British humor is among the best the world has to offer—and we’re huge fans! From gems like Blackadder, Fawlty Towers, and the Monty Python films to The Office and The IT Crowd, there’s a lot of quality to be found in the United Kingdom. All with a distinctly satirical, self-deprecating, and sarcastic flavor.

Great British Memes is a very popular and witty social media project that has been entertaining the internet with thoroughly British jests for years. Today, we’re featuring some of its freshest memes and jokes, all to make you smile and chase away the blues. Scroll down for a good laugh, a brief lesson about the rarely seen side of British culture, and be sure to loop your friends in as well.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | X

#1

chiwithaC Report

    #2

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The government should bring back housing standards. They got rid of the Parker Morris standards back in the '80's. Another Thatcher legacy.

    #3

    Y2SHAF Report

    British humor can be difficult to quantify and qualify. The more exposed to it you become, the more you start to truly ‘get’ all the nuanced layers of irony and banter. However, broadly speaking, British comedy has a strong tradition of satire, absurdity, sarcasm, self-deprecation, puns, and insults.

    And if you follow any popular British comedians like Jimmy Carr or Ricky Gervais, then you know that taboo topics don’t stay taboo for long. Controversial? Naturally. Hilarious to the point that you’re wheezing? It happens more often than you’d expect.
    #4

    LRowHeyveld Report

    #5

    OrlaCWalsh Report

    #6

    Will__McKee Report

    Comedy is a nuanced subject as a whole. It’s a balancing act. On the one hand, you have to know your audience, respect them, and cater to their tastes and whims. You wouldn’t tell dark jokes to a room full of family-friendly pun-lovers. Nor would you tell dad jokes to a cynical auditorium that’s heard it all and needs a bit of spice to get them to chuckle.
    #7

    bingowings14 Report

    #8

    Pocklington_Liz Report

    #9

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And based on my experience watching that show, her response will still be "That's lovely, thank you"

    Though you shouldn’t be ‘punching down’ in your stand-up routines, you also won’t get many laughs by being too nice or safe. Humor is about the unexpected. The surprising. The ironic. It’s about showing the contrast between our expectations and reality. Arguably, nothing should be sacred. And censorship is the enemy.

    Often, the best jokes come at the cost of (gently) insulting oneself, someone else, or social norms. That’s the price of entry! But you can’t play it fast and loose with superficial, dumb humor. The jokes actually have to be witty, otherwise, you’re in hot water if you’re edgy for the sake of cheap shock value.
    #10

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #11

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #12

    greatbritish.memes Report

    To classify Great British Memes as a phenomenon would be to do it a slight disservice. It is a digital force of nature. The odds are that its featured content has graced your social media feeds at least once. They’re just that widespread. And they are incredibly consistent with their posting, so there's always some fresh content to look forward to.

    Created by founder George Bacon all the way back in 2017, the project is the foundational part of the well-known GBM Group social creative agency.
    #13

    EquusontheBuses Report

    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    I have a feeling that bench is in Wales, but I may be mistaken.

    #14

    umawrnkl Report

    #15

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Great British Memes mainly focuses on spreading entertaining, humorous, and engaging content on the web. It has been wildly successful over the years! And it continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

    On Instagram alone, the project has a whopping 2.7 million followers. A further 1.1 million internet users follow the project’s Facebook account while 1.9 million folks follow its TikTok page.
    #16

    hannahchrstina Report

    #17

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #18

    gobshitechris Report

    "Great British Memes was founded in 2017, and has now become one of many pages that GBM owns. Great British Memes was a project I started whilst at uni, and began to kick off straight away!" Bacon, the founder of both Great British Memes and GBM Group, told Bored Panda during a previous interview back in 2023.
    #19

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #20

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #21

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Korthias
    Korthias
    Korthias
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    That does look pretty good. My old local takeaway used to do a curry pizza, where it was your choice of curry instead of the pizza sauce, then covered in cheese

    After finishing his degree and graduating from Portsmouth University, Bacon founded the GBM Group company itself in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. The founder shared some of his thoughts on internet memes, virality, and humor with us earlier.

    According to him, it’s “definitely British” memes that resonate the most with the audience. “However, we jump on reactive and cultural things happening in the UK which really helps with keeping our audience up to date," he said.

    #22

    popgoesjoe Report

    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    they remain of like a death trap a bond villain comes up with like the floor is gonna open you will drop into a pit with sharks that have laser beams on their head every creature deserves a warm meal.

    #23

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #24

    greatbritish.memes Report

    From Bacon’s perspective, one of the best tools in any content creator’s arsenal is consistency. Its impact is invaluable. "Consistency definitely helps, we've been posting on Great British Memes daily for the last 6 years. That's some commitment!" he said, adding that the team tends to post at least 3 to 4 times each day.
    #25

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #26

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #27

    thebobpalmer Report

    During our earlier conversation back in 2023, the founder opened up to Bored Panda that the London-based GBM Group team consisted of 7 full-time and freelance employees. “The GBM-owned network is now over 10 million followers strong, with the majority of their audience based in the UK," Bacon said at the time.
    #28

    chiwithaC Report

    #29

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #30

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Which of these memes did you enjoy the most, Pandas? What was your first experience being exposed to British humor? Are there any comedians or shows that you’d recommend to anyone completely new to Britishness?

    Do you have any silly puns that you’d like to share with everyone else? Brew yourself a cuppa, grab some biscuits, and scroll down to the comments to share your thoughts!
    #31

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #32

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    61p that is inflation gone mad next thing you freddo's will be a quid

    #33

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #34

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #35

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #36

    TomHourigan Report

    #37

    youwouldknow Report

    James016
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Had to be done today as well. It's very frosty outside

    #38

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #39

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #40

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Ok, cousins across the pond, your turn to laugh. While I cry.

    #41

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #42

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #43

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Now I have the image of Elaine and Jerry pummeling George's Gore Tex coat

    #44

    Jamie10__ Report

    #45

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #46

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    i swear with these and walking on the upside down benches they were training us to be ninjas

    #47

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #48

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #49

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #50

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #51

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #52

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #53

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #54

    paigewhalleyx Report

    #55

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #56

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #57

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #58

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #59

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #60

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #61

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #62

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #63

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #64

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #65

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #66

    greatbritish.memes Report

    ScarletRos
    ScarletRos
    ScarletRos
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    When I was a kid my California Barbie and Ken had a baby named Apricot (because they were hippies from California) and this was in the early 90s so before the whole Chris Martin naming his kid Apple thing.

    #67

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #68

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #69

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #70

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #71

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #72

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #73

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #74

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #75

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #76

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #77

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #78

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #79

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #80

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #81

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #82

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #83

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #84

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #85

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #86

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #87

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #88

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #89

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #90

    carinacymraes Report

    #91

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #92

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Baked Knobbly Sticks. And y'all think Americans are weird? 🤔😆

    #93

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #94

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #95

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #96

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #97

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #98

    greatbritish.memes Report

    #99

    greatbritish.memes Report

    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Criminal. Though I must tell you that doesn't look liike à lovely baguette.

    #100

    greatbritish.memes Report

