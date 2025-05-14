ADVERTISEMENT

The United Kingdom is famous for many things. We can thank the country for giving us the English language, David Attenborough, fish and chips and some of the best live theatre you’ll find in the entire world. But if you’ve ever spent any time around Brits, you’ll know that they also have an impeccable sense of humor (sorry, I’m not going to put a 'u' in that word).

To prove this point, we took a trip to the Great British Memes subreddit. Whether you’re from the U.K. or just want to chuckle at some of their best jokes, you’ll find a compilation of their silliest and most relatable posts down below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you crave a cup of tea and a scone with clotted cream, and keep reading to find a conversation with George Bacon, Director & CEO of GBM Group!

More info: Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | X | YouTube

#1

Also, We Would Dance Around The Maypole

Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange about British childhood experiences, showcasing Great British memes.

ChrisMMatthews Report

    #2

    Hardest Roast I’ve Seen In A While

    Social media thread joking about a local pub in the U.K. being older than America's 250-year history.

    RosyCupcakeCharm Report

    #3

    Lest We Forget 🫡

    Car sinking in water with local playing bugle, crowd watching on dock, a funny moment in Great British memes.

    HannahIamthest1 Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only do they lose a car, the fines for illegal dumping were more than a parking ticket.

    To find out more about the Great British Memes subreddit, we got in touch with George Bacon, Director & CEO of GBM Group. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share how this meme-sharing community started in the first place.

    "I started the Great British Memes account over 8 years ago whilst at university, with the subreddit over 3 years old now," the creator said. "It's great to see that the group has grown in popularity along with the brand across other channels, we've built a very strong community who support us on everything."

    #4

    Creativity At Its Finest

    Red white and blue M&Ms arranged to create a Union Jack flag in a Great British memes style.

    Dunnsmouth Report

    #5

    How Is He Gonna Recover

    Cartoon comparing British parents buying a house in their 30s to their child struggling financially with just butter in their 30s.

    Mint9211 Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brother and his wife in the UK are about to have their third child. They've just been informed that that child's daycare after maternity leave will be £16,000 per year. It's absolutely criminal.

    #6

    Peaky Blinders Menace

    Tweet about haircut regrets after Peaky Blinders aired, featured in Great British memes for UK viewers.

    shutupmikeginn Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember alot of young lads I know got the Peaky cut in Ireland and they did not look like Cillian Murphy no matter how hard they cried 😂🤣

    We also asked George what his favorite aspects of U.K. culture to poke fun at are "There's so much to talk about when it comes to British culture," he noted. "Some of our favorite topics/talking points [are]: the weather, North versus South divide, 'What are you having for tea?', British cuisine such as fish and chips, etc. and British dads using the thumbs up emoji."

    #7

    Victorian Times Indeed

    Massive pothole revealing Victorian street bricks in a UK road, highlighting typical Great British memes humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    A Very British Answer 😂

    Screenshot of a British meme joke explaining why the UK uses pence instead of cents with humor and upvotes.

    mattokent Report

    #9

    Name Badge Is A Great Touch

    Teen girl in coat posing and celebrating outside UK store, a funny British meme about buying alcohol without ID.

    johnkearns_ Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It really looks like she just slid her glasses down half a centimetre.

    And what is the community like in r/GreatBritishMemes? "The members in the subreddit are very active and are always looking to upload suggestions into the subreddit, which is great!" George says. "However, there's a lot of moderation to do to keep on top of it."

    #10

    Then Rain At 6pm

    Great British memes showing England’s unpredictable weather with grey sky changing to clear blue in minutes.

    -BlackMidnight- Report

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That happened on Monday. Was a glorious afternoon and in the 10 mins it took for me to walk to the GP, it rained heavily and I got soaked. Then there was thunder then back to a sunny day like that never happened.

    #11

    Would They??

    Tweet text about UK vs American drinking habits, part of Great British memes collection with funny UK-related content.

    _harry_hall Report

    #12

    Real

    British meme showing a soldier asking "Are we the baddies?" about studying the country's history for Great British memes.

    rango_the_mango84 Report

    Next, we asked George if he has any favorite posts that he's ever seen shared in the subreddit. "There's so many to choose from, it's hard to narrow it down to one," he told Bored Panda. "But this one in particular always circulates the internet every few months and is very funny!"

