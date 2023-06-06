Passive-aggressive people can spread a lot of toxicity and heighten the tension in pretty much any environment. However, when done with a healthy dollop of self-awareness and a dash of good humor, this type of behavior has the power to entertain, and not just push everyone toward anxiety, stress, and even more anxiety.

Our humor-loving team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most hilarious cases of passive-aggression from all around the net. We hope you’ve got some way to take notes because this out-of-the-box thinking might come in handy the next time you want to teach someone a lesson but don’t want to seem too bratty about it. 

#1

I Mean At Least He Put It Aside

I Mean At Least He Put It Aside

#2

My Fitness App

My Fitness App

#3

Shamed By A Passive-Aggressive Fitness App

Shamed By A Passive-Aggressive Fitness App

As a whole, passive-aggressive behavior is something that you really want to avoid. It has the potential to damage people’s well-being on a phenomenal scale, whether it happens at the office or elsewhere.

At its core, this sort of behavior causes issues for everyone because it creates a deep dissonance between the front someone’s presenting (e.g. that everything’s all right and that everyone’s doing well) and the reality of the situation (e.g. that there are plenty of problems that need urgent attention). Folks might embrace passive aggression because they hate conflict, may not know how to have healthy arguments, or because they enjoy criticizing everyone around them. 
#4

Passive-Aggression Is What Christmas Is All About

Passive-Aggression Is What Christmas Is All About

#5

This Happens A Lot With Staff In Hotels. I Can't Understand The Reasoning Behind It

This Happens A Lot With Staff In Hotels. I Can't Understand The Reasoning Behind It

#6

But Did It Taste Good?

But Did It Taste Good?

According to the Harvard Business Review, passive-aggressive bosses can find ways to shut down your ideas without explaining what’s wrong, or they might act dismissively toward you by rolling their eyes, ignoring you when you’re speaking, or (over) using sarcasm. Naturally, that causes a lot of frustration to build up in the workplace. After all, it’s an unpleasant feeling to know that your boss doesn’t respect or trust you enough to treat you like an equal.

HBR suggests building a strong support network to counteract passive-aggressive behavior in the workplace. If you have a network of professionals who can offer you advice and give you another perspective on what’s going on in the office, this can help prevent you from second-guessing your actions. This can also help you switch teams or even departments if things really get out of hand.
#7

My Co-Worker Is A Flat Earther, And It's His Last Day

My Co-Worker Is A Flat Earther, And It's His Last Day

#8

Pettiness Level 100,000,00. My Husband Was Angry This Morning, So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed

Pettiness Level 100,000,00. My Husband Was Angry This Morning, So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed

#9

Time For Banana Bread

Time For Banana Bread

Meanwhile, keep a (digital) paper trail of your interactions with your boss. Keep a tab on all of (what you think was) passive-aggressive behavior. This way, you’ll be able to look at your professional relationship with them more objectively, later on. It’ll also serve as proof if you ever decide to speak to HR or your superiors about your manager’s actions.
#10

My Buddy Is Going Through A Divorce And Just Found Out His Wife's Family Is Still Using His Amazon Video After A Year Of Her Not Signing. So He Did This

My Buddy Is Going Through A Divorce And Just Found Out His Wife's Family Is Still Using His Amazon Video After A Year Of Her Not Signing. So He Did This

#11

I Stated Twice That I Wanted To Have A Sandwich With No Onions. Needless To Say, The Sandwich Came With Onions, And I Lost My Temper

I Stated Twice That I Wanted To Have A Sandwich With No Onions. Needless To Say, The Sandwich Came With Onions, And I Lost My Temper

I was on a lunch break when I did this. The owner of the restaurant was too busy flirting with people to take my order. Literally, 15 minutes of us waiting with no one in line ahead of us. After he was done wasting half of my lunch break, he asked what I wanted.

