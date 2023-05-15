According to Jennifer Betts at Your Dictionary, there are several different types of sarcasm that can be employed to get your message across: self-deprecating, deadpan, brooding (saying the opposite of what you mean in an irritated tone) and juvenile (saying obnoxious statements that may come across as annoying). We’re all familiar with self-deprecating, as we all have plenty of flaws that we’re great at making fun of! And deadpan is pretty self-explanatory as well, although it can often confuse receivers who aren’t quite sure if the remark was serious or sarcastic.

But many of us use brooding and juvenile sarcasm frequently as well. One example Betts provides of brooding sarcasm might be saying, “That’s just what I needed today!” after something terrible happens. And you might use juvenile sarcasm to respond with, “Really? No way!” after a friend says something incredibly obvious. And while your mother might not approve of your constant use of sarcasm in your daily life, you may want to remind her that you learned how to use it from reading great literature, as even Shakespeare himself was an aficionado of this style of humor.