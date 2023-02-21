If you have ever watched a sitcom called Friends, you should be well aware of a character named Chandler Bing, who is crowned to be a king of sarcasm. By being not only sarcastic but brutally honest as well, he has gained the audience’s love and appreciation. However, this post is not going to be about his witty humor, but more about sarcasm itself.

Usually, sarcasm comes with a spice of honesty, and most of the time it can be too harsh. The way sarcasm is delivered on popular shows on TV seems harmless and funny, though in real life, it is not advised to use such a form of communication as much due to potentially hurting the other party. But on the internet, everything goes. Therefore, we would like to reintroduce you to an Instagram account called @sarcasm_only that shares the most relatable and the funniest sarcasm content on the internet.

Nowadays, collecting over 16M subscribers, this account just keeps on giving, so if you feel like discovering more of their humor on Bored Panda, see our previous posts here and here.

More info: Instagram