in the grocery store aisle like, "People actually buy this?" Top of the list has to be canned bread. Who even knew bread needed a can? It's like they're trying to preserve the mystery of how bread is born.

#36 Pigs feet.

#37 Name brand canned goods. Why anyone would buy hunts brand canned tomatoes when the store brand tastes the same for a lot cheaper is beyond me

#38 The dairy aisle has sticks of pre-made *butter*. Doesn't anyone churn anymore?

#39 Hard boiled eggs are a great purchase when on a road trip. I would not buy them for home.

#40 I work in retail filling online pickup orders, so I get to see firsthand what people buy. The majority of people seem to be either very conscious of eating healthy, or totally don't care what they eat. As someone already mentioned, the amount of soda some people drink is just mind-blowing, but I think there are lots of people who have no clue about the amount of sugar in some sodas.



Also, some items like bacon and egg breakfast bowls contain a ridiculously high amount of fats and calories, but those are really popular with some people. Same with frozen pizzas.



During the course of my job I'm able to read nutrition labels, and it's appalling how unhealthy so many foods are, and yet they fly off the shelves. It's not surprising at all that 60% of Americans are overweight.

#41 I think I was an adult before it occurred to me that there might actually be people who bought the Twinkies and other related cakes. I'm in my 40s and I've still never seen anyone buy them, but they've got to be taking up shelf space for a reason, right?