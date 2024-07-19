39 Best Funny Memes Of 2024 So Far, Voted By Readers
Memes, like laughter, have become a global language. Check your socials, and you’ll likely find messages in meme-speak (internet memes used in speech) all over the place. The back-and-forth wit and humor, combined with references to relatable scenes from everyday life, set the stage for boundless laughs.
Whether you’re looking for a quick chuckle during a work break or a full-on laugh session, here we’ve rounded up some of the top funny memes of 2024 that had us all smirking and rofling — they are simply too good not to share. Forward them along and spread the cheer!
The Funniest Joke of the Year?
We can almost hear it playing: Pink Panther’s anthem. It will have you moving around like a spy as you tick off your to-dos.
Did Someone Just Do It Deliberately?!
They just came in to check if you were awake. Well, now you are.
Nobodies Seat
The train’s got seats for doggie “dreamcare.”
Doomsday
“Me Waiting for the Meme to Die”
You never really know what trend will come next.
I agree, I mean come on people, it's not even that funny anymore:(
Why Do We Love Funny Memes So Much?
Meme culture today has become a totally different animal. In fact, Helen Brown accurately points out that memes have gone beyond being a mere source of light entertainment in her 2022 BBC feature titled “The surprising power of internet memes (1).”
Here are the key reasons this may be happening.
- Memes may ease tension. Many memes tackle sensitive topics in a satirical, ironic, or humorous way, prompting us to laugh. Because humor can break the ice, it allows people to address matters in a more lighthearted way.
- Memes force you to think. A 2015 research by the University of Westminister reveals that aside from the obvious visibility and transmission, a meme’s additional superpower is its mental application in provoking thought (2). More specifically, several brain regions are utilized while processing a joke, including the left hemisphere, frontal lobe, and occipital lobe, says Linda Wilson-Barlow, a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at Texas Tech University (3). So, to comprehend why a meme, video, or picture is supposed to be funny, we have to utilize a significant portion of our cognitive perception.
- Sending out funny memes makes you a good friend. In busy times, building and sustaining connections can be challenging. Memes can bridge this ever-increasing gap, says Dr Mary Kempnich, a psychologist at Oxford University, in an Instagram post on June 22, 2023, on the @oxford_uni channel (4). According to Kempnich, sending a meme shows that you know your friend well, and it’s a powerful way to bond online.
New Password Again?!
Passwords must belong to the part of the brain with the shortest-term memory.
How Men Shop
The guy’s shopping list opens a rare window into their thinking.
But can I degrease an engine, clean grout, and feed my tomatoes with it, too?
The Saviour
All parents need a Stilgar (from Dune) to save them in case the internet goes down.
“Attack on Titan” Has Foreseen It All
The deeper you dig, the more cultural references you’ll notice.
“IG, That’s Old News — X Beat You to It”
In the platform battleground, we call it social déja vu.
Laughter Makes for Good Exercise
In a 2006 study, Sophie Scott, a neuroscientist at University College London, found that hearing laughter triggers our facial muscles to prepare for joining in (5). Essentially, when we witness laughter, our bodies are wired to follow suit.
According to the Britannica encyclopedia, approximately 15 facial muscles are activated when we laugh (6). Professionals in gelotology, the study of laughter’s physiological effects (yes, such a branch of medicine exists!), compare laughing to aerobic exercise, as it involves the contraction and relaxation of various muscles, easing tension and spasms that can cause chronic pain.
Therefore, sharing those hilarious memes with your friends is like getting a workout because you’re using your muscles in similar ways. It’s a win-win situation.
Eyes on the Prize
If this is the “special award,” it makes you wonder what you’ll get when you’re named “employee of the year.”
Not a Beach Person
Even Patrick hates ’em summer bugs.
2024 Just Keeps “Donkeying” Around
We asked nicely, didn’t we?
The Fountain of Youth
It makes you wonder if maturity is running backward, too.
Things Are Getting Out of Control in Cyberspace
Can virtual love survive the digital evolution?
It’s All a Matter of Perspective
Our mamas aren't happy seeing this.
“You Just Get Used to It...”
It finally makes sense why they call it “graveyard.”
I think this bloke used to be famous. I wonder what happened to him?
Teenage Relationships in 2024 vs Teenage Relationships in 1424
You wouldn’t want to be a teenager back in the 1400s.
Einstein Was Right About the Time
Thank god we’re born in the age of hair transplant.
Catching Up With Technology
If you can’t beat ’em, be them.
“We All Have a Spirit Animal Inside of Us”
The animal kingdom is truly diverse.
“What a Relief”
“I thought you'd never say it.”
Science Is Simple
Science teachers simply enjoy making lives difficult.
Against All Odds
Even God is baffled that we’re still hanging on.
Can I Take It Back?
No one said my brilliance is for the public.
“When Life Gives You Lemons”
“Run” is what we would do.
The Gut Logic
This is how intellectual conversations evolve when food gets in the way.
Stress Management Gone Wrong
Everyone is telling you to get a cat. Lord, what are they thinking?!
The Struggle is Real
If you have survived, you should be proud of yourself.
Science vs. Religon
No wonder we’re more drawn to Astrology. It’s much more cute.
Astrology is stupid. No self-respecting Scorpio would ever believe that nonsense.
Ohh I See The Problem Now
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Consider checking your lineage.
How Quick We Forget
Before criticizing someone else’s appearance, honestly assess whether those bangs looked better on you.
Levels of Ice Cream Struggle
If you know, you know.
“Good Morning Sunshine!”
She must be exhausted.
When Doing Good Backfires
If only you could take back that 5-star rating...
Some People Just Never Learn
It’s okay to shut the door when it feels like talking to a brick wall.
“She’s Everywhere”
Instagram Isn’t Real
Soon we’ll pay for each breath we take.
Jon Snow Knows
