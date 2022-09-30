Some say that self deprecating jokes are humiliating and degrading. On the contrary, we believe it takes a confident yet humble person who knows their weaknesses and shortcomings yet isn't afraid to point them out and laugh about them. After all, there's not a single flawless person. Flaws are exactly what makes us human. No need to hide them under lock and key.

Other than that, cracking funny self deprecating jokes and being able to laugh at yourself has been proven to be good for your health. Multiple studies have shown that people who regularly poke fun at themselves exhibit more significant mental well-being levels. How often have you heard someone say that laughter is the best medicine? Hopefully, just enough times to believe that statement and get one's prescription filled.

Undoubtedly, the most enjoyable and funny jokes are the ones we can relate to. And there's nothing more relatable than the struggles and thoughts everyone goes through on a daily basis. After all, no one is immune to failure. And as the good ol' saying goes - if you can't change the situation, change your attitude. And may that attitude be humorous and positive.

Below, we've compiled some funny adult jokes that you will likely particularly enjoy if you have humor similar to ours! Is there a self deprecating joke that creased you up? Or perhaps you found some of these short funny jokes appropriate for an IG photo caption? Let us know!

#1

I said “hello” to darkness my old friend, and it told me that it doesn’t want to be my friend.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
7 hours ago

Fair enough.

#2

Feel free to use me as a bad example. That way, I won’t be totally useless.

#3

I’m only posting on social media so everyone else can feel better about themselves. You’re welcome.

4th Account
4th Account
Community Member
8 hours ago

Thank you for your service

#4

I’m quite smart and intelligent. Most of the time, I don't even understand a single word of what I’m talking about.

#5

I can’t deny that I made a lot of mistakes when I was younger. I’m older now, so I can make different, yet more severe mistakes.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

I'm a scientist, I like to repeat the same mistakes to make sure there isn't any changes in the results.

#6

Sorry, demons! There’s no room inside me because I’m self-possessed.

#7

Not to brag, but I haven’t had a mood swing in, like, 7 minutes.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Now that's impressive.

#8

I actually have friends despite of myself.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

I don't know if I'd use the plural form but I do have A friend.

#9

People say that I’m creative and I couldn’t agree more because I create most of my own problems.

#10

Every day is Friday when you’re unemployed.

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
6 hours ago

Except payday Friday.

#11

Do mood swings count as exercise?

#12

The good news is: I’m pretty much who I say I am. The bad news is: I’m pretty much who I say I am.

lara
lara
Community Member
6 hours ago

Most people don't like me when they first meet me, but after they get to know me, they really can't stand me.

#13

I’m proud to say that I never make the same mistake twice. I commit my mistakes more than twice just to make sure.

Report

12points
POST
lara
lara
Community Member
6 hours ago

It's the only way you can perfect something, keep doing it until it is right.

#14

Today’s a really wonderful day. I don’t trust it.

4th Account
4th Account
Community Member
8 hours ago

A little too wonderful

#15

I’m on my 36th selfie attempt, and I’m still refusing to acknowledge that this isn’t my day.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

I feel great and ready to go do things up until I see a photo of myself. Best budgeting tool I've ever had.

#16

Someone, please help me! I’m way too young to be this old already.

Karen Murphy
Karen Murphy
Community Member
2 hours ago

I turned 68 a few months ago. How did I jump there so quickly when I was just 17 the day before?!?

#17

I have more conversations with the voices in my head than I do with actual people.

lara
lara
Community Member
6 hours ago

It's the only intelligent conversation I get.

#18

I'm at a really low point right now, but the good news is that the worst is still to come.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

There is always room for improvement, no matter the direction.

#19

I just realized that my life can’t fall apart if I never had it together in the first place.

#20

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but hurtful words can't reach me anymore because anything mean you say to me, I've definitely said it to myself at some point in my life.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

You can't do worse that what I've already done to myself.

#21

I accidentally messed up my life. How do start a new account?

#22

I question my sanity a lot of times. Every now and then, it replies.

#23

Will my anxiety leave me too if I fall in love with it?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago (edited)

I don't even have to fall in love with it, just show interest. Lol

#24

When I'm in a happy mood and people think it's "the real me". Nope, it's the other one.

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
6 hours ago

All Aboard!

#25

My manager asked if I take constructive criticism and I said yes while wiping away my teary eyes.

#26

I found my purpose! I will design emotional rollercoasters. My experience will speak for itself!

#27

If my thoughts had a font it would be comic sans.

#28

Job interviewer: Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Me: I would say my biggest weakness is listening.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

In 5 years? I'm just trying to make it to Friday at this point.

#29

They say money talks. But all mine says is goodbye.

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
6 hours ago

Or "I belong to someone else."

#30

How do I moisturize my face? I use my own tears!

lara
lara
Community Member
6 hours ago

Nah, the salt in them dries out your skin.

#31

Have you ever felt like your entire life is just a big school exam? I sure did, and I’m quite certain that I didn’t study for it.

