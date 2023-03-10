Ah, we love the smell of absurdity in the morning! Absurd memes are an integral part of going online. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that internet culture as we know it wouldn’t actually exist without them. It’d be a far more boring world that’s for sure. Fortunately for us, life in the Digital Age is chock full of weirdness on so many levels that it is ridOnculous

That’s where the ‘Absurd Posting’ Instagram account comes in. It’s a social media page that documents some of the most bizarre and random memes to ever grace the net. You might think that you’ve seen everything. But we’re pretty sure these pics will get you to do a double-take. Scroll down and don’t forget to upvote the memes that befuddled you the most.

#1

#2

Brenda
Brenda
1 hour ago

ROTFLMAO 😄 Clean your room! Is your homework done? Turn the music down! Get off the computer!

#3

Brenda
Brenda
1 hour ago

I call hubby a "sports model"! Lots of fun to drive if you're not paying for the gas!

The ‘Absurd Posting’ Instagram page is a pretty niche one, home to 419 followers at the time of writing. However, the memes are very high quality: their weirdness level is off the charts. Meanwhile, the bizarreness quotient is over 9,0000.

You may have seen some of these memes floating around elsewhere on the internet. Others, however, are pretty new to even the most seasoned social media veterans. They have a very unique flavor of randomness that makes us consider what the ever-loving heck is going on. We’ll be honest, people’s imaginations fascinate and scare us sometimes.
#4

#5

#6

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
1 hour ago

I'm counting the seconds until one Panda or another starts the 'Sweet home Alabama' theme

We’ve been featuring and writing about memes for so long that we like to think we’ve cracked the code. Going viral online is something that many content creators dream about because it opens many doors. Once you start getting attention, views, clicks, likes, and followers, it’s easier to get more of the same. Success, however, isn’t guaranteed. There are many other creators doing the same thing you are, working with the very same internet content.

Sharing memes is one thing. Creating them yourself is another entirely. There’s only so much that you can control when it comes to creating something that captures everyone’s attention and stays relevant for years and years. There’s a lot of luck associated with going viral: even jokes and pics that are objectively great sometimes get ignored.
#7

#8

#9

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
1 hour ago

There's nothing worse than the stench of decaying meat. Source: my neighbor died on us, too

The other part of this, however, is consistency. Creating and sharing content on a regular basis is a good way to remind the internet of just how awesome you are. And it ensures that otherwise good memes that never got traction can end up in the spotlight like they deserve… just at a different time.
#10

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
1 hour ago

Funny, I was wondering what that thing was called yesterday. Hand truck in US English?

#11

Isabelle
Isabelle
1 hour ago

These Things will not bite you. They want to have fun." Then, out of the box Came Thing Two and Thing One!

#12

So now let’s assume that you’ve got Lady Luck on your side and you’re posting all kinds of memes on the regular. Great! Now what? Well, the secret here is making the memes as relatable as possible. Social media users resonate with what they understand, what they vibe with. The more your meme gets someone to say, ‘That’s literally me!’, the more likely they are to share it with others.
#13

#14

Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
1 hour ago

The bike is photoshopped in the last image, right?

#15

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
1 hour ago

I don´t see anything, just cuteness...

However, relatability on its own isn’t enough. You have to somehow elevate the meme so that it stands out from other, blander, safer pics. (Look, everyone likes food, but how are you going to react to a meme that says, ‘Like if you eat food’? You’ll probably ignore it.). You could focus on a different type of humor or take a unique twist on some insights.
#16

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
1 hour ago

There's a German saying: Oben hui, unten pfui (like wow on top, meh on the bottom). 😂

#17

#18

While you’re crafting and polishing the meme, don’t forget that in this day and age, attention spans are getting shorter and shorter. So you need to follow suit and make your memes easily digestible: your audience needs to ‘get it’ at a moment’s notice.
#19

#20

Reyes
Reyes
1 hour ago

Annnnnd she scores the 3 pointer!!!

#21

We increasingly consume short-format news, entertainment, and infotainment, and that, in turn, shortens our attention spans further. It’s a vicious cycle. Meanwhile, everyone’s clamoring for your attention and doing their best to stand out from the crowd.
#22

#23

Brenda
Brenda
1 hour ago

No, I don't think so. That face says it all!

#24

It’s not just meme-smiths who are focusing on shortness, however. Outlets are adapting to this by finding ways to keep their audience engaged, too. They might opt for shorter format posts, catchy headlines and headings, and using plenty of photos, videos, quizzes, and graphics to keep everyone interested. 
#25

Esha
Esha
1 hour ago

Baby's face says it all

#26

#27

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
1 hour ago

🎶Wop Wop! Ist teh soond of teh Ploice🎶

Though it might sound counter-intuitive, memes that lack context and focus just on the image itself might actually be the ones that last the longest. They force the audience to interpret the symbolism in the picture in their own way which creates a unique relationship between the meme and the viewer. Meanwhile, if a meme relies a bit too much on quipping about current events, odds are that it’ll quickly fade as both lose relevance.
#28

Brenda
Brenda
1 hour ago

Yeah, that's not weird at all

#29

🥀~Night Rose~🥀
🥀~Night Rose~🥀
1 hour ago

AAAAAAA I NEED THE UNSEE JUICE WHERE IS IT!!!!!

#30

Which of these memes shared by ‘Absurd Posting’ caught your attention the most, Pandas? How did you enjoy their chaotic and contextless energy? Which ones did you like so much that you couldn’t help but spam them to your friends and colleagues? We’d love to hear what you think—pop on by the comments and share your opinions.
#31

#32

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
1 hour ago

This is funny and disturbing all at the same time

#33

Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
1 hour ago

4 souvenir tshirts for $10 sounds too cheap to be worth it. Probably fall apart in the wash.

#34

Brenda
Brenda
1 hour ago

That makes me cringe! Why would you wear them when they don't fit?

#35

#36

#37

James016
James016
1 hour ago

This is an oldie but a classic

#38

Ritchat
Ritchat
1 hour ago

Huh? Someone wrote my autobiography?!

#39

#40

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
1 hour ago

Awwwww be cool man, be cool!

#41

Moo
Moo
1 hour ago

But what if I dumb all the time? ;-;

#42

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
1 hour ago

Ah yes, popped balloons and scrambled eggs. The best child activity xD /jk

#43

Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
1 hour ago

Among us sex? Sus sex? Success?

#44

Reyes
Reyes
1 hour ago

Now this is actual service I would hire compared to those nasty insurance posters they always put up.

#45

Michelle S
Michelle S
44 minutes ago

go granny, go granny you got this

#46

jeff adams
jeff adams
31 minutes ago

Barney needs narcan! I thought he was a juicehead.

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
44 minutes ago

'No' (Sir Winston Churchill)

#52

jeff adams
jeff adams
41 minutes ago

Don't need 'em cause I nrver run out.

#53

Corvus
Corvus
1 hour ago

This is exactly how tired I am at the week's end...

#54

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
47 minutes ago

No offense? Offense is the only purpose for saying that

#55

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
1 hour ago

That thing is as old as my dino comrades

#56

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
39 minutes ago

I think they got the wrong end of the stick

#57

