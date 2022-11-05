You know how they say, “everything in moderation”? Well, I think that can apply to most things in life, but when it comes to wholesome content, I say the more the merrier!

Whether it’s adorable animals, sweet children or uplifting comedy that you’re looking for, if your day needs to be brightened, we’ve got the perfect list for you. We recently took a trip to the Wholesome Memes Twitter account and gathered all of our favorite heartwarming memes down below for you pandas to enjoy. This page, which has amassed a whopping 2.9 million followers since 2016, is full of the most uplifting memes on the internet, so you’re certainly in for a treat.

Be sure to upvote the posts that make your soul feel like it just ate a warm slice of apple pie, and then if your appetite for wholesome content still isn’t satiated, you can find Bored Panda's last article featuring adorably uplifting pics from Wholesome Memes right here!  

More info: WholesomeMemes.com | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

23points
POST
CAMAW
CAMAW
Community Member
59 minutes ago

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaw. BFF's! 🐾 🐱 🐶

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

23points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I'm sure there's room for two more :) x

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

22points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Meemaw belongs to me now hooman ❤️

2
2points
reply
View more comments

The Wholesome Memes Twitter account is a proudly Canadian page that’s dedicated to sharing “memes, comics, wholesome stuff and anything [they] like”. Clearly, the page has had lots of success based on the amount of followers it has, but not everything comes down to how wide your audience is. Sometimes, what’s even more important is what a company chooses to do with their platform.

Outside of Twitter, Wholesome Memes has an online store that sells hoodies, t-shirts, tank tops, stickers and phone cases. But the best part? It’s all for a good cause. “The profits from our sales are split between the artist's selected charity, the artist and the cost of operating the store,” Wholesome Memes explains on their site. “The majority of profits go to the designated charities. Charities currently supported include Kids Help Phone, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Meals on Wheels America and Wholesome Wave.”
#4

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

19points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
58 minutes ago

We're not hangin we're shakin it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

19points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Tell us the part about our Mommy and Daddy being the goodest doggies again hooman :0)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

18points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yo Grans, Whats happinin.

1
1point
reply

As of the last time they updated their site, Wholesome Memes had already raised over $27,000 for charity. And if you purchase any of their products, you can rest assured that they are produced ethically. “All our clothing manufacturers declare their products have no involvement in sweatshops, child and forced labor,” they write on the site. “That is why our clothing lines focus on premium American Apparel and Bella Canvas brands. These brands are not the cheapest but ensure a fair wage at both the manufacturing and distribution level.”

Wholesome Memes also notes that they prefer to support charities for persons in distress, such as Kids Help Phone, whose trained crisis responders help teens in Canada and the US, and the National Suicide Prevention Line, who they have already donated nearly $5,000 to.
#7

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

18points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
1 hour ago

Good kitty. Hims/ her deserves extra treats.

0
0points
reply
#8

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

18points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
1 hour ago

*grins*

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

amandahys7 Report

18points
POST
J S
J S
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Upvote for caption

1
1point
reply
View more comments

We all know that it’s wise to nourish our bodies with wholesome foods and ingredients, like plenty of fruits and vegetables, but it can also be a great idea to make sure that our minds and souls are properly fed too. There are so many tragedies happening in the world at all times, which we should certainly be aware of, but it’s healthy to take a break from all of our doom-scrolling and just enjoy some smiles for a while. We hope that these wholesome memes will brighten up your day just a bit and remind you that the world isn’t all bad. 

I’m sure you know that wholesome content has been on the rise in recent years. So to explore just how and why this has happened, Vox published an article analyzing what it really means to be “wholesome” today. They note that this buzzword once referred to sexual chastity, but in recent years, it has transformed and been reclaimed by progressive individuals looking to put a smile on other people’s faces.
#10

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

17points
POST
CAMAW
CAMAW
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Little grim reaper in training 😍

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

16points
POST
Rylosalex
Rylosalex
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I like the expression on the cat's face

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

16points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
1 hour ago

hehe What a dapper dude.

1
1point
reply

Videos of unlikely animal friends, children telling their parents the sweetest things, and memes that seem like they might be dark at first glance but take a turn for the positive. Plenty of things can fall under the umbrella of “wholesome content” nowadays, but it wasn’t always this way. Vox writer Constance Grady explained that today, wholesome just means “friends supporting friends”. “It means valuing kindness. It means not judging simple pleasures,” she writes. 

“And while just a few short years ago, wholesomeness might have suggested a regressive nostalgia for the 1950s, today’s wholesomeness is determinedly progressive,” Constance explains. “If we’re going to have wholesome family values, the thinking seems to be, they’re damn well going to be diverse and multicultural wholesome family values.”
#13

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

16points
POST
Rylosalex
Rylosalex
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Yep...that's def my doggy

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

16points
POST
CAMAW
CAMAW
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Look at how comfy he is! ♥

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

16points
POST

Constance goes on to explain that in the early to mid 2000s, the word “wholesome” would not have been seen as a compliment for many young people. It seemed synonymous with being boring or being a prude or old-fashioned, and not in a good way. She recalls how Katie Holmes was labeled wholesome by Rolling Stone in 1998, which essentially meant she was “the opposite of modern”.

