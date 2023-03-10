“Absurd Posting”: 94 Utterly Absurd Memes
Ah, we love the smell of absurdity in the morning! Absurd memes are an integral part of going online. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that internet culture as we know it wouldn’t actually exist without them. It’d be a far more boring world that’s for sure. Fortunately for us, life in the Digital Age is chock full of weirdness on so many levels that it is ridOnculous.
That’s where the ‘Absurd Posting’ Instagram account comes in. It’s a social media page that documents some of the most bizarre and random memes to ever grace the net. You might think that you’ve seen everything. But we’re pretty sure these pics will get you to do a double-take. Scroll down and don’t forget to upvote the memes that befuddled you the most.
The ‘Absurd Posting’ Instagram page is a pretty niche one, home to 419 followers at the time of writing. However, the memes are very high quality: their weirdness level is off the charts. Meanwhile, the bizarreness quotient is over 9,0000.
You may have seen some of these memes floating around elsewhere on the internet. Others, however, are pretty new to even the most seasoned social media veterans. They have a very unique flavor of randomness that makes us consider what the ever-loving heck is going on. We’ll be honest, people’s imaginations fascinate and scare us sometimes.
I'm counting the seconds until one Panda or another starts the 'Sweet home Alabama' theme
We’ve been featuring and writing about memes for so long that we like to think we’ve cracked the code. Going viral online is something that many content creators dream about because it opens many doors. Once you start getting attention, views, clicks, likes, and followers, it’s easier to get more of the same. Success, however, isn’t guaranteed. There are many other creators doing the same thing you are, working with the very same internet content.
Sharing memes is one thing. Creating them yourself is another entirely. There’s only so much that you can control when it comes to creating something that captures everyone’s attention and stays relevant for years and years. There’s a lot of luck associated with going viral: even jokes and pics that are objectively great sometimes get ignored.
There's nothing worse than the stench of decaying meat. Source: my neighbor died on us, too
The other part of this, however, is consistency. Creating and sharing content on a regular basis is a good way to remind the internet of just how awesome you are. And it ensures that otherwise good memes that never got traction can end up in the spotlight like they deserve… just at a different time.
Funny, I was wondering what that thing was called yesterday. Hand truck in US English?
So now let’s assume that you’ve got Lady Luck on your side and you’re posting all kinds of memes on the regular. Great! Now what? Well, the secret here is making the memes as relatable as possible. Social media users resonate with what they understand, what they vibe with. The more your meme gets someone to say, ‘That’s literally me!’, the more likely they are to share it with others.
However, relatability on its own isn’t enough. You have to somehow elevate the meme so that it stands out from other, blander, safer pics. (Look, everyone likes food, but how are you going to react to a meme that says, ‘Like if you eat food’? You’ll probably ignore it.). You could focus on a different type of humor or take a unique twist on some insights.
There's a German saying: Oben hui, unten pfui (like wow on top, meh on the bottom). 😂
While you’re crafting and polishing the meme, don’t forget that in this day and age, attention spans are getting shorter and shorter. So you need to follow suit and make your memes easily digestible: your audience needs to ‘get it’ at a moment’s notice.
We increasingly consume short-format news, entertainment, and infotainment, and that, in turn, shortens our attention spans further. It’s a vicious cycle. Meanwhile, everyone’s clamoring for your attention and doing their best to stand out from the crowd.
It’s not just meme-smiths who are focusing on shortness, however. Outlets are adapting to this by finding ways to keep their audience engaged, too. They might opt for shorter format posts, catchy headlines and headings, and using plenty of photos, videos, quizzes, and graphics to keep everyone interested.
Though it might sound counter-intuitive, memes that lack context and focus just on the image itself might actually be the ones that last the longest. They force the audience to interpret the symbolism in the picture in their own way which creates a unique relationship between the meme and the viewer. Meanwhile, if a meme relies a bit too much on quipping about current events, odds are that it’ll quickly fade as both lose relevance.
4 souvenir tshirts for $10 sounds too cheap to be worth it. Probably fall apart in the wash.
Ah yes, popped balloons and scrambled eggs. The best child activity xD /jk
No offense? Offense is the only purpose for saying that