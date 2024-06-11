ADVERTISEMENT

Hear ye, hear ye! A new batch of memes has arrived! Yes, we are coming back with another exquisite collection of the best the internet has to offer—memes—this time, as shared on the ‘Meme Life’ group on Facebook.

Covering all sorts of situations one can find themselves in, from mom telling your deepest secrets as a kid to half of your extended family to being stuck in a seemingly endless phase of scrolling through social media, these memes ought to make you feel heard or at least put a smile on your face. Scroll down to find them on the list below, and enjoy a good giggle; and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

Seeking to learn more about the importance and the draw of online communities, such as ‘Meme Life’, Bored Panda turned to two experts in online communities, Canada Research Chair in Philosophy of Technology in the School of Communication, Simon Fraser University, Dr. Andrew Feenberg and internet sociologist, social media expert, Marc Smith, who were kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down to find their thoughts in the text below.