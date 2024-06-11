114 Funny Random Memes About Everything And Anything
Hear ye, hear ye! A new batch of memes has arrived! Yes, we are coming back with another exquisite collection of the best the internet has to offer—memes—this time, as shared on the ‘Meme Life’ group on Facebook.
Covering all sorts of situations one can find themselves in, from mom telling your deepest secrets as a kid to half of your extended family to being stuck in a seemingly endless phase of scrolling through social media, these memes ought to make you feel heard or at least put a smile on your face. Scroll down to find them on the list below, and enjoy a good giggle; and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
Seeking to learn more about the importance and the draw of online communities, such as ‘Meme Life’, Bored Panda turned to two experts in online communities, Canada Research Chair in Philosophy of Technology in the School of Communication, Simon Fraser University, Dr. Andrew Feenberg and internet sociologist, social media expert, Marc Smith, who were kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down to find their thoughts in the text below.
I always told my huskies that I protected them, not they me. Of course, with huskies it's a moot point.
Thousands of years ago, people would gather into tribes; nowadays, they gather into online communities, and there are arguably millions of them. Dedicated to everything from knitting, to humor, and beyond, they provide relevant content to those who seek it, and ‘Meme Life’ is no exception.
Started just last year, it has already amassed close to 630k members, eager to browse random, yet often oh-so-relatable memes, some of which we invite you to enjoy by viewing this list.
Nowadays, all sorts of Facebook groups are reportedly used by more than 1.8 billion people, with some of the biggest ones focusing on marriage and relationships, language learning, and makeup artists. But while some are more popular than others, chances are you can find a community related to basically any interest out there, which can be a great way to form connections or find new relevant content.
“Internet users form communities around common interests, be it concerns about the school their kids attend, a disease they share, politics, a game, or else,” Dr. Andrew Feenberg pointed out in an interview with Bored Panda.
Data suggests that roughly 75% of internet users are part of at least one community; 66% say that making connections with people with similar interests is the reason why.
According to Dr. Feenberg, communities focused on a certain subject matter can benefit internet users by making that subject matter visible to the public. “Of course, not all subject matters are beneficial, so we have to acknowledge that visibility is sometimes bad rather than beneficial,” he added.
Internet sociologist Marc Smith pointed out that collective sensemaking and knowledge generation that communities provide is a remarkable process that can generate valuable resources, like Wikipedia, Linux, or topic-focused message boards. “People find information and social support in these environments,” he said.
“Shared interests and the value of collective sensemaking are big rewards to converging with like-minded people. All questions are easy when 1000 or more people see the inquiry.”
While connecting with like-minded people is possible in real life as well, doing it online allows one to reach individuals from all over the world in just a matter of a few clicks. For many, during the turbulent times of the pandemic, that was the only way to reach those living nearby, too.
It’s no secret that during the pandemic, the internet was a necessity, as it was used for everything, from getting in touch with your friends and family, to working and studying. According to a study by the Pew Research Study, as much as 90% of surveyed people say it was essential at that point in time.
Standing out from the crowd isn't a bad thing if you're an extrovert! Love the guy on the bike - I wonder how steep the slope is, though!
Bearing in mind the significance of the internet during the pandemic and the vast popularity of memes, it’s no surprise that there were millions of them created and spreading like wildfire during said time. Research on memes in relation to COVID-19 found that memes, especially the ones that relate to a highly stressful context, can help support the efforts of coping with stressors.
While the pandemic has likely pushed quite a few individuals of all ages to start using the internet or join a group or two, the interest in online communities was reportedly rising even before the unstable period started. According to GWI, back in 2017, as much as 72% of internet users would engage in online forums, blogs, and forums through their devices. Just a year later, in 2018, the number was already up by 2%, and in 2019, it reached 76%.
“The internet has shaped our interactions in many ways,” Dr. Feenberg told Bored Panda. “For example, it allowed communities to form across space (allowing various uses of anonymity), enabled education during the the covid crisis, allowing individuals with unorthodox opinions to find each other and to form groups, provided an electronic version of matchmaking, organized a better alternative to the taxi, and so on.
“Before answering machines, one had to be home or at the office to get a call. Then came the answering machine and location no longer mattered. Now, with the internet, time is also irrelevant since messages can be received whenever and wherever.”
Marc Smith seconded the idea that the online world has made connecting easier. “The internet reduced the costs of collective action and association. Getting 1000 or more people to all gather in the same place and time is a very difficult task. Getting 1000 or more people to focus on the same digital space is relatively much easier. As a result, almost every topic of collective interest has attracted a group of interested people to a digital point where they can engage in mutually beneficial exchange.”
This is the one time that photoshopping is the correct response.
I try to be the first one but invariably end up as the second
In my house, we put on our football gear and huddle in the closet with the dogs.
Except they are upside down. Might work if you turned them over. ;-)
But have you ever given a tourist directions and then spent the next hour thinking about how you could have given them better directions?
My dad worked at Cadbury’s when my brothers and I were little, we told my youngest brother that our dad found him on a delivery truck and felt sorry for him
This was me when I was pregnant, contemplating struggling into a full-length compression garment in 35C heat.
How could you possibly be so heartless as to clear your plate with that mournful face looking up at you?!
Edit: - she gotta be 19 -21yrs, 5'5, 40kg, DD bra, low body count, work but not earn more money than me, and be a trad wife