#12

Can't Even Get Mad At Them

Can't Even Get Mad At Them

Though gossip has its uses (hey, it helps spread important information!), it has the potential to wreak havoc in the workplace if the people spreading it are mean-spirited. Nobody enjoys being talked about behind their back. If your boss happens to be a huge fan of gossip, you shouldn’t stoop to their level and gossip in turn. Take the high road. And remember that it’s not gossip if someone’s actively looking for solutions to very real problems at work.
#13

Parenting Done Right

Parenting Done Right

#14

Passive-Aggressive Road Sign

Passive-Aggressive Road Sign

#15

Why Is My Apple Watch So Passive-Aggressive?

Why Is My Apple Watch So Passive-Aggressive?

If talking to HR or your superiors doesn’t work, if you’ve tried switching teams and you’re still hounded by passive-aggressive behavior everywhere you turn, it might be time to consider looking for greener pastures. Evaluate your mental and emotional health as honestly as you can, and think about how workplace toxicity is affecting your work-life balance and mood. If you’re burned out, you don’t have to jump ship immediately, but it can help to begin the hunt for a better company with more open and honest colleagues and an overall healthier culture.
#16

Neighbors From Hell

Neighbors From Hell

#17

I Didn't Realize Wildlife Could Be So Passive-Aggressive

I Didn't Realize Wildlife Could Be So Passive-Aggressive

#18

British Passive-Aggressiveness At Its Best

British Passive-Aggressiveness At Its Best

According to BBC Worklife, passive-aggressive behavior is mostly concentrated in the workplace. A May 2022 survey conducted by Preply found that a fifth of all respondents said that it was their coworkers who were most likely to exhibit such behavior in their lives. 73% of respondents said that they had to handle passive-aggressive comments at work while 52% notes that this happens on a weekly basis.

“Such behaviors reflect a way to display opposition, discontent, and aggression without defying social norms. Such behaviors leave the aggressor in relative safety as compared to acts of active aggression, as they can more easily deny that the aggression happened,” Wladislaw Rivkin, an associate professor in organizational behavior at Trinity Business School, Dublin, told the BBC.
#19

This Car Sticker

This Car Sticker

#20

Subway's Pretty Passive-Aggressive

Subway's Pretty Passive-Aggressive

#21

My Professor Sent Me This Passive-Aggressive Email

My Professor Sent Me This Passive-Aggressive Email

Sankalp Chaturvedi, professor of organizational behavior and leadership at Imperial College Business School, London adds: “These behaviors often involve negative emotions, which may spill over from one employee to another, and create a negative environment for all. At a company level, these passive-aggressive behaviors have negative effects on the company productivity, co-workers' behavior and in cumulatively workplace culture.”
#22

This Passive-Aggressive Email I Got When I Left Things In My Online Cart

This Passive-Aggressive Email I Got When I Left Things In My Online Cart

#23

The Cake At My Co-Worker's "Going Away" Party

The Cake At My Co-Worker's "Going Away" Party

#24

This Hotel Is Very Passive-Aggressive

This Hotel Is Very Passive-Aggressive

It’s exactly because passive-aggressive behavior is so subtle that it can be incredibly difficult for companies to address it. In short, someone who’s being passive-aggressive can simply deny that they’re behaving that way. The worst of the bunch will try to spin things in such a way that they present themselves as the victim instead of the bully. 
#25

My Co-Worker Has A Tendency To Spill His Cereal Walking Out Of The Kitchen In The Morning And Just Leave It There. I Made It As A Modern Art

My Co-Worker Has A Tendency To Spill His Cereal Walking Out Of The Kitchen In The Morning And Just Leave It There. I Made It As A Modern Art

#26

My Passive-Aggressive Co-Worker Saw Me Shut A Slightly Open Drawer On My Way To The Bathroom. I Came Back Out To This

My Passive-Aggressive Co-Worker Saw Me Shut A Slightly Open Drawer On My Way To The Bathroom. I Came Back Out To This

