ADVERTISEMENT

The United Kingdom is famous for many things. We can thank the country for giving us the English language, David Attenborough, fish and chips and some of the best live theatre you’ll find in the entire world. But if you’ve ever spent any time around Brits, you’ll know that they also have an impeccable sense of humor (sorry, I’m not going to put a 'u' in that word).

To prove this point, we took a trip to the Great British Memes subreddit. Whether you’re from the U.K. or just want to chuckle at some of their best jokes, you’ll find a compilation of their silliest and most relatable posts down below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you crave a cup of tea and a scone with clotted cream, and keep reading to find a conversation with George Bacon, Director & CEO of GBM Group!