#32

“Today is not my day,” I mutter to myself every single day.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

"Maybe next life it'll be better" I say to myself in hopes that reincarnation is real.

#33

I wouldn’t even settle for me, so why would you?

#34

The only abs I have are abnormalities.

#35

To the powers that be, if it’s inevitable that something bad must happen to me, at least make it funny.

#36

My exercise routine includes running away from my problems, running late, and running my mouth non-stop.

#37

When I’m ready to sleep, I don’t bother checking if my foot is hanging off the end of my bed anymore. Come get me, demons.

Report

lara
lara
Community Member
6 hours ago

Well, at least you're not alone in your bedroom, so that's a plus.

#38

Siri, how to look good while crying?

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Don't let anyone see you.

#39

*winks at my reflection in the mirror*

*reflection walks away*

#40

All my imaginary friends tell me that I need therapy.

Report

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
5 hours ago

Except the other friends that tell me how detestable I am.

#41

I’ve been single ever since I mingled.

#42

Will this outfit get me the romantic partner of my dreams? Tune in tomorrow for the next episode of “Nope.”

#43

How can I face my problem when my problem is my face?

#44

I'm the human equivalent of a typo.

#45

I’m pretty sure I’m going to end up having 10 to 20 cats in my old age.

Karen Murphy
Karen Murphy
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm looking forward to it!

#46

One of my favorite things I like to do is go home to be ugly in peace.

#47

Self-deprecating humor is my cardio.

#48

Alas, I finally discovered the reason why I look so bad in photos. It’s my face.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

It is...and my body. I was meant to be in the era of portraits where you can make the artist modify your looks.

#49

Watch me make bad decisions even without the influence of alcohol.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Alcohol is for amateurs.

#50

Who needs sleep when you’ve been asleep inside for years.

Report

#51

Guess who’s posting self-deprecating stuff instead of doing something productive and worthwhile?

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Jokes on you, this is me being productive.

#52

When I feel bad, I just remember that I’m someone’s reason to smile because I’m a joke!

Report

#53

I hope whatever bad things happen to me are at least funny.

Report

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
5 hours ago

When bad things rule your life some comic relief would be great.

#54

Whenever I visit a doctor he says I should be charged for the crime of not taking care of myself.

Report

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
6 hours ago

This comment has been deleted.

#55

What's the similarity between a broken pencil and my life?

They're both pointless.

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
6 hours ago

To the younger folks, "pencils" are utensils with which humans used to scrawl figures on paper. Half of which are (were) impossible to read even by the writer (BTW kids, thats where the term "writing" came from).

#56

People think I have no friends, I don't agree, my buddies Anxiety and Depression show me a great time.

Report

#57

I require very specific conditions to thrive, but even when those conditions are met, it is unlikely.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

I need silence, darkness, a comfortable bed and my music. I'll bring the existential dread.

#58

I'm very familiar with paranormal activity. I keep getting ghosted.

Report

#59

My life’s purpose is to be a cautionary tale for others.

Report

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
5 hours ago

My life is like the movie "Jaws".

#60

My entire life is a big joke. So, tell why exactly I need to celebrate April Fool’s Day again?

Report

#61

I’m actually a very hardworking person. Almost everything becomes harder when I’m the one working on it.

Report

#62

I know I’m ugly, but at least I’m still trying.

Report

#63

I may be trash, but I burn with a bright flame.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

I burn yellow just like Sodium because the answer is always Na.

#64

I put the ace in disgrace!

Report

#65

I don’t suffer from insanity. I actually derive excitement from every second of it.

Report

#66

I can’t exactly shame myself into becoming a better person, right?

Report

#67

It’s true that I’m CUTE: C(ringy), U(nattractive), T(rash), and E(asy to forget).

Report

#68

Worrying works! More than 90 percent of the things I worry about never happen.

Report

#69

Whenever I look at the mirror, it shows me what I lack, not what I have.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

#FACTS

#70

The only time I’m funny is when I insult myself.

Report

#71

I’m probably going to regret everything in 3...2...1...

Report

#72

I’m human garbage. At the very least, please dispose of me properly.

Report

#73

They told me that I can become anything if I willed it. So, I became a disappointment.

Report

#74

I find it amusing when people try to insult me. They have no idea that I roast myself on a daily basis.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

You can't roast me, my brain knows everything about me.

#75

My clear conscience is just a sign of bad memory.

Report

#76

Having very low expectations is the secret to happiness. Should I drop it more?

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

I told someone this recently. I set the bar reallllll low so when I do show up it's a miracle.

1
#77

Don’t mind me. I’m just having an existential crisis. Move along, folks.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Always right in between dinner and bedtime.

#78

I believe in my pet dog more than I believe in myself.

Report

#79

People call me an alcoholic whenever I drink alcohol. But, when I drink Fanta, people never call me fantastic.