#27

Got To Love Workplace Bathroom Notes

Got To Love Workplace Bathroom Notes

New York-based career expert Amanda Augustine, from TopCV advises people to do their best to control their emotions when faced with passive-aggressive coworkers. “Force yourself to remain calm, regardless of what your colleague says or does. While this is easier said than done, denying your colleague the reaction they crave will help you put an end to their passive aggression,” she says.
#28

This Passive-Aggressive Road Sign

This Passive-Aggressive Road Sign

#29

Passive-Aggressive Wii Fit

Passive-Aggressive Wii Fit

#30

Passive-Aggressive Swedes When The Trash Bin At A Bus Stop Was Removed

Passive-Aggressive Swedes When The Trash Bin At A Bus Stop Was Removed

Which of these posts entertained you the most, dear Pandas? Do you often have to deal with other people’s passive aggression, whether at work, home, or elsewhere? How do you face that type of behavior? Feel free to drop by the comment section at the end of the article to share your thoughts.

Meanwhile, for some more passive-aggression (just not the lighthearted kind), take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier features here and here.
#31

When Your Ex Writes You An Apology Letter So You Grade It To Send It Back

When Your Ex Writes You An Apology Letter So You Grade It To Send It Back

#32

Found This Gem In The College Parking Lot Yesterday

Found This Gem In The College Parking Lot Yesterday

#33

Work Place Passive-Aggression

Work Place Passive-Aggression

#34

Taking Passive-Aggressive To A New Level At The Office

Taking Passive-Aggressive To A New Level At The Office

#35

My Friend's Mom Is Extremely Passive-Aggressive

My Friend's Mom Is Extremely Passive-Aggressive

#36

I Found Some Concrete Passive-Aggressiveness In Champaign, Illinois

I Found Some Concrete Passive-Aggressiveness In Champaign, Illinois

"Donated to the city of Champaign by National City Bank after two years of no action."

#37

I Love The Passive-Aggressive Attitude This Takeout Place Has

I Love The Passive-Aggressive Attitude This Takeout Place Has

#38

This Airline Got A Little Passive-Aggressive

This Airline Got A Little Passive-Aggressive

#39

They're Completely Over Neighbors Not Picking Up Their Dogs Poop

They're Completely Over Neighbors Not Picking Up Their Dogs Poop

#40

$3 For This Passive-Aggressive Gem, Handmade In Wisconsin

$3 For This Passive-Aggressive Gem, Handmade In Wisconsin

#41

This Is What Passive-Aggressive Husbands Do When They're Mad At Their Wives

This Is What Passive-Aggressive Husbands Do When They're Mad At Their Wives

#42

Strangely Passive-Aggressive Label For A Moss Killer

Strangely Passive-Aggressive Label For A Moss Killer

#43

This Passive-Aggressive Disabled Parking Sign In France

This Passive-Aggressive Disabled Parking Sign In France

#44

Passive-Aggressive Note Left In The Break Room

Passive-Aggressive Note Left In The Break Room

#45

Passive-Aggressive Hiring On Point

Passive-Aggressive Hiring On Point

#46

Homemade Passive-Aggressive Road Sign

Homemade Passive-Aggressive Road Sign

#47

Enjoy The Most Passive-Aggressive Christmas Card Of All Time. Sent By My 6-Year-Old Daughter's Friend

Enjoy The Most Passive-Aggressive Christmas Card Of All Time. Sent By My 6-Year-Old Daughter's Friend

#48

It Just Passive-Aggressively Told Me: "It's Nice To Have Some Time Off"

It Just Passive-Aggressively Told Me: "It's Nice To Have Some Time Off"

#49

The United States Of America From An Alaskan Perspective

The United States Of America From An Alaskan Perspective

#50

My Parents Sent Me These Last Night. Who Knew I Was Such A Passive-Aggressive Kid

My Parents Sent Me These Last Night. Who Knew I Was Such A Passive-Aggressive Kid

#51

I Found This Passive-Aggressive Recommendation At Barnes & Noble

I Found This Passive-Aggressive Recommendation At Barnes & Noble

"Unlike a certain video game, "Trauma Team" doesn't disappoint."