    "One of our client's memes actually ended up in our subreddit by a member, which is always good to see from a branded point of view," George added.
    #13

    Let’s See Paul Allen’s Spanish…

    MailOnline news headline about one million people in Britain not speaking English, meme referencing British expats in Spain.

    tcesquire Report

    #14

    That £87 Goes Towards Thames Water Digging Up The Road Every Few Months For No Reason

    Text message exchange about a high water bill compared to affordable water supply, highlighting Great British memes humor.

    Enough_Indication82 Report

    #15

    True?

    Social media post humorously highlighting a British taxi ride saying "anywhere here is fine thanks" in Great British memes.

    lewisa95 Report

    And finally, the creator wants to encourage anyone interested to join the Great British Memes community. "We're very close to 1M members," George shared. "So if you're not already, make sure you're following us!

    #16

    I Wouldn't Be Mad Tbf

    Police robot told woman to go away after she tried to report crime, featured in Great British memes about UK life.

    Just_A_Local_Rando Report

    #17

    Give Edwin A Chance

    Rubber duck with a note named Edwin on a hotel bed, highlighting funny British memes about quirky UK travel experiences.

    albertpullinger Report

    #18

    Clocked By Big Ben And British Sarcasm

    Tweet about funny must-dos for foreigners visiting England with Big Ben in the background, British memes humor.

    chr1stinasmooch Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You weren't looking at Big Ben. You were looking at the clock. Big Ben is the bell. Hi, I'm Pedant McPrick. I'm available to be pointlessly correct about stuff for the foreseeable future.

    We hope you're enjoying your journey through these silly British memes, pandas. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about the beautiful U.K. Then, if you're looking for even more British humor, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring similar pics right here!

    #19

    Every Single Brit Would Know What Shop This Is Straight Away

    Supermarket aisle sign labeled biscuits and cheese biscuits with humorous James Bond meme text above, British memes.

    No_Secretary_2323 Report

    #20

    Me As A Delivery Driver

    Funny Great British memes showing a conversation between a Tesco delivery driver and a dog owner about a chocolate lab.

    GhettoExTV Report

    #21

    Hmmmm…

    Man placing a glowing moon into a car trunk labeled British Museum in a funny Great British memes style image.

    Conscious-Shifter Report

    #22

    Lot Of Yanks Coping At This Picture

    Comparison of rural towns in the U.S. and U.K. showcasing charming Great British memes scenery for UK humor fans.

    BejPlum Report

    #23

    Same Difference?

    A tweet humorously contrasts Paris and Sunderland, paired with images to highlight Great British memes about UK living.

    fluf201 Report

    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would say Brits should stop saying "in America", but I already know they mean Florida so it's a moot point. 😉

    #24

    Something's Wrong, I Can Feel It

    Torn envelope on carpet with text about British parents saying a letter came for you, a Great British meme.

    PewPewAnimeGirl Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes I remember my mam telling me she opened because it looked important, it's a white envelope like all the rest, how can you tell 🙈

    #25

    We Need To Up Our Banter Game Folks

    Screenshot of a British meme comparing American and British sports fans' humorous reactions, featuring a witty song reference.

    Scarletwreen Report

    #26

    What Does The Look Mean?

    Three people making awkward faces typical of British memes about holding a door for someone in the U.K.

    giaa3752 Report

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because the person you are holding the door for slows their pace right down. 100% of the time. YOU ARE MEANT TO RUN!!

    #27

    It Is So Confusing

    Tweet showing a funny British meme about 9-5 work hours and shop opening times in Great British memes.

    Tyler_The_Wise Report

    #28

    He's Not Wrong

    British men meme comparing traditional flat cap hat to modern haircut in Great British memes style.

    scorpiorising29 Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1st picture is a haircut and a hat and 2nd is just a haircut so it's cheaper

    #29

    Why I Stopped Going To Bars At Uni. Just Not Hot Enough

    Medieval-style meme showing a person holding a drink with text about trying to get a bartender’s attention in British memes.

    BWBritishCock Report

    #30

    Ambitious Career Switch From Boris

    TV screen showing Boris Johnson in a suit with a humorous caption mislabeling him as Taliban spokesman, British memes humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    Here In Britain, We Take Security Seriously

    Road sign in the UK pointing to Brentwood and Chipping Ongar with directions to a secret nuclear bunker, British meme humor.

    BritshEntertainer Report

    #32

    They're All Smoking W**d Instead

    Social media meme about expensive drinks and Gen Z drinking less, featuring a group toasting with beer cups in a UK setting.

    Mysterious_Kim3298 Report

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last concert I went to I stuck to tap water from behind the bar. I had already paid for my ticket and merch.

