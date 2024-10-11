ADVERTISEMENT

British humor is among the best the world has to offer—and we’re huge fans! From gems like Blackadder, Fawlty Towers, and the Monty Python films to The Office and The IT Crowd, there’s a lot of quality to be found in the United Kingdom. All with a distinctly satirical, self-deprecating, and sarcastic flavor.

Great British Memes is a very popular and witty social media project that has been entertaining the internet with thoroughly British jests for years. Today, we’re featuring some of its freshest memes and jokes, all to make you smile and chase away the blues. Scroll down for a good laugh, a brief lesson about the rarely seen side of British culture, and be sure to loop your friends in as well.

