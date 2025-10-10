ADVERTISEMENT

The world seems to be going crazy, Pandas, doesn't it? The loneliness epidemic, insane political situations all around the world, microplastics in drinking water, our ever-shortening attention spans, and, perhaps worst of all, the new Taylor Swift album wasn't as good as we expected!

With all of that going on, one might rightfully question: how are we supposed to stay sane in a world like this? Consider this: perhaps we're not. Why don't we give ourselves permission to be unhinged for a few minutes? That's where the Facebook meme page "Evil thoughts 2" comes in: with its twisted humor and relatable funny posts, it's bound to let us forget our troubles at least for a few minutes. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down and chuckle at your own risk!

More info: Facebook

#1

Man in a gray suit leaning on a balcony at night with evil thoughts meme text about wedding confidence.

    #2

    Two football players in white uniforms celebrating on field with playful, confusing expressions, capturing unhinged meme humor.

    #3

    Man driving car at night with text about betrayal, capturing the tone of evil thoughts in an unhinged meme.

    Turns out, there's nothing wrong with being a little unhinged in everyday life. Even recent popular culture trends show us that people are sick and tired of presenting polished and perfect versions of ourselves. We all collectively declared the summer of 2024 to be Brat Summer after singer Charli XCX's album aesthetics of being unapologetic, messy, and unyielding to societal expectations.

    My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh became a New York Times bestseller and Entertainment Weekly's #1 book of 2018. What's more, it was an aesthetic darling on many people's social media feeds. It's a book about a woman who decides to go to sleep for a year with the help of medical substances. If that's not messy and unhinged, I don't really know what is.
    #4

    Woman with long dark hair and polka dot blouse making a confused face, paired with a meme about evil thoughts.

    #5

    Upside-down woman with a monstrous mouth, captioned about smiling, illustrating evil thoughts in a dark meme style.

    #6

    Man with exaggerated muscles in a hot tub at night, a meme representing evil thoughts with confusing humor.

    Perhaps we're just all tired of artificially curated feeds? For a long time, we've been told not to compare ourselves to our friends and the people we see online. For our mental health, of course. We only see a fraction of what people post online, and they post only the good stuff. In a way, it's all a lie. Or, in the words of comedian Dave Chappelle, "Twitter is not a real place."

    But if it's not a real place, why does it affect us so much? Why do we feel the need to appear perfect on our feeds, and we look up to influencers for beauty, fitness, or even lifestyle advice? It's all part of wanting to belong, of course. But it seems that the tide is changing: at the moment, belonging online means sharing your mental health struggles, sharing slightly unhinged opinions, and, most importantly, being relatable.
    #7

    Text message conversation showing a sarcastic exchange, illustrating the theme of evil thoughts in unhinged memes.

    #8

    Young man drinking from a glass in front of a historic building with an unhinged meme about evil thoughts visible.

    #9

    Young woman with long blonde hair shares an unhinged meme about evil thoughts and failed talking stages on social media.

    Some people believe we should all embrace being unhinged on social media. Writer and independent bookstore manager Sarah Olson agrees. "In an age where news headlines are borderline absurd, everything feels insane, and the world is going to [pieces] — being a little unhinged is a perfectly reasonable reaction," she writes on her Medium.

    "We're all struggling with our mental health. We're all prone to making mistakes or going off the deep end. We all have baggage," she asserts. And, really, in an age where AI slop and sponsored content are ruling online spaces, realness is what most of us crave.
    #10

    Young woman with neutral expression sharing a meme about judging guys and evil thoughts in casual indoor setting.

    #11

    Comparison meme showing differences between bros and girlfriends with distorted faces, fitting evil thoughts unhinged memes SEO.

    #12

    Close-up of a man's intense facial expression with text wishing pregnancy on every male, featuring evil thoughts meme theme.

    On the other hand, that "realness" can be curated to seem just like the real thing. Brand strategy consultant and educator Eugene Healey writes for The Guardian that Gen Z and Gen Alpha brought rawness and deliberate chaos to social media. Bedrotting, finstas, and sloppy photo dumps – the alpha and omega of relatability. Unfortunately, this authenticity soon became a performance, too.