#52

What A Passive-Aggressive Way To Dig Into Your Ex

What A Passive-Aggressive Way To Dig Into Your Ex

#53

My Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery Is Thriving, Although Some Critics Don't Care For My Emphasis On Found Pieces

My Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery Is Thriving, Although Some Critics Don't Care For My Emphasis On Found Pieces

"1st - Cheese knife.
2nd - Sour cream-covered spoon left in the sink before leaving town for four days.
3rd - Knife left out on the counter in striking distance of knife block, having been only used to remove the seal of the ice cream carton, which was also left on the counter, leaving quite the sight as the last thing I saw before I gratefully left town for two weeks.
4th - Boxes left on the couch because what even is breaking them down and recycling or even leaving them not on the couch."

#54

This Passive-Aggressive Disclaimer On A Smartfood Bag

This Passive-Aggressive Disclaimer On A Smartfood Bag

#55

The Height Of Passive-Aggression

The Height Of Passive-Aggression

#56

This Passive-Aggressive Bridal Store Is Doing Personal Violence To Me

This Passive-Aggressive Bridal Store Is Doing Personal Violence To Me

#57

Like He's Done Every Year, My Dad Has Crossed Out The Passages That He Doesn't Feel Apply To Me In My Birthday Card

Like He's Done Every Year, My Dad Has Crossed Out The Passages That He Doesn't Feel Apply To Me In My Birthday Card

I'll never forget June of 2004 when the entire thing was crossed out.

#58

My Wife Started Using The Shower I Usually Use. I Got Tired Of Cleaning Her Hair Of The Walls

My Wife Started Using The Shower I Usually Use. I Got Tired Of Cleaning Her Hair Of The Walls

#59

He Slaved Over A Hot Oven All Day To Cook You Those Kitchen Scraps

He Slaved Over A Hot Oven All Day To Cook You Those Kitchen Scraps

#60

If I Wasn't Using Their App, I Definitely Won't, After Seeing This Passive-Aggressive Notification On My iPad

If I Wasn't Using Their App, I Definitely Won't, After Seeing This Passive-Aggressive Notification On My iPad

#61

A Small Passive-Aggressive Sign War In My Small Town

A Small Passive-Aggressive Sign War In My Small Town

#62

Passive-Aggressive "Art" Appears In The Kitchen. Roommate's 2-Week-Old Chicken

Passive-Aggressive "Art" Appears In The Kitchen. Roommate's 2-Week-Old Chicken

#63

A Friend's Epic Response To Her Anonymous Neighbor's Passive-Aggressive Request To Mow Her Yard

A Friend's Epic Response To Her Anonymous Neighbor's Passive-Aggressive Request To Mow Her Yard

#64

Am I Being Too Passive-Aggressive?

Am I Being Too Passive-Aggressive?

#65

The Health App On My Phone Is Getting A Little Passive-Aggressive

The Health App On My Phone Is Getting A Little Passive-Aggressive

#66

I Don't Know What I Did, But I Feel Like My Boyfriend Is Being Passive-Aggressive. I'm Too Short To Reach The Top Shelves. I'm The Only One Who Drinks Cocoa

I Don't Know What I Did, But I Feel Like My Boyfriend Is Being Passive-Aggressive. I'm Too Short To Reach The Top Shelves. I'm The Only One Who Drinks Cocoa

#67

Holiday Inn Is Getting A Little Passive-Aggressive

Holiday Inn Is Getting A Little Passive-Aggressive

#68

I Think My Spouse's Mom Has Some Passive-Aggressive Opinion About Me. Merry Christmas

I Think My Spouse's Mom Has Some Passive-Aggressive Opinion About Me. Merry Christmas