    #33

    We All Want It, But Can't Handle It

    Person in England cartoon meme fixing bike wheel with stick then falling, humor reflecting Great British memes.

    Yoguls-Returns Report

    #34

    On A Bloody Spade

    Meme showing a full English breakfast served on a gardening spade with beans, sausage, and egg on a table.

    globetrotter555 Report

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can *puts on sunglasses* shovel it in. YYYYEEAAAHHHHH.

    #35

    Deliveroo Driver Has Gone Rogue This Morning

    Text conversation on a phone screen showing humorous rider chat about food and Deliveroo, illustrating Great British memes.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    #36

    How The Tables Have Turned…

    South England urban housing contrasted with North England scenic landscape in great British memes.

    BejPlum Report

    #37

    British Politics Is A Meme

    Alt text: British meme with a political joke about UK economy and elections featuring a laughing man, highlighting Great British memes.

    benswami Report

    #38

    How Accurate Is This

    Comparison meme showing aggressive American police in films and British police gently chasing a swan, highlighting great British memes humor.

    ilovedoggosncreempi Report

    #39

    This Is So Real

    Top image shows British men in suits and bowler hats holding umbrellas, bottom image shows shirtless British men at a chaotic outdoor event, Great British memes.

    Appropriate_Gold1626 Report

    #40

    Welcome To Britain

    Fly on a plane humor meme about traveling from Houston to London, featured in Great British Memes content.

    Starry_Night0123 Report

    #41

    That’s Gotta Be Pretty Much Everyone Here…

    British schoolchildren sitting on the floor being forced to sing religious songs against their beliefs in a funny Great British memes post.

    Englands_Finest85 Report

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's how it was when I was at school, thankfully not at my son's school.

    #42

    Rip

    Meme showing EU border guards, EU citizens, and UK citizens with a YouGov tweet about UK travel authorization awareness.

    1DarkStarryNight Report

    #43

    Knocked Over My Sports Direct Mug Of Tea Today

    Rural U.K. road with a large muddy puddle alongside the curve, surrounded by trees and winter foliage.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    #44

    Dead 😂😭

    Man in a suit quizzes elderly woman on math on a bus, humorous scene from Great British memes about UK life.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    #45

    Why Is Every Postie In The Country The Same 😭😂

    Postman wearing shorts and a jacket delivering mail on a snowy sidewalk in a typical Great British memes moment.

    tasmoharbw Report

    sineadk130 avatar
    Sinead Kenny
    Sinead Kenny
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually know why now after years of wondering. It is because if they wear pants and they get wet it takes all day to dry. Skin doesn't take anytime at all.

    #46

    Londis Petrol Station Deals Are Unbeaten

    Price label in a UK shop showing item marked up from £3.99 to £4.99, reflecting a typical Great British memes scenario.

    Ruaridh_ Report

    #47

    This Got Me At First Glance

    Morrisons Easter egg resembling a giant baking potato, featuring Belgian white and blonde chocolate packaging in a Great British meme.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    Gonna Be A Rough Few Months

    British flag on a man saying not to impose tariffs, American flag on Darth Vader replying I lied, British memes humor.

    Ivyys_Magnolias Report

    #49

    Good Ol’ Liverpool

    Tweet showing a funny TripAdvisor review of Liverpool shared among great British memes about life in the UK.

    jami0mckay Report

    #50

    If Germany Couldn't Invade The UK I Don't Think The USA Is Gonna Do It

    Tweet reply from a British user humorously rejecting America's offer to liberate Britain, related to Great British memes.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    With Over A Billion Speakers

    Meme showing British humor about the empire losing land but English spoken worldwide with British flag overlay.

    African-Swallow Report

    #52

    How To Scare An American:

    Sainsbury's free range medium eggs priced at £2.70 per dozen on store shelf in the U.K. grocery aisle.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    #53

    ✨️ Primary School Starter Kit ✨️

    Colored sports cones, scissors, storage trays, and a wooden bench, items common in Great British memes about school life.

    Sean_Wilson2002 Report

    miriaminsidecor avatar
    Miriam Insidecor
    Miriam Insidecor
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww, trays. Do they still celebrate the day you graduate from using pencils to real pens when you're 7?

    #54

    Truth

    Man labeled UK lying in bed stressed about strikes and economy, while man labeled Rishi Sunak offers maths in hospital setting, British memes.

    Numerous_Moose2321 Report

    #55

    Man Enjoys His Clubcard Points

    Man with Tesco Clubcard tattoo at checkout, earning just £18 in points, featured in Great British memes about UK life.