Ouch. At this time, wholesome was still associated with chastity, purity and evangelical values. Thankfully, however, over time, people in the mainstream began pushing against these outdated views and sought to reclaim the word. Rather than having a connotation of religious values or being boring and innocent, wholesome began to become synonymous with progressive values like multiculturalism and openness.  
#16

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

16points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Stoopid bebe hoomans it was a quick catnap ...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

15points
POST
Monika
Monika
Community Member
55 minutes ago

You might think the pumpkin is happy, but its smile hides the true fear. The pumpkin wonders if it is made of house, or of its house is made of skin. It still contemplates.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

15points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
32 minutes ago

It's so beautiful .... yes 😢

0
0points
reply
View more comments

By 2014, the word wholesome had begun gaining traction as a more fashionable word, and that’s when BuzzFeed latched onto it. After BuzzFeed created their “wholesome” category, sharing sweet and uplifting stories and photos, helping to promote the idea that wholesome meant progressive, kind and cool. And since then, wholesome content has been spread rapidly online in response to toxic and hateful internet content. 
#19

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

15points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
27 minutes ago

You not see Puss in Boots before? I famous bebe

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

14points
POST
Rylosalex
Rylosalex
Community Member
28 minutes ago

So precious. All that's missing is Malcolm and Ellie

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

14points
POST
Rylosalex
Rylosalex
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Awesome!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

“I see the renewed use of this particular meaning as a reaction to the cynicism of our time,” Emily Brewster, associate editor and editorial ambassador for Merriam-Webster, told Vox. “To the cynicism of our political state and to how nasty the internet can be. There is an interest in the wholesome as it pertains not to the physical body but to the mind as it is impacted by bullies and trolls and all this brutal ugliness.” My mother always told me that I should respond to mean individuals by “killing them with kindness”. So in the same vein, we can all respond to cruelty online by flooding the internet with wholesome content!
#22

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

14points
POST
Chi Pm
Chi Pm
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Fluffy milk horse 😄

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#23

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

14points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
1 hour ago

awwwww I wovef you

1
1point
reply
#24

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

13points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
1 hour ago

Jack-o-cat

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Is your day feeling a bit sunnier? We hope you’re loving these wholesome memes as much as we did and that you’re feeling inspired to spread a bit more positivity into the world too. Keep upvoting the pics that made you chuckle or warmed your soul, and then if you’re looking for even more Bored Panda content that is 100% pure, certified wholesome, we recommend you check out this article next.  
#25

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

13points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
49 minutes ago

What the heck is THAT human doing ? Me think he's been in my nip again.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

13points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
1 hour ago

Marys little lamb, Is that you ?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

13points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Coworker ? hah I'm da boss.

2
2points
reply
#28

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

13points
POST
CaliCoast
CaliCoast
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

13points
POST
J S
J S
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Play pose! This is adorable. This dog is a sweetheart.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

12points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
28 minutes ago

''Witchcraft starter kit'' (kitty) 💖

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

12points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wonder dog is that you ?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

11points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Get a grip human. I'm more important that whatever your doing.

1
1point
reply
#33

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

11points
POST
CAMAW
CAMAW
Community Member
52 minutes ago

When you don't fit in but you're in the group anyways

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

11points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Now I can find the perfect spot.

1
1point
reply
#35

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

11points
POST
Rylosalex
Rylosalex
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Adorable

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

10points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Contest rules. Whoever pops it has to fetch the stick that's in the mud puddle.

0
0points
reply
#37

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

10points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I sniff you. You sniff me. Fight or friends.....sniff.....Friends.

0
0points
reply
#38

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

9points
POST
Rylosalex
Rylosalex
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Cuuuuute!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

9points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited)

Honey. I un-shrunk the dog

0
0points
reply
#40

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

9points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
28 minutes ago

but but I'm essential ain't I ?

0
0points
reply
#41

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

9points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
28 minutes ago

If I fits, I nap.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

9points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Hooman ....My belly tickles inside :)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

9points
POST
Rylosalex
Rylosalex
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Half expecting to see the horse carrying a briefcase.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

8points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Don't just stand there human. Turn on the TV and hand me the remote.

1
1point
reply
#45

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

8points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
43 minutes ago

OK human. That's warning 3

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

8points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I am Jaguar and I'm out of the bag.

0
0points
reply
#47

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

8points
POST
#48

Funny-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

7points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
47 minutes ago

No treats for me. No cooking for you !

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!