    "Filming oneself bawling into the camera, extreme overshares, breakdowns in public," Healey writes. "Vulnerability-as-aesthetic, where what began as a rejection of perfection has become its own form of perfectionism – the flawless execution of being flawed."
    #13

    A horse looking at a cartoon on TV with the caption about giving the horse body dysmorphia, linked to evil thoughts memes.

    #14

    Pixelated dark image of a man with text about realizing not being evil enough, highlighting evil thoughts in a meme format.

    #15

    Young man indoors with text meme about broke men worried about women, reflecting evil thoughts and unhinged humor.

    According to Healey, we can't even be authentic in real life because we're under constant surveillance. Have you ever been to a concert and felt too self-conscious to dance like no one's watching because someone might film you and you'll end up on YouTube?

    Healy observes that that's why many of us should turn to other spaces. "If we want authenticity, we'll need to unwind our culture of surveillance – to create spaces where actions aren't immediately documented, dissected and distributed."

    #16

    Young woman with straight hair and white shirt expressing a quote about not being passionate in an unhinged meme style.

    #17

    Meme comparing average white pretty boy transformation from ages 18-29 to 29+ with unhinged evil thoughts humor.

    #18

    Chat profile icon with rainbow colors and text bubble saying collect my pronouns, related to evil thoughts memes.

    What are these spaces? Private conversations with friends that are for friendship and intimacy's sake, not for sharing online. Activities and hobbies that don't need to generate engagement and that we enjoy because we like them, not because we want others to feel jealous or perceive us as cool when we share them online. That might seem impossible in this modern age, but these are just some of the ways for genuine self-expression.
    #19

    A humorous text message exchange illustrating unhinged memes featuring evil thoughts and awkward compliments.

    #20

    Manga-style character with a sinister expression inside a car, paired with text about evil thoughts and fake haters.

    #21

    Split image of a man showing before and after transformation with evil thoughts meme text about reality creation.

    What do you think about authenticity online, Pandas? Do you think there can be such a thing in a place that's anonymous by design? Do you have any tips for practicing genuine self-expression? If you do, share them with us in the comments! And if you'd like to see more chaotic memes, check out our previous articles here and here!
    #22

    Anime character with long white hair smiling, with a meme text about obsession, reflecting evil thoughts humor.

    #23

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a man holding a baby with text about unhinged evil thoughts and cheating.

    #24

    Text message exchange showing an unhinged meme with evil thoughts leading to a confusing funny moment.

    #25

    Two people lying in bed at night, sharing unhinged memes with evil thoughts about ignoring each other’s texts.

    #26

    Profile of a woman with serious expression and text overlay about changing how she treats men, reflecting evil thoughts meme.

    #27

    Woman wearing sunglasses and a black dress with a sarcastic meme about relationships, reflecting evil thoughts humor.

    #28

    Close-up of a person with a serious expression, featuring a meme about boys and unhinged evil thoughts humor.

    #29

    Person with messy hair under text about straight men and lesbians hanging out, illustrating evil thoughts memes.

    #30

    SpongeBob with a worried face reading a book, illustrating evil thoughts and confusing meme humor.

    #31

    Person holding lit torch near propane tank with text propane leak check in dark setting, a meme reflecting evil thoughts humor.

    #32

    Man looking up at cloudy sky with text about explaining panic attacks to a Viking, featuring evil thoughts meme humor.

    #33

    Young woman giving a suspicious look to a young man, capturing the vibe of evil thoughts in a casual indoor setting.

    #34

    Close-up of a black dog with big eyes and a caption about trauma and humor, fitting evil thoughts unhinged memes theme.

    #35

    Person in a hoodie sitting on a couch with text meme about dissociating, reflecting unhinged evil thoughts humor.

    #36

    A dim, worn bathroom with a dark meme text overlay reflecting evil thoughts and unhinged humor.

    #37

    Blurry woman with shocked expression and bold text about love and replacement, reflecting evil thoughts meme humor.

    #38

    Text message conversation showing a cheating accusation and confusion, illustrating evil thoughts in unhinged memes.

    #39

    Text message conversation with a humorous and confusing tone reflecting evil thoughts in an unhinged meme format.

    #40

    Tweet meme about unhinged evil thoughts comparing walking with an attractive woman to a dog dragging a tree branch.

    #41

    Man with tired expression holding his face, with text referencing relatable posts and confusing evil thoughts meme.

