What makes a great meme? Is it the image that must be perfect, or the wording of the text that really makes it shine? Perhaps how niche the subject matter is?

Whatever you think makes a memorable meme, we think we’ve got some down below that you’ll enjoy. We’ve taken a trip to the Memes.com Instagram page, which shares (You guessed it!) memes about anything and everything. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious posts that will hopefully make you chuckle, and be sure to upvote the memes you’ll be sharing with your friends!

More info: Memes.com

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago

Also: I'll wait until Grandma comes to visit before I ask mummy what that means.

Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I understand this guy and I’m a teenager

Memes.com defines a meme as “an idea, behavior, or style that spreads from person to person within a culture—often with the aim of conveying a particular phenomenon, theme, or meaning represented by the meme.” And as we all know, over the past decade or two, memes have become an integral part of internet culture. We share them with our friends, we use them to make light of stress and anxiety-inducing events such as the pandemic, we use them to comment on politics and promote social justice and much more. Memes come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, so you’re sure to find something you like!

Memes.com serves the largest meme community in the world, with over 7 million followers on Instagram and plenty on their own site as well, and is proud to be able to share these funny images that mean so much to them. “We at Memes believe that the cultural representation of our time will be expressed through the memes we’ve shared,” the team shares on their site. “As we look to the cave paintings or the hieroglyphics of ancient Egypt to understand the past, we will one day look to the memes of now to understand what our culture was today. Memes are how we express ourselves. Our ideas. Our passions. Our beliefs.”
Chexmy Licks🇯🇵
Chexmy Licks🇯🇵
Community Member
1 hour ago

why does so many people hate him? im asking because idk him but ive heard of him

Oerff On Tour
Oerff On Tour
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Wouldn't happen. Batman only comes out at night. So, no suntan

Although we associate memes with being images that we share online nowadays, according to Alexis Benveniste at The New York Times, some linguists argue that humans have actually been communicating with memes for centuries. If you consider a meme to be a “self-replicating chunk of information” that can be shared, spread and slightly altered over time, you could say that memes have been around much longer than you and I have been here. We repeat jokes and tell tales countless times, and inevitably they have their own lives where they shift and transform into new memes too. Memes are all around us!

The word meme itself has experienced a semantic shift over time too, Benveniste explains. It has actually been used 60 times in the New York Times Crossword since the puzzle began being printed in the 1940s, but today, of course, we use it to refer to these silly photos we share online. “Memes and their meanings are co-constructed by multiple users in a social context,” Jennifer Nycz, an associate professor and director of undergraduate studies at Georgetown University’s Department of Linguistics, told the New York Times. “This is really no different from any other process of communication or knowledge creation. It’s just especially salient in the case of memes because people explicitly construct them and then post them to the world for commentary.”
Seb Benson
Seb Benson
Community Member
1 hour ago

Boy is he in for a surprise!

Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited)

It's supposed to be that he hold onto the vine with his armpit and legs, but now I cannot unsee this. XD

When it comes to why we love memes so much, Saint Hoax, who runs an incredibly successful meme page on Instagram, told the New York Times, “Memes are basically editorial cartoons for the internet age. The power of a meme lies in its transmissibility and unique knack for being cross-cultural.” We can turn memes into literally anything, and their messages can be spread instantly online. Sharing and retweeting has never been easier, and memes allow us to connect to others around the world in the blink of an eye. 
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago

At my funeral I want them to play no body no crime to stir up some drama

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hitchhiker's thumb and the sign of Peace

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Satan just be biding his time 😆

According to Helen Brown at the BBC, memes can also be incredibly powerful as far as spreading important messages. They don’t have to be just fun and games; memes have also been used to further social justice movements online such as #MeToo, critique politicians, and point out atrocities such as Putin’s war in Ukraine. In fact, the Ukrainian government even published memes on their official Twitter account prior to Russia’s attack to gain support. Memes can be lighthearted and fun, but like good jokes, they can also have a grain of truth behind them and cause readers to contemplate important issues.
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Fight me, but babies in their first few weeks look absolutely nothing like their parents.