    Youd_Better_Run Report

    #56

    Oh Balls

    View from inside a train showing a British poster with a mental health message on a brick wall platform.

    EdJFoulds Report

    #57

    What Other British Insults Are There?

    Tweet asking about a 100% British insult with a Union Jack image, part of Great British memes collection.

    AnEnglishMan97 Report

    #58

    Northern England

    Town in Northern England starter pack with factory, museum, pawn shop, fried chicken, football fan, obesity, industrial site, and sketchy pub meme.

    Fair-Example1169 Report

    #59

    Probably Accurate

    Hand holding a red and white striped plastic carrier bag with a funny British meme about the future and carrier bags.

    Slumberpantss Report

    #60

    Can’t Park There Mate

    SpongeBob smirking with caption about British people avoiding saying "can’t park there mate" after a serious car pileup meme.

    Tacticalsquad5 Report

    #61

    One Time For Boss Mans

    Man giving thumbs up at kebab shop with text listing qualities of a nice guy in Great British memes style.

    National_Respond_918 Report

    #62

    Whyyyy ???

    Plastic bottle with a twisted open cap, illustrating a common annoyance in modern Britain in Great British memes.

    J0L90 Report

    #63

    Memory Unlocked

    UK schools display typical classroom competition boards with yellow corrugated borders, a common Great British meme style.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    #64

    My Steering Wheel Started Melting

    Heatwave map of the UK showing high temperatures in July 2022 with commentary in a Great British memes style post.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wimps. The 1977 heatwave was something else including being invaded by armies of ladybirds.

    #65

    The Sticker 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️

    Books about Madeleine McCann on display with price tags in a British store, reflecting Great British memes culture.

    Puzzled-Big-4225 Report

    #66

    Only In The UK Would People Find It Acceptable To Put Icing And Sprinkles On A Hot Dog Bun Then Have The Nerve To Call It A Cake

    Iced finger bun topped with colorful sprinkles on a metal surface, a classic British treat featured in Great British memes.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    robertbashford avatar
    Korthias
    Korthias
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never had one with sprinkles, but can't go wrong with an iced bun

    #67

    A British Jagerbomb

    White ceramic teapot and cup with milk pitcher inside, arranged on a colorful tablecloth, British memes related image.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    #68

    Why Is This So True

    Tweet about the best cup of tea some days tasting different, reflecting on everyday British life in Great British memes.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    #69

    When Life Was Easy 🙃

    Early 2000s British childhood memories including school uniforms, Horrible Histories, and classic UK snacks in great British memes.

    Sean_Wilson2002 Report

    #70

    Only In The UK Would We Have A Ferris Wheel Outside Lidl

    Ferris wheel near a Lidl store parking lot on a cloudy day, capturing a scene of everyday Great British memes.

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    Discuss 👀

    Comparison of two pairs of scissors in a humorous British meme illustrating confusion, part of Great British memes collection.

    pablo4-20 Report

    #72

    A Beautiful Piece Of Patchwork Art

    Uneven and patched road in Britain with cars parked along the side, illustrating typical British memes about road conditions.

    Legitimate-Store-__ Report

    #73

    Indoor sandpile in a warehouse humorously labeled as a new Dune experience in Glasgow for British memes fans.

    BenHardwick Report

    #74

    😬

    Tweet from milly questioning who buys boiled eggs as a snack in Tesco meal deals, part of Great British memes humor.

    J0L90 Report

    lisagillies avatar
    KnightOwl86
    KnightOwl86
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw my sister but them once I was genuinely shocked and disgusted. That's the one and only time I've ever seen anyone buy them.

    #75

    Typical British Youth

    Person in dark puffer jacket and hood holding an oversized machete on a residential street in a Great British meme.

    OnlyBenno20 Report

    #76

    Unbelievable Savings In Aldi Today

    Electronic price tag showing Hartley's 10 Calorie Jelly strawberry flavor priced at £3.49 in a British grocery store shelf.

    giraffe_cobby Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Ireland if its 49 cents they just say 50 cents and you don't get the 1cent back, where/who do all these 1cents go to

    #77

    Sunday Roast Ain’t Roasting

    Hospital meal of a pale meat slice and potatoes on a plate, featured in Great British memes about UK life.

    Actual-Sweet8565 Report

    #78

    Pronunciation? 😳

    Map showing Penistone and Thurlstone areas with roads and train station in Great Britain memes context.

    Sirens_kai Report

