The United Kingdom is famous for many things. We can thank the country for giving us the English language, David Attenborough, fish and chips and some of the best live theatre you’ll find in the entire world. But if you’ve ever spent any time around Brits, you’ll know that they also have an impeccable sense of humor (sorry, I’m not going to put a 'u' in that word).
To prove this point, we took a trip to the Great British Memes subreddit. Whether you’re from the U.K. or just want to chuckle at some of their best jokes, you’ll find a compilation of their silliest and most relatable posts down below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you crave a cup of tea and a scone with clotted cream, and keep reading to find a conversation with George Bacon, Director & CEO of GBM Group!More info: Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | X | YouTube
Also, We Would Dance Around The Maypole
Hardest Roast I’ve Seen In A While
Lest We Forget 🫡
Not only do they lose a car, the fines for illegal dumping were more than a parking ticket.
To find out more about the Great British Memes subreddit, we got in touch with George Bacon, Director & CEO of GBM Group. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share how this meme-sharing community started in the first place.
"I started the Great British Memes account over 8 years ago whilst at university, with the subreddit over 3 years old now," the creator said. "It's great to see that the group has grown in popularity along with the brand across other channels, we've built a very strong community who support us on everything."
Creativity At Its Finest
How Is He Gonna Recover
Peaky Blinders Menace
I remember alot of young lads I know got the Peaky cut in Ireland and they did not look like Cillian Murphy no matter how hard they cried 😂🤣
We also asked George what his favorite aspects of U.K. culture to poke fun at are "There's so much to talk about when it comes to British culture," he noted. "Some of our favorite topics/talking points [are]: the weather, North versus South divide, 'What are you having for tea?', British cuisine such as fish and chips, etc. and British dads using the thumbs up emoji."
Victorian Times Indeed
A Very British Answer 😂
Name Badge Is A Great Touch
And what is the community like in r/GreatBritishMemes? "The members in the subreddit are very active and are always looking to upload suggestions into the subreddit, which is great!" George says. "However, there's a lot of moderation to do to keep on top of it."
Then Rain At 6pm
Would They??
Real
Next, we asked George if he has any favorite posts that he's ever seen shared in the subreddit. "There's so many to choose from, it's hard to narrow it down to one," he told Bored Panda. "But this one in particular always circulates the internet every few months and is very funny!"
"One of our client's memes actually ended up in our subreddit by a member, which is always good to see from a branded point of view," George added.
Let’s See Paul Allen’s Spanish…
That £87 Goes Towards Thames Water Digging Up The Road Every Few Months For No Reason
True?
And finally, the creator wants to encourage anyone interested to join the Great British Memes community. "We're very close to 1M members," George shared. "So if you're not already, make sure you're following us!
I Wouldn't Be Mad Tbf
Give Edwin A Chance
Awww Edwin looks excited to go on future travels with you
Clocked By Big Ben And British Sarcasm
Every Single Brit Would Know What Shop This Is Straight Away
Me As A Delivery Driver
Lot Of Yanks Coping At This Picture
Same Difference?
Something's Wrong, I Can Feel It
Yes I remember my mam telling me she opened because it looked important, it's a white envelope like all the rest, how can you tell 🙈
We Need To Up Our Banter Game Folks
What Does The Look Mean?
It Is So Confusing
He's Not Wrong
1st picture is a haircut and a hat and 2nd is just a haircut so it's cheaper
Why I Stopped Going To Bars At Uni. Just Not Hot Enough
Ambitious Career Switch From Boris
Here In Britain, We Take Security Seriously
They're All Smoking W**d Instead
We All Want It, But Can't Handle It
On A Bloody Spade
Deliveroo Driver Has Gone Rogue This Morning
How The Tables Have Turned…
British Politics Is A Meme
How Accurate Is This
This Is So Real
Welcome To Britain
That’s Gotta Be Pretty Much Everyone Here…
Rip
Knocked Over My Sports Direct Mug Of Tea Today
Why Is Every Postie In The Country The Same 😭😂
I actually know why now after years of wondering. It is because if they wear pants and they get wet it takes all day to dry. Skin doesn't take anytime at all.
Londis Petrol Station Deals Are Unbeaten
This Got Me At First Glance
Gonna Be A Rough Few Months
Good Ol’ Liverpool
If Germany Couldn't Invade The UK I Don't Think The USA Is Gonna Do It
With Over A Billion Speakers
How To Scare An American:
✨️ Primary School Starter Kit ✨️
Aww, trays. Do they still celebrate the day you graduate from using pencils to real pens when you're 7?
Truth
Man Enjoys His Clubcard Points
Oh Balls
What Other British Insults Are There?
Northern England
Probably Accurate
Can’t Park There Mate
One Time For Boss Mans
Whyyyy ???
Memory Unlocked
My Steering Wheel Started Melting
The Sticker 🤷♂️🤦♂️
Only In The UK Would People Find It Acceptable To Put Icing And Sprinkles On A Hot Dog Bun Then Have The Nerve To Call It A Cake
A British Jagerbomb
Why Is This So True
When Life Was Easy 🙃
Only In The UK Would We Have A Ferris Wheel Outside Lidl
A Beautiful Piece Of Patchwork Art
I saw my sister but them once I was genuinely shocked and disgusted. That's the one and only time I've ever seen anyone buy them.
Typical British Youth
It sickens me my daughter goes out in this world everyday.
Unbelievable Savings In Aldi Today
In Ireland if its 49 cents they just say 50 cents and you don't get the 1cent back, where/who do all these 1cents go to