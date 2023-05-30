Office workplaces have long been the cause of mocking and ridicule, but remain quite popular, as, often, prestigious, comfortable jobs to slowly grind your way up the corporate ladder. But this is no barrier for the younger generation to share all the painfully relatable and downright silly parts of 21st century employment.

This Instagram page gathers memes dedicated to Gen Z and Millennials sharing the humorous and sometimes ridiculous reality of working in the modern, corporate world. So scroll through, upvote whatever ends up being annoyingly relatable, and feel free to share your own feelings about the workplace. 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mattwallaert Report

25points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, promoting, AND hiring someone to replace the person promoted. Otherwise the promoted person will end up doing two jobs for the price of one!

2
2points
reply
#2

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mba_ish Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#3

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

joeylorich Report

21points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Change it to "make this an email button" and it would be VERY efficient.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Discussions over how the various generations see and perform in the workplace have been a business analyst and consultant staple since the first millennial graduated high school and started working. Most follow the age-old cliches of “digital natives, digital immigrants,” and vague terms regarding a “global generation.” More extreme examples claim that young people don’t want to work, disregarding the fact that most people don’t want to work, we want to live. 

The reality is that people of all generations are different, with different interests, goals, dreams, and desires. And let’s face it, the “workplace” is not static as well, with the rise of technology companies over the last twenty years absolutely changing multiple industries and economies simultaneously. After all, Steve Jobs was not a Millennial but still pioneered a more casual look at the office. 
#4

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mba_ish Report

19points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this so funny. I laughed for three mins.

1
1point
reply
#5

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

anishkmitra Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#6

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

petergyang Report

17points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to be successful at 25: Have rich parents/ have a sugar daddy

1
1point
reply
View more comments

It’s fairly well documented that Gen Z and to a lesser extent Millennials will change jobs very often, with average tenures being around two years. Gone are the days of “company people,” who will stay at one post for over a decade, now young people demand promotions or at least some degree of professional development. Like the question of the chicken or egg, it’s unclear if this is actually the “fault” of younger workers, or the result of how rapidly the business landscape now changes. 
#7

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

MBA_ish Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#8

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mba_ish Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#9

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mba_ish Report

14points
POST

If you have older relatives, you have no doubt had the “joy” of helping them set up a new phone or TV or even showing them how to access, say, Google Docs. While for most of us, this is almost instinctual, it’s worth remembering that in the past, technology didn’t jump nearly as quickly, and people weren't used to a total overhaul of everything every few years. Similar processes are true in the modern workplace, so Gen Z and Millennials have no desire to keep doing things a certain way when new opportunities arise. 
#10

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

14points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I SWEAR no one wants to WORK anymore?!?! I WONDER why!?!?

1
1point
reply
#11

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mba_ish Report

13points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where would we be without memes?

0
0points
reply
#12

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

Ygrene Report

13points
POST

Managers unable to understand or keep up with shifting demands are often at a loss as to what makes people leave. Instead, they need to be asking themselves, what do I do to make them stay? As often as everyone talks about the digital age, it’s easy to overlook that the internet lets us see inside almost every workplace, from Subway to a day in the life of senior developers at a tech company. This exchange of information allows workers to rapidly evaluate their own work compared to others. It's easy to see how bad conditions quickly lead to labor shortages. 
#13

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

Mr90n27 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#14

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

kidnapped_jesus Report

13points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you so much for the opportunity, but instead I would like to quiet quit. That means I do none of the work for all of the pay and keep the title.

1
1point
reply
#15

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

jacques_lakan Report

12points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Toodles! Gonna go live in the forest now!

1
1point
reply

Often, analysts will find it surprising that two global recessions (among other disruptions) haven't made Gen Z and Millenials more risk-averse, but the truth is, they have little to risk. If you aren’t drowning in car payments and mortgage fees, what exactly do you have to lose? Remember, Gen Z and Millennials have also seen the path to recovery after two global recessions and believe that there will be more ups and downs in the future. 
#16

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

unicornyemi Report

12points
POST
#17

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mba_ish Report

10points
POST
#18

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

10points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure you can found that in hieroglyph in some ancient pyramid.

1
1point
reply

Sometimes people point to the fact that Gen Z in particular prefers “interesting” work, but the actual statistics show that it’s a fairly even split. Given the massive amount of choice and information available, it might be that younger people simply do not know what they want yet, so they actively try different things to get a better idea of who they are. So despite the trappings and “seriousness” of the corporate world, it’s not surprising that many would instead "memeify" it, not worship it. 
#19

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mba_ish Report

9points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wrong. working at home is 15% work and 85% getting distracted by your own brain

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

9points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most would argue that dogs don't do work and people are allergic to them, but that didn't stop them from hiring my coworkers.

0
0points
reply
#21

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mba_ish Report

8points
POST
#22

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

armadillo_rick Report

8points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What I'm thinking: F**k you Darrell. Go to hell. What I say: Of course, Darrell! I'd love to help you with XYZ for no extra pay!!!

1
1point
reply
#23

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

MBA_ish Report

8points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! THIS! I need more money bc the price of living has gone up!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

8points
POST
#25

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

7points
POST
#26

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

7points
POST
#27

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

k8_lister Report

7points
POST
#28

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

6points
POST
#29

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

6points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LinkedIn authors by a huge margin

0
0points
reply
#30

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

6points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One day last week I logged on to find someone has sent me a Teams message at after 8pm asking if anyone was online to look at an issue. Clearly there wasn't as it was after hours. I will say that the person did have a legit issue which we resolved in the morning.

0
0points
reply
#31

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

6points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's ok to not be ok. Unless that means you need a day off for mental health reasons bc we wont approve that.

0
0points
reply
#32

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

6points
POST
#33

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

6points
POST
#34

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

5points
POST
#35

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

5points
POST
I think I’m hilarious
I think I’m hilarious
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are they all getting paid so much damn

0
0points
reply
#36

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

aschiavone Report

5points
POST
#37

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

4points
POST
#38

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

4points
POST
#39

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

4points
POST
#40

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

4points
POST
#41

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#42

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#43

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#44

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#45

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#46

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#47

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#48

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#49

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#50

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#52

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#53

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#54

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#55

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#56

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#57

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#58

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the meeting lobby before the organiser lets you in

0
0points
reply
#59

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#60

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#62

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#63

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#64

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

3points
POST
#65

Premium-Ish-Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z

mba_ish Report

2points
POST
#66

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

2points
POST
#67

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

2points
POST
#68

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish

mba_ish Report

2points
POST
#69

Work-Satire-For-Millennials-Gen-Z-Memes-Jokes-Mba-Ish