Below, we've compiled some funny adult jokes that you will likely particularly enjoy if you have humor similar to ours! Is there a self deprecating joke that creased you up? Or perhaps you found some of these short funny jokes appropriate for an IG photo caption? Let us know!

Undoubtedly, the most enjoyable and funny jokes are the ones we can relate to. And there's nothing more relatable than the struggles and thoughts everyone goes through on a daily basis. After all, no one is immune to failure. And as the good ol' saying goes - if you can't change the situation, change your attitude. And may that attitude be humorous and positive.

Other than that, cracking funny self deprecating jokes and being able to laugh at yourself has been proven to be good for your health. Multiple studies have shown that people who regularly poke fun at themselves exhibit more significant mental well-being levels . How often have you heard someone say that laughter is the best medicine? Hopefully, just enough times to believe that statement and get one's prescription filled.

Some say that self deprecating jokes are humiliating and degrading. On the contrary, we believe it takes a confident yet humble person who knows their weaknesses and shortcomings yet isn't afraid to point them out and laugh about them. After all, there's not a single flawless person. Flaws are exactly what makes us human. No need to hide them under lock and key.

#1 I said “hello” to darkness my old friend, and it told me that it doesn’t want to be my friend.

#2 Feel free to use me as a bad example. That way, I won’t be totally useless.

#3 I’m only posting on social media so everyone else can feel better about themselves. You’re welcome.

#4 I’m quite smart and intelligent. Most of the time, I don't even understand a single word of what I’m talking about.

#5 I can’t deny that I made a lot of mistakes when I was younger. I’m older now, so I can make different, yet more severe mistakes.

#6 Sorry, demons! There’s no room inside me because I’m self-possessed.

#7 Not to brag, but I haven’t had a mood swing in, like, 7 minutes.

#8 I actually have friends despite of myself.

#9 People say that I’m creative and I couldn’t agree more because I create most of my own problems.

#10 Every day is Friday when you’re unemployed.

#11 Do mood swings count as exercise?

#12 The good news is: I’m pretty much who I say I am. The bad news is: I’m pretty much who I say I am.

#13 I’m proud to say that I never make the same mistake twice. I commit my mistakes more than twice just to make sure.

#14 Today’s a really wonderful day. I don’t trust it.

#15 I’m on my 36th selfie attempt, and I’m still refusing to acknowledge that this isn’t my day.

#16 Someone, please help me! I’m way too young to be this old already.

#17 I have more conversations with the voices in my head than I do with actual people.

#18 I'm at a really low point right now, but the good news is that the worst is still to come.

#19 I just realized that my life can’t fall apart if I never had it together in the first place.

#20 Sticks and stones may break my bones, but hurtful words can't reach me anymore because anything mean you say to me, I've definitely said it to myself at some point in my life.

#21 I accidentally messed up my life. How do start a new account?

#22 I question my sanity a lot of times. Every now and then, it replies.

#23 Will my anxiety leave me too if I fall in love with it?

#24 When I'm in a happy mood and people think it's "the real me". Nope, it's the other one.

#25 My manager asked if I take constructive criticism and I said yes while wiping away my teary eyes.

#26 I found my purpose! I will design emotional rollercoasters. My experience will speak for itself!

#27 If my thoughts had a font it would be comic sans.

#28 Job interviewer: Where do you see yourself in 5 years?



Me: I would say my biggest weakness is listening.

#29 They say money talks. But all mine says is goodbye.

#30 How do I moisturize my face? I use my own tears!

#31 Have you ever felt like your entire life is just a big school exam? I sure did, and I’m quite certain that I didn’t study for it.

#32 “Today is not my day,” I mutter to myself every single day.

#33 I wouldn’t even settle for me, so why would you?

#34 The only abs I have are abnormalities.

#35 To the powers that be, if it’s inevitable that something bad must happen to me, at least make it funny.

#36 My exercise routine includes running away from my problems, running late, and running my mouth non-stop.

#37 When I’m ready to sleep, I don’t bother checking if my foot is hanging off the end of my bed anymore. Come get me, demons.

#38 Siri, how to look good while crying?

#39 *winks at my reflection in the mirror*



*reflection walks away*

#40 All my imaginary friends tell me that I need therapy.

#41 I’ve been single ever since I mingled.

#42 Will this outfit get me the romantic partner of my dreams? Tune in tomorrow for the next episode of “Nope.”

#43 How can I face my problem when my problem is my face?

#44 I'm the human equivalent of a typo.

#45 I’m pretty sure I’m going to end up having 10 to 20 cats in my old age.

#46 One of my favorite things I like to do is go home to be ugly in peace.

#47 Self-deprecating humor is my cardio.

#48 Alas, I finally discovered the reason why I look so bad in photos. It’s my face.

#49 Watch me make bad decisions even without the influence of alcohol.

#50 Who needs sleep when you’ve been asleep inside for years.

#51 Guess who’s posting self-deprecating stuff instead of doing something productive and worthwhile?

#52 When I feel bad, I just remember that I’m someone’s reason to smile because I’m a joke!

#53 I hope whatever bad things happen to me are at least funny.

#54 Whenever I visit a doctor he says I should be charged for the crime of not taking care of myself.

#55 What's the similarity between a broken pencil and my life?



They're both pointless.

#56 People think I have no friends, I don't agree, my buddies Anxiety and Depression show me a great time.

