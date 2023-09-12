46 Wholesome Memes From ‘Kind Humour’ That Might Bring Some Sunshine To Your Day
As many great comedians will tell you, jokes don’t have to be at the expense of someone else. And while dark humor might be popular amongst some audiences, I’ve always believed that the most brilliant jokes are those that anyone can appreciate, as we all deserve to enjoy our daily dose of laughter.
So if you’re looking for some wholesome and uplifting memes that the whole family can enjoy, you’ve come to the right place. We took a trip to the Kind Humour Facebook group and gathered some of our favorite silly posts to share with you pandas down below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the sweet memes that bring a smile to your face!
Like beauty and taste, comedy is subjective. So there are always going to be certain individuals pushing the idea that offending audiences is inevitable in comedy. According to Ricky Gervais, “You can’t make a joke that someone, somewhere, won’t find offensive, so you shouldn’t try.” But is that true? Is every single joke going to hurt someone’s feelings? Well, one group that’s questioning that idea is Kind Humour.
This Facebook group was created in 2015 and has amassed an impressive 159k members through sharing jokes that are “polite and at no-one’s expense.” And clearly, they’re doing a great job, as we had no problem finding wholesome and hilarious memes to include on this list right here. Part of the reason Kind Humour has done a great job combating negativity online is through the detailed post criteria they’ve outlined for members.
"Enjoy the small things" as they said in that movie with zombies. paraphrasing perhaps, if I remember it wrong..
When it comes to sharing posts on Kind Humour, Admins urge members to ask themselves a few questions first: Has it been posted in the last months? Is it in the spirit of the group? Does the group like it? Is it linked to another group or uploaded? Is it funny? If it is under copyright, can we see the author's name?
There are also some adorable and wholesome daily themes that Kind Humour members can participate in if they so wish. These include #Caturday, #SundayAww, #MondayArtMusicScience, #TVMovieTuesday, #Dognesday, #LiteraryThursday, and #FoodFunFriday. And when it comes to dealing with negative or questionable content and comments, admins encourage members to simply alert them. They’re discouraged from calling out other members themselves, as the group is a safe space for humor and good times only.
“Don’t listen to the gnaw-sayers.”.Beavers really give a dam.
Once my friend ate a soap sample because "it smelled like strawberries". This man is 16 years old.
There’s no question that dark humor is popular among a variety of audiences, just go to a local stand-up comedy show or tune into almost any animated sitcom for adults. But for some of us, taking in content that is offensive to certain groups or conveys a negative outlook on life can take a toll on audiences. Making jokes about sensitive topics can also have the power to make audiences think less seriously about important issues, such as sexism and racism.
Research has found that making jokes about racism can undermine the seriousness of the topic, while jokes about rape create a similar effect in male audiences. Meanwhile, sexist humor has been known to make women more insecure about their bodies. So it’s understandable why some of us want to steer clear of any of these issues in comedy in the first place and simply share memes about adorable cats and wholesome encounters we have during our everyday lives.
Of course! In fact I'm doing it right now to make people like this comment.
Ah, a disciple of Anoia, Goddess of things that get stuck in drawers.
Taking risks in comedy is important if you’d like to stand out, so there’s nothing wrong with being a bit edgy. But being blatantly racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, etc. just isn’t funny at all. And if someone can’t come up with jokes that the average, non-bigoted person won’t appreciate, maybe they’re not so funny after all.
According to Rachel Aroesti at The Guardian, we don’t need to worry about cancel culture killing comedy, because it simply isn’t. If anything, it might be turning comedy into a more inclusive and creative space, as performers can’t rely on gimmicky jokes that would have gotten them an easy laugh a few decades ago before Twitter users could hunt them down with pitchforks.
I’m not actually afraid of spiders, except for when they can kill you because I unfortunately live in Florida and we have both Black Widows and Brown Recluses so
As with everything else, comedy evolves with the times, and there are obviously some jokes that are inappropriate today that your grandparents wouldn't have batted an eye at. But there are still plenty of things we can joke about. Groups like Kind Humour make it incredibly clear that silly memes that appeal to wide audiences can simply make you smile, without leaving a bad taste in your mouth or making you feel guilty for poking fun at a marginalized group. And in this day and age, where we have constant access to bad news on television and online, it’s nice to have a space to retreat to that simply exists to radiate positive energy.
According to the Grable Group, clean comedy has actually been having a revival in recent years. Part of the reason for this may be because wider audiences are able to enjoy clean comedy. There’s no need to hire a babysitter or cover your little one’s ears if the comedy show you’re attending won’t have any offensive or adult jokes. Clean comedy is also sometimes smarter and might take more effort on the comedian’s part because they have to get creative. Figuring out how to surprise and amuse audiences without the typical avenues used for shock value can be tricky, but when it’s done well, it can have audiences rolling.
Oh... We know... We're just waiting for those school reunions...
AAAAAHHH!! A safe and stress-free life in a neat and tidy apartment!!!
For comedians, utilizing clean humor can also help them gain a large following, because their shows don’t require giving any disclaimers. They can invite friends, colleagues, family members, and any of their children without worrying that someone will leave feeling offended or upset. This content can also go viral on social media, as we all know moms and grandmothers love sharing hilarious videos on Facebook. Who knows? These videos could even end up somewhere like Kind Humour!
While no one is obligated to make comedy that suits everyone’s taste, it’s great to feel uplifted and energized after hearing jokes or reading memes. I, for example, know there are certain sitcoms that I simply can’t handle watching because the comedy is just too dark. These may be incredibly popular shows, but I just feel icky seeing shows make light of issues like domestic violence. So I’m thankful for shows, memes and places where I don’t have to worry about that, and I can simply soak up the good vibes from adorable photos of dogs or wholesome experiences parents have had with their kids.
We hope you’re enjoying these wholesome and uplifting memes, pandas. They’re appropriate for the whole family, and you don’t have to hesitate before sharing them with colleagues or neighbors! Keep upvoting the pics that make you chuckle, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article, you can find one featuring even more sweet memes right here!
"You have forgotten us father. Now we have filled the void of your absence by becoming one."
"This contains 5 servings." No, it does not - after it's opened it is one serving only.
Is that a tooth back there? Wonder if he whistles when he speaks.
Excellent start to the day
