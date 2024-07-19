ADVERTISEMENT

Memes, like laughter, have become a global language. Check your socials, and you’ll likely find messages in meme-speak (internet memes used in speech) all over the place. The back-and-forth wit and humor, combined with references to relatable scenes from everyday life, set the stage for boundless laughs. 

Whether you’re looking for a quick chuckle during a work break or a full-on laugh session, here we’ve rounded up some of the top funny memes of 2024 that had us all smirking and rofling — they are simply too good not to share. Forward them along and spread the cheer!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Funniest Joke of the Year?

Pink Panther sneaking around with a to-do list

We can almost hear it playing: Pink Panther’s anthem. It will have you moving around like a spy as you tick off your to-dos. 

theredditbandit and uglyscumbags Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Did Someone Just Do It Deliberately?!

    Patrick Star is looking surprised and awake in bed

    They just came in to check if you were awake. Well, now you are.

    meme.ig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Nobodies Seat

    Dog sitting on a seat in a train

    The train’s got seats for doggie “dreamcare.”

    meme.ig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    r-uraynor avatar
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please don't let your dogs on the seats of the London underground 😑 they're grubby enough and some folks have allergies or just don't want dog hair on their clothes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Doomsday

    Zen character in front of a doomsday clock

    Lukas-Reggi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    “Me Waiting for the Meme to Die”

    Person waiting for a meme to become irrelevant

    You never really know what trend will come next.

    Greedy_Ad_3985 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    harmankhokher avatar
    Harman Khokher
    Harman Khokher
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree, I mean come on people, it's not even that funny anymore:(

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Why Do We Love Funny Memes So Much?

    Meme culture today has become a totally different animal. In fact, Helen Brown accurately points out that memes have gone beyond being a mere source of light entertainment in her 2022 BBC feature titled “The surprising power of internet memes (1).”

    Here are the key reasons this may be happening.

    1. Memes may ease tension. Many memes tackle sensitive topics in a satirical, ironic, or humorous way, prompting us to laugh. Because humor can break the ice, it allows people to address matters in a more lighthearted way.
    2. Memes force you to think. A 2015 research by the University of Westminister reveals that aside from the obvious visibility and transmission, a meme’s additional superpower is its mental application in provoking thought (2). More specifically, several brain regions are utilized while processing a joke, including the left hemisphere, frontal lobe, and occipital lobe, says Linda Wilson-Barlow, a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at Texas Tech University (3). So, to comprehend why a meme, video, or picture is supposed to be funny, we have to utilize a significant portion of our cognitive perception.
    3. Sending out funny memes makes you a good friend. In busy times, building and sustaining connections can be challenging. Memes can bridge this ever-increasing gap, says Dr Mary Kempnich, a psychologist at Oxford University, in an Instagram post on June 22, 2023, on the @oxford_uni channel (4). According to Kempnich, sending a meme shows that you know your friend well, and it’s a powerful way to bond online.
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    New Password Again?!

    Humorous meme of Tom from 'Tom and Jerry' walking on a golden escalator with a vacant expression, captioned 'Passwords leaving my memory as soon as I create them,' illustrating the struggle of remembering new passwords.

    Passwords must belong to the part of the brain with the shortest-term memory.

    meme.ig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    How Men Shop

    Man's minimalist shopping list

    The guy’s shopping list opens a rare window into their thinking.

    RoseeWood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    The Saviour

    Stilgar from Dune saving a family when internet is down

    All parents need a Stilgar (from Dune) to save them in case the internet goes down.

    AaronBaileyArt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    “Attack on Titan” Has Foreseen It All

    Characters from "Attack on Titan" with cultural references

    The deeper you dig, the more cultural references you’ll notice.

    jai__in4k Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

     “IG, That’s Old News — X Beat You to It”

    Social media platforms battling for attention

    In the platform battleground, we call it social déja vu. 

    0xgaut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Laughter Makes for Good Exercise

    In a 2006 study, Sophie Scott, a neuroscientist at University College London, found that hearing laughter triggers our facial muscles to prepare for joining in (5). Essentially, when we witness laughter, our bodies are wired to follow suit. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Britannica encyclopedia, approximately 15 facial muscles are activated when we laugh (6). Professionals in gelotology, the study of laughter’s physiological effects (yes, such a branch of medicine exists!), compare laughing to aerobic exercise, as it involves the contraction and relaxation of various muscles, easing tension and spasms that can cause chronic pain.

    Therefore, sharing those hilarious memes with your friends is like getting a workout because you’re using your muscles in similar ways. It’s a win-win situation.
    #11

    Eyes on the Prize

    Person holding a “special award” at work

    If this is the “special award,” it makes you wonder what you’ll get when you’re named “employee of the year.”

    nightmareworksanimation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Not a Beach Person

    Patrick Star annoyed by summer bugs at the beach

    Even Patrick hates ’em summer bugs. 

    meme.ig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    2024 Just Keeps “Donkeying” Around

    Shrek making a frustrated face at the donkey

    We asked nicely, didn’t we?

