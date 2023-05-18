Memes.com defines a meme as “an idea, behavior, or style that spreads from person to person within a culture—often with the aim of conveying a particular phenomenon, theme, or meaning represented by the meme.” And as we all know, over the past decade or two, memes have become an integral part of internet culture. We share them with our friends, we use them to make light of stress and anxiety-inducing events such as the pandemic, we use them to comment on politics and promote social justice and much more. Memes come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, so you’re sure to find something you like!

Memes.com serves the largest meme community in the world, with over 7 million followers on Instagram and plenty on their own site as well, and is proud to be able to share these funny images that mean so much to them. “We at Memes believe that the cultural representation of our time will be expressed through the memes we’ve shared,” the team shares on their site. “As we look to the cave paintings or the hieroglyphics of ancient Egypt to understand the past, we will one day look to the memes of now to understand what our culture was today. Memes are how we express ourselves. Our ideas. Our passions. Our beliefs.”