Although internet users have been guzzling tea by the gallon for years now, the Sips Tea subreddit has actually only been around since February, 2022. Yet amazingly, the group has already amassed an impressive 479k members, or people “minding their own business,” as the group calls them. “Take a tea break and browse the internet's hottest and trending viral videos and memes,” the group’s About section states, adding that “on Wednesdays, [they] post frogs.” The rules of the community are pretty straightforward: follow Reddit’s content policy; don’t be rude; no sharing spam or outside links; NSFW and spoilers must be properly labeled; avoid reposts; and frogs must be posted on Wednesdays.

Members gather around to share hilarious memes and screenshots they’ve stumbled upon online, adorable pics and videos of literal frogs on Wednesdays and content that makes them wonder, “Is this real life?” No matter what your taste is when it comes to content online, Sips Tea is sure to have something that will make you smile, so we hope you’re thirsty! We’ve got a wild variety of memes, pics and social media interactions here for you, pandas.