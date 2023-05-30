Office workplaces have long been the cause of mocking and ridicule, but remain quite popular, as, often, prestigious, comfortable jobs to slowly grind your way up the corporate ladder. But this is no barrier for the younger generation to share all the painfully relatable and downright silly parts of 21st century employment.

This Instagram page gathers memes dedicated to Gen Z and Millennials sharing the humorous and sometimes ridiculous reality of working in the modern, corporate world. So scroll through, upvote whatever ends up being annoyingly relatable, and feel free to share your own feelings about the workplace.

More info: Instagram