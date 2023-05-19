“Sips Tea”: 75 Hilarious Viral Posts, As Shared In This Online Group
Do you smell that, pandas? It’s the delicious aroma of piping hot tea fresh from the kettle, and we’re getting ready to sit back, relax and dish on all things viral!
We’ve taken a trip to the Sips Tea subreddit and gathered some of the most hilarious memes and funny posts that have been trending online. So regardless of whether you’re more of a coffee or tea person, grab a fresh, hot cup of your beverage of choice, and enjoy slurping up all of this virtual, viral tea!
Very Important News:
Chad Bag
Lunch Time Is Crunch Time
Although internet users have been guzzling tea by the gallon for years now, the Sips Tea subreddit has actually only been around since February, 2022. Yet amazingly, the group has already amassed an impressive 479k members, or people “minding their own business,” as the group calls them. “Take a tea break and browse the internet's hottest and trending viral videos and memes,” the group’s About section states, adding that “on Wednesdays, [they] post frogs.” The rules of the community are pretty straightforward: follow Reddit’s content policy; don’t be rude; no sharing spam or outside links; NSFW and spoilers must be properly labeled; avoid reposts; and frogs must be posted on Wednesdays.
Members gather around to share hilarious memes and screenshots they’ve stumbled upon online, adorable pics and videos of literal frogs on Wednesdays and content that makes them wonder, “Is this real life?” No matter what your taste is when it comes to content online, Sips Tea is sure to have something that will make you smile, so we hope you’re thirsty! We’ve got a wild variety of memes, pics and social media interactions here for you, pandas.
A Daily Reminder That This Exist :d
Ten Years Of Good Prank
I'm Not A Robot
And yet on the computer or phone- a mechanical device checks that you are not a robot.
If you take a trip down memory lane with me for a moment, you’ll likely remember the famous Kermit the Frog memes that spread like wildfire online circa 2014. A photo of the beloved Muppet sipping tea captioned with, “But that’s none of my business” became a cultural icon, and soon “sipping tea” meant gossiping and commenting on juicy topics. And according to Lola Mosanya at the BBC, science can actually explain just why these memes of Kermit became so popular and have stood the test of time, despite most viral memes popping up one day and disappearing the next.
Shoshana Weissmann, an expert in semiotics (the study of signs), and Don Caldwell, a curator at Know Your Meme, say that Kermit the Frog memes have seen so much viral success due to the nostalgia that they invoke. Kermit is a favorite character from many people’s childhoods, and memes featuring him resonate across wide audiences. "[Memes including childhood characters] all are either widely known or need no context, they can fit into many scenarios and have long lives," Weissmann told the BBC.
It's A Bit Odd
Let Me Ask My Wife Firstchugging Tea
She Isn’t Wrong😩
While there have been thousands of meme trends over the past 9 years, Kermit the Frog memes never seem to completely die out. Even one featuring Kermit talking to a hooded version of himself, or Evil Kermit, has been popular in recent years. And if you’re interested in starting the next wave of Kermit memes, Caldwell recommends “[captioning your] image with a new clever joke or some other type of relatable commentary, and it can keep going indefinitely." So hop to it, pandas! I’m ready to see your new Kermit memes popping up on Sips Tea stat!
Illegal Streaming
Sounds Like A Fine Breakfast
Hmmmmm 🤣🤣🤣
If you’re wondering what makes a meme go viral in the elusive world of the internet, Joe Akiki at Mass Media and Culture says that a meme needs to stand out if it wants to make a splash online. “A tried and tested strategy to accomplish this is to include something completely outrageous or taboo designed to grab someone’s attention,” he explains. “This tactic is utilized by most ‘rich guru’ scam artists you see–The Andrew Tates and Grant Cardones of the world.”
I'm Good
Burn!
Lmao
It’s also not great for a meme’s virality if it requires too much thinking to understand. Akiki notes that ideas that don’t need much cognitive processing are more likely to be remembered and shared. And, of course, it’s got to be funny and tap into the cultural context of a society. “Memes that reference popular culture, events, or trends that are relevant to people tend to be more successful,” Akiki explains. “This is because they provide a sense of belonging and shared understanding among people, which makes them more likely to share and spread the meme.”