As you might expect, we’re also more likely to share memes that align with our political ideologies, Brown writes for the BBC. Digital activism has become increasingly popular, and memes on Moroccan Facebook pages have even inspired subversive political discussions about their monarchy. “Protestors are taking internet meme culture back onto the streets in an attempt to use the humor and imagery they have honed on social media to drive their point home,” Brown writes. Memes have even been plastered across picket signs in Myanmar and in Women’s Marches in the United States. 
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Simply untrue. It's because I don't recycle every little thing and I don't take the bus and my light was on for an extra minute.

Seb Benson
Seb Benson
Community Member
1 hour ago

Gotta love evolution... we're always discovering new species ;)

If you’re wondering what makes a great meme, Andrea Garza at The University of British Columbia wrote an article diving into what makes for brilliant, viral content. Dr. Sandrine Han, a visual arts and visual literacy professor whose focus is on virtual worlds, noted that, “The relationship between text and imagery in memes is something very interesting. It should be relevant, but it shouldn’t be exactly the same.” So choosing the perfect image to convey your message, while also coming up with a brilliantly witty caption, is important. Don’t be too on the nose! 
waddles (they/them)
waddles (they/them)
Community Member
1 hour ago

oh god please don’t bring up my history

Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lol the guy on the left’s face is me

sbj
sbj
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Computer is only asking for a friend

“[The] image needs to be bold, needs to be clear,” Han added, explaining what makes a wonderful meme. “When you see the image, you know the intention.” Some meme experts who weighed in also said that controversial and edgy memes tend to do well too. And while you want to jump onto trends while they’re hot, be careful not to fall too far behind. “Really good quality memes are ones that tap into inside jokes really early on,” Luc Briede-Cooper says. He recommends participating in popular meme trends you spot immediately, just “in a different format, to create this inside joke … that you only understand if you have seen the original source.”
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

S**t I'd settle for a few thousand, I'm not picky as long as it's not counterfeit

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago

...ain't nothin' but a heartache...tell me whyyyy ai'nt nothin' but a mistakeeee

If you’re looking to make some memes of your own pandas, there are plenty of generator sites and resources online. Plus, editing photos is easier now than it has ever been before! But I would recommend spending some time on Twitter or Reddit first to find out which memes are trending, as they seem to go in and out of style every single day. Remember when Pepe, Bad Luck Brian and Philosoraptor were going viral? Yeah, I barely do either!
BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
1 hour ago

#dinner #yummy #notvegan #sorrynotsorry #ďiet

It’s hard to find things we all agree on nowadays, but I think it’s safe to say that everybody loves a great meme! We hope these funny pics have brought a little bit of joy to your days, pandas, and keep upvoting the ones you find most relatable! Then, if you’re interested in checking out another hilarious Bored Panda list full of memes from your dreams, we recommend clicking right here!
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

*stops having heart attack* Of course, silly me.

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hey! Who got this photo of me??

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago

My friends all category 3 - great guys all

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Yeh, just forget about it

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeh, every day. Except I don't look as awake as that

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

To be fair I've stolen a fair amount of pens over the years.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Even that's not true most of the time if you're hoping for a living wage.

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
27 minutes ago

F**k yeah. You've no idea how tiring that is all day.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Though to be fair, he was also an egotistical, power hungry little creep.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing pisses me off more than when the subtitles reveal something I didn't know or something that hasn't happened yet.

deejak
deejak
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tape. Piece of masking tape (or any kind).

Unnamed Hooman
Unnamed Hooman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s me. I am that someone. I’m sorry

James016
James016
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever thought of this is a genius

Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happened to me. I went home and since it was my turn, I texted the first guy to use the... toy... I saw under the bed. The host was a girl. I won that one. XD

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In theory my parents should look like this

Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fun Fact: A 9mm bullet is cheaper than both tomatoes and eggs. Meaning it is now cheaper to shoot the politicians rather than throw these at them. XD

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, if you're IN the table and not on it, you've been doing it wrong from the very start ;)

James016
James016
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

must.....resist.....urge....to....squeeze

