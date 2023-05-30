97 Funny Work Memes From Gen Z And Millennials To Keep You Going, As Shared By This Instagram Page
Office workplaces have long been the cause of mocking and ridicule, but remain quite popular, as, often, prestigious, comfortable jobs to slowly grind your way up the corporate ladder. But this is no barrier for the younger generation to share all the painfully relatable and downright silly parts of 21st century employment.
This Instagram page gathers memes dedicated to Gen Z and Millennials sharing the humorous and sometimes ridiculous reality of working in the modern, corporate world. So scroll through, upvote whatever ends up being annoyingly relatable, and feel free to share your own feelings about the workplace.
Well, promoting, AND hiring someone to replace the person promoted. Otherwise the promoted person will end up doing two jobs for the price of one!
Change it to "make this an email button" and it would be VERY efficient.
Discussions over how the various generations see and perform in the workplace have been a business analyst and consultant staple since the first millennial graduated high school and started working. Most follow the age-old cliches of “digital natives, digital immigrants,” and vague terms regarding a “global generation.” More extreme examples claim that young people don’t want to work, disregarding the fact that most people don’t want to work, we want to live.
The reality is that people of all generations are different, with different interests, goals, dreams, and desires. And let’s face it, the “workplace” is not static as well, with the rise of technology companies over the last twenty years absolutely changing multiple industries and economies simultaneously. After all, Steve Jobs was not a Millennial but still pioneered a more casual look at the office.
How to be successful at 25: Have rich parents/ have a sugar daddy
It’s fairly well documented that Gen Z and to a lesser extent Millennials will change jobs very often, with average tenures being around two years. Gone are the days of “company people,” who will stay at one post for over a decade, now young people demand promotions or at least some degree of professional development. Like the question of the chicken or egg, it’s unclear if this is actually the “fault” of younger workers, or the result of how rapidly the business landscape now changes.
If you have older relatives, you have no doubt had the “joy” of helping them set up a new phone or TV or even showing them how to access, say, Google Docs. While for most of us, this is almost instinctual, it’s worth remembering that in the past, technology didn’t jump nearly as quickly, and people weren't used to a total overhaul of everything every few years. Similar processes are true in the modern workplace, so Gen Z and Millennials have no desire to keep doing things a certain way when new opportunities arise.
I SWEAR no one wants to WORK anymore?!?! I WONDER why!?!?
Managers unable to understand or keep up with shifting demands are often at a loss as to what makes people leave. Instead, they need to be asking themselves, what do I do to make them stay? As often as everyone talks about the digital age, it’s easy to overlook that the internet lets us see inside almost every workplace, from Subway to a day in the life of senior developers at a tech company. This exchange of information allows workers to rapidly evaluate their own work compared to others. It's easy to see how bad conditions quickly lead to labor shortages.
Thank you so much for the opportunity, but instead I would like to quiet quit. That means I do none of the work for all of the pay and keep the title.
Often, analysts will find it surprising that two global recessions (among other disruptions) haven't made Gen Z and Millenials more risk-averse, but the truth is, they have little to risk. If you aren’t drowning in car payments and mortgage fees, what exactly do you have to lose? Remember, Gen Z and Millennials have also seen the path to recovery after two global recessions and believe that there will be more ups and downs in the future.
Sometimes people point to the fact that Gen Z in particular prefers “interesting” work, but the actual statistics show that it’s a fairly even split. Given the massive amount of choice and information available, it might be that younger people simply do not know what they want yet, so they actively try different things to get a better idea of who they are. So despite the trappings and “seriousness” of the corporate world, it’s not surprising that many would instead "memeify" it, not worship it.
wrong. working at home is 15% work and 85% getting distracted by your own brain
Most would argue that dogs don't do work and people are allergic to them, but that didn't stop them from hiring my coworkers.
What I'm thinking: F**k you Darrell. Go to hell. What I say: Of course, Darrell! I'd love to help you with XYZ for no extra pay!!!
Yes! THIS! I need more money bc the price of living has gone up!
One day last week I logged on to find someone has sent me a Teams message at after 8pm asking if anyone was online to look at an issue. Clearly there wasn't as it was after hours. I will say that the person did have a legit issue which we resolved in the morning.
it's ok to not be ok. Unless that means you need a day off for mental health reasons bc we wont approve that.
Why are they all getting paid so much damn