    ShrekTheWereogre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    The Fountain of Youth 

    Benjamin Button aging backward in a funny way

    It makes you wonder if maturity is running backward, too. 

    Noura_Fatnasi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    r-uraynor avatar
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of us are still messes in our 30s like Misato 😶

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Things Are Getting Out of Control in Cyberspace

    Digital avatars struggling with virtual love

    Can virtual love survive the digital evolution? 

    Ready_Rock_1465 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    It’s All a Matter of Perspective

    O woman wearing a VR headset on the couch

    Our mamas aren't happy seeing this.

    madame_cha0s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vvmartin avatar
    pep Ito
    pep Ito
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course your mother won't like it. Those glasses are going to screw up your neck.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    “You Just Get Used to It...”

    Shift workers getting used to their eerie job

    It finally makes sense why they call it “graveyard.” 

    memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Teenage Relationships in 2024 vs Teenage Relationships in 1424

    Comparing teenage relationships from 2024 to 1424

    You wouldn’t want to be a teenager back in the 1400s. 

    Meseion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    r-uraynor avatar
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Incorrect. We have statistics from parishes. The mean average age of marriage was 21 for women and 26 for men. Only nobles got betrothed as children and teenagers.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Einstein Was Right About the Time

    George Costanza from Seinfeld representing being 30 in the 80s next to a young man in modern casual wear representing being 30 in 2024.

    Thank god we’re born in the age of hair transplant. 

    honeypup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Catching Up With Technology

    Meme comparing VR use in 2014 vs 2024, with 'Feels Guy' and people using VR in 2014, and an excited 'Wojak' and advanced VR use in public in 2024.

    If you can’t beat ’em, be them. 

    Redspirrit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

     “We All Have a Spirit Animal Inside of Us”

    Text about a therapist discussing spirit animals with images of a vizcacha looking sad, disappointed, and needing a nap.

    The animal kingdom is truly diverse. 

    pappysfinestjerkydotcom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    “What a Relief”

    Robert Downey Jr. looking relieved with hand on chest under text about certain people not resonating with you

    “I thought you'd never say it.”

    you.are.another.me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Science Is Simple

    Gummy bears arranged in a family tree to explain genetics under text discussing making genetics easy to understand

    Science teachers simply enjoy making lives difficult. 

    you.are.another.me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

     Against All Odds

    An image with a top text that reads, "Humans: Dear God, please, let 2024 be a good year." Below it is a picture of a confused young man with the caption, "God: You guys are still alive?" The scene is humorous, implying surprise that humanity has survived.

    Even God is baffled that we’re still hanging on. 

    kirbyvictorious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Can I Take It Back?

    A scene from the animated movie "Inside Out," featuring Joy and Fear. Joy is excitedly saying, "You should share that idea with the whole team!" while Fear looks distressed, saying, "Oh please no." Below the image, there is a caption that reads, "When you share an idea as a joke and now you actually have to do it."

    No one said my brilliance is for the public. 

    latermedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    “When Life Gives You Lemons”

    A close-up of a lemon on a tree that has a creepy face, with decayed parts making it look like it has a mouth and eyes. The text above the image reads, "When life gives you lemon," and below, it says, "Run."

    “Run” is what we would do. 

    mr_Astra1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    The Gut Logic 

    A series of four panels depicting different states of a person's mind. Panel one shows a simple skull with the text, "The world is round." Panel two shows a brain inside the skull with the text, "The world is flat." Panel three shows a glowing brain with intricate patterns and the text, "The world is a donut." Panel four shows an enlightened brain with cosmic elements and the text, "I want a donut."

    This is how intellectual conversations evolve when food gets in the way.

    Lazy-Conversation173 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Stress Management Gone Wrong

    A two-panel image featuring Drake. In the top panel, Drake is shown rejecting the idea with his hand raised and the text, "Getting a cat to help deal with stress." In the bottom panel, Drake is shown approving with a satisfied expression and the text, "The cat causing more stress than ever before."

    Everyone is telling you to get a cat. Lord, what are they thinking?!

    Accomplished-Pie4081 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    The Struggle is Real

    A baby orangutan lying down with a relaxed and somewhat exhausted expression, wearing an oxygen tube. The text above the image reads, "22 year old me after 22 years of trying to fit into society."

    If you have survived, you should be proud of yourself.

    ColdastheVoid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Science vs. Religon

    A comparison between two Doge meme characters. On the left, a muscular Doge represents psychology, with text underneath saying, "-scientific evidence, -accurately explain and predict behavior patterns, -Logical explanation." On the right, a small, sad Doge represents astrology, with text underneath saying, "-No scientific evidence, -misguides people, -Relies on superstition."

