Some days, we need a pick-me-up, a warm little reminder that good, whimsical, and wholesome things are still happening around us. And the beauty of the internet is that we can now document, caption, and share them with billions of people around the globe.

Despite its somewhat dour name, the “Failing in Society” Instagram page has a lot of positive energy for all of us to share through memes. So get comfortable, prepare your beverage of choice, and scroll through this selection of wholesomeness and hilarity. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.

More info: Instagram