    #42

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants with a goofy smile, meme text about isolation and confused evil thoughts.

    #43

    Small dog with squinting eyes sitting on a couch, expressing awkwardness in an unhinged meme about evil thoughts.

    #44

    Meme showing a man confronting himself, illustrating evil thoughts with sensitive, defensive, and angry personality traits.

    #45

    A wolf disguised as a sheep among flock representing evil thoughts and unhinged meme humor about keeping opinions private.

    #46

    Social media post showing unhinged meme with dark humor about googling symptoms and five days to live.

    #47

    Statue with raised hand and meme text about doubting men's sincerity, illustrating evil thoughts in a humorous way.

    #48

    Young man in a white shirt with meme text about ghosting and no wifi, fitting the theme of evil thoughts memes.

    #49

    Animated person in a courtroom throwing papers, expressing frustration, paired with an unhinged meme about evil thoughts.

    #50

    Young woman making a confused face with text about healing and not liking anyone, fitting evil thoughts meme theme.

    #51

    Two children with the boy labeled men backing away while a black rabbit labeled crying in front of their girls, meme about evil thoughts.

    #52

    Text message meme showing playful typo confusion between homo and homie, reflecting unhinged evil thoughts humor.

    #53

    A blurry stuffed dog by the ocean with a dark sky and text about employment and dark thoughts, reflecting evil thoughts humor.

    #54

    Open bag showing a sharp knife inside with caption about being ready for first day, reflecting evil thoughts meme humor.

    #55

    Close-up of a young man's face with text about changing perceptions, fitting the theme of evil thoughts memes.

    #56

    Young woman clasping hands with a serious expression, paired with unhinged memes about evil thoughts and loyalty.

    #57

    Young man at a fork in the road choosing between two dark castles labeled as evil thoughts in a meme style.

    #58

    Young person with curly hair sharing a confusing question in a viral evil thoughts meme on social media.

    #59

    Person walking with unusual four handcuffs arrangement, depicting unhinged meme related to evil thoughts and confusion.

    #60

    Animated characters performing a dance lift with funny text about texting first, featuring unhinged memes and evil thoughts humor.

    #61

    Young man with earbuds showing a confused expression in an unhinged meme about evil thoughts and flirting consequences.

    #62

    Person with various distressed expressions, illustrating procrastination and motivation struggles in an unhinged meme style.

    #63

    A meme featuring a spiky figure with the text i desire intimacy, illustrating unhinged evil thoughts humor.

    #64

    Woman running away quickly with blurred motion, illustrating evil thoughts in an unhinged meme format.

    #65

    Person standing outside holding a bouquet of flowers and a bag with a cigarette, meme with evil thoughts humor content.

    #66

    Person with curly hair reacting to a meme about preferring to struggle rather than ask for help, showing evil thoughts humor.

    #67

    Man with wide eyes staring intensely at the camera, representing evil thoughts while daydreaming in a nighttime cityscape background.

    #68

    Person sitting on a chair fading away with text about wanting to disappear, representing evil thoughts in unhinged memes.

    #69

    Close-up of an orange cat’s face with a confused expression, paired with unhinged meme text about evil thoughts.

    #70

    Close-up of a person lying down with text about disorganized attachment, highlighting dark and evil thoughts in a meme format.

    #71

    Young woman with red hair and septum piercing looking sideways, with meme text about falling for gay men and evil thoughts humor.

    #72

    Young person wearing a backward cap making a serious face with an unhinged meme about swimsuits and underwear in evil thoughts.

    #73

    Screenshot of a social media post with unhinged meme text about confusing evil thoughts on soulmates.

    #74

    Man on a train with a calm expression illustrating evil thoughts and acceptance of anger in your heart meme.

    #75

    Man curled on floor holding head in distress illustrating unhinged memes about evil thoughts causing confusion and laughter.

    #76

    Pigeon with human body wearing a hoodie and pants, standing in a crowd with a meme about evil thoughts and looking uglier.

    #77

    Man with serious expression in an office setting overlaid with unhinged memes about evil thoughts and confusing feelings.

    #78

    Man wearing glasses and earphones, sitting outdoors at dusk with text about overthinking and empathy in evil thoughts memes.

    #79

    Earth in space with text about pain and learning, a humorous meme reflecting evil thoughts and unhinged meme culture.

    #80