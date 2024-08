What if You Find It Hard to Laugh?

Life can throw us into tough spots where laughter seems to have gone on vacation. Many factors can lead to this laughter drought, such as stress, anxiety, or a refined sense of humor. But, given the great benefits of laughter, it may help to sometimes fake it.

According to an article published in 2023 on HelpGuide by experts Lawrence Robinson, Melinda Smith, M.A., and Jeanne Segal, Ph.D., simulated laughter can be just as beneficial (2). Incorporating bouts of simulated laughter can improve mental health and aerobic endurance, particularly in older adults. Meanwhile, hearing others laugh, even for no apparent reason, can often trigger genuine laughter.

You can add simulated laughter to your life through activities like laughter yoga or laughter therapy groups. You can also start your laughter journey by indulging in funny memes online, sharing hilarious jokes, or even cracking up at your uncle’s not-so-funny jokes. The initial chuckles can pave the way for genuine, spontaneous laughter that’s good for your health and nourishing for your soul.