    No wonder we’re more drawn to Astrology. It’s much more cute. 

    Neat-Restaurant-8218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Ohh I See The Problem Now

    A sad and tired-looking SpongeBob SquarePants sitting with a forlorn expression. The text above the image reads, "When you finally meet your happy girlfriend's parents and suddenly everything starts making sense."

    The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Consider checking your lineage.

    ploskua Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    How Quick We Forget

    A two-panel image from "The Simpsons" featuring characters with exaggerated hairstyles. The top panel shows three characters with long, straight hair covering their eyes, typical of the early 2000s emo style. The text above the image reads, "Millennials making fun of broccoli-hair boys when they all looked like this." The bottom panel shows a character with a curly "broccoli" hairstyle, with the text in the image saying, "Nice haircut, dork. You kids today look ridiculous."

    Before criticizing someone else’s appearance, honestly assess whether those bangs looked better on you.

    00000j Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Levels of Ice Cream Struggle

    A three-panel image featuring Winnie the Pooh in different scenarios. The top panel shows Pooh dressed in a tuxedo with the text, "Warming up a spoon in the microwave." The middle panel shows Pooh with a neutral expression and a red shirt with the text, "Waiting for the ice cream to get softer." The bottom panel shows Pooh with a strained expression and the text, "Trying to scoop the ice cream while it's still cold."

    If you know, you know.

    TheHighKing112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    “Good Morning Sunshine!”

    A cartoon image depicting a cow with an exhausted face, represented by a human face, being milked excessively. The person milking the cow is labeled "The Internet" and is holding multiple buckets of milk. The text in a speech bubble says, "Good morning sunshine!..."

    She must be exhausted.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    When Doing Good Backfires

    A four-panel image showing a person transforming into a clown, with each step representing a different stage of hotel reviews and pricing. The top panel shows the person applying white face paint with the text, "Enjoy the conditions and give the hotel a great rating." The second panel shows the person adding red and blue face paint with the text, "People see the ratings and go to the hotel." The third panel shows the person putting on a rainbow wig with the text, "The hotel raises the prices because it's now very sought after." The fourth panel shows the person fully dressed as a clown with the text, "You can't afford to stay there next time."

    If only you could take back that 5-star rating...

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Some People Just Never Learn

    A cartoon image of Jerry the mouse from "Tom and Jerry" walking away with a resigned expression. The text above the image reads, "Me giving up trying to explain logically something to a person who never sees their faults or admit that they're wrong."

    It’s okay to shut the door when it feels like talking to a brick wall.

    Due_Negotiation_3505 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    “She’s Everywhere”

    A series of eight panels from "SpongeBob SquarePants" showing SpongeBob and Patrick searching for something, with each panel labeled with different distractions: "Well just don’t look for her," "Facebook feed," "TikTok videos," "Discord messages," "YouTube recommended," "Reddit frontpage," and "News channels."

    Ancelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Instagram Isn’t Real

    A close-up of Donkey from "Shrek" with a neutral expression. The text above the image reads, "Me opening Instagram and seeing memes meant to be from the POV of a woman but obviously created by men:"

    Soon we’ll pay for each breath we take.

    Bf4Sniper40X Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Jon Snow Knows

    A close-up of Donkey from "Shrek" with a neutral expression. The text above the image reads, "Me opening Instagram and seeing memes meant to be from the POV of a woman but obviously created by men:"

    Soon we’ll pay for each breath we take.

    green_gargoyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    References
    1. Helen Brow. “The surprising power of internet memes.” BBC, September 29, 2022. | https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20220928-the-surprising-power-of-internet-memes
    2.  Linda Wilson-Barlow, MA. “The Physiological Effects of Laughter.” National Register Of Health Psychology Experts - Findpsychologist.com, 2015. | https://www.findapsychologist.org/the-physiological-effects-of-laughter-by-lindsay-wilson-barlow/
    3. EPQ team and Anastasia Denisova of the Communication and Media Research Institute. “Knowing meme knowing you - How memes influence our society.” University of Westminster, 2019. | https://www.westminster.ac.uk/sites/default/public-files/general-documents/epq-knowing-meme-knowing-you.pdf
    4. @oxford_uni. “Yes, you should send memes to your friends!” Instagram, June 22, 2023. | https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtzHj88N9OC/?igsh=MTY4bnppdmE1MjhvNQ%3D%3D
    5. Jane E. Warren, Disa A. Sauter, Frank Eisner, Jade Wiland, M. Alexander Dresner, Richard J. S. Wise, Stuart Rosen and Sophie K. Scott. “Positive Emotions Preferentially Engage an Auditory–Motor ‘Mirror’ System.” The Journal Of Neuroscience, December 13, 2006. | https://www.jneurosci.org/content/26/50/13067
    6. Arthur Koestler. “humor.” Britannica, July 8, 2024. | https://www.britannica.com/topic/humor#ref126128

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!