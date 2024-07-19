Laughter Makes for Good Exercise

In a 2006 study, Sophie Scott, a neuroscientist at University College London, found that hearing laughter triggers our facial muscles to prepare for joining in (5). Essentially, when we witness laughter, our bodies are wired to follow suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Britannica encyclopedia, approximately 15 facial muscles are activated when we laugh (6). Professionals in gelotology, the study of laughter’s physiological effects (yes, such a branch of medicine exists!), compare laughing to aerobic exercise, as it involves the contraction and relaxation of various muscles, easing tension and spasms that can cause chronic pain.

Therefore, sharing those hilarious memes with your friends is like getting a workout because you’re using your muscles in similar ways. It’s a win-win situation.