#57 I require very specific conditions to thrive, but even when those conditions are met, it is unlikely.

#58 I'm very familiar with paranormal activity. I keep getting ghosted.

#59 My life’s purpose is to be a cautionary tale for others.

#60 My entire life is a big joke. So, tell why exactly I need to celebrate April Fool’s Day again?

#61 I’m actually a very hardworking person. Almost everything becomes harder when I’m the one working on it.

#62 I know I’m ugly, but at least I’m still trying.

#63 I may be trash, but I burn with a bright flame.

#64 I put the ace in disgrace!

#65 I don’t suffer from insanity. I actually derive excitement from every second of it.

#66 I can’t exactly shame myself into becoming a better person, right?

#67 It’s true that I’m CUTE: C(ringy), U(nattractive), T(rash), and E(asy to forget).

#68 Worrying works! More than 90 percent of the things I worry about never happen.

#69 Whenever I look at the mirror, it shows me what I lack, not what I have.

#70 The only time I’m funny is when I insult myself.

#71 I’m probably going to regret everything in 3...2...1...

#72 I’m human garbage. At the very least, please dispose of me properly.

#73 They told me that I can become anything if I willed it. So, I became a disappointment.

#74 I find it amusing when people try to insult me. They have no idea that I roast myself on a daily basis.

#75 My clear conscience is just a sign of bad memory.

#76 Having very low expectations is the secret to happiness. Should I drop it more?

#77 Don’t mind me. I’m just having an existential crisis. Move along, folks.

#78 I believe in my pet dog more than I believe in myself.

#79 People call me an alcoholic whenever I drink alcohol. But, when I drink Fanta, people never call me fantastic.

#80 Life is like a box of chocolates. But for some reason, I got the gross dark chocolate with the orange flavor in the middle.

#81 So, I stumbled upon this question asking if I’m an early bird or a night owl? I’m neither! I’m some form of permanently-exhausted pigeon.

#82 My fridge is as empty as me.

#83 What’s wrong?



Nothing. This is just the regular expression of my face!

#84 Getting lit in the depression pit.

#85 If I remember correctly, the last time that I was someone’s type was when I was donating blood in the blood drive.

#86 Those haters have no idea what they’re doing! I’ll show them how it’s done by hating myself the most.

#87 Just because I’m trash doesn’t mean I won’t be able to achieve great things. Remember, it’s called a garbage can, not a garbage cannot.

#88 Time to get back on my regularly scheduled nonsense.

#89 New year, same mistakes.

#90 Last night I got asked out by not one, not two, but zero people!

#91 I’m somewhere in between trying to live my life and trying to run away from it.

#92 There’s no way you would be able to handle me at my worst. Also, I don’t have a best, because I'm always awful.

#93 I don’t have a nervous system. I am a nervous system!

#94 My answer to feeling sad is having more beers, my therapist disagrees.

#95 Tell me a joke about self-centered people.



I’ll go first.

#96 Good day, this is your trashcan speaking.

#97 Yeah, I know. I hate me too.

#98 My teacher called me average. How mean!

#99 There’s no way I’m willing to learn new skills unless I’m instantly proficient at them. Yeah, I know that at this point, I’m pretty much just sabotaging my own life.

#100 Am I a good person? No. But do I try to make myself a better person each day? Also no.

#101 Using the “y=mx+b” formula, calculate the slope at which my life is going downhill.

#102 Everyone’s so dope, and I’m so nope.

#103 You’re guessing that out of the 8 billion people here on Earth, I’m going to chase someone who doesn’t even like me? Well, watch me closely because that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

#104 One thing that’s emptier than my wallet is my heart.

#105 I used to be indecisive. Now, I don’t think I’m quite sure anymore.

#106 Pokemon? It’s funny that I’m trying to catch them all, yet I can’t even find myself.

#107 What would have happened if you exterminated the ugliest guy and the dumbest guy in the world yesterday? Right, this post wouldn’t exist.

#108 Like a garbage phoenix, I will rise from the trash can.

#109 I have a good heart, but I really should fix this mouth of mine.

#110 “You are what you eat.” I call BS! I don’t even remember eating.

#111 What a beautiful day to hate on myself.

#112 I’m at a really low point right now. But the good news is: the worst is just ahead!

#113 Don't get me wrong, being naked feels awesome, and I wish I could do it more. Well, just without any of the visual consequences.

#114 Relationship goals: A relationship!

#115 If body heat was based on physical attractiveness, everyone within a 1-mile radius of me would freeze to death.

#116 What do you mean, “What have I been up to?” I’m out here ruining my own life as always!

#117 I’m clapping my hands because I’m ugly and I know it.

#118 Well, look who we have here. If it isn’t the consequences of my questionable actions.

#119 I hate losing more than anything in the world. That’s why I can’t lose any weight.

#120 My future self is probably cursing about me right now, so I’m going to ruin his/her life.

#121 Rock bottom is not low enough, I need to get lower!

#122 Ever accidentally thrown something away and then later realize you needed it? Hahaha, I did this with own my life.

#123 The only Apple products I can afford are actual Apples.

#124 I’m like 113% tired.

#125 I might be obnoxious, but at least I’m also annoying.

#126 In photos, I’m ugly. In real life, I’m also ugly!

#127 If the government can shut down, then why can’t I?

#128 I’ve got 99 problems, and 98 of them can be attributed to poor time management and self-control.

#129 Who needs to eat when you’re already so full of sadness?