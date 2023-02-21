“Sarcasm Only”: 105 Hilariously Relatable Memes Shared On This Instagram Account (New Pics)
If you have ever watched a sitcom called Friends, you should be well aware of a character named Chandler Bing, who is crowned to be a king of sarcasm. By being not only sarcastic but brutally honest as well, he has gained the audience’s love and appreciation. However, this post is not going to be about his witty humor, but more about sarcasm itself.
Usually, sarcasm comes with a spice of honesty, and most of the time it can be too harsh. The way sarcasm is delivered on popular shows on TV seems harmless and funny, though in real life, it is not advised to use such a form of communication as much due to potentially hurting the other party. But on the internet, everything goes. Therefore, we would like to reintroduce you to an Instagram account called @sarcasm_only that shares the most relatable and the funniest sarcasm content on the internet.
Nowadays, collecting over 16M subscribers, this account just keeps on giving, so if you feel like discovering more of their humor on Bored Panda, see our previous posts here and here.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
I'm scared cos I'm nearly 20, and I don't know what I'm doing
Is it me, or does the child in the picture look like the kid in Ice Age?
“I’m pretty good yeah!” *proceeds to describe crippling depression*
Currently in my 12am phase, it’s 3:22 am rn 💀
And the whole day ? Who has time or energy to do anything after a day of work really ?
Presidential Election: "Now this looks like a job for me."
Banks rob people all the time, but if you call stock options or high risk investments, it is legal.
I'll add the exception: unless your delivering my Amazon order
Well watching disaster movies is always better with snacks
If they had any idea the things I don't say I'd probably have been banished a long time ago