Tag Your Dog
It Is Made For Patriarchy 🍵
Come to my school corridors and you'll rethink your statement
Wouldn't Ya Know It?
As with food and music preferences, everyone has their own taste when it comes to memes as well. But according to “meme scientist” Ari Spool, who also works for Know Your Meme, the formula for a great meme involves absurdity and a certain “inside-joke” quality. She told Vice in 2015 that, “People like humor that seems tailored directly to them, and memes, while they may appeal widely, have the appearance of an inside joke that everyone is sharing and owning and creating.” This is why we love sharing memes and captioning them with “Me!” or “Mood!”
Procrastination Is Key
Why Are People Like This
Praise Me
Bring the costume. We can pass the crown around while the kids use the scepters like Darth Vader light sabers.
When it comes to which memes are the most popular of all time, Know Your Meme ranks Slender Man, Doge, Forever Alone, Trollface, Woman Yelling At a Cat, and Pepe the Frog as some of the top contenders. But it can be challenging keeping accurate metrics on memes, as they are constantly altered and spread all the time. Spool told Vice that if you judge a meme’s success based on how many times new versions of it have been created, she might consider My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic to be one of the best memes of all time. She admits, however, that perhaps it’s just the most popular among Know Your Meme users, as plenty of people aren’t actually familiar with what a “Bronie” is.
Lol
Plot twist: They're not married and Rachel is being a creep
Don't Be Silly And Insecure
Please Fix My Water Daddy
This made me laugh so hard that Bouche gave me a dirty look and went to harass a bug.
Sips Tea doesn’t only share memes, though. The community also loves finding hilarious and bizarre screenshots from social media sites to roast or applaud in their group. So if you’re not a meme connoisseur yourself, have no fear. You can also find hilarious videos of children attempting to say “thank you” but accidentally saying something quite different, a wholesome video of a woman carrying her precious doggo on her back in matching looks, and photos of brilliant billboards that might make you want to say, “That’s what she said.” This group has it all!
Hmmm
That's A Good Costume
Ruh-Roh
Is she part of a How-many-confederate-flags-fit-in-one-room-challenge?
Do these funny memes and pics have you craving a nice, fresh cup of Earl Grey, pandas? We hope you’re getting a kick out of this funny, viral content, and remember to keep upvoting your favorite posts. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more hilarious memes that have been shared recently on Bored Panda, we recommend visiting this list next!
Better Than A Refund
And that's how to be "not a Karen" plus brilliant boss person.
Wait A Minute
I always questioned why they didn't teach Math and English. Even wizards should know that.
And Pray She Doesn't Want Do A Blitz Game
:(
"Umm, You Know That's On The Wrong Side Right ?!"
Zoo Karen
Saw elephant erection that had moms running away with their kids. I had to laugh. My kids asked what it was and I told them the truth. It is a penis. I mean come on. What the F do they say about dogs especially when they are humping the heck out of everything?
Cruel Fuel Grumpy Mule Lemon Drool Spicy Noodle Midnight Snack Triple Stack Caramel Flake
Memory Unlocked
Time to get out the Elmar's glue to put on your fingers til maintenance guy shows up with that weird sawdust.
Hats Off To That Guy
Sips Tea!!
Smarter Than Your Average Bear
She Has A Point 🍵 🐸
Quality Over Quantity
Can It?
One time my crush asked what my name was and I couldn't respond for like a minute. I forgot my own name 😭
Refundable????
Photosynthesis Mode: Full On
If I Had Known It It Wouldn’t Be Such A Big Deal
Bamboo-Zled
He Wins. No Question
Mike Disappeared
How To Sum Us Up!
Where The Real Friends At !?
Don't You Want To Be Protected?
Kevin Just Swinging His Feet
For Science
That would be evil, but hear me out: light show drones instead of fireworks!
You Could Smoke In The Grocery Store; People Would Straight Up Just Throw Their Butts On The Floor
But That’s None Of My Business 🐸🍵
That's My Guy What's Up Brother?
The comedian Reginald D Hunter does a great routine where he says Brits will introduce their best friend by saying "This is Greg. Bit of a twat."
Showerthought Of The Day My Doods
Old English frogga, of Germanic origin; related to Dutch vors and German Frosch