Living to 100 years or even simply nearing it by a few years is a big achievement in a person’s life, as not many people are able to do it. And so, when someone does reach it, it’s normal to wonder how they did that.

Here, the iconic environmentalist Sir David Attenborough just turned 99 years old, so on the border to 100 years old. What’s even more impressive is that despite his age, he still continues his activities, like making documentaries and advocating for the environment. So, when people started wondering about his health, he revealed one relatively new habit that helps him to stay lively. And it’s something most of us can do.

    Next year, the well-known environmentalist Sir David Attenborough will turn 100 years old

    David Attenborough smiling at an outdoor event, wearing a blue suit and patterned tie, highlighting fish and cheese diet.

    Image credits: Rob Newell / Getty Images

    Despite his old age, he has no plans of going into retirement anytime soon

    Sir David Attenborough celebrated his 99th birthday on May 8th and believes his longevity is due to a kind of minor change in his diet.

    Sir David Attenborough is an iconic British broadcaster, biologist, natural historian, and writer best known for his documentaries about animals and plants on Earth. Not that long ago, he released a statement where he opened up about “nearing the end of his life,” as at that time his 99th birthday was just around the corner.

    David Attenborough in a suit holding an award, discussing his diet of fish and cheese instead of red meat.

    Image credits: Rob Pinney / Getty Images

    Due to his old age, fans started voicing concerns about his well-being, but his longtime collaborator, producer Mike Gunton, revealed that D. Attenborough has no plans of retirement, despite his age.

    In fact, there’s one change he made in his life, or to be more specific, diet, that contributes to his liveliness. What’s this diet change, you might wonder? Turns out, the man admitted to not eating red meat for months. It is a known fact that this kind of meat contains saturated fats, which can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, along with being high in calories. So, avoiding it can be a healthy habit.

    He believes that his current liveliness is due to one rather new habit he picked up reducing his consumption of red meat

    David Attenborough wearing a blue jacket by the sea, promoting fish and cheese diet over red meat for longevity.

    Image credits: Altitude Films / Youtube

    Sir D. Attenborough added that overall, over the past couple of years, his diet became way more vegetarian than he would have thought it would ever be. But he’s still far from vegan, as he still eats foods of animal origin, like cheese and fish.

    Still, vegetarianism itself definitely has its benefits when it comes to a person’s health and longevity. Vegetarians eat less saturated fat and cholesterol, and more vitamins C and E, fiber, various plant chemicals, and other things that are needed for a person’s body. So, they’re likely to have lower bad cholesterol and lower blood pressure, which are associated with longevity and a reduced risk for chronic diseases.

    Two raw red meat steaks on a black slate plate with fresh green herbs, contrasting with David Attenborough's fish and cheese diet.

    Image credits: David Foodphototasty / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So, considering the factors such as his diet and the amount of time he spends outdoors, it’s not that surprising that David Attenborough is pushing 100.

    Additionally, his red meat reduction isn’t only beneficial for his body but for the planet as well. The production of meat, dairy, and eggs makes up at least around 18% of greenhouse gas emissions globally, which is a rather high percentage coming from a singular source.

    After all, red meat is known to be quite damaging to a person’s health, especially if consumed in large amounts

    Person sitting outdoors holding a bowl of salad with fish and cheese, reflecting David Attenborough's dietary choice.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Red meat production is the biggest sinner here. It’s mostly due to the fact that livestock produce methane emissions through their digestive process (enteric fermentation). And methane is more harmful to the environment than carbon dioxide (CO2), as it traps more heat in the atmosphere, which is not great news for our already fast-warming planet.

    So, by avoiding red meat, you not only help yourself, you help the planet too. And since Sir David Attenborough is known as an environmentalist, such a sentiment fits his character perfectly.

    Additionally, red meat is also bad for the environment, so giving it up fits Sir David Attenborough’s character more than perfectly

    Commenter discussing diet choices related to fish, cheese, and longevity without red meat for healthy living over 80 years.

    Comment about David Attenborough discarding red meat, choosing fish and cheese for a healthier lifestyle.

    A text post about David Attenborough discarding red meat, eating fish and cheese for longevity and health benefits.

    Comment discussing David Attenborough’s diet change from red meat to fish and cheese for longevity.

    Comment text about meat health, related to David Attenborough discarding red meat and eating fish and cheese instead.

    Comment text reading Boaty McBoatface discussing living to 90 eating meat related to David Attenborough discarding red meat and choosing fish and cheese.

    Commenter discussing David Attenborough discarding red meat for fish and cheese and the impact on diet and health.

    Text about a grandmother who lived to 95, eating meat, fish, chicken, bread, and beef dripping every day.

    Comment on concerns about antibiotics in meat, mentioning preference for free-range pork and chicken over injected animals.

    Forum comment about eating preferences at age 98, mentioning discarding red meat and choosing fish and cheese instead.

    Comment discussing diet change from red meat to fish and cheese for longevity inspired by David Attenborough's lifestyle.

    Commenter sharing their choice to give up meat years ago for animal welfare, reflecting on David Attenborough’s diet shift to fish and cheese.

    Comment highlighting a discussion about discarding red meat and choosing fish and cheese to live longer, referencing David Attenborough.

    Text post reading I don’t eat a lot of meat for the simple fact I. Can’t afford it, discussing red meat and diet choices.

    Screenshot of a comment mentioning red meat, related to David Attenborough’s diet changes to fish and cheese for longevity.