Report

#80

Life is like a box of chocolates. But for some reason, I got the gross dark chocolate with the orange flavor in the middle.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

My life is like a box of chocolates but someone ate all the good ones, left the orange ones, took the plastic mold and left the box in the sun for a few hours.

#81

So, I stumbled upon this question asking if I’m an early bird or a night owl? I’m neither! I’m some form of permanently-exhausted pigeon.

Report

#82

My fridge is as empty as me.

Report

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
5 hours ago

And it works just as poorly.

#83

What’s wrong?

Nothing. This is just the regular expression of my face!

Report

#84

Getting lit in the depression pit.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Woot woot!

#85

If I remember correctly, the last time that I was someone’s type was when I was donating blood in the blood drive.

Report

#86

Those haters have no idea what they’re doing! I’ll show them how it’s done by hating myself the most.

Report

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
5 hours ago

At least I'm good at something.

#87

Just because I’m trash doesn’t mean I won’t be able to achieve great things. Remember, it’s called a garbage can, not a garbage cannot.

Report

#88

Time to get back on my regularly scheduled nonsense.

Report

#89

New year, same mistakes.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

New year same old me.

#90

Last night I got asked out by not one, not two, but zero people!

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Very impressive.

#91

I’m somewhere in between trying to live my life and trying to run away from it.

Report

#92

There’s no way you would be able to handle me at my worst. Also, I don’t have a best, because I'm always awful.

Report

#93

I don’t have a nervous system. I am a nervous system!

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

If you could convert anxiety into power I'd be an infinite source of energy.

#94

My answer to feeling sad is having more beers, my therapist disagrees.

Report

#95

Tell me a joke about self-centered people.

I’ll go first.

Report

#96

Good day, this is your trashcan speaking.

Report

#97

Yeah, I know. I hate me too.

Report

#98

My teacher called me average. How mean!

Report

#99

There’s no way I’m willing to learn new skills unless I’m instantly proficient at them. Yeah, I know that at this point, I’m pretty much just sabotaging my own life.

Report

#100

Am I a good person? No. But do I try to make myself a better person each day? Also no.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

But one day I hope that I'll be a better person? Still no.

#101

Using the “y=mx+b” formula, calculate the slope at which my life is going downhill.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

I'd more say it's f(x) = ab^x where b<1

#102

Everyone’s so dope, and I’m so nope.

Report

#103

You’re guessing that out of the 8 billion people here on Earth, I’m going to chase someone who doesn’t even like me? Well, watch me closely because that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Watch me do it again too if you didn't believe me the first time.

#104

One thing that’s emptier than my wallet is my heart.

Report

#105

I used to be indecisive. Now, I don’t think I’m quite sure anymore.

Report

#106

Pokemon? It’s funny that I’m trying to catch them all, yet I can’t even find myself.

Report

#107

What would have happened if you exterminated the ugliest guy and the dumbest guy in the world yesterday? Right, this post wouldn’t exist.

Report

#108

Like a garbage phoenix, I will rise from the trash can.

Report

#109

I have a good heart, but I really should fix this mouth of mine.

Report

#110

“You are what you eat.” I call BS! I don’t even remember eating.

Report

#111

What a beautiful day to hate on myself.

Report

#112

I’m at a really low point right now. But the good news is: the worst is just ahead!

Report

#113

Don't get me wrong, being naked feels awesome, and I wish I could do it more. Well, just without any of the visual consequences.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Oh yes. 100%.

#114

Relationship goals: A relationship!

Report

#115

If body heat was based on physical attractiveness, everyone within a 1-mile radius of me would freeze to death.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

They'd drop me in the middle of a artic and all of a sudden we'll have glaciers re-forming.

#116

What do you mean, “What have I been up to?” I’m out here ruining my own life as always!

Report

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
5 hours ago

Always have to reach that negative bar. Its not elusive.

#117

I’m clapping my hands because I’m ugly and I know it.

Report

#118

Well, look who we have here. If it isn’t the consequences of my questionable actions.

Report

#119

I hate losing more than anything in the world. That’s why I can’t lose any weight.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

That makes soo much sense to me now that I think of it.

#120

My future self is probably cursing about me right now, so I’m going to ruin his/her life.

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Gotta show them who's the boss.

#121

Rock bottom is not low enough, I need to get lower!

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

Always aim higher, which in this case is lower.

#122

Ever accidentally thrown something away and then later realize you needed it? Hahaha, I did this with own my life.

Report

#123

The only Apple products I can afford are actual Apples.

Report

#124

I’m like 113% tired.

Report

#125

I might be obnoxious, but at least I’m also annoying.

Report

#126

In photos, I’m ugly. In real life, I’m also ugly!

Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 hours ago

There is no deception here.

#127

If the government can shut down, then why can’t I?

Report

#128

I’ve got 99 problems, and 98 of them can be attributed to poor time management and self-control.

Report

#129

Who needs to eat when you’re already so full of sadness?

Report

#130

I don't know, I'm